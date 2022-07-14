NM passes 8k COVID deaths as new subvariant arrives, officials say nuclear fuel is ok for environment +more

NM passes 8k deaths from COVID — Ryan Boetel, The Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

As New Mexico surpassed 8,000 deaths from COVID, a new, highly contagious subvariant has reared its head in the land of enchantment.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the new omicron BA.5 subvariant has not only arrived, but is now responsible for 30 percent of cases — and that number is growing quickly.

Earlier this week state health officials encouraged mask wearing while in public or indoors even if you’re fully vaccinated.

While any antibodies in one’s immune system will help stop the worst consequences of the disease, health officials said the new subvariant has a different protein spike that does not match older variants, and is more likely to cause a breakthrough case.

Officials reminded the public that hand washing as often as possible, practicing social distancing, and getting fully vaccinated is the best way to avoid COVID. Regulators recommend license for spent nuclear fuel storage — Susan Montoya Brown, Associated Press

U.S. nuclear regulators say there are no environmental reasons to prevent the construction of a multibillion-dollar facility in southern New Mexico to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its final environmental review of the project Wednesday. A safety review is still pending. New Jersey-based Holtec International is seeking a license from the commission to build and operate the facility. Top elected officials in New Mexico oppose the project over concerns that the state is becoming a sacrifice zone for the nation's nuclear waste. Officials in neighboring Texas are fighting a similar effort there.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its final environmental review of the project, marking a key step forward as Holtec International pursues a license to build and operate the facility. A safety review is still pending.

New Mexico's governor and members of the state's congressional delegation have been vocal opponents of the project, arguing that the state stands to become a sacrifice zone if more nuclear waste is shipped in from elsewhere. They have raised concerns about the failure of the federal government to identify a permanent solution for dealing with the radioactive material that has been stacking up at nuclear power plants.

The commission already granted a license for a similar storage facility in West Texas, but top officials in that state continue to fight the effort in court and through possible legislative means.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation earlier this year to prohibit federal funds from being used to carry out any activities at private interim storage sites.

Heinrich said Wednesday that New Mexicans didn't sign up for this type of interim storage in their backyards.

"This decision from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission reinforces why we need to find a permanent repository and the importance of consent-based siting. Private facilities shouldn't be railroading states," he said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a statement accused the commission of "choosing profit over public interest." She also called on the state Legislature to deliver a proposal that would protect New Mexico from becoming the de facto home of the country's spent nuclear fuel.

The facility in New Mexico initially would store up to 8,680 metric tons of used uranium fuel. Future expansion could make room for as many as 10,000 canisters of spent fuel over six decades.

Local officials from adjacent communities have praised the project for its potential to bring jobs and boost economic development in a region that already is home to one of the world's most productive oil and gas deposits, the U.S. government's only underground nuclear dump for defense-related waste and a uranium enrichment plant.

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway and Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said in a joint statement issued by Holtec that the commission's environmental review verified the safety of the project.

Holtec CEO Kris Singh said the storage facility will have no impact on the local oil, gas or potash mining operations or the lives of local farmers and ranchers.

"We believe that aggregating used fuel from 75 dispersed sites across the country is both a national security imperative and an essential predicate for the rise of renascent nuclear energy to meet our nation's clean energy goals," Singh said.

Despite opposition from environmentalists, the Biden administration has pointed to nuclear power as essential to achieving its goals to create a carbon-freeelectricitysector by2035.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, nuclear reactors across the country produce more than 2,000 metric tons of radioactive waste a year, with most of it remaining on-site because there's nowhere else to put it. The federal government is paying to house the fuel, and the cost is expected to stretch into the tens of billions over the next decade, according to a review by independent government auditors.

Federal regulators in September granted a license for an interim storage facility in Andrews County, Texas. That facility is licensed to take up to 5,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel rods from power plants and more than 231 metric tons of other radioactive waste. Possible expansion could increase the total capacity to 40,000 metric tons of fuel, but additional regulatory approval would be needed.

After regulators approved that site, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted: "Texas will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground."

In its federal appeals court challenge, Texas is arguing now that the NRC didn't have authority to issue the license since Congress didn't intend to grant such power to the commission.

Texas is pointing to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Though the decision was specific to the EPA, it was in line with the majority's skepticism of the power of regulatory agencies.

Rail Runner extends reduced fare, and adds more trains — Dan Boyd, The Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

With gas prices still taking a toll on working New Mexicans, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that the Rail Runner's 75% fare reduction will be extended through the end of the year.

Gas prices have reduced over the last two weeks, but with the New Mexico average still hovering over 4 dollars a gallon, the state has been seeking ways to expand public transportation options, according to a report from the Albuquerque Journal.

Starting next month, two new midday trains running both north and south, will be added to the weekday and Saturday schedules to help people who need more flexible commuting outside of traditional rush hour times, according to the newspaper.

The prices will remain where they were set in April — 2.50 for a day pass and 27.50 for a monthly pass.

The reduction in fares has been estimated to cost the state between $400,000 to $500,000 so far, but people have started taking advantage of the reduced prices.

Ridership more than doubled compared to last year, up to more than 39,000 riders from just over 19,000 last year.

State gives ‘outstanding’ designation to northern NM waters, enhancing pollution rules – By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

The state will soon enact heightened protection against any unauthorized water pollution or other damages across hundreds of miles of rivers and streams in northern New Mexico.

On Tuesday morning, the Water Quality Control Commission, a state water pollution control agency, unanimously passed the designation of Outstanding National Resource Waters for the Upper Pecos watershed as well as segments of Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Lake Fork, East Fork Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek.

This is the highest level of protection against water degradation the state can give.

These bodies of water will have unique protection against degradation — anything that harms water quality, pollutes, drops heavy metals, increases temperature or clouds water.

Pollution levels that were allowed per state health standards prior to this passage are no longer allowed. And anyone found violating these standards can be fined or taken to court by the state.

These efforts have been years in the making. A petition must be filed with the Water Quality Control Commission for any consideration for waters to be classified and protected as Outstanding National Resource Waters, and petitions for these waters stem back to 2020 and 2021.

Tannis Fox, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, was counsel to the authors for the separate but similar petitions. She said about 180 miles of the Upper Pecos watershed and around 125 miles of other streams and rivers in northern New Mexico will be protected.

One of the petitioners, Director of N.M. Outdoor Recreation Division Axie Navas, said this change could be used to help get more funding to protect watersheds or even as a marketing tool so people know New Mexicans are proud of their waters.

Any time there could be impacts to water quality, such as through restoration, road construction or discharges, organizations must go through the Environment Department or Water Quality Control Commission to get permission, Fox said.

Other human activities that could hurt water quality outlined in the petitions include mining, waste disposal, development and transportation. One of the petitioners, Ralph Vigil, owner of the organic farm Molino de la Isla Organics, said the Upper Pecos watershed has been threatened by mining in the past.

Mining operations in the late 1920s and early ‘30s severely damaged the Upper Pecos watershed, he said, killing fish and contaminating the water.

Now, there’s another proposed exploratory mine near Thompson Peak that wants to extract minerals out of the watershed. This designation will protect against that.

“We had to put some protections so that this doesn’t happen to us again, especially from the mining community,” Vigil said.

Pre-existing uses are allowed to continue, Fox said. Some examples Vigil gave include irrigation and grazing. In addition, the Village of Taos Ski Valley has a wastewater discharge permit in the Rio Hondo but will be allowed to continue that discharge, Fox said.

SIGNIFICANCE OF THE WATERS

A body of water can receive the designation if it provides one of any number of benefits, like being a cultural resource, existing within a national or state park or not being significantly altered by human activity.

“These streams represent some of the most ecologically diverse waters in our state, as well as some of the most aesthetically beautiful and recreated on streams in the state,” Fox said. “All of these waters are just majestic.”

The Upper Pecos watershed area is sacred to Pueblos nearby as well as other inhabitants of the area, Vigil said. His family has been in New Mexico for eight generations.

“It’s a special and sacred place to us with our acequia systems and our agricultural practices and our cultural practices,” Vigil said. “So I know there’s a lot of people that this river means a lot to as far as recreation is concerned as well.”

Navas said she was honored to work with all the counties that take pride and ownership in their bodies of water.

“We’re really excited about it because so much of these waters, the portions of these rivers are just enormously significant to individuals who live in these communities, traditional practices, cultural practices and then of course the outdoor recreation companies that make their livelihood from taking people out on adventures on these pristine waters,” Navas said.

There was a significant amount of public support. For the northern New Mexico rivers and streams, Navas said the petition received over 50 resolutions of formal support and over 2,200 public supportive comments. The Upper Pecos watershed petition also had many voices supporting it, including Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján as well as Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.

N.M. Environment Department spokesperson Matthew Maez wrote via email that “today’s decision brings much needed protections to New Mexico’s most precious resource — our water.”

In the final deliberation stage, Commissioners Larry Dominguez and Bill Brancard brought up concerns about the designation taking effect on private land, and action Colorado could take to protect its side of the Rio Grande and the Village of Taos Ski Valley’s wastewater discharge permit.

Fox said all of these concerns were addressed in the evidence presented to the commission previously and are not issues. Both commissioners voted to pass the petitions.

Navas said now is the time to get the word out about the passage to all of the supporters.

“The quality of water and doing this now is not basically for us. This is for our grandchildren and for our future generations to be able to enjoy in such the same way that we did,” Vigil said. “So it was a very huge victory.”

The state must go through a formal publication process now before the classification becomes official. Maez said this will likely go into effect in September.

AG to review law enforcement actions that led to teen’s death in house fire - By Alice Fordham, KUNM News

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced yesterday [WED] that his office will review the actions of law enforcement that led to the death of Brett Rosenau on July 6th.

In a statement, his office said that Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina sent a letter to Balderas on July 12th, formally asking him to review, quote, “the recent critical incident”.

Balderas said in the statement that, quote, “The tragic death of this 15-year-old is a serious matter that warrants a comprehensive review, and we have already taken steps to assemble a team to examine the handling of the incident and conduct an analysis of the use of tactical devices.”

Rosenau died after a police SWAT team was involved in a house standoff with 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley. Officers allegedly threw tear gas canisters and shot chemical munitions before the blaze started. Police said Rosenau had followed Kelley into the house. After the fire was extinguished, Rosenau was found dead.