TUES: New Mexico proposes more tax rebates to offset gas prices, + More

New Mexico proposes more tax rebates to offset gas prices - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Democratic state legislators announced Monday they will seek two new rounds of rebates totaling $500 per individual or $1,000 per household to offset steep gasoline prices, with no restrictions on how residents spend the money.

Lawmakers in the Democratic House majority announced the proposal on the eve of a special legislative session called by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to address concerns about inflation that is straining household finances. The governor supports the plan as currently outlined.

The proposed individual payments to adults would go out in two installments of $250, one in the spring and another in the fall, legislators said. Couples filing jointly would receive two payments of $500 each.

New Mexico joins more than a dozen states where lawmakers have proposed payouts to the public in response to raging inflation and budget surpluses.

"Our state is in a good position financially, and we should do all we can to ensure that New Mexicans are feeling that success too," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Eligibility for the payments will extend to some people who don't file taxes in order to support elderly residents with little or no income, noted Democratic state Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos.

She said rebate payments would be spread out to minimize the possibility of additional inflation.

Most taxpayers already are due to receive a separate $250 rebate from the state in July, with the exclusion of upper-income individuals who earn $75,000 annually, or households earning $150,000 and up.

That financial relief was approved by legislators in February within a $530 million tax relief package, prior to the outbreak of war in the Ukraine and the U.S. embargo on Russian oil imports that has spurred higher retail prices for gasoline, diesel and home heating fuels.

New Mexico also is preparing to pay out approved per-child tax refunds or credits of between $25 and $175 based on household income.

The newly proposed rebates would cost the state treasury nearly $700 million.

State Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, chairwoman of the lead House budget writing committee, said that New Mexico residents badly need the financial boost and that the state would still be left with more than $2 billion general fund financial reserves.

"I think this is a good idea and feel like we can afford this because we have the money available," Lundstrom said. "It is much better if it's out working for folks as opposed to being in a savings account, because then it helps stimulate the rest of the economy."

Though tough on motorists, surging world oil prices are providing New Mexico's state government with a financial windfall in severance taxes, royalties, fees and lease sales.

Report shows a ‘Poor People’s Pandemic’ in the U.S. and New Mexico - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Eight counties in New Mexico are listed in a recent report as having the highest rates of poverty and COVID-19 deaths in the entire United States, a dire statistic as the report concludes that across the country people living in poorer counties have died at nearly two times the rate of people who lived in richer areas.

McKinley, Cibola, Harding, Sierra, Quay, Colfax, Socorro, and Roosevelt counties are listed in the report released by a team of economists, researchers and experts as part of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

“This report shows clearly that COVID-19 became a ‘poor people’s pandemic,’” said Liz Theoharis, national co-chair of the Campaign.

The report compares more than 3,200 counties looking at COVID-19 deaths, income, race, health insurance status and more. The New Mexico counties are all ranked within the top 300 in the nation, McKinley (22), Cibola (66), Harding (77) and Sierra (79) making the top 100.

While the actual number of deaths in these New Mexico counties is relatively low, the fact that they are so sparsely populated results in extremely high rates of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, called a per capita rate. That rate allows for meaningful comparisons across places with large variations in population.

McKinley County in northwestern New Mexico ranks 22 of the top 300 counties listed in the database upon which the report is based. It has so far seen 561 people die of COVID-19, a per capita death rate of 786, more than 3.5 times the national rate.

Poorer counties also had uninsured rates twice as high as those with the highest median income, researchers found.

“Poverty was not tangential to the pandemic, but deeply embedded in its geography,” the researchers wrote. “Yet, failing to consider how poverty intersected with race, gender, ability, insured status and occupation during the pandemic created blind spots in our policy and decision-making, which wrought unnecessary suffering to millions of people.”

For example, in March the federal government stopped helping uninsured people cover the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

More than 61% of McKinley County residents live below 200% of the federal poverty line, the report found. Nearly three-quarters of people in the county are Native American, while Latino and white people make up 14% and 8.6% of the population, respectively.

The report is meant to address a lack of systematic assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on poor and low-income communities, Bishop William Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said in a news release.

The report points out “glaring omissions” in collecting and reporting data on poverty, income, and occupation as they relate to COVID-19.

“Income and wealth information is not systematically collected for people who have died or fallen ill from COVID-19 in the U.S., therefore, there is no systematic way to know the poverty status of those who died,” the report states. This leaves us without clear drivers of or solutions to the pandemic, the researchers wrote.

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is a campaign spanning 40 states to address the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, denial of health care, militarism, the war economy, and the false moral narrative of religious nationalism.

Shailly Gupta Barnes, policy director for the Campaign, said overall, the poorest counties have grieved nearly two times the losses of wealthiest counties.

During the deadliest waves of the pandemic in the winter of 2020 to 2021 and the omicron wave, Barnes said, death rates were four-and-a-half and three times as high in the poorest counties, respectively.

“This cannot be explained by vaccination status,” Barnes said. “Over half of the population in these counties have received their second vaccine shot, but uninsured rates are twice as high.”

The counties with the highest death rates had one-and-a-half times higher poverty rates than counties with lower death rates, the report states.

Ex-Navajo VP hopeful announces he'll seek presidential post - Associated Press

A former Navajo Nation vice presidential candidate announced Monday that he is seeking the tribal president's post.

The announcement from Buu Van Nygren, 35, comes a month before the deadline for candidates to file. He's the first to publicly announce his candidacy.

The primary election is Aug. 2. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.

More than a dozen people typically run for president of the Navajo Nation, which has the largest land mass of any Native American tribe in the U.S. and is second in population with about 400,000 tribal members.

Current Navajo President Jonathan Nez has not said whether he'll seek reelection.

Nygren and his wife, Arizona state Rep. Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, rode on horseback into Window Rock where he told a small crowd about his plans to improve the Navajo Nation.

Nygren's first language is Navajo, and he's from the Utah portion of the reservation. His father was Vietnamese.

Nygren recently resigned as the chief commercial officer at the Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority to run for tribal president.

Nygren was former Navajo President Joe Shirley's running mate in the 2018 election. The two lost to Nez and current Vice President Myron Lizer, who now is seeking the Republican nomination for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

Fire engulfs home of retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief - Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

A retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief continues to recover from severe burns after his own home was decimated last week in a blaze.

Ted Bolleter remains in the University of New Mexico Burn Center, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

His daughter, Savannah Bolleter-Baca, told the newspaper Saturday he was in stable condition but "in a lot of pain." He suffered second- and third-degree burns to his hand, feet and face.

Bolleter, 55, was also a former fire marshal with the Santa Fe Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Friday. Fire officials determined wind had blown an ember from a fire pit, setting wooden patio furniture on fire.

Bolleter-Baca says the fire then caused two propane tanks to explode.

There were eight people in the home at the time, including five children. Bolleter's daughter said everyone was able to get out safely except Bolleter, who ran through the blaze and around the back of the house.

Several crews responded. One firefighter suffered burns to his shoulders, chest area and neck. He was later treated at a hospital and released.

The blaze was finally brought under control by 1 a.m. Saturday.

Bolleter-Baca says her parents' home will have to be rebuilt.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya says the fire definitely hits close to home.

Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges - By Michael Kunzelman Associated Press

Over a year ago, two off-duty police officers from a small town in Virginia were charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. One of them is heading to trial and faced a courtroom full of potential jurors on Monday. The other could be a key prosecution witness.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume Tuesday for the federal trial of former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. The judge presiding over Robertson's trial questioned prospective jurors for several hours on Monday, the first day of jury selection.

Robertson's trial will be the third among hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The first two trials both ended with convictions, although one of those defendants was acquitted of a disorderly conduct charge.

One of Robertson's former colleagues, Jacob Fracker, was scheduled to join him on trial in Washington, D.C., this week. Instead, Fracker reached a plea deal and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

Fracker pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress that convened Jan. 6 to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. He is listed as a potential trial witness.

Robertson is charged with six counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper told prospective jurors that the trial could stretch into next week. The judge asked potential jurors if they have any direct or indirect connections to the events of Jan. 6 and if they could set aside any strong political beliefs to be fair and impartial. He disqualified a few members of the jury pool, including a man who was walking his dog near the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted video of the riot on social media.

"It was chaos," the man said.

Robertson and Fracker both served as police officers in Rocky Mount, a town about 25 miles south of Roanoke with roughly 5,000 residents. The town fired both of them after their arrests.

Other former police officers are among the hundreds of people charged with joining the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Tam Dinh Pham, an off-duty Houston police officer on Jan. 6, was sentenced in December to 45 days imprisonment after pleading guilty to a riot-related misdemeanor. A trial is scheduled to start on April 25 for Thomas Webster, a retired New York City police officer charged with assaulting an officer at the Capitol. Former North Miami Beach police officer Nicholes Lentz, who also pleaded guilty to a riot-related misdemeanor, is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

Robertson and Fracker drove with a neighbor to Washington on the morning of Jan. 6. A court filing in Fracker's case says Robertson brought three gas masks for them to use. After listening to speeches near the Washington Monument, Fracker, Robertson and the neighbor walked toward the Capitol, donned the gas masks and joined the growing mob, the filing says.

Robertson was carrying a large wooden stick and used it to impede Metropolitan Police Department officers who arrived to help Capitol police officers hold off the mob, according to prosecutors. Robertson was photographed in the Capitol's crypt making an obscene gesture in front of a statute of John Stark, an American general during the Revolutionary War, prosecutors said.

After the riot, Robertson posted a string of Facebook messages that were "illustrative of a sincere commitment to violence," prosecutors said. In a Jan. 8 post, Robertson wrote, "Being nice, polite, writing letters and sending emails hasn't worked."

"All thats left is violence and YOU and your 'Friends on the other side of the isle' have pushed Americans into that corner. The picture of Senators cowering on the floor with genuine fear on their faces is the most American thing I have seen in my life," he wrote, according to prosecutors.

A Capitol police officer told Robertson he could enter the building but shouldn't go into any "restrictive areas," defense attorney Mark Rollins said in a court filing last year. Robertson was inside the Capitol for only 10 minutes and didn't assault anybody or break anything, Rollins said.

Robertson was arrested a week after the riot and initially released from custody. But he has been jailed since Cooper ruled in July that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms.

Robertson ordered 34 guns before June 29, when FBI agents searched his home in Ferrum, Virginia. The judge rejected the former officer's suggestion that the firearms simply were World War II collectibles.

Robertson served in the U.S. Army before working as a police officer in Vinton, Virginia, according to Rollins. Robertson rejoined the Army in 2001 and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was wounded by gunshot and mortar shrapnel in 2011. Robertson underwent 10 surgeries before returning to the Rocky Mount Police Department and becoming a sergeant, according to his lawyer.

"He is a proud veteran with a love for his Country," Rollins wrote.

Robertson's trial will be the first for somebody accused of entering the Capitol building during the riot.

In the first Capitol riot trial, a jury convicted a Texas man of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun. Guy Wesley Reffitt also was convicted on March 8 of obstructing Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College vote, interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

In the second trial, a judge convicted Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, an elected official in New Mexico, of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds. But the judge, who heard testimony without a jury, also acquitted Griffin of engaging in disorderly conduct.

Reffitt and Griffin entered restricted areas outside the Capitol but not the building itself.

Another Capitol riot trial is scheduled to start Tuesday for Matthew Martin, a federal contractor who held a top-secret security clearance while working for a defense contracting company at the National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The same judge who convicted Griffin is set to decide Martin's case.