WED: Ahead of elections, GOP candidates and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham differ on gun legislation, + More

Ahead of elections, GOP candidates and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham differ on gun legislation - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham doubled down on her stance to ban AR-style rifles Tuesday, ahead of November’s gubernatorial elections and on the heels of Texas’ deadliest mass shooting.

Meanwhile, Republicans are looking to vote on a primary challenger for the governor next week, with a pool of candidates including former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, Albuquerque retired general Greg Zanetti, State legislator Rebecca Dow from Truth or Consequences and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, every single candidate vying for the chance to win the governorship this fall all oppose a wide ban of military-style rifles––with candidates like Mark Ronchetti who said there should be stiffer penalties for gun crimes and an investment needs to be made in our schools to make them safe.

State legislator Rebecca Dow said there needs to be an alternative solution to not restrict 2nd Amendment rights for New Mexicans.

Democratic majorities in New Mexico’s legislature have a history of gun control. Since 2019, three major gun bills have been signed by the governor.

Polls are open in Mora County as residents return home – By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

A week before Primary Election Day, Mora County Clerk Carlos Arellano is running the final days of early in-person voting, as residents are returning home weeks after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire forced evacuations and destroyed homes.

Source New Mexico’s Shaun Griswold reports voting numbers are down. A county that averages between 16- and 17-hundred voters for primary elections, Arellano says Mora has so-far counted 161 ballots and received just over 100 absentee ballots.

Part of that can be blamed on the fact that he had to move their usual polling site an hour away to Wagon Mound, for safety reasons.

The clerk re-opened its normal location in Mora last week, and Arellano said more people are filing in to vote, but he’s expecting a smaller turnout because of the reality residents have to face when they return home.

Arellano said he is anticipating at least 12-hundred votes by the end of the day on Primary Election Day. He says he’s ready for next Tuesday, and in the meantime, he’ll be sweeping away the ashes of what the state’s largest wildfire has burned in his community.

Crews slow northern flank of Black Fire with humidity set to rise - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

As a new Incident Management Team took the lead fighting the Black Fire in southwestern New Mexico yesterday morning, officials said they’ve been able to limit the fire’s growth despite heavy wind gusts.

Winds will start picking up today across the Gila National Forest, where the blaze has now charred over 385 square miles in warmer and dry conditions.

Officials say the nearly 760 firefighters assigned to the fire were able to hold the fire’s northern side, but it continues to spread south and east. The forecast calls for increased humidity into this morning, which is expected to ease the fire’s activity.

A community meeting is scheduled for tonight [Wed] at 6 p.m. at the Sapillo Volunteer Fire Station in Mimbres.

Crews hold containment of Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire at 50%, as evacuation orders ease - By Megan Kamerick, KUNM News

Fire managers on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire say they have made good progress containing the massive blaze and limiting its growth.

The fire is now 50 percent contained and stands at over 492 square miles. Both fires began as prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service before combining to become the largest fire in state history.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that just one community remains in the “go” evacuation status, the Pecos Canyon corridor that is bisected by state highway 63. But officials said residents of San Miguel, Mora, Taos, Colfax and Santa Fe counties should remain on alert for changes to evacuation statuses and road closures.

The hottest areas of the fire continue to be north of the Pecos Canyon area near Spring Mountain where the steep, rugged terrain makes it difficult to place firefighters.

New Mexico man accused in woman's killing caught in Arizona - Associated Press

A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona.

Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Rosa Trujillo called 911 on May 23 when Gibson showed up outside her home in Lovington.

The dispatcher heard Trujillo yell that Gibson broke a window and had a gun. Then the sound of gunfire erupted with nearly a dozen rounds heard.

Authorities say Gibson called the victim's parents and told them to check on the child because he had just killed Trujillo.

Miranda says Gibson drove into Arizona. State police there took over pursuing him. He crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.

He will be transported back to New Mexico.

Gibson is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if he had an attorney.

Jury deliberates verdict in 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial - By Larry Neumeister Associated Press

A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial Tuesday that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a "We Build The Wall" campaign to raise millions of dollars for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors by lying to them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors to deliver guilty verdicts on fraud and conspiracy charges against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea.

"You will quickly see that the evidence is overwhelming," the prosecutor said as he delivered a rebuttal after defense attorney John Meringolo told the jury that an acquittal was the only fair verdict.

Jurors deliberated for a short time late Tuesday without reaching a verdict. Their work resumes Wednesday morning.

Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon was once a defendant in the case, but ex-President Donald Trump pardoned him as he left office last year. Two other defendants had pleaded guilty to charges and await sentencing.

Meringolo insisted in his closing that there were multiple ways that jurors could conclude there was reasonable doubt and that an acquittal was fair.

"There are two sides to every story," he said. "Their story has doubt and their story has reasonable doubt."

As he had in his opening statement a week earlier, Meringolo insisted that a company prosecutors say was created to carry out a fraud — Ranch Property Management — was not the shell company the government claimed it was. And he said prosecutors were wrong to say his client didn't work.

"It wasn't a shell company. Tim worked," he said.

Sobelman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos in an earlier closing argument attacked the motives of Shea, who owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, whose cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain "12 oz. of liberal tears."

They maintained that Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, and his former codefendants siphoned money from the fund, which raised over $25 million from thousands of donors after it was created in late 2018.

"No one donates to a nonprofit thinking that the nonprofit is going to loan money to an energy drink company," Sobelman said.

"They stole and looted from the organization," Roos said, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars that did not go to a stretch of several miles of wall that resulted from the fundraising effort.

