FRI: Navajo same-sex marriage bill voted down at first of several hearings, + More

Navajo same-sex marriage bill voted down at first of several hearings - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A Navajo Nation committee voted Wednesday against legislation that would permit same-sex marriages, though the bill is far from dead.

The Navajo Nation, the largest reservation within the United States, banned same-sex marriage as part of the Diné Marriage Act in 2005. As a result, same-sex couples cannot get married on the Nation, and Navajo government doesn’t recognize their marriages if they’re granted elsewhere.

That means same-sex couples don’t have the same rights on the Nation for things like shared health insurance, hospital visitation, life insurance, adoption and foster care, and other necessities of shared life. About 173,000 people live on the Navajo Nation, making it one of the last, biggest regions inside the U.S. where same-sex couples cannot marry.

Navajo Council Delegate Eugene Tso sponsored a bill in late March that would repeal or alter sex- or gender-specific language from the Marriage Act, which specifically prohibits marriage by members of the same sex in a section that also bans incest and polygamy.

The Navajo Nation Council’s Health, Education and Human Services Committee on Wednesday devoted about an hour and a half to the measure, during which delegates switched between Navajo and English to discuss their support or opposition to the law.

Ultimately, the committee voted 3-2 against legalizing same-sex marriage, though it will be heard in the coming weeks by other committees, including the Budget and Finance Committee and the Law and Order Committee, before the full Council. A delegate predicted it won’t near passage or failure until sometime in May.

Nathaniel Brown, a delegate and an advocate for the LGBTQ community, said upholding the ban fuels a stigma on the Nation that he’s seen often result in tragedy, like youth suicide or bullying. And he said it’s preventing many couples from returning to the Nation to build a life for themselves and future generations.

“We also had a really bright young gentleman who left the Department of Justice as an attorney, because the Navajo Nation does not recognize same-sex couples, and the medical insurance and other insurance,” Brown said. “‘Why am I working here if I am being discriminated against?’”

Brown, moved to tears, also said anti-LGBTQ attitudes and laws might be contributing to another scourge — missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives.

“It’s those individuals that feel like they are disposable. They don’t feel k’e,” he said, using the Navajo word for kinship. “And they leave us.”

Three delegates spoke in opposition to the measure and later voted against it.

Delegate Edison Wauneka cited religious objections and said that same-sex couples should just get licenses outside the Navajo Nation, even though they aren’t recognized as married the moment they step onto tribal land.

“We don’t have the authority to address what the Heavenly Father said,” he said.

Opponents also said it shouldn’t be up to the Council and instead be put to tribal members in a referendum. But the Council passed the original 2005 bill banning same-sex marriage without relying on a referendum, Delegate Carl Slater pointed out to Source New Mexico.

Public comments submitted ahead of the hearing were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage but not by a wide margin. About 90 people wrote in with their comments between March 22 and 27, and several area church leaders have circulated petitions during services. In addition to the petitions, a group of Navajo Nation Christian churches recently paid for a full-page advertisement in the Gallup Independent opposing the measure and citing Biblical teachings as why.

Of the public comments, 49 were in favor of recognizing same-sex marriages. Thirty-six were opposed.

Jennifer Nez Denetdale spoke to the committee at the request of Tso, the bill’s sponsor. She’s a member of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and an American Studies professor at the University of New Mexico.

In her work as a historian and researcher, she said, she looked into traditional gender expression and roles on the Navajo Nation, including the recognition of two-spirit people who embody masculine and feminine traits, known as Nádleehí.

“The forces of colonialism, including in American education, introduction of Christianity, and the civilizing program through the federal government has led to this loss of our memory that at one time, depending on who you talk to, we recognized three to five genders,” she told the committee.

That Christian colonialist impact on recent generations can be seen, Nez Denetdale said, in where many LGTBQ youth seek solace if they grow up in an unwelcoming household.

“Stories shared by our LGBTQ2S (two-spirit) relatives indicate that in a world where they are treated with discrimination and hate, their grandparents are often refuges,” she said. “Grandparents love their grandchildren, regardless of their gender identity.”

Delegates Slater and Charlaine Tso voted in favor of the measure. Delegates Wauneka, Halona and Paul Begay, Jr., voted against it.

2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Paul Davenport Associated Press

Firefighters took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds were expected to return Friday to southern New Mexico where a wildfire has claimed two lives and charred more than 200 homes.

The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the mountain community of Ruidoso, where the remains of a couple were found near a burned home as they tried to flee.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the blaze killed the two people after it started Tuesday from a windblown, downed power line. Their names have not been released.

Thousands of customers in the area remain without power, and Ruidoso schools have been closed until next week.

"We've had students who've lost their homes. We have to support them on Tuesday" when school resumes, said high school English teacher Sara Ames Brown. She said Thursday she was with students when they were evacuated by bus, with flames visible in the forest outside as they drove away.

Fire crews used a break in what had been a steady stream of relentless gusts to make headway against the flames on Thursday.

Incident Commander Dave Bales said the strategy was "attack while we can," noting that winds were expected to pick up again Friday.

"We're trying to keep this fire as small as possible, especially because it's right in the community," he said. "We've had a loss of a lot of structures so our crews are right there on the fire front going as direct as possible."

The fire moved into a more densely populated area on Ruidoso's northeastern side Wednesday afternoon, prompting more evacuations. Laura Rabon, a spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest, interrupted a fire briefing and told people to get in their cars and leave after the flames jumped a road where crews were trying to hold the line.

Crews kept the flames from pushing further into the village on Wednesday, and Rabon said that progress continued Thursday as helicopters dropped water and ground crews secured lines on the east and south sides. They also put out hot spots in the neighborhoods where the flames raced through earlier this week.

The fire has torched an estimated 9 square miles of forest and grass, and the strong winds that battered the area have left behind toppled trees and down power lines. Due to the power outage, the school district's servers were down and email wasn't working.

Six new large fires were reported Wednesday: three in Texas, two in Colorado and one in Oklahoma. In all, wildland firefighters and support personnel were trying to contain 11 large fires that have charred more than 40 square miles in five states.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported Thursday that since the start of the year, 18,550 wildfires have burned about 1,250 square miles. That's well above the 10-year average of 12,290 wildfires and 835 square miles burned.

Hotter and drier weather coupled with decades of fire suppression have contributed to an increase in the number of acres burned by wildfires, fire scientists say. The problem is exacerbated by a more than 20-year Western megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

Elsewhere in New Mexico, wildfires were burning northwest of Ruidoso, along the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque, in mountains northwest of the community of Las Vegas and in grasslands along the Pecos River near the town of Roswell.

Albuquerque begins rolling out anti-speeding cameras – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Albuquerque has installed the first set of anti-speeding cameras across the city in hopes of slowing drivers down with traffic fatalities on the rise.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the initiative was announced at a news conference yesterday. Speeders caught by the cameras can either pay a $100 dollar fine or serve four hours of community service within 3 months of getting the ticket.

The first three cameras are posted on Montgomery and Gibson Boulevards, which the city identified as particularly dangerous roadways. Warnings will start to be sent out on April 25 and actual tickets will begin a month later. The program will eventually expand to a total of 10 cameras city-wide.

Mayor Tim Keller said he was putting drivers “on notice,” and that something needed to be done about the city’s pedestrian fatality rates.

He emphasized that the cameras are focused on curbing excessive speeding that can cause crashes and deaths, and that drivers going just a little over the speed limit won’t be cited.

The mayor said the program was designed to avoid issues encountered with the city’s former red-light camera program by including a community service option to pay the tickets off and amending the review and appeal process.

Additionally, the tickets, which will come in the mail, will not appear on a driver’s record.

Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks widen. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents.

One of North America's longest rivers, the Rio Grande is another example of a waterway in the western U.S. that's tapped out.

From the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin, irrigation districts already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month of below-average precipitation across the U.S. and areas of record dryness are expanding in the West.

On Thursday, federal water managers shared their annual operating plan for the Rio Grande, a major water source for millions of people and thousands of square miles of farmland in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico. They believe they can keep the river flowing, but it will depend on the weather.

Ed Kandl, a hydrologist with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said warmer temperatures will affect supplies, but relief could come if summer monsoons develop. "We'll just have to see what happens," he said.

Mark Garcia, who farms about 400 acres with his family in Valencia County, just south of Albuquerque, ran the numbers. He has a degree in mathematics and taught calculus for years before retiring and turning to the farm full time.

He found his family would be compensated for not irrigating about half of its acreage this year, and more water would be left in the river to help New Mexico work off a debt that has been growing as the state falls short of its obligations to deliver water to neighboring Texas.

"Logically, it was almost like a no-brainer," Garcia said of opting into the fallowing program. "The risk analysis was, I had to take it, I had to do it. I didn't want to, though."

Sitting in his backhoe in one of his fields, Garcia began to get emotional. He said he grew up watching his dad farm the land.

"I was born into this," he said. "The hard thing for me is I feel like I don't want the government to pay for me not to work. I have an issue with that."

The state of New Mexico and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District are hoping more farmers can make that tough choice — at least long enough to help managers address the pending water debt. The district oversees irrigation for more than 140 square miles of farmland along a 175-mile stretch of the Rio Grande Valley to the north and south of Albuquerque.

Even it acknowledges the program is a temporary solution.

Casey Ish, a water resources specialist with the district, said over 200 irrigators have enrolled, and officials are targeting fields that are less productive or need to be rested.

"For us, this is just one tool and one way the district is trying to help the state manage the state's compact debt, but we certainly don't anticipate pulling a third or half the district into a fallowing program year over year," Ish said. "That's not sustainable from a price point or an ag point."

Thursday's virtual meeting included estimates of how much the Bureau of Reclamation will have to work with this season based on spring runoff predictions and current reservoir levels. Officials said it's possible the Rio Grande, as it passes through the heart of Albuquerque, could start drying in late August or early September.

With below-average snow cover and reservoirs in some places reaching critically low levels, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted in its most recent monthly climate report that concerns are mounting that the western drought will intensify.

On the Colorado River, the U.S. Interior Department recently proposed holding back water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest conditions in the region in more than 1,200 years.

The potential impacts to lower basin states that could see their water supplies reduced — California, Nevada and Arizona — aren't yet known. But the conundrum speaks to the wide-ranging functions of Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam, and the need to quickly pivot to confront climate change.

In the Pacific Northwest, experts are predicting one of the driest summers on record, noting that nearly 71% of the region made up of Oregon, Washington and Idaho is in drought and nearly one-quarter is already experiencing extreme drought.

An irrigation district that supplies more than 1,000 farmers and ranchers on the California-Oregon border announced earlier this week that they would get a fraction of their normal water allocation this year due to drought. It's the third consecutive year that severe drought has impacted farmers, fish and tribes in a region where there's not enough water to satisfy competing demands.

Irrigation districts that supply water to farmers along the Rio Grande in southern New Mexico and along the Pecos in the east also are promising short seasons.

Just north of the New Mexico-Colorado border, farmers in the San Luis Valley turned on their spigots April 1, drawing on their share of the Rio Grande. Water managers in New Mexico immediately saw the gauges drop, meaning less water ultimately will make its way to central New Mexico.

Children's book illustrator scours Santa Fe after art theft - Associated Press

An accomplished illustrator of books for children including a work authored by Chelsea Clinton says she is searching for a packet of penguin illustrations that were taken from her unlocked car.

Gianna Marino said Wednesday that she filed a police report after the pack of 20 illustrations disappeared overnight from the backseat of her car in Santa Fe, during an extended stay in the Southwestern hub for artists and authors.

Marino said she scoured pawn shops, galleries and social media for the illustrations without finding a clue.

The theft won't halt publication of the images in a new book about penguins and the loving bonds of family, but Marino says she wanted to save the original illustrations or give them away to friends.

"I do very detailed work, and it's probably months and months of work," she said. "I actually woke up in the middle of the night and thought, 'Oh I forgot to lock the car.' It wasn't until about six hours later when I was driving down the road when I went, 'No!'"

Marino has written and illustrated more than a dozen children's books, collaborating with Clinton on the 2019 work about endangered species titled "Don't Let Them Disappear."

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall - By Anita Snow Associated Press

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff's office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released.

The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down "a significant amount of time."

The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and continues to investigate what happened.

Customs and Border Protection said its Office of Professional Responsibility is working with the sheriff's office on the investigation and would release more information as it becomes available.

Migrants occasionally die while attempting to cross the border wall, including a man who died earlier this month from injuries he suffered when he fell from the barrier in Texas.

It was unknown if there was video surveillance in the area where the woman became entangled. Authorities did not describe the wall she was trying to climb over.

However, some of the last border wall construction carried out before the end of former President Donald Trump's term was in the Douglas area, with 30-foot-tall (9-meter) steel columns erected on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property.

On April 1, two migrants fell from the border barrier near Clint, Texas, about 12 miles (19 km) west of the Tornillo port of entry.

Emergency medical technicians rendered first aid and took them to a hospital in El Paso.

One man arrived at the hospital unconscious and died at the hospital on April 5.

The second was treated for a fractured right hand and returned to Customs and Border Protection officials, who returned him to Mexico.