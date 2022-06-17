FRI: Deadline looms as election crisis in New Mexico intensifies, + More

Deadline looms as election crisis in New Mexico intensifies - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Morgan Lee Associated Press

A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state over the commission's conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results comes to a head Friday, the state's certification deadline.

The showdown is providing a stark example of the chaos that election experts have warned about as those who promote the lie that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection seek to populate election offices across the country and the usually low-profile boards that certify the results.

The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state's June 7 primary because of unspecified concerns with the equipment, even though it has identified no problems with the Dominion systems used by the county to tally paper ballots.

New Mexico's top prosecutor told the commission to follow an order from the state Supreme Court to certify the results. A spokesperson for Attorney General Hector Balderas said the Otero County commission in southern New Mexico "must comply with the rule of law or we will take legal action."

The secretary of state's office had asked the attorney general to investigate the commission for possible violations of state election and government ethics laws, which can be felonies if the action is willful and result in removal from office.

At least one of the three county commissioners was unfazed. Commissioner Couy Griffin told CNN that he was not planning to vote for certification.

"Why have a commission if we just get overridden by the court system?" he said.

It was not immediately clear what would happen if the county refuses to certify its results, a typically ministerial duty but one that has drawn the spotlight since Trump tried to pressure some certification boards in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

The developments in New Mexico can be traced to far-right conspiracy theories over voting machines that have spread across the country over the past two years. Various Trump allies have claimed that Dominion voting systems had somehow been manipulated as part of an elaborate scheme to steal the election, which President Joe Biden won.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting equipment that could have affected the outcome of the 2020 election.

Dominion has filed several defamation lawsuits, including against Fox News, and in a statement earlier this week said the action by the Otero County commissioners was "yet another example of how lies about Dominion have damaged our company and diminished the public's faith in elections."

Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes, a Republican in her fourth term as the county's lead elections administrator, told The Associated Press that the June 7 primary was conducted without problems. Machine tallies at 16 voting centers each matched the number of ballots that were handed out.

"The primary went off without a hitch," she said. "It was a great election."

Trump won nearly 62% of the 2020 vote in Otero County, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 2-1. A Democrat has not won a seat on the county commission since 1994.

Defiance of the federal government and its oversight of public lands are staples of politics in the largely rural county, which spans an area three times the size of Delaware and includes a portion of the White Sands Missile Range, site of the first atomic bomb test.

Otero and other New Mexico counties face a midnight deadline to certify their election results.

So far, all but six of the state's 33 counties have certified their results, and no other county officials have said publicly that they intend to vote against certification.

In politically conservative Torrance County, commissioners scheduled discussions for Friday about "election integrity" and the potential for litigation, alongside a vote on whether to certify the primary election results.

Otero County Attorney Roy Nichols said the commission there has scheduled an emergency meeting ahead of the deadline. He said he could not speak for the commissioners and that it's unclear whether they will vote to certify the results. Two of the three commissioners need to vote in favor of the certification.

That's potentially important because it's not clear whether Griffin will even be in New Mexico to attend the meeting. He also is scheduled on Friday to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., after being convicted of entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds — though not the building — during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

State election officials advised the sentencing judge of Griffin's refusal to certify primary election results in New Mexico.

New Mexico reaches $32M settlement over 2015 mine spill - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached a $32 million settlement over a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states.

Similar environmental accidents will be intolerable in the future as the region grapples with shrinking water supplies amid drought and climate change, the governor said Thursday.

"Every drop is precious," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a news conference. "If we don't have that water, we aren't growing our own food."

The spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater from the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado, sending a bright-yellow plume of arsenic, lead and other heavy metals south to New Mexico, through the Navajo Nation and into Utah through the San Juan and Animas rivers.

Water utilities were forced to scramble and shut down intake valves while farmers stopped drawing from the rivers as the contaminants moved downstream.

The New Mexico settlement marks just the latest reached over the past year. Colorado and the Navajo Nation also have inked multimillion-dollar agreements to settle claims and sort out responsibility for continued cleanup at the Superfund site that was established following the spill.

Under the New Mexico agreement, the federal government will make cash payments for response costs, environmental restoration and efforts to mitigate the negative perceptions about the area's rivers following the spill. Money also will go toward water quality monitoring and cleanup activities.

Lujan Grisham called the settlement a turning point for communities in the region.

"While the San Juan and Animas rivers have healed from the spill, it's time for communities like Farmington, Bloomfield, and Aztec to do the same," she said in a statement, saying the money is deserved in light of the federal government's role in the disaster.

The state also received $11 million in damages from the mining companies, and the case against the federal contractors involved is pending.

On Aug. 5, 2015, Environmental Protection Agency contractors attempting cleanup work caused the release of the toxic wastewater. The plume eventually reached Lake Powell in Utah.

Although the rivers are now safe for irrigation and other uses, state and local officials have said the stigma associated with the event has had lasting effects on the region's economy.

The Navajo Nation finalized a $31 million settlement with the federal government this week. The tribe said the plume had traveled through an estimated 200 miles of the San Juan River, which it considers sacred.

Top Navajo officials traveled to the mine site and shared photos and video of the wastewater rushing downstream on social media.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the tribe had pledged to hold accountable all those who caused or contributed to the spill. He added that he was grateful the federal government acknowledged the devastation that it caused.

While New Mexico and the Navajo Nation pursued separate lawsuits, the cases were consolidated and state officials said Thursday that remediation and restoration work will be coordinated.

State officials said a restoration plan will be developed with public input.

Life prison term upheld for New Mexico man who killed family - Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday has upheld the life prison sentence of a man who was convicted of fatally shooting his parents and three younger siblings when he was a teenager.

In a dispositional order Thursday, the state's high court rejected arguments by Nehemiah Griego that his sentence was unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment because it denied him an opportunity for treatment and rehabilitation.

Griego was 15 at the time of the 2013 killings at his family's home in Albuquerque.

He was convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death and two concurrent seven-year sentences for second-degree murder for his parent's deaths.

Griego was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

A district court judge found Griego not amendable to treatment as a juvenile and in 2019 sentenced him as an adult to the state prison system.

Now 25, Greigo will be eligible for parole when he's 52.

In his appeal, Griego also argued his convictions should be overturned because his trial attorney was ineffective.

The court order said Griego "merely surmises his treatment will be inadequate" in prison and he "failed to establish that he does not have a 'meaningful opportunity for release' after serving" his sentence.

Griego's legal team is meeting to determine the most appropriate next step in his case.

"It is easy to give up on children who commit terrible crimes and write them off as hopeless. But the truth is that these crimes are rooted in trauma and mental illness and many of the children involved can and will eventually be rehabilitated," said Allison Jaramillo, Griego's attorney.

"Instead of offering this chance for Nehemiah by finding his three life sentences to be cruel and unusual punishment, the Supreme Court's decision means that he will spend his life in prison for crimes he committed as a child. New Mexico should protect children from the cruel fate Nehemiah is now facing, not give up on them," Jaramillo added.

Warm, dry, breezy weather to challenge fire crews in Arizona - By Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

Fire crews battling a pair of wildfires in northern Arizona were expecting some growth Thursday because of warm, dry and breezy conditions, but rain that could help quell the blazes is on its way.

Both blazes were moving through grass, brush and pine trees on the northern outskirts of Flagstaff, a mountainous city that's home to Northern Arizona University and the observatory where Pluto was discovered. It's also a popular respite from the sweltering heat in the low deserts, including Phoenix.

The larger fire has burned more than 38 square miles, destroying one home and another structure. It was 27% contained Thursday, down slightly from a day earlier because of burnout operations, fire information officer Mike Reichling said.

The blaze has overlapped some of the footprint of a wildfire that started on Easter Sunday and destroyed 30 homes and other structures while consuming about 30 square miles of forest, chaparral and grassland.

A smaller fire in northern Arizona has burned more than 8 square miles and was 11% contained.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday declared a state of emergency because of the fires and allocated $200,000 to the state emergency management department to help respond and recover from the blazes. This allows the state forester and other agencies to provide other assistance as needed and provide disaster relief.

"For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season," Ducey said.

The forecast in the Flagstaff area calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and throughout the weekend, which could help suppress the wildfires. Flooding and dry lightning that could spark new blazes also are concerns.

Some evacuation orders were still in place because of the wildfires, including for the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort.

Parts of the Coconino and Kaibab national forests will be closed starting Friday, including popular trails and camping areas, because of the wildfire danger. Forest officials said more extensive or even full forest closures could come if conditions worsen. Campfires aren't allowed anywhere in the forests under current restrictions.

Authorities have reopened U.S. Route 89, the primary route between northern Arizona and the Navajo Nation up into Utah. Drivers also use it to get to the east rim of the Grand Canyon.

Tall, blackened trees lined the highway, some of which fell over from the fierce winds that fueled the wildfire in the first couple of days, Reichling said.

"It wasn't scorched earth, but it was burnt," Reichling said. "It cleaned up the forest on the understory, so hopefully a lot of those trees will bounce back."

Nationwide, three dozen active large wildfires have burned 2,186 square miles — much of it in the U.S. Southwest. New Mexico's two largest fires have now charred more than 1,027 square miles of tinder-dry forests in northern and southern parts of the state. Nearly 7,200 wildland firefighters and support personnel and working the blazes.

Multiple states had early starts to the wildfire season this spring. Climate change and an enduring drought have fanned the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.