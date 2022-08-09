TUE: Navajo prez hopefuls announce running mates, 4th Muslim killing send ripples through community, +More

Muslim communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque — Stefanie Dazio, Mariam Fam, Associated Press

First was the killing of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Those deaths were followed Friday by the city's fourth homicide of a Muslim man in nine months. Together the killings have sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities in New Mexico and beyond and fueled a race to find who was responsible.

Authorities on Monday identified the latest victim as they sought help searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the slayings. The common elements were the victims' race and religion, officials said.

Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and the three other men died in ambush shootings. Police in New Mexico's largest city are trying to determine if the deaths are linked.

"The fact the suspect remains at large is terrifying," Debbie Almontaser, a Muslim community leader in New York, wrote on Twitter. "Who is next?!"

In a phone interview, Almontaser said that a female friend who lives in Michigan and wears the hijab head covering shared with her over the weekend just how rattled she was. "She's like, 'This is so terrifying. I'm so scared. I travel alone,'" Almontaser said.

Hussain, 25, was from Pakistan. His death came just days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.

Aneela Abad, general secretary at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, described a community reeling from the killings, its grief compounded by confusion and fear of what may follow.

"We are just completely shocked and still trying to comprehend and understand what happened, how and why," she said.

Some people have avoided going out unless "absolutely necessary," and some Muslim university students have been wondering whether it is safe for them to stay in the city, she said. The center has also beefed up its security.

Police said the same vehicle is suspected of being used in all four homicides — a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta or Passat with dark tinted windows. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in the slayings. Police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said in an email Monday that the agency has received tips regarding the car but did not elaborate.

"We have a very, very strong link," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. "We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle."

Gallegos said he could not comment on what kind of gun was used in the shootings, or whether police know how many suspects were involved in the violence.

President Joe Biden said he was "angered and saddened" by the killings and that his administration "stands strongly with the Muslim community."

"These hateful attacks have no place in America," Biden said Sunday in a tweet.

The conversation about safety has also dominated WhatsApp and email groups that Almontaser is on.

"What we've seen happen in New Mexico is very chilling for us as a Muslim minority community in the United States that has endured so much backlash and discrimination" since the 9/11 attacks, she said. "It's frightening."

Few anti-Muslim hate crimes have been recorded in Albuquerque over the last five years, according to FBI data cited by Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism and a professor of criminal justice at California State University at San Bernardino.

From 2017 through 2020, there was one anti-Muslim hate crime a year. The highest recent number was in 2016, when Albuquerque police recorded six out of a total of 25 hate crimes.

That largely tracks with national trends, which hit the lowest numbers in a decade in 2020, only to increase by 45% in 2021 in a dozen cities and states, Levin said.

Albuquerque authorities say they cannot determine if the slayings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive.

Louis Schlesinger, a forensic psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said bias killings are often perpetrated by a small group of people, typically young white men. A lone perpetrator is rare.

"These are basically total losers by every dimension, whether it's social, economic, psychological, what have you," he said. "They're filled with hatred for one reason or another and target a particular group that they see, in their mind, to blame for all their problems in life."

It was not clear whether the victims knew their attacker or attackers.

The most recent victim was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local congresswoman's campaign.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a statement praising him as "one of the kindest and hardest working people" she has ever known. She said the urban planner was "committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution."

As land-use director for the city of Española — more than 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Albuquerque — Hussain worked to improve conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities, the mayor's office said.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Fam from Winter Park, Florida. Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington and AP news researchers Rhonda Shafner and Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM — Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press

Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. Nez said Abeyta has strong family values and a bootstrap mentality, and highlighted that Abeyta returned to the reservation after finishing college.

"I'm honored to join this team," Abeyta said. "I bring to the table leadership skills, critical thinking, and I plan to use creative solutions to addressing a lot of these things."

Buu Nygren picked Richelle Montoya, the 45-year-old elected leader of the Torreon/Star Lake Chapter and a school board member whose husband is an Army veteran. Nygren highlighted Montoya as a woman and a mother who will challenge the status quo and ensure that ordinary Navajos' voices are heard.

"I feel so humbled to be in the position that I'm in, and I really hope this will bring more young women into leadership roles in our community and our government," Montoya said.

No woman has been elected as president or vice president of the Navajo Nation, which has the largest land mass by far of any Native American tribe in the U.S. and is the second most populous. The 27,000 square-mile reservation (70,000 square kilometers) extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

Nygren is not the first to choose a woman as a running mate. Former Navajo presidential candidate Chris Deschene selected Fannie Atcitty in 2014, but Deschene was disqualified from the race over a language fluency requirement that later was amended.

Nez and Nygren will face off in the November general election. They were the top two vote-getters among 15 presidential hopefuls, including seven women, in last week's primary election. The results are unofficial until they're certified by the tribe's election board, which is expected to meet in the coming days.

Nez and Nygren announced their running mates in the nonpartisan race in front of the sandstone structure that gives the tribal capital of Window Rock in Arizona its name.

Selecting a running mate from a different region of the reservation is a strategic move to balance a presidential ticket. Abeyta is from Alamo, and Montoya is from Torreon — two communities on the New Mexico side of the reservation.

Nygren, who has a background in construction management, grew up near the Arizona-Utah border on the Navajo Nation. He was a vice presidential candidate in 2018.

Nez, who served as a tribal lawmaker and the tribe's vice president before being elected to his first term as president, is from Shonto, Arizona.

Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021 — Associated Press

A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.

Roberta McVickers, an attorney for James, declined to comment Monday when reached by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors said James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie of Pinon. She was last seen on the Navajo Nation and reported missing in the summer of 2019.

Yazzie's remains were found in November 2021 on the neighboring Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona.

James' next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff.

Biden administration says 'Remain in Mexico' policy is over — Associated Press

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated.

The timing had been in doubt since the Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the Biden administration could end the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Homeland Security officials had been largely silent, saying they had to wait for the court to certify the ruling and for a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, to then lift his injunction. The Supreme Court certified its ruling last week.

The program will be unwound in a "quick, and orderly manner," Homeland Security said in a statement. No more people are being enrolled and those who appear in court will not be returned to Mexico when they appear in the U.S. for their next hearings.

The policy "has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border," the department said.

Many questions remain, including whether those whose claims have been denied or dismissed will get a second chance or if those whose next court dates are months away will be allowed to return to the U.S. sooner. Homeland Security said it will provide additional information "in the coming days."

About 70,000 migrants were subject to the policy, known officially as "Migrant Protection Protocols," from when President Donald Trump introduced it in January 2019 until President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office in January 2021, fulfilling a campaign promise. Many were allowed to return to the United States to pursue their cases during the early months of Biden's presidency.

Nearly 5,800 people were subject to the policy from December through June, a modest number. Nicaraguans account for the largest number, with others from Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.

Trump made the policy a centerpiece of border enforcement, which critics said was inhumane for exposing migrants to extreme violence in Mexico and making access to attorneys far more difficult.