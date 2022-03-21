MON: Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder, NM gov. seeks economic relief in special session, + More

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder - By Michael Kunzelman Associated Press

An elected official from New Mexico has vowed to ride a horse to court on Monday for his trial on charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

That's not the only unusual feature of the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, D.C., will be the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege.

Griffin is one of the few riot defendants who isn't accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in any violent or destructive behavior. He claims he has been selectively prosecuted for his political views.

Griffin, one of three members of the Otero County Commission in southern New Mexico, is among a handful of riot defendants who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the 2 1/2 years before the attack.

He is among only three riot defendants who have asked for a bench trial, which means a judge, not a jury, will decide his case. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to hear one day of testimony.

Griffin, a former rodeo rider and former pastor, helped found a political committee called Cowboys for Trump. In a court filing, prosecutors called him "an inflammatory provocateur and fabulist who engages in racist invective and propounds baseless conspiracy theories, including that Communist China stole the 2020 Presidential Election."

Griffin's attorneys, David Smith and Nicholas Smith, say hundreds if not thousands of other people did exactly what Griffin did on Jan. 6 and haven't been charged with any crimes.

"The evidence will show that the government selected Griffin for prosecution based on the fact that he gave a speech and led a prayer at the Capitol, that is, selected him based on protected expression," they wrote.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 230 riot defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and at least 127 of them have been sentenced. Approximately 100 others have trial dates.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted a Texas man, Guy Wesley Reffitt, of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun in the first trial for a Capitol riot defendant. Jurors also convicted him of obstructing Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

Reffitt's conviction on all charges could give prosecutors more leverage in negotiating plea deals in many other cases or discourage other defendants from going to trial. The outcome of Griffin's trial also could have a ripple effect, helping others to decide whether to let a judge or a jury decide their case.

Griffin, 48, is charged with two misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Griffin was joined in Washington by Matthew Struck, who served as his videographer. In a video taken in a parking lot outside the Capitol on Jan. 5, Griffin said he came to Washington for "possibly the most historic day for our country in my lifetime" and trusted that Vice President Mike Pence would "do the right thing."

After attending President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, Griffin and Struck walked over barriers and up a staircase to enter a stage that was under construction on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace for Biden's inauguration, according to prosecutors.

Struck is listed as one of three government witnesses. He has an immunity deal with prosecutors for his testimony.

"At trial, the government expects Matthew Struck's testimony and videos will provide a precise picture of the defendant's actions and his intentions," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors also intend to call a Capitol police inspector and a U.S. Secret Service inspector.

Prosecutors want to use Griffin's own words against him. They plan to play video recordings of his statements and actions in Washington.

After climbing over a stone wall and entering a restricted area outside the Capitol, Griffin said, "This is our house … we should all be armed," according to prosecutors. He called it "a great day for America" and added, "The people are showing that they have had enough," prosecutors said.

A key question in Griffin's case is whether he entered a restricted area while Pence was still present on Capitol grounds, a prerequisite for the U.S. Secret Service to invoke access restrictions. Griffin's attorneys say Pence had already departed the Capitol before the earliest that Griffin could have entered a restricted area.

"The Government responds that the Vice President's precise location ultimately doesn't matter," the judge wrote in an order issued on Friday. "Perhaps, although the lack of clarity about the metes and bounds of the restricted area and the Vice President's movements on January 6th undermine this argument."

Griffin's lawyers also say the government can't prove that Griffin engaged in any disorderly or disruptive conduct.

"To the contrary, it will see that Griffin peacefully led a prayer on the Capitol steps," they wrote. "It will see that the members of the crowd listening to Griffin were calmed and pacified compared to protesters around them."

New Mexico governor seeks economic relief in special session - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday called for a special legislative session the first week of April, saying she wants lawmakers to consider providing economic relief to New Mexicans as inflation persists and gas prices remain high.

The announcement will help to avoid an election year conflict after fellow Democrats denounced her recent veto of a $50 million wish-list from legislators for community projects. The bill contained funding for law enforcement, senior centers, courts and other critical needs.

Democrats and Republicans had threatened to unite and call an extraordinary session to override her veto, but the first-term governor opted to negotiate with Democratic leaders to avoid the rarely used procedural maneuver.

Lujan Grisham's office said in a news release the governor and legislative leaders agreed to parameters for a new spending bill, "including ensuring that projects are appropriately budgeted as recurring or non-recurring funding."

"As prices remain high nationwide, it is clear that we must act swiftly to deliver more relief to New Mexicans," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. With high prices forcing families to make difficult choices, she said, "it is our responsibility to do what we can to ease that burden."

Republicans said Friday they were kept out of the negotiations and were suspicious that the governor's move was aimed at winning favor as she seeks reelection.

Lujan Grisham earlier this month signed a tax relief package worth $530 million in its first year. It includes $250 rebates.

House Minority Leader Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said the rebate amounted to a pittance when considering the significant increase in costs for the average household. He added that rural New Mexico is feeling the pinch even more since residents have to drive farther for groceries and doctor visits.

"We have to be concerned about people's standard of living," Townsend said. "Today in New Mexico, about 24% of seniors live in poverty and a little more than a third of those are raising grandchildren because of family issues."

Making ends meet in New Mexico "is a problem," he said.

The Legislature in February wrapped up a 30-day session that was meant to focus on fiscal matters. Lawmakers approved a $1 billion annual expansion for state government to shore up spending on public education, health care and infrastructure while boosting salaries for state police, public school educators and other government workers.

Among the tax reforms, the state narrowed its tax on Social Security to high-income retirees while offering a per-child tax credit of up to $175. It also slightly reduced taxes on retail sales and business transactions.

Across the nation, state lawmakers in blue and red states are proposing to cut taxes and fees as budget surpluses swell, though warnings have emerged that U.S. inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the outlook for public finances.

New Mexico, the nation's No. 2 producer of crude oil behind Texas, is experiencing a windfall in state government income tied to oil and natural gas production through a variety of taxes, royalties and lease sales as energy prices surge.

Albuquerque real estate market at record levels high and low - By Matthew Narvaiz, Albuquerque Journal

The average sale price for a single-family detached home hit an all-time high in Albuquerque, while the inventory of homes hit a historic low.

According to a February 2022 report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, the average home price stood at $367,566. The median sale price was $315,000 – tying the record set in December. Both averages showed an 18% increase year over year.

"It's the highest that I've seen it," GAAR president Bridget Gilbert said.

Moreover, Albuquerque's inventory of single-family homes for sale reached a record-low of 540 in February, according to the report. That's a decrease of nearly 40% year over year. And it breaks the previous record set in December 2021.

The record numbers go back as far as 2008, Gilbert said. Data going back further wasn't immediately available.

New home builds have also slowed with supply chain issues hampering timelines, said Steve Duran, a local real estate agent with eXp Realty.

"There's more buyers and they can't build them fast enough," Duran said.

Duran said an influx of remote workers, retirees and investors have identified Albuquerque as a "hidden gem" with home prices still lower than the national average. The market is so hot that buyers are paying as much as 25% over list price, Duran said.

Single-family homes have on average spent 16 days on the market before buyers make a purchase, according to the GAAR report. That's a decrease of 10 days year over year. And the absorption rate – calculated using the amount of homes for sale at the end of a given month divided by the average monthly pending sales from the last year – currently sits at 0.5, showing that the metro area remains a seller's market.

"This figure truly underscores the housing shortage we are experiencing," Gilbert said.

The market has remained hot even in winter months when it is typically a slower time for both buyers and sellers. Both Duran and Gilbert said they expect the market to remain hot through the end of the year.

"The way it looks right now, it's just going to keep getting hotter and hotter," Duran said.

Albuquerque police fatally shoot a man after an altercation - Associated Press

Police officers have fatally shot a man in Albuquerque after an altercation that escalated, according to authorities

They said officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls about a man walking around with a gun and allegedly pointing the weapon at people and cars.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said officers tried to talk to the man, but there was an altercation that escalated.

The name and age of the man who died wasn't immediately released by police.

2 dead, 7 injured in Interstate 40 rollover in Albuquerque - Associated Press

Two people were killed and seven others injured when a speeding vehicle rolled and struck a concrete pillar on an Interstate 40 underpass in Albuquerque, authorities said Sunday.

They said it appears alcohol, speed and the amount of people inside of the vehicle were all factors in the rollover.

City fire and rescue crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. and said a male and a female were pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the seven injured who were rushed to hospitals, authorities said five were in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.

The names of the dead and injured weren't immediately released.

Fire crews said some of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.

Police identify man accused of stabbing on Albuquerque train - Associated Press

Authorities have identified a man suspected of stabbing a passenger and a security guard on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque and also injuring another passenger.

Albuquerque police said 33-year-old Luis Sanchez was arrested in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident on a Rail Runner train and he's facing several charges.

It was unclear Sunday if Sanchez has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said the two people stabbed were taken to a hospital and one was listed in critical condition.

Rail Runner officials said the suspect got into an argument with another male passenger as the train traveled between stations.

As security attempted to escort him off, police say Sanchez allegedly stabbed a security guard and a woman and slashed another woman on one of her shoulders.

Authorities said Sanchez got off the train and ran down the tracks before he was arrested.