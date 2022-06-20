MON: Momentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio, + More

Momentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio - By Matt Dahlseid Santa Fe New Mexican

The convergence of culture, history and ecology on the stunning landscape of the Caja del Rio makes the rugged volcanic plateau critical to the story of New Mexico and the Pueblo and Hispano people whose ancestors have called this area home for generations, advocates say.

In the wake of the defacement of the centuries-old La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in January, and amid continued threats to the land and the dense concentration of cultural resources held within the Caja del Rio, a growing coalition of diverse voices has ramped up efforts to gain enhanced federal protections for the 106,000-acre area that lies between the Rio Grande and Santa Fe.

Recent resolutions by local governing bodies, including the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the Santa Fe County Commission, have called on President Joe Biden and the New Mexico congressional delegation to take action to provide permanent protections to the Caja del Rio in consultation with its traditional land users.

A similar resolution recently was introduced before the Santa Fe City Council, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Councilor Renee Villarreal is a primary sponsor of the resolution with Chris Rivera. Councilors Amanda Chavez, Jamie Cassutt, Michael Garcia and Lee Garcia are co-sponsors.

Villarreal said the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management lack personnel and resources to properly manage the Caja del Rio, which faces threats including off-highway vehicle use in unauthorized areas, vandalism of cultural sites, illegal dumping and misuse by some recreational shooters.

"I think federal agencies with jurisdiction over this area, they've provided insufficient management and resources to be able to patrol, monitor and protect the antiquities within the Caja del Rio," said Villarreal, who expects the City Council resolution to receive a final vote at the end of the month. "Part of it is that they lack the resources to do so, so providing permanent protection actually commits proper funding."

About 67,000 acres of the Caja del Rio are managed by the Santa Fe National Forest's Española Ranger District. Most of the remainder of the plateau, including the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs, falls under the jurisdiction of the BLM's Taos Field Office.

District Ranger Sandra Imler-Jacquez of the Española Ranger District acknowledged illegal dumping of large objects such as abandoned cars has been a major problem in the Caja del Rio. She said resources have had to be devoted to cleanup that should be addressing other needs.

She said she welcomes the support of county and city partners to aid in managing the unique landscape.

Imler-Jacquez added that the Santa Fe National Forest this year is implementing a new forest plan that will replace the one adopted in 1987.

"In the new plan, the Caja is identified as its own management area — the Caja Del Rio Wildlife and Cultural Interpretive Management Area," Imler-Jacquez said. "We will be working with our many partners, including tribal partners and city and county governments, on collaborative ways to manage and protect this area that is so important to so many people."

Many outdoor recreation and conservation groups — including New Mexico Wild, the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, HECHO (Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting and the Outdoors) and the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society — have joined in support of permanent preservation of the Caja del Rio.

The Rev. Andrew Black, a Santa Fe native and minister at First Presbyterian Church, has been heavily involved in facilitating dialogue on the issue with a wide spectrum of local stakeholders to consider what management plan and federal designation — such as a national monument or national conservation area — would best suit the Caja del Rio's unique characteristics. Those decisions remain up in the air.

Black also leads multiple educational tours of the Caja del Rio each week to help people gain a better understanding of the rich history and ecological significance of the plateau, which stretches from La Bajada north to Diablo Canyon.

He likes to share how what was originally a wild game trail through the Caja turned into a Pueblo footpath, and centuries later became part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, a trade route that connected Mexico City with Ohkay Owingeh near present-day Española during the Spanish colonial era. A few hundred years later, it became N.M. 1 running up La Bajada. A few decades after that, the section of N.M. 1 crossing the Caja del Rio became part of Route 66.

The mesas, rolling hills, steep canyons and open grasslands of the Caja del Rio were largely unknown to many Santa Feans through much of the 1900s. Black said it has received more visitation and recognition since then as the city has expanded and roads including the N.M. 599 bypass have been built to allow for easier access.

"The Caja del Rio is really one of those national treasures that's kind of hidden right beneath our feet," said Black, founder of Earthkeepers 360 and the public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation. "For me growing up in this area, the Caja was one of those areas that a lot of folks didn't know about but have kind of learned more and more about over the past decade."

The increased traffic has led to an increase in issues and a rise in concern for those who care about the land.

In organizing a coalition of support for permanent protections for the Caja del Rio, Black said he's spoken with residents of the neighboring communities of La Cienega and La Cieneguilla, pueblo leaders, traditional Hispanic land users and outdoor enthusiasts.

He said it's a collaborative process to work toward determining what designation will allow for continued cultural uses, such as livestock grazing for permit holders and religious ceremonies for tribal members, to occur in tandem with the conservation of habitat that serves as an important wildlife corridor. Elk, mule deer, bears, mountain lions, burrowing owls and wild horses are among the wide array of creatures that live in and pass through the area.

"We obviously want to work with the congressional delegation and the administration to say, 'How do we make sure that we maintain these traditional ways of life, access to these sacred areas, and maintain the ecological integrity of the Caja del Rio while also balancing the need for responsible recreation opportunity and access?" Black said.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., has in recent years championed legislation that has brought increased protections to wilderness areas of the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument near Taos.

He said he's also eager to support stakeholders involved with the Caja del Rio to help protect their cherished spaces.

"Communities in New Mexico understand just how important it is that we come together to conserve our land and water for future generations," Heinrich said. "I look forward to hearing from local residents and working with them to realize their vision for the important historic and cultural landscape that is the Caja del Rio."

Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen said one of her main goals in this process is to promote more responsible recreation on the Caja, particularly among those who shoot firearms on public land.

A co-sponsor of the resolution for permanent preservation of the Caja del Rio that the commission passed last month, Hansen said there have been reports of some shooters not finding safe backdrops, like large mounds, while using their firearms. This has led to multiple vehicles parked in the Las Campanas community being struck by bullets, she said, and some constituents have expressed feeling unsafe riding their bikes or hiking along the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail that goes through the Caja.

Hansen said she's been speaking with BLM officials, the New Mexico Game and Fish Department and local stakeholders about establishing a developed shooting range close to an area known as the Camel Tracks near the southern end of the Caja del Rio.

The goal would be to reduce conflict from target shooting activities by creating a developed range the greater Santa Fe community has lacked.

"I know we're never going to get rid of the bad actors, but the people who are responsible gun owners want to have a safe place to go practice and shoot. I want to make sure that they have that," she said.

Hansen also mentioned the County Commission resolution's inclusion of threats of development on the land, including a proposed power transmission line in the northeastern corner of the Caja by Los Alamos National Laboratory that is intended to meet the laboratory's increasing power demand. Hansen said any new additions should use the existing Buckman Direct Diversion easement and not cut across any other areas of the Caja.

In working on the mission to protect these lands, Black said it's been inspiring to see how this area where cultures converged centuries ago continues to bring people together.

"It speaks to that real deep connection of who we are as New Mexicans," Black said. "Our identity is tied to the land and the water and the wildlife. There's really no better place that highlights it than the Caja del Rio."

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state's Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.

In Otero County, where the crisis over certifying the state's June 7 primary election began, County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt struck a defiant tone as she relented under pressure from the state's Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state and a state Supreme Court dominated by Democratic appointees.

One of the main explanations she gave for reversing course had nothing to do with questions over the security of voting machines — the reason the all-Republican, three-member commission had originally refused to certify its election.

"If we get removed from office, nobody is going to be here fighting for the ranchers, and that's where our fight should be right now," said Marquardt, the commission chairwoman in a county where former President Donald Trump won nearly 62% of the vote in 2020.

Otero County is similar to the handful of other New Mexico counties where residents have questioned the accuracy of election results and given voice to unfounded conspiracy theories about voting systems that have rippled across the country since former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020.

In the state's vast, rural stretches, frustration over voting and political representation has been building for years. Residents have felt marginalized and overrun by government decisions that have placed limits on livelihoods — curtailing access to water for livestock, shrinking the amount of forest land available for grazing, or halting timber operations and energy developments due to endangered species concerns.

Tensions have mounted as Democrats in New Mexico consolidate control over every statewide office and the Supreme Court. Democrats have dominated the Legislature for generations.

Even as they voted to certify their elections, sometimes reluctantly, commissioners from several New Mexico counties said they were bound by the law to take that step — thanks to legislation passed by Democrats. They urged their residents to take the fight to the statehouse.

Some bemoaned what they felt was an encroachment by the state on the powers of local government. Marquardt, from Otero County, complained of her commission's meager "rubber stamping" authority under laws enacted by Democrats and an election certification "railroaded" through by larger forces.

Otero County is among more than a dozen self-proclaimed 2nd Amendment "sanctuary" counties in rural New Mexico to approve defiant resolutions against recent state gun control laws. The county also has embraced resistance to President Joe Biden's goals for conservation of more private land and waterways for natural habitat, arguing it will cordon off already limited private land.

Amid alienation, skepticism about the security of elections has taken flight.

On Friday, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was the lone dissenting vote in the election certification, though he acknowledged that he had no evidence of problems or factual basis for questioning the results of the election. His vote came after the county elections clerk said the primary went off without a hitch and that the results were confirmed afterward.

The former rodeo rider and co-founder of Cowboys for Trump dialed into the meeting because he was in Washington, D.C., where hours before he had been sentenced for entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Applause rang out when Griffin declared, "I think we need to hold our ground."

The developments in New Mexico can be traced to far-right conspiracy theories over voting machines that have spread across the country over the past two years. Various Trump allies have claimed that Dominion voting systems had somehow been manipulated as part of an elaborate scheme to steal the election, which Biden won.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the results of the 2020 presidential election, and testimony before the congressional committee investigating the insurrection has made clear that many in Trump's inner circle told him the same as he schemed to retain power.

The election clash that erupted this past week worries Dian Burwell, a registered independent and coffee shop manager in the Otero County seat of Alamogordo.

"We want people to vote and when they see all this, they'll just say, 'Why bother?'" Burwell said.

Despite New Mexico counties' eventual votes to certify their primary results, election officials and experts fear the mini-rebellion is just the start of efforts nationwide to sow chaos around voting and vote-counting, building toward the 2024 presidential election. The New Mexico secretary of state's office said it had been inundated with calls from officials around the country concerned that certification controversies will become a new front in the attacks on democratic norms.

In another New Mexico county where residents angrily denounced the certification, commissioners were denounced as "cowards and traitors" by a hostile crowd before voting. Torrance County Commissioner LeRoy Candelaria, a Republican and Vietnam veteran, voted to certify the results without apologies, despite the personal insults.

The semi-retired rancher and highway maintenance foreman said he has taken time outside commission meetings to explain his position that New Mexico's vote-counting machines are well-tested and monitored.

"Our county clerk did an excellent job. I don't think there's a vote that went wrong in any way," Candelaria said later in a telephone interview. "My personal opinion is there are people who are still mad about the last presidential election. ... Let's worry about the next election and not take things personally."

Parents of Albuquerque kids injured in crash sue car driver - Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

The parents of three children injured in a crash involving an Albuquerque Public Schools bus four months ago have filed a lawsuit against the driver of the speeding car involved and his insurance company.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that the 2nd Judicial District Court suit was filed on behalf of parents of two girls and a boy – identified only by their initials – who were passengers on the school bus.

The Feb. 23 crash sent five people to the hospital, including several middle school students.

Two students suffered serious injuries including a broken pelvis and a broken femur that required surgery.

The 50-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash allegedly was racing another vehicle at more than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the bus collision and facing a criminal trial.

According to the Journal, the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for medical expenses and "future physical and emotional pain and suffering."

The school bus driver has not been cited in the crash, but the suit alleges that "APS breached its duties of care by failing to exercise reasonable care while operating its vehicle."

Arizona wildfire near Kitt Peak observatory 40% contained - Associated Press

A lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson is 40% contained, authorities said.

More than 300 firefighters were working the wildfire Saturday. If all goes as planned, authorities said the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday.

The wind-whipped fire started June 11 on a remote ridge on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation, about 8 miles southeast of Kitt Peak.

It had grown to 27.5 square miles before rain fell on the area Saturday. The fire was about 30 square miles by Sunday.

Flames had reached Kitt Peak by Thursday, and officials evacuated a small community north of the mountain.

Four non-scientific buildings on the west side of the observatory property — a house, a dorm, and two minor outbuildings — were destroyed. But authorities said early indications show the fire didn't damage the telescope.

Structure protection crews have successfully placed defensible lines around all remaining structures at Kitt Peak, according to firefighters.

The University of Arizona, which has had a telescope at the site since 1962, is a tenant of the observatory.

In northern New Mexico, authorities who are concerned about the threat of post-wildfire floods as the state enters monsoon season have warned residents of San Miguel and Mora counties to be ready to evacuate due to flooding risks, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The largest area facing flooding threats is where a fire that began two months ago has so far burned 533 square miles. The fire is 72% contained.

Albuquerque police fatally shoot man who refused to drop gun - Associated Press

Police in Albuquerque fatally shot a man Sunday after he told officers he had a gun and refused several orders to drop it, authorities said.

Police Chief Harold Medina said the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m.

He said investigators have retrieved what appears to be an airsoft gun from the scene and noted that the shooting appears to be a so-called suicide by cop.

According to police, a vehicle approached them and the man inside said he had a gun and the officers were going to have to shoot him.

Medina said the officers gave the man several commands to drop the weapon but he did not and eventually shots were fired.

The man was transported to a hospital and died of gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man's name and age weren't immediately released.