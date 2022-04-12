TUES: Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations, + More

Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations - Associated Press

Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning around New Mexico on Monday, prompting evacuations south of Albuquerque where authorities said some structures have burned and more are threatened.

About 100 firefighters were battling the latest blaze, which was burning out of control and sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles in the Rio Grande Valley.

Valencia County officials called for evacuations in the area and directed residents to a shelter at a community center in rural Belen, just south of Albuquerque.

They reported an unknown number of structures were lost, but it wasn't immediately clear how many were homes, barns or other outbuildings. KOAT-TV broadcast aerial footage that showed at least one residence burning near Rio Communities.

Weather forecasters have warned of high fire danger statewide due to gusty winds, dry conditions and low humidity levels.

In northern New Mexico near the community of Las Vegas, crews also were grappling with the wind as they worked to corral a prescribed fire that had jumped its containment lines last week and prompted voluntary evacuations.

A larger inter-agency team with more than 170 firefighters assumed command of that fire on Monday. It's estimated to have burned more than a square mile.

Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

An area at the U.S. government's nuclear waste repository in southeastern New Mexico was evacuated over the weekend after workers handling a shipping container discovered a small amount of radioactive liquid inside it.

There was no indication of airborne contamination and testing of workers' hands and feet turned up no contamination after the discovery was made late Saturday in a bay where containers are processed before being taken underground for disposal, officials said in a statement issued late Saturday.

"The event at the site has been secured. There is no risk of radiological release and there is no risk to the public or the environment," plant officials said in the statement.

Officials confirmed Monday that the shipment was packed and sent from Idaho National Laboratory, but investigators were trying to determine the source of the liquid found inside the container, said Bobby St. John, a spokesperson for the contractor that manages the repository for the federal government.

The waste containers were securely placed back into the special shipping container, St. John said.

"We have written processes and protocols in place for this type of situation and all protocols were followed," he said in an email to The Associated Press. "Additionally, the (contact-handled waste) bay is designed to contain radiological contaminants in order to protect the workforce, surrounding ecology and the local community."

The repository is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar cleanup program that involves tons of Cold War-era waste from federal labs and defense-related sites around the country.

The waste — remnants of decades of nuclear research and bomb making — typically consists of lab coats, gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

Independent federal investigators last month raised concerns about whether cost overruns and missed construction deadlines will continue at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

A multimillion-dollar project is underway at the underground facility to install a new ventilation system so that full operations can resume, following a radiation leak in 2014 that forced the repository's closure for nearly three years and led to major policy overhauls.

The container that caused that release had been inappropriately packed at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico.

Operations had to be reduced after the waste plant reopened in 2017 because areas of the facility were contaminated and airflow needed for mining and disposal operations was limited.

It was unclear Monday whether operations had resumed in the area where shipments are processed. St. John said only that the shipping container with the radioactive liquid was placed in a "safe configuration, pending results of the investigation and resulting mitigation actions."

The repository was carved out of an ancient salt formation about a half-mile below the ground because officials say that the shifting salt will eventually entomb the radioactive waste.

Its current footprint includes eight sections, which the U.S. Energy Department estimates will be filled in 2025.

State regulators are weighing a permit change that some critics have said could lead to expanded repository operations. A decision is expected later this year.

Congress seeks input on election reform in New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's top elections regulator and voting rights advocates described efforts to combat disinformation and intimidation at the polls and ensure voting access for minority groups, as Democrats on a congressional subcommittee gathered testimony Monday to inform their work on election initiatives.

The field hearing led by Democratic U.S. Rep G. K. Butterfield of North Carolina highlighted New Mexico as a leader in efforts to expand voter access and as a counterpoint to a wave of restrictive new voting laws in Republican-led states, many of which were inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

New Mexico's two Democratic congresswomen — Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury — attended the hearing and called for changes to Senate filibuster rules that have been instrumental in blocking voting rights legislation in Washington.

In January, Senate Democrats fell far short of the 60 votes needed to push past a Republican filibuster of the House-approved Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots, and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes.

There were no congressional Republicans in attendance at Monday's field hearing of the House administration elections subcommittee.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver told the congressional panel that the "current national discourse about voting and elections have been infected with a disturbing amount of misinformation about how elections are run and about the measures in place to secure the vote."

Toulouse Oliver pressed for additional federal funding to underwrite election cyber-security as well as physical safety at the polling places.

She insisted that voting access can be expanded while also ensuring the security and integrity of elections.

"Although policies like same-day registration are sometimes presented as giving an unfair advantage to Democrats, I should note that more Republican voters utilized same-day registration in the 2020 general election than any other party" in New Mexico, she said.

Heather Ferguson of the progressive watchdog group Common Cause New Mexico said New Mexico stands out as a "beacon of light" against states proposing to restrict voting access. She also called attention to vehicle caravans in recent elections that block or intimidate voters at polling locations.

Separately, Ahtza Dawn Chavez of New Mexico Native Vote noted that it has only been 74 years since a court overturned a New Mexico law that had prevented Native Americans from voting, and that changes are still needed to shore up Native American participation in elections.

A far-reaching state elections bill to expand voting access and protect election workers from harassment failed this year to win approval from the Democratic-led New Mexico Legislature.

FBI offers reward in vandalizing of Santa Fe petroglyphs - Associated Press

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the vandalizing of the Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in Santa Fe.

The agency announced a $5,000 reward Monday for any details that could help locate a suspect or suspects.

Authorities say the spray-painted graffiti was discovered on the petroglyphs back in January. The Bureau of Land Management oversees the property where the petroglyphs are.

The petroglyphs, which date between the 13th and 17th centuries, draw visitors yearly. They are considered a precious Native American cultural resource.

New Mexico governor's mother, Sonja Lujan, dies at age 82 - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Sonja Lujan, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's mother and an advocate for children with disabilities, has died of natural causes. Sonja Lujan was 82.

The governor's office said in a statement Monday that she died on Sunday. The governor told reporters last week that her mother's health had declined and that she was in hospice care at the governor's residence in Santa Fe.

The first-term governor described her mom as "truly one of a kind" who fought for the best standards of care and refused to back down when she knew more could be done to help children in need.

"Her tenacity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges has inspired me every single day of my adult life," Lujan Grisham said. "She taught me to fight hard — to make sure no one is left behind, that no family is lacking the support they need and deserve."

Lujan Grisham said that while neither her mother nor father ever ran for political office, they taught her the importance of serving the community.

Her mother raised three children, including Lujan Grisham's sister, Kimberly, who was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor as a toddler. Kimberly's illness eventually resulted in blindness, and Sonja Lujan spent years fighting government and health care bureaucracy to make sure her daughter received the resources she needed, according to the governor's office.

As Kimberly grew up and attended the New Mexico School for the Blind, Sonja drove to Alamogordo every weekend to bring her daughter and her classmates back to Santa Fe to spend their days off with family.

Sonja Lujan went on to serve on the school's Board of Regents and remained a caregiver for Kimberly until her death in 1985 at age 21.

"She became a dedicated advocate for my sister Kimberly and children with disabilities across the country simply because there was no other choice," Lujan Grisham said.

Born Sonja Lee Jackson on Jan, 18, 1940, in Brazil, Indiana, she and her family lived abroad at times as her father's career in the U.S. Air Force landed them in Germany and Japan.

In 1959, Sonja married Llewellyn Eugene "Buddy" Lujan. The couple made their first home together in Los Alamos before moving to Santa Fe. Buddy Lujan was a dentist who often provided free care to those who afford to pay, particularly to disabled and underprivileged children. He continued practicing dentistry until his death in 2011 at age 81.

Sonja Lujan spent her final days surrounded by relatives, and the governor said she will be missed dearly.

Sonja Lujan was in an assisted living facility in Albuquerque during the coronavirus pandemic, which was often mentioned by Lujan Grisham. The governor said many of the public health decisions she made at the time were aimed at keeping people like her mother safe.

In a May 2021 post on social media, the governor said that despite the challenges over the past year, she was glad to finally be able to celebrate Mother's Day with her mom in person. She also acknowledged her mother's birthday during her state of the state address in January.

New Mexico senator sues fellow senator over retaliatory acts - Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

New Mexico state Sen. Jacob Candelaria is suing fellow Sen. Mimi Stewart, accusing her of retaliation over his criticism of her leadership.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Candelaria, an independent, believes Stewart, a Democrat, used her authority as president pro tem of the Senate to move his Capitol office and change his seat on the Senate floor.

Candelaria, 35, says he is suing out of principle because "any form of reprisal is unlawful."

A spokesman for Senate Democrats said Stewart, 75, would not comment on the lawsuit.

The relationship between the two senators was already known to be icy. But things escalated after Stewart allowed an investigation of a state administrator accused of making racist remarks but didn't alert all state legislators.

Several staffers under Rachel Gudgel, director of the Legislative Education Study Committee, alleged she made racist comments about Native Americans, belittled a gay man and had a harsh management style.

Only a few other legislative leaders knew an attorney was conducting an investigation into her conduct. But this did not include eight of the 10 lawmakers with direct supervisory authority over her.

Candelaria and others called for her dismissal but Stewart remained a steadfast defender of Gudgel.

Gudgel eventually resigned.

Candelaria wants his lawsuit to go to trial even though he's resigning from the Senate in December in the middle of a third term.

