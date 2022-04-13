WED: New Mexico fires gain ground, State boosts its free college program, + More

New Mexico fires gain ground amid dry, windy conditions - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

It's a simple recipe that requires only a couple ingredients, and New Mexico has them all.

Strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions that stem from two decades of persistent drought combined Tuesday for another day of critical fire weather across New Mexico. Forecasters warned of similar conditions elsewhere in the West as land managers and firefighters braced for what was expected to be another busy season.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a plea on social media: "Do not burn!"

She joined the chorus of forecasters and authorities who were urging people to take precautions as red flag and high wind warnings were issued for a large swath spanning the Central Plains, West Texas, all of New Mexico and parts of Arizona.

Two new wind-whipped fires reported Tuesday afternoon in the mountains of southeastern New Mexico prompted authorities to call for immediate evacuations.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: "Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation."

In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed by a fire burning along the Rio Grande in a rural area south of Albuquerque. About 200 structures were threatened, and the air was thick with smoke and dust.

Bulldozers were used to build a barrier between the fire and homes in the area. Managers were hoping for a break in the wind so a helicopter could drop water on the flames.

The fire had burned more than one square mile since being sparked Monday afternoon. That included a large portion of a wildlife conservation area along the river.

The cause remains under investigation.

In northern New Mexico, steep terrain and gusts up to 60 mph were keeping crews from directly attacking a fire near the community of Las Vegas. That blaze — which started last week when a prescribed fire jumped its containment lines — also forced evacuations.

About 100 people found shelter earlier this week at a school gym in Las Vegas, and San Miguel County authorities began evacuating several smaller communities Tuesday afternoon as the fire made a big push to the northeast.

Some people have criticized the U.S. Forest Service's decision to conduct a prescribed fire amid erratic spring weather conditions. Federal officials have said conditions were calm most of the day before unforeseen winds ignited spot fires beyond the project's boundaries.

An internal review is expected to be done once the fire is suppressed, officials said.

New Mexico boosts its free college program, at least for now - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

Even after failing a test that set her back a semester, Maribel Rodriguez will be heading back to nursing school next spring with a generous new state scholarship that abandons eligibility criteria to help more working adults get a college degree.

New Mexico is expanding its "Opportunity Scholarship," which has already paid for Rodriguez's tuition and allowed her to apply federal grants toward living expenses like gas and groceries. She's reapplying to the nursing program and hopes to finish her degree without racking up debt that could hurt her husband and three children.

"I didn't think a whole lot of opportunities were really out there for me at my age," said Rodriguez, 37, of Lovington, New Mexico, who left college at 19 in part because she couldn't afford rent. "Even though if we missed it whenever we were younger there's still hope for us."

Many states — including New Mexico — have for years offered free tuition programs for four-year degrees to residents, but the programs had restrictions, limiting participation to recent high school graduates and requiring that they attend school full-time.

Supporters of those restrictions say they incentivize students to finish their degree and narrow the number of students who participate, reducing costs. But critics argue they create too many hurdles for students to succeed, especially those who are low-income and struggling to work, pay rent and raise a family.

New Mexico's revamped program provides students with more flexibility, including attending college part-time and allowing them to use federal grants for personal expenses. There's no requirement to finish in a set number of years.

"It opens the door for a lot of people, especially people who started a degree and had to leave for some reason," said Kathy Levine, financial aid director at Northern New Mexico College in Española.

Still, Levine and other college counselors hesitate to promise students future funding.

Most of the $75 million expansion of the program relied on one-time federal pandemic relief and is authorized for only one year. If funding is cut, students could find themselves without support midway into their degree or certificate program.

As recently as 2017, New Mexico cut its other college scholarship program to just 60% of tuition because of an unexpected drop in state revenue. State officials now say that program, the Lottery Scholarship, is now solvent at 100% for at least the next four years.

New Mexico's governor and Legislature hope the expanded Opportunity Scholarship program will be enough to reverse the state's dismal education outcomes. Only Mississippi has a lower percentage of four-year-degree holders, at 23%, according to Census estimates.

Since 2020, the program has been used by 10,000 state residents pursuing associate's degree programs, including nursing.

"It checks all those boxes, very robust, certainly stands out as a national model," Jessica Thompson, vice president of the left-leaning think tank The Institute for College Access and Success, said of the revised program.

But Thompson warns that states are often ill-equipped to promise generous programs to students long-term because their revenues are so closely tied to the whims of the economy.

Thompson says other states like Oregon have authorized generous programs for undergrads, only to cut them when budgets were lean.

In 2020, Oregon had to cut its budget and tell 1,070 low-income students they wouldn't be receiving the aid previously promised to them. This month, Oregon announced it's doubling its cost-of-living grant for low-income students.

New Mexico officials had estimated that roughly 35,000 students could participate in the expanded program. But that number will likely shrink because universities across the state already have raised tuition, disappointing state higher education officials.

New Mexico Tech raised tuition by 9%, citing increased costs and the availability of the new scholarships. Others raised tuition by around 4%.

Starting in July, universities will have to negotiate with the state on tuition increase limits if they want to participate in the free tuition program. But the law didn't prevent them from increasing tuition before that date.

At least for next year, the expanded program also will make existing support for recent high school graduates even more generous by allowing them to use federal funding for personal expenses, in addition to the existing "Lottery Scholarship" that pays their tuition.

That's welcome news at an arts school in Santa Fe where students discussed their plans with a New Mexico State University recruiter on a lunch break.

"Some of our parents are still paying back their loans from college," said junior Zoë McDonald, 17, an aspiring cinematographer.

Painter Cruz Davis-Martinez, 18, knows he wants a four-year degree and is comparing the University of New Mexico and two schools in other states.

"A lot of my high school career, unfortunately, was spent taking dual credit," Davis-Martinez said, "because I had that financial insecurity."

At age 15, he started traveling 40 minutes so he could take advantage of free college classes paid for by his high school. The idea was to earn college credits so he could save money in college.

Now he's realizing he can attend all the classes he needs without going into debt and without having to work so much that it cripples his academic performance.

Under New Mexico's new plan, he'll get more support than expected, though the exact cost of college is unclear. State officials are still writing the final rules for the program, including what fees will be covered and how much universities can raise tuition.

Thompson said it's important for students to be able to pursue their education without the threat of debt hanging over them. Still, she thinks the state is one economic downturn away from cutting benefits and that the federal government needs to fund more of these programs.

"I'll be surprised if New Mexico can sustain this without, you know, continued federal engagement and involvement in funding," she said. "And I don't think other states can follow them."

New Mexico challenges effort to post voter rolls online - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico election regulators are resisting efforts by a conservative-backed foundation to post statewide voter registration information on a public website where it can be searched by names or addresses to view whether people voted in past elections and sometimes their party affiliations. The website does not list details of how people voted regarding candidates or initiatives.

The Voter Reference Foundation, created by Republican former Senate candidate Doug Truax of Illinois, announced in December that it would add registered New Mexico voters to its website database VoteRef.com that was established in the wake of the 2020 election and now includes voter rolls from at least 20 states.

That move has prompted calls for a state investigation into possible misuse of election records and a pre-emptive lawsuit by Voter Reference Foundation to ensure its plans to publish the details about New Mexico voters.

The foundation has said its goal is to usher in a "new era of American election transparency."

But New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in an interview Monday that the foundation's efforts violate state law in New Mexico that restricts the use of voter registration data to political campaigning or noncommercial government purposes.

"This is an overtly political purpose and not necessarily towards a particular campaign and in the government interest," Toulouse Oliver said. "Their purpose is to intimidate voters and make folks become concerned about the security of their information, to potentially cause voters to de-register and not participate in our process."

Toulose Oliver in December referred the group's effort for possible prosecution to the state attorney general. Her office traced voter registration data used by Voter Reference Foundation to a person who paid about $5,400 for access on the condition that the information would be used only for governmental, election, research and campaign purposes.

In its March lawsuit, Voter Reference Foundation argued that New Mexico's restrictions on voter registration data violate free-speech guarantees of the U.S. Constitution.

The foundation said its "election purposes are to increase voter participation and provide transparency regarding New Mexico elections, both of which strengthen election integrity." A preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque had been scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed at the request of state officials.

The foundation's website highlights discrepancies in various states between the number of people listed as having voted on registration rolls and the number of ballots cast according to certified election results.

Election officials have described the methodology as flawed, noting that discrepancies likely surface for legitimate reasons when an election result is compared to state voting registration rolls that are continually updated as people change their addresses, enter and leave the state or die.

VoteRef.com on Tuesday added voter registration data from the District of Columbia.

Open Secrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks political spending, has linked the Voter Reference Foundation to political groups supported by Republican political financing megadonor Richard Uihlein.

Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas have warned residents of Otero County in southern New Mexico to be wary of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.

Toulouse Oliver said that authorities are probing whether the contractor improperly obtained bulk voter records through a third party that she did not identify.

Frustration grows over truck backlogs at Texas-Mexico border - By Paul J. Weber Associated Press

One of the busiest trade ports on the U.S.-Mexico border remained closed Tuesday as frustration and traffic snarls mounted over new orders by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring extra inspections of commercial trucks as part of the Republican's sprawling border security operation.

Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after Abbott last week directed state troopers to stop and inspect trucks coming into Texas. Unusually long backups — some lasting 12 hours or longer — have stacked up elsewhere along Texas' roughly 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) border.

Not even a week into the inspections, the Mexican government said Tuesday that Abbott's order was causing "serious damage" to trade, and that cross-border traffic had plummeted to a third of normal levels.

The gridlock is the fallout of an initiative that Abbott says is needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs. But critics question how the inspections are meeting that objective, while business owners and experts complain of financial losses and warn U.S. grocery shoppers could notice shortages as soon as this week.

Frustration is also spreading within members of Abbott's own party: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican, called the inspections a "catastrophic policy" that is forcing some trucks to reroute hundreds of miles to Arizona.

"I do describe it as a crisis, because this is not the normal way of doing business," said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, whose county includes the bridge in Pharr. "You're talking about billions of dollars. When you stop that process, I mean, there are many, many, many, many people that are affected."

The shutdowns and slowdowns have set off some of widest backlash to date of Abbott's multibillion-dollar border operation, which the two-term governor has made the cornerstone of his administration. Texas already has thousands of state troopers and National Guard members on the border and has converted prisons into jails for migrants arrested on state trespassing charges.

Abbott warned last week that inspections would "dramatically slow" border traffic, but he hasn't addressed the backups or port shutdowns since then. His office didn't reply to a message seeking comment left Tuesday.

The disruptions at some of the world's busiest international trade ports could pose economic and political threats to Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November. Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former presidential candidate who is running against Abbott for governor, said during a stop in Pharr on Tuesday that the inspections were doing nothing to halt the flow of migrants and were worsening supply chain issues.

He was joined by Joe Arevalo, owner of Keystone Cold, a cold-storage warehouse on the border. He said that although Texas state troopers have always inspected some trucks crossing the border "they've never, ever, ever held up a complete system or a complete supply chain."

An estimated 3,000 trucks cross the Pharr bridge on a normal day, according to the National Freight Transportation Chamber. The Pharr bridge is the largest land port for produce, such as leafy green vegetables, entering the U.S.

Mexico supplies about two-thirds of the produce sold in Texas.

"We're living through a nightmare, and we're already suffering through a very delicate supply chain from the pandemic and to try to regrow the business," Arevalo said.

The additional inspections are conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which said that as of Monday, it had inspected more than 3,400 commercial vehicles and placed more than 800 "out of service" for violations that included defective brakes, tires and lighting. It made no mention of whether the truck inspections had turned up migrants or drugs.

The order's impact quickly spread beyond Texas: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed Tuesday that there was another blockade at the Mexican customs facility at the Santa Teresa port of entry in southern New Mexico, not far from El Paso. Those protests are misguided since New Mexico has nothing to do with Texas' inspection policies, said Jerry Pacheco, executive director of the International Business Accelerator and president of the Border Industrial Association.

He said the protests were costing businesses millions of dollars a day.

"Everybody down here is on a just-in-time inventory system," Pancheo said. "It's going to affect all of us, all of us in the United States. Your car parts are going to be delivered late, your computer — if you ordered a Dell or HP tablet, those are going to be disrupted."

Ed Anderson, a professor at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, compared the disruptions to those caused by February's trucker blockade in Canada that forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production. During that protest, trucks looking for other entries to cross into the U.S. wound up causing congestion at other bridges, a scenario that Anderson said might now be repeated on the southern border.

Anderson said consumers would likely begin noticing the effects by the end of this week, if not sooner.

"Either prices are going to spike or shelves are going to be low," he said.

Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial - By Michael Kunzelman Associated Press

Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, but that has changed: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election.

Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, doesn't deny that he joined the mob on Jan. 6, 2021. But his lawyer vowed Tuesday to show that Trump abused his power to "authorize" the attack.

Describing Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defense attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a "sinister" plot to encourage Thompson and other supporters to "do his dirty work."

"It's Donald Trump himself spewing the lies and using his position to authorize this assault," Shamansky told jurors Tuesday during the trial's opening statements.

Justice Department prosecutor Jennifer Rozzoni said Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day.

"He chose to be a part of the mayhem and chaos," she said.

Thompson's lawyer sought subpoenas to call Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as witnesses at his trial this week. A judge rejected that request but ruled that jurors can hear recordings of speeches that Trump and Giuliani delivered at a rally before the riot.

Thompson's jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. The first two ended with jurors convicting both defendants on all counts with which they were charged.

In a February court filing, Shamansky said he wanted to argue at trial that Thompson was acting at the direction of Trump and "his various conspirators." The lawyer asked to subpoena others from Trump's inner circle, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Trump lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell.

Prosecutors said Thompson can't show that Trump or Giuliani had the authority to "empower" him to break the law. They also noted that video of the rally speeches "perfectly captures" the tone, delivery and context of the statements to the extent they are "marginally relevant" to proof of Thompson's intent on Jan. 6.

Thompson's lawyer argued that Trump would testify that he and others " orchestrated a carefully crafted plot to call into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election." Shamansky claimed that Giuliani incited rioters by encouraging them to engage in "trial by combat" and that Trump provoked the mob by saying that "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Shamansky said Thompson, who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, became an avid consumer of the conspiracy theories and lies about a stolen election.

"This is the garbage that Dustin Thompson is listening to day after day after day," Shamansky said. "He goes down this rabbit hole. He listens to this echo chamber. And he acts accordingly."

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton ruled in March that any in-person testimony by Trump or Giuliani could confuse and mislead jurors.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes arising from Jan. 6. Over 250 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Thompson is the fifth person to be tried on riot-related charges.

On Monday, a jury convicted a former Virginia police officer, Thomas Robertson, of storming the Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Last month, a jury convicted a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun.

A judge hearing testimony without a jury decided cases against two other Capitol riot defendants at separate bench trials. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden acquitted one of them of all charges and partially acquitted the other.

Thompson has a co-defendant, Robert Lyon, who pleaded guilty to riot-related charges in March.

Thompson, then 36, and Lyon, then 27, drove from Columbus, Ohio, to Silver Spring, Maryland, stayed overnight at a hotel and then took an Uber ride into Washington, D.C., on the morning of Jan. 6. After then-President Donald Trump's speech, Thompson and Lyon headed over to the Capitol.

Thompson was wearing a "Trump 2020" winter hat and a bulletproof vest when he entered the Capitol and went to the Senate Parliamentarian's Office, where he stole two bottles of liquor and a coat rack worth up to $500, according to prosecutors.

Thompson and Lyon traded text messages during the riot.

"Some girl died already," Lyon said in one text, an apparent reference to a law enforcement officer's fatal shooting of a rioter, Ashli Babbitt

"Was it Pelosi?" Thompson replied.

"I'm taking our country back," Thompson later texted Lyon.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, Thompson and Lyon were sitting on a sidewalk and waiting for an Uber driver to pick them up when Capitol police officers approached and warned them that they were in a restricted area. As they started to leave, Thompson picked up a coat rack that appeared to be from the Capitol, the FBI said. Thompson ran away when the officers told him to put down the rack, dropping it as he fled. Lyon stayed behind and identified himself and Thompson to police.

That night, Thompson received a text from his wife that said, "I will not post bail."

The FBI said agents later searched Lyon's cellphone and found a video that showed a ransacked office and Thompson yelling: "Wooooo! 'Merica Hey! This is our house!" A surveillance video also captured Thompson leaving a Capitol office with a bottle of bourbon, the FBI said.

Thompson is charged with six counts: obstructing Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College vote, theft of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lyon pleaded guilty to theft of government property and disorderly conduct. Both counts are misdemeanors punishable by a maximum of 1 year imprisonment. Walton is scheduled to sentence Lyon on June 3.