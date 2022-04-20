WEDS: Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases, + more

Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases – Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Federal authorities are taking to the airwaves to call attention to unsolved homicide and missing person cases on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. as several states are starting to funnel more resources and investigators toward solving such cases.

The FBI on Tuesday announced it's running a 60-second radio ad in the Navajo language to call attention to what family members and advocacy groups have described as a crisis that is affecting Indian Country.

Airing twice a day on an AM radio station broadcasting from the Navajo capital of Window Rock, Arizona, the spot features a plea from the mother of Lee Michael Pahe, who was found fatally shot last summer in Naschitti, New Mexico.

“You don’t have to understand Navajo to feel the emotion of the mother who speaks about the loss of her son in this ad,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said in a statement. “Violent crime affects everyone the same way, and everyone deserves justice."

The radio spot comes as New Mexico implements legislation adopted earlier this year to ensure more effective coordination among law enforcement agencies when it comes to missing Native Americans or unsolved homicides. State Attorney General Hector Balderas has met with victims regarding obstacles to reporting, investigation and other issues that they have experienced.

From Arizona to Wisconsin, many states are taking action to address the crisis. In Washington, for example, officials there recently created a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system.

On the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, federal authorities hope listeners will come forward if they have any information about Pahe's case or the others the FBI and Navajo Nation law enforcement are investigating.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for his killing.

Pahe's mother, Sharon Lee-Begay, said her son was married and was a father and that she's relying on the compassion of fellow Navajos in hopes of solving the case.

In March 2020, the FBI field offices in Albuquerque and Phoenix began issuing posters in the Navajo language asking for information about more than a dozen unsolved homicide and missing person cases. They began including audio clips in Navajo with the posters starting last February.

US nuclear agency opens massive office complex in New Mexico – Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Officials with the U.S. agency undergoing a multibillion-dollar modernization effort that includes the production of plutonium cores for the nation's nuclear arsenal celebrated the opening of a massive office complex in New Mexico on Tuesday.

Jill Hruby, the head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, joined other officials and members of the state's congressional delegation for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Years in the making, the new complex on the edge of Albuquerque will replace a collection of two dozen military barracks and other buildings, some of which date back to the government's top secret Manhattan Project during World War II. Officials said some of the old buildings were compromised by asbestos and lead paint and were well past their lifespans.

The new building boasts enough space to cover more than five football fields and will end up saving the agency an estimated $40 million in deferred maintenance, officials said. It includes a data center for rows of servers, conference rooms and secure spaces.

Construction was supposed to wrap up last year, but officials said pandemic-related labor and material shortages resulted in delays.

The construction project was among those started in recent years as the National Nuclear Security Administration works to replace old infrastructure and ramp up the production of plutonium cores at sites in New Mexico and South Carolina. While the Biden administration has called for boosting the agency's budget for the next fiscal year, nuclear watchdog groups have raised concerns about a lack of transparency when it comes to spending.

Most of the administration's $21.4 billion budget request would go toward the maintenance and refurbishment of nuclear weapons and to scientific, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to enable production and certification of the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile.

In budget documents, the U.S. Energy Department, which oversees the nuclear security agency, stated that a key priority is rebuilding the capability and capacity to produce warhead components.

One of the sites where the plutonium cores will be manufactured is Los Alamos National Laboratory, the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Hruby did not visit the northern New Mexico installation during her latest trip to the state.

VP Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's May wedding – Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate.

The first-term Democratic governor made the announcement through her personal spokesman Tuesday, saying a small ceremony will be held May 21 in Washington, D.C. No other details about the upcoming ceremony were released.

Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with her fiancé Manny Cordova. The couple has been together about 10 years, and Cordova was at her side during an inaugural Mass in Santa Fe before her public swearing in ceremony on Jan. 1, 2019.

“We’re delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends,” Lujan Grisham and Cordova said in a joint statement. “Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage.”

The couple was initially planning to get married in 2021 but had not set a date, said Jared Leopold, a spokesman for Lujan Grisham.

Both Lujan Grisham, 62, and Cordova, 66, were previously married and have adult children and grandchildren. Lujan Grisham was married to her first husband, Gregory Grisham, for more than 20 years until his death in 2004.

The son of ranchers, Cordova grew up in a rural community south of Albuquerque. He owns an auto repair shop in Santa Fe.

Leopold said Lujan Grisham and Cordova also plan to celebrate their marriage in an event for family and friends in northern New Mexico in late May.