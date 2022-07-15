Fri: Monkeypox Vax arrives in NM, Otero County ousts abortion clinics, +more

Monkeypox Vaccine arrives in New Mexico — KUNM news

After announcing New Mexico’s first probable case of monkeypox Monday, Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said in a news conference Thursday that he believes there are now four confirmed cases.

Scrase says New Mexico didn’t have any doses of the existing monkeypox vaccine prior to the virus arriving in the state, but now has 362 doses.

“It’s a two-vaccine series,” he said “so that’ll cover 181 patients who are basically the contacts of the people who’ve acquired monkeypox. We will be getting a lot more in the coming weeks and particularly next month.”

Scrase says the department of health is also working with the CDC to secure doses of a medication that exists for both monkeypox and smallpox for those who’ve tested positive.

He says two of the four New Mexico patients have chosen to accept treatment, one has deferred and one is still thinking about it.

Southern New Mexico county says abortion clinics not welcome — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A local government board in southern New Mexico approved a message Thursday saying that abortion clinics are not welcome in politically conservative Otero County — even though state law allows most abortion procedures.

The nonbinding anti-abortion resolution, approved in a 3-0 vote, said the commission "stands firmly against the presence in the county of Planned Parenthood clinics or any other clinics where abortion is practiced at will and on demand."

At least two groups have announced plans to open new abortion facilities in New Mexico after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade and took away women's constitutional protection for abortion nationwide.

One of them is the abortion provider at the center of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin sponsored of the resolution that condemns "voluntary abortion" practices. He said it responds to concerns that New Mexico may become a regional hub for people seeking abortions from neighboring states where the procedures are illegal or heavily restricted.

The resolution says abortion procedures aimed at protecting the health of a mother "will take place in a local hospital under the care of a physician," and that the county takes a "neutral position" in instances involving incest or rape.

Otero County Attorney Roy Nichols said the resolution does not have any legal ramifications.

"This is not going to outlaw anything. This is more for the opinion to be expressed," he said.

The Democrats who control the New Mexico Legislature support access to abortion, as does Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

State lawmakers last year repealed a dormant 1969 law that outlawed most New Mexico abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the Supreme Court rolled back the national guarantee.

Raw emotions about government regulation of abortion emerged at the Otero County commission meeting in Alamogordo for debate on the resolution, with dueling references to Christian scripture and quotations from the U.S. founders aimed at bolstering arguments for and against legal abortion access.

Commissioner Gerald Matherly said he voted against a similar anti-abortion resolution three years ago and supported the new measure because it leaves out opposition to abortions in instances of rape, incest or when a woman's life is in danger.

"The state helps (with) birth control pills, they're helping the mothers after the babies are born," Matherly said. "I don't believe that a person can just go out and have a wild Friday night — she gets pregnant and can go off and get an abortion. She should have, some people should have, responsibilities."

Griffin — a firebrand conservative who was convicted of entering a restricted area at the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — urged other rural, conservative counties to adopt identical resolutions to try to contain the proliferation of abortion clinics.

"If the governor wants to embrace it in Santa Fe, if they want to have abortion clinics in Las Cruces, if they want to do it in Albuquerque, they are well within their rights to do so," Griffin said. "But if they don't want it Carlsbad, if they don't want it in Roswell, if they don't want it in Farmington, then those county commission boards need to get the same kind of resolution passed."

Lujan Grisham signed an executive order last month that prohibits cooperation with other states that might interfere with abortion access in New Mexico, declining to carry out any future arrest warrants from other states related to anti-abortion provisions.

The order also prohibits most New Mexico state employees from assisting other states in investigating or seeking sanctions against local abortion providers.

New Mexico, 'Stranger Things' backdrop, hits production peak — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

New Mexico's film and TV industry has hit a new peak, with record spending by video production companies in a state that drew projects including the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Production companies directly spent a record $855 million on films, TV series and other media in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, New Mexico's governor announced Thursday. Industry executives have been attracted to New Mexico's unique landscapes since the success of AMC's long-running series "Breaking Bad" and a generous increase of incentives passed by state lawmakers in 2019.

In-state spending by the industry increased about 36% from nearly $627 million the previous fiscal year.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a first-term Democrat running for reelection, also touted an increase in spending beyond major cities such as Santa Fe and Albuquerque, fueled by expanded state incentives for rural and small-town film production.

Local production spending in those outlying areas jumped more than six-fold to $49.5 million amid an industry rebound, state economic development officials told a legislative panel gathered in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

It was unclear how much the state will eventually spend on corresponding film incentive payments. New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% of in-state spending for video production that helps filmmakers large and small underwrite their work.

Incentive payments crested at $148 million in 2019 before falling to about $40 million for the year ending in June 2021. While the state general fund is awash in income linked to federal pandemic aid along with a surge in oil and natural gas prices and production, some lawmakers have criticized the rebates as being too costly.

State economic development officials say conversations are underway with lawmakers to revisit terms of the state film tax rebate program when the Legislature meets again in January 2023, possibly redrawing the boundaries for bonuses in rural areas and exploring new incentives linked to lower emissions of climate-warming pollution by the energy-intensive industry.

Fiscally conservative legislators have questioned for years whether New Mexico may be spending too much on the film industry in comparison with the employment it sustains. But Lujan Grisham pointed to state data that showed an increase in the number of industry worker hours and new highs for the number of film and television productions overall at nearly 110 for the year.

"Due to the work we've done to foster a successful environment for production and build a thriving base of talented local crews, film and television productions from around the world are putting money directly into New Mexico communities, supporting our small businesses and creating jobs for thousands of New Mexicans," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

After the success of "Breaking Bad" and spinoff "Better Call Saul," other notable recent productions in New Mexico include portions the fourth season of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" and AMC's "Dark Winds," based on the the mystery book series from Tony Hillerman and daughter Anne Hillerman.

Both Netflix and NBCUniversal have set up permanent production hubs in Albuquerque in recent years, adding to millions of dollars in investments and promises of more jobs.

Legislative reforms in 2019 opened up greater incentives to film production companies that demonstrate long-term commitments to New Mexico through a 10-year contract on a qualified production facility. Netflix and NBCUniversal have secured that "film partner" status that lifts the cap on annual production rebates.

Spending by the industry had been trending upward before the pandemic brought a halt to work due to public health mandates and industry protocols, resulting in a precipitous drop in 2020. As restrictions were eased, spending rebounded in 2021 as work ramped up.

Record-setting activity took place amid allegations of workplace safety violations on the set of "Rust," where actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer in October 2021. No criminal charges have been filed in the case and Baldwin has denied wrongdoing.

Rust Movie Productions is challenging the basis of a $137,000 fine against the company by state occupational safety regulators who say production managers on the set of the Western film failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety.

The Legislature this year allocated $40 million to help establish a collaborative media academy to bolster training for the industry. Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes said the headquarters of the academy will be located in Albuquerque.

State Rep. Debbie Armstrong resigns from New Mexico House — Associated press

New Mexico State Rep. Debbie Armstrong announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her legislative seat before the end of her term so she can focus on providing care for a family member.

The Albuquerque Democrat said her resignation would be effective Friday, meaning the Bernalillo County Commission will have to appoint a replacement until a successor is elected. Armstrong had announced last year that she would not seek reelection, leaving open the Albuquerque district she has represented since 2014.

Armstrong has played a key role in legislation aimed at expanding and improving access to health care. That included legislation clearing the way for recreational cannabis use, the repeal of New Mexico's long-dormant abortion ban and a measure that provided end-of-life options for terminally ill patients.

She served as chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee and was a member of the Judiciary Committee.

"We've made incredible progress over the past eight years," Armstrong said in a statement. "Thank you to my supporters and colleagues across the Roundhouse who helped make these victories for the people of our state possible."

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who co-founded a company with Armstrong that helped manage a health insurance program, called the lawmaker a friend and a fierce, dedicated champion.

Competing for the open legislative seat in the November general election will be Democrat Cynthia Borrego, a former Albuquerque city councilor, and Republican Ellis McMath, a retired air traffic controller.

NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van — Jamie Stengle, Associated Press

A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision in rural West Texas that its early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a golf tournament in Midland. But the NTSB said in a preliminary report released Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in Siemens' blood.

"This was a very difficult investigation to determine some of the facts based on the catastrophic nature of the damage and the post-crash fire," Robert Molloy, the NTSB's director of highway safety, said at a news conference.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach, who was driving the van, which was towing a cargo trailer.

Molloy said they are still analyzing the toxicological report and that although they know methamphetamine can affect driver performance, it's too early to say whether it was a contributing factor in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the probable cause of the crash, and Molloy said he didn't expect a final report until next year.

The collision happened at about 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County, which is roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico.

In the days after the crash, the NTSB had said that the truck's left front tire blew before impact. But it said Thursday that so far, investigators haven't found evidence of a loss in tire pressure or any other indicators that the tire failed.

The NTSB said the road they were traveling on consisted of a northbound lane and southbound lane. Near the crash site, the roadway was straight but there was no highway lighting.

The speed limit on the road was 75 mph (120 kph), but Molloy said they have not yet determined the vehicles' speeds at the time of the crash.

Those killed in the van were coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and golfers Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Two other students who were in the van were seriously injured.

Most of the students were freshman who were getting their first taste of life away from home at the private Christian university with enrollment numbering in the hundreds. Those who knew James, the coach, said it had been his goal to be a head coach, and he was excited to be there.

The crash was the latest tragedy for the Siemens family, who lived in Seminole, Texas, a rural community of around 7,500 people, some of whom first relocated to the area in the 1970s with other Mennonite families who started farming and ranching operations. Community members had rallied around Siemens and his wife months earlier when a fire that started in the kitchen destroyed the home where they had lived for a decade.