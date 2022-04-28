THURS: Big progress on wildfires, but dangerous winds on the way, + More

Big progress on wildfires, but dangerous winds on the way - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Margery A. Beck Associated Press

Firefighters have been making significant progress Wednesday on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western United States.

But forecasters from the Southwest to the southern High Plains warned of the return the next two days of the same gusty winds and critical fire conditions that sent wildland blazes racing across the landscape last week.

Some of the nearly 1,000 firefighters battling the biggest fire in drought-stricken New Mexico cut away brush and burned out any extra fuel Wednesday ahead of increased danger forecast Thursday into the weekend.

That allowed crews to dig fire lines around about a third of what has become the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. — now 94 square miles — and keep flames from reaching mostly rural homes and ranches that are still in its path northeast of Santa Fe.

"Another great day on the fire line," federal fire incident commander Carl Schwope said Wednesday night.

"Fire personnel are making great progress," he told residents at a community meeting in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where numerous rural communities in the nearby mountains remain under evacuation orders.

But he quickly emphasized the success could be short-lived because hotter, drier, windier weather should return Thursday and Friday.

"This fire still has tremendous potential to move and still has a lot of danger," he said. "We have a couple of critical fire days still ahead."

The most critical fire danger remains the next two days across practically the entire state of New Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. The elevated-risk area stretches all the way from Arizona's border with California and Nevada into the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, the service said late Wednesday.

Some light precipitation added moisture to bone dry fuels in the Southwest early this week. But stiffening winds Wednesday likely dried out most of the fine fuels, which are "are expected to be borderline critically dry" on Thursday, the service said.

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said at Wednesday night's briefing about the fires east of Santa Fe that they're refining evacuation strategies they were forced to quickly implement last week as they review weather modeling of the incoming conditions.

"It doesn't mean it will happen but it could happen, just like we saw when this fire blew up," he said. "The danger is present and it's very real."

Authorities said Wednesday they continue to work on damage assessments but haven't been able to access some areas that are still hot and it's not yet safe to let some evacuees return to their homes.

"We have containment around the fire's edge, but there's still stuff that's burning inside and we still have a wind event we are waiting for Friday and Saturday," Lopez said.

"We have to make sure that everything is good enough that I can make a decision and know you'll be safe if we let you back in there," he said..

The Southwest has been bearing the brunt of large fires, with five incident management teams assigned, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

One complex incident management team was overseeing a large fire in southwest Nebraska. More than 200 firefighters in that state were battling a prairie fire that has been burning since last week.

About 65 square miles of mostly grasses and farmland have been blackened near the Kansas line, several homes have been destroyed and at least one person was killed. The fire was about three-quarters contained Wednesday.

In Arizona, crews on Wednesday worked to contain two major wildfires, with firefighters gaining ground on containment of a blaze in the Prescott National Forest after winds on Tuesday pushed the fire outward. Near Flagstaff, crews patrolled burned areas of a different large fire and looked for hot spots amid milder weather.

Nationally, large fires have burned more than 1,688 square miles this year, putting the U.S. on track to far outpace the 10-year average.

The pressure on firefighters is not likely to let up anytime soon. Climate outlooks indicate likely below normal precipitation from Texas through the southern Rockies and Great Basin, with above normal temperatures likely across much of the U.S into summer.

Report: Albuquerque should shrink public schools, cut jobs - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

Albuquerque's K-12 schools should cut staff and think about downsizing its footprint because of dwindling enrollment and spend more for the education of low-income students who fell further behind their peers during this school year, according to a report from the New Mexico Legislature made public Wednesday.

The report from the powerful Legislative Finance Committee recommended that Albuquerque Public Schools let go 400 of the district's 12,000 employees, but didn't specify how many of the district's increasingly empty schools it should shutter. The school district has 144 schools and 73,000 students, down from 85,000 six years ago.

Public schools in New Mexico have not recovered from the exodus of students that accelerated during the pandemic, with enrollment across the state and in Albuquerque still down about 4%, more than the average of 2.6% for 41 U.S. states.

Thousands of families in New Mexico amid the pandemic tried homeschooling or charter schools for the first time and didn't send their kids back to classrooms this year. Despite getting financing federal pandemic relief funds, most school districts across the U.S. now have fewer students and less funding than before the pandemic, forcing educators to consider cutting spending.

Rural districts across New Mexico also lost students, though often for different reasons.

"They went to Texas because their schools were open 100%," said state Sen. Gay Kernan, of Hobbs, in southeastern New Mexico on the Texas border, told Albuquerque education officials at the hearing where the report was delivered Wednesday. "Lesson learned."

Albuquerque should prioritize filling special education positions and offer bonuses to teachers in high-need positions at schools serving greater numbers of low-income students, the report said. The district currently has more than 600 job openings listed, many for special education instructors.

But many of the city's teachers are expected to retire this year, said Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein.

"I don't believe there will be cuts — there are still shortages," she said.

She said the district is already transferring teachers from emptier schools to fuller ones.

The district's low-income students are learning, but their advancement in reading and math is much slower than their more privileged peers, the report stated.

Higher rates of absenteeism for the district's students and fewer learning days are part of the problem. This year, 36% of Albuquerque's students missed at least 10 days of school, including excused absences for illness or sports, compared to 30% of students statewide.

The New Mexico Legislature has put aside around $40 million in funding for Albuquerque Public Schools to fund extra learning days. Schools are still deciding if they'll take the money, and many are expected not to because teachers and parents want long summers.

The Legislature does periodic reviews of the state's public schools and the report about the district is the first conducted since 2007.

Albuquerque enrollment declined 17% over the past decade, driven by lower birth rates and growth at charter schools. Meanwhile, per-student funding increased by 49% and achievement gaps between low-income and other students in reading and math widened in Albuquerque more than in the rest of the state.

The report also documented rising facility costs and a 21% increase in learning space, even as enrollment dropped.

While the report did not explicitly recommend closing schools, Albuquerque Superintendent Scott Elder read between the lines speaking to lawmakers Wednesday, calling that section of the report "a bit of euphemism for closing schools." He said that closing schools was a "charged issue" for parents, and could create additional costs.

"If we shut schools, kids that live close to that school have to be transported to their new school, so we would have significant impacts on transportation," said Elder.

In a written response to the committee's report, said increased funding is often tied to salary increases and cannot be used to fund services for at-risk youth. He also pointed out that while overall enrollment is down, low-income and other at-risk students represent a larger share of the student population.

The district is already transferring teachers from emptier schools to fuller ones, said Bernstein, the union president. She said uncertainty over who will be moved and when is causing "incredible stress" for teachers, but gave the district credit for transferring teachers now instead of during the fall, when transfers normally happen. Earlier transfers are better for students and staff, Bernstein said.

While the district has said since 2019 that it should craft a five-year plan to manage its finances amid projected drops in enrollment and funding, the report said that hasn't happened and that they are common for other large New Mexico districts even though they are not required by law.

District officials have announced that cuts are needed and asked parents and staff to offer ideas to reduce costs in recent months.

The legislative committee that drafted the report credited Albuquerque Public Schools for increased oversight of outside contracts ranging from face masks to learning software, potentially cutting down on fraud and waste. It also recognized the district for having low administrative spending of about 4%, on par with districts of its size nationally.

Inside the fire evacuation zone, people protect animals, homes and each other - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

It was like running from a ball of fire when Dennis Garcia finally got into his car and drove away from his property surrounded by flames on Friday.

He returned the next day, he said, pleading with police to allow him past their road closure so he could check on his livestock.

He got in.

He chose to stay and take action, turning farm equipment — an old truck, a water tank and some hoses — into what he describes as a “fire attack machine.” Along with his daughter Christina and Daniel Padilla, the trio created a fire line around their property because they noticed fire crews in the area were too spread out to stop any fires igniting around his home.

“We put out 16 hotspots around here,” Garcia said, pointing to areas surrounding his property in Peñasco Blanco, just north of N.M. Highway 518. “Luckily, they let me in, and we saved a lot of structures.”

Much of his property, including his home and livestock, remained untouched by the fire on Wednesday.

The commitment to protect the community is shared by the hundreds of people who remain in Mora County despite heavy smoke, the nearby wildfire and a mandatory evacuation order.

“If we evacuated, we would have lost all of this by now,” Padilla said. “We had to stay.”

The Hermits Peak Fire started as a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe National Forest that became uncontrollable, according to federal fire officials. It merged with the Calf Canyon fire spread by the heavy winds last week.

Federal, state, county and volunteer fire crews are working the massive combo fire. Wednesday, it was reportedly 20% contained and had burned more than 60,000 acres. While fire crews praised the work of creating burn lines, the forecast this week could cause more problems. Winds are picking up and expected to increase in speed until Friday.

Although the San Miguel Sheriff reopened N.M. Highway 518 on Tuesday to allow people access into Mora, police are still blocking roads into the higher mountains and letting residents in only under special circumstances. The evacuation orders stand.

Police are also cracking down on access by saying they won’t allow people back into the area if they leave, so residents are committed to staying as long as possible, hoping the fire defense lines set up Tuesday will help stop blaze from heading toward their homes.

While it’s a little unclear exactly how many people remain in the evacuation zone, state Rep. Roger Montoya told Source New Mexico that at least 300 people are still there. That the number is likely higher and could be increasing as more residents want to get back into the rural county to check on family, homes and feed livestock left behind.

Another way to gauge how many people remain in the evacuated area is through the volunteer aid services delivering food to people. Kristy Wolf is part of the Mora Shot Rangers, a group that formed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to people unable to get to a nearby town.

“Clinics were booked fully, and it was hard for our elderly residents to even set up appointments,” Wolf said. “So we went to them.”

Now the group is distributing hundreds of meals twice a day to volunteer firefighters and meeting up with people staying home in the mountain villages that line N.M. Highway 434.

Wolf’s phone buzzes throughout the day with text messages and phone calls from people who are out of the county but want to make sure their family member inside the evacuation zone is OK and fed a hot meal.

Tuesday night, more than 200 meals were distributed. But the list keeps growing, and even more meals were being prepared for the Wednesday morning breakfast delivery.

Wolf and her friend Clifford Regensberg can cross the police lines blocking access to the most rural roads because they have meals to distribute. The pair know the mountain like the back of their hand. “That’s where we used to go swimming,” Wolf points towards a dry acequia. “But that was when we had snow on top of the mountain all year. That hasn’t happened in years.”

They have a list for deliveries but continue to think of more people they should check on.

Electricity in parts of the region was turned off for safety reasons, though some power lines near the perimeter were restored Wednesday.

Regensberg, who lives just north of Mora, has been without power at home but said he feels safe even with smoke building into the mountains just miles from his backyard.

There are several ridges the fire would have to cross before it gets to his house, he said.

“So I figured as soon as I’d see the fire on top of either one of those ridges, I’d make an exit and run for it.” That’s why he decided to stay to feed the neighbors’ dogs and cats. “And I feel more comfortable staying at home, actually.”

After a food drop off, Regensberg wants to check on a home about a mile from his house. “I heard they are there,” he said.

There they meet with David Martinez and five of his family members. The house does have a generator for power, but Martinez is keeping an eye on the smoke and said he is ready to go if needed. He is also a wildland firefighter, deployed last week to Jemez to fight the Cerro Pelado Fire. He was forced to protect his home the moment he returned.

“They called me to a fire, but I can’t go, because I want to protect my land, my home,” he said. “I’ve been fighting fires all my life, but it is scary. They already evacuated us. But I mean, I have 14 chihuahuas in these sheds, and then I have four big dogs. So that’s 18 dogs that I have to take care of, and I’m not going to leave them.”

Animals, pets and livestock are a deep concern for this agricultural community, and many people are asking the Wolf’s team for dog or cat food.

The parking lot of a feed store in Mora has turned into the de facto supply distribution zone. Elena Olivas and her mom Wanda Salazar are staying in Mora to protect their livestock.

Olivas, 11, is a 4-H kid and wants to stay as long as possible to protect the livestock. “I have 11 horses over here. I have three pigs, a lamb, a goat. We have all my dad’s cows. He has about 50. We have a lot of animals here.”

The pair showed up to the parking lot to pick up animal feed that was donated to the community and 4-H students who evacuated with their animals.

“We really can’t leave. The food is helpful,” Salazar said after volunteers loaded up several large bags of animal feed in her truck.

The family did return after fleeing Mora on Friday, a harrowing experience that the young Olivas described. “It was crazy, because early (Friday) morning it had to jump like five mountains before it even got to us.”

She said the smoke and wind caused a fog that made it nearly impossible to see while they packed. As the family headed out, she could see the flames over on top of the nearby peaks.

“I was about to start crying because of how fast it was taking over everything, like how fast it traveled,” she said.

Their home was not destroyed, and their livestock are good — for now. The go-bags are ready if needed, especially after seeing the destruction the fire caused in the higher mountains.

“It’s sad. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. And now you go up there. It’s clear, nothing,” Olivas said.

Wolf’s phone buzzes again, and she takes off with Regensberg to a relative’s house because some more people need food. “How many do they have?” she asks the caller. “Four, and two across from the house. OK we’re on the way.”

When they arrive, Salomon Olivas is on a tractor putting out a hot spot about 100 feet away from the house.

His in-laws are cleaning up their water well that caught fire on Friday. Burn scars are everywhere. The closest one is 5 feet from the backyard porch.

“I left. We all left,” Solomon said. “Now we came back to see what we can do — try to keep the hotspots away and turn them out, and make sure nothing happens again.”

He points to his house down the hill that somehow evaded much of the fire. A clear patch of grass untouched by the flames surrounds his home. He is also preparing to leave again if needed, moving livestock closer to the highway.

Until then, he remains, and like everyone still inside Mora County, keeps his eyes to the mountain.

New Mexico adapts to same-day registration in primary voting - Associated Press

Recent changes in New Mexico election law are making it easier for unaffiliated voters to participate in the June 7 primary election if they chose to affiliate with a major party — even briefly.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Wednesday highlighted the opportunity for voters who are affiliated with a minor party or decline affiliation to participate in the statewide primary by picking a major party affiliation on site at election-day polling places and county clerks' offices.

She said that the registration-update process can take as little as five minutes, starting on May 10, and is reversible after the election. Same-day registration will be available at some additional early voting locations, as determined by county clerks.

People already registered to vote under a major party — Republican, Democratic or Libertarian — cannot switch parties during the election period from May 10 through June 7.

Toulouse Oliver said that new access to primary voting is especially important in competitive primaries that are likely to decide who takes office.

"Where the primary election is the only election, now these folks who previously have not been able to participate in that election do have an opportunity to make their voices heard," said Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat.

New Mexico remains a "closed primary" state that requires affiliation with a major party in order to vote in a primary.

People who decline to state a party preference or belong to a minor political party account for nearly one-fourth of registered voters in New Mexico.

Bob Perls, founder of the voting-access advocacy group New Mexico Open Primaries, said the new provisions could influence the outcome of primary races with close margins and compel primary-election candidates to court a broader segment of voters.

Toulouse Oliver is running for reelection as a Democrat without a primary competitor, prior to a three-way general election contest against Republican Audrey Trujillo and Libertarian Mayna Myers.