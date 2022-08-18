THURS: City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep, + More

City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped.

Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.

The park has been an encampment for at least seven years, though the number of residents has increased over the course of the pandemic, officials said.

When the closure was announced at the end of July, about 100 people were staying at the park. In the weeks since, the city and nonprofit organizations have done daily outreach and surveying, and spoke to 110 people. They also added about 70 new people to the Coordinated Entry System, use to find housing for those who need it, according to the city.

City officials said those efforts resulted in 29 people leaving the park voluntarily. Of them 21 received motel vouchers, four were taken to the Albuquerque Opportunity Center men’s shelter, two were sent to a hospital to receive medical care, and two got help with transportation to their home city outside of Albuquerque, according to a news release.

“Every single person in this park was offered services and help several times, and many took us up on that offer,” Keller said at a news conference in the newly empty park on Wednesday afternoon.

About 40 people, however, were kicked out of the park Wednesday, and city officials aren’t sure yet where they’ll end up. The number of people in the park fluctuates between about 75 and 125, making a complete accounting of who left and who stayed difficult, said city spokesperson Ava Montoya.

Now that the park is closed, Keller said he sees three options for its future. It could reopen as a park again, become a training facility for the next-door fire department or become a new supportive housing development. It’s too soon to say what the park’s long-term future will be.

Joey “Skittles” Holmes, a resident of Coronado Park for the last year and a half, said he came to the park when his home was “stolen” from him, though he declined to elaborate. Now that the park is closed, he said, he doesn’t know where to look.

“I don’t do shelters,” he told Source New Mexico. “Maybe I’ll set my tent up in a side street or something like that.”

The city should find apartments for residents of the park, he said, and then employ them to help them pay rent, possibly by doing trash cleanup.

“That way we’ll have some ownership of our place,” he said.

Many of the park residents, like Holmes, said the city’s shelters are not an acceptable alternative. Some said the Westside shelter, which regularly has about 100 beds open, is dangerous and disconnected from services. It’s also a former jail, which makes them feel locked up, they’ve told Source New Mexico and city officials.

The mayor has cited high crime as a reason to close the park. There have been several homicides in the park, along with drug and human trafficking, police said.

One man, Joseph T. Garcia, was charged this week in a June shooting death at the park. Police said Garcia was the “self-proclaimed mayor” of Coronado Park and, though he lived nearby at Court John Motel on Fourth Street, was one of a small group of residents who sold drugs and behaved violently.

One park resident told police that the group sold Fentanyl to residents, and members had sectioned off parts of the park for themselves, according to a criminal complaint.

He’d said the park was “swimming in drugs,” and no one did anything about it, Det. L. Wise wrote in the complaint. “He explained that if someone steps out of line the ‘group’ will get them out of the park.”

The risk to residents and service providers was the final straw, Keller said. Some residents previously told Source New Mexico that they think the city is using crime as an excuse to evict them and the violence that erupts is a result of the desperate situation many residents are in.

The city’s also stepped-up efforts to clear those without shelter from public spaces in recent weeks. Keller, in his closure announcement last month, said the city is also clearing people from parks where youth programming occurs — like in nearby Wells Park — and has directed city employees to prioritize responding to calls about people on sidewalks, saying they pose a safety risk and inhibit the rights of those with disabilities.

The City Council also last month made it a crime to ignore police orders to leave drainage ditches, citing the drowning risk to those who camp in arroyos and also to first responders who might be called in to save them from a flash flood.

Meanwhile, the Council reversed course on so-called “safe outdoor spaces” ordinance, which would allow organizations to establish permitted areas for those without shelter to camp or stay in their cars. After amending the city’s zoning code to legalize sanctioned encampments, the Council voted 6-3 on Monday to impose a yearlong moratorium on them.

There are currently five possible encampment sites in the city. One has been approved, though it is being appealed.

New Mexico’s biggest city is facing a housing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic. An Urban Institute analysis in May 2020 found that the city needed 15,500 rental units affordable for those with very low incomes, plus 2,200 units of supportive housing and 800 units to quickly house people experiencing homelessness.

The park’s closure happens after the Council has invested tens of millions in vouchers and new housing options, but well before those programs are up and running. The Council also made it illegal for landlords to refuse to rent to would-be tenants who pay rent with subsidies or vouchers, but that law does not go into effect for another month.

Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others was ordered held without bond pending trial as prosecutors argued Wednesday that he was a danger to his own family and the greater community.

Prosecutors during a detention hearing pointed to Muhammad Syed's previous record, which included allegations of domestic violence and a case in which he refused to stop for law enforcement after running a red light. Charges in those cases were eventually dropped, but they argued that Syed's history showed a pattern of violence.

"The defendant is really incapable of following any sort of lawful orders or incapable of following the law, period," said John Duran, an assistant district attorney. "The defendant has really no regard for any law. It seems apparent he has further no regard for any human life."

Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico's Muslim community and his defense attorneys argued that he had no criminal record since the previous cases were not pursued. They also tried to argue that he was not a flight risk and had lived at the same address for two years.

Judge Joseph Montano denied a bid by Syed's attorneys to have the defendant placed on house arrest, finding that no conditions of release would prevent him from leaving his home or from committing a crime.

The judge also pointed to a criminal complaint that accused Syed of lying in wait for the victims and the ballistic evidence amassed by investigators so far.

"The weight of the evidence here is high," Montano said.

Syed was arrested Aug. 8 more than 100 miles from his Albuquerque home. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas, citing the ambush-style killings as his concern.

Police said they received more than 200 tips and one from the Muslim community led them to the Syed family. Syed knew the victims, authorities have said.

Syed is charged with murder in the deaths of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Hussein, 41, was slain on the night of July 26 after parking his car in the usual spot near his home. Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who had worked on the campaign of a New Mexico congresswoman, was gunned down on Aug. 1 while taking his evening walk.

Syed is the primary suspect — but hasn't been charged — in the death of Naeem Hussain, 25, who was shot Aug. 5 in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency in southeast Albuquerque, and the slaying of Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi, a 62-year-old Afghan immigrant who was fatally shot in the head last November behind the market he owned in the city.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police, investigators determined that bullet casings found in Muhammad Syed's vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed's home and in his vehicle.

Federal authorities in court filings have pointed to cell phone records and accused one of Syed's sons of possibly helping his father track Naeem Hussain before he was killed. Shaheen Syed's attorney said those accusations are thin and dismissed prosecutors claims that the younger Syed provided a false address when purchasing a gun from a local shop in 2021.

Governor: Film company relocating headquarters to Las Cruces - Associated Press

California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre back lot over the next six years, creating at least 100 high-paying jobs in Las Cruces.

Lujan Grisham said 828 Productions' move will create at least 100 new jobs in southern New Mexico and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade.

"From Las Cruces to Farmington, we've made New Mexico the place to be for film & TV!," the governor tweeted.

828 Productions has finalized negotiations on an additional 35 acres of land in downtown Las Cruces with existing structures that will provide soundstage and set construction space, according to the Journal.

The newspaper also said the film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of this year.

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit - By Scott Sonner Associated Press

Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states.

Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada's high desert.

At a cost of of millions of dollars annually to U.S. taxpayers, the lawsuit says it's part of the government's misguided effort to appease ranchers by accelerating roundups of mustangs competing with their livestock for public forage across much of the drought-stricken West.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. district court in Reno says the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management broke multiple environmental and animal protection laws when it "rushed through the approval process without considering the impacts of the unprecedented facility on wild horses and burros or the local community."

Interior Department spokesman Tyler Cherry said in an email that neither the department nor the bureau had any comment.

The bureau said in announcing solicitations for bids for the corral in late 2020 that more space was needed to facilitate roundups of what it says is an overpopulation of wild horse herds causing ecological damage to the range.

The bureau wrongly concluded a full-blown, year-long environmental impact review wasn't necessary for JS Livestock Inc.'s holding pens on 100 acres of private land near Winnemucca, about 170 miles northeast east of Reno, the lawsuit said.

Jennifer Best, director of Friends of Animals Wildlife Law Program, said agency officials who approved the project in November failed to adequately respond to concerns raised about disease transmission, animal waste, disposal of dead animals, groundwater contamination and "air quality in terms of odor and dust."

The less-rigorous environmental assessment the agency completed improperly relies on state permits and other documents in an attempt to satisfy the reviews required under the National Environmental Policy Act, the lawsuit said.

Among other things, the suit says the agency will require JS Livestock to clean the 40 pens that can hold up to 100 cattle as few as two times a year. Every six months, 100 horses will produce 465 tons of waste in a 750-square-foot pen and 4,000 animals would produce 18,000 tons, it said.

"BLM's decision stinks," said Priscilla Feral, president of Friends of Animals. "If the BLM based its decisions on science and not placating the meat industry that wants wild horses to go extinct, the agency would keep its hands off wild horses."

The suit says the bureau gave short shrift to numerous potential impacts, including noise the agency's review concluded wouldn't significantly differ from the existing land use — an alfalfa field.

"BLM did not explain how a facility with 4,000 wild horses and burros will have the same level of noise as alfalfa," it said.

JS Livestock didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment. Jennifer Erickson, a woman listed as a company officer, declined immediate comment when reached by phone on Wednesday.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and its Public Lands Council are among those who back the Biden administration's efforts to reduce what it says is an overpopulation of wild horses on federal lands.

"This isn't the first time a litigious activist group has thrown themselves in the way of meaningful progress on this crisis, and it won't be the last," said Sigrid Johannes, an associate director of the groups.

"Off-range corrals are a legitimate – and badly needed – tool in the toolbox for managing critically overpopulated" areas, she said in an email Wednesday.

Nevada is home to about half the 86,000 horses roaming federal lands in 10 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

The bureau announced in January it planned to permanently remove 19,000 wild horses and burros in 2022, the most ever in a single year.

As of last month, more than 58,000 wild horses and burros were being housed in holding pens and off-range pastures at a cost to taxpayers of $50 million annually, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the 2022 roundup schedule relied on the opening of the holding facility in Winnemucca. The largest holding facility currently in operation at Palomino Valley just north of Reno has a capacity of 1,800.

FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes - By Terry Tang Associated Press

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes as they face climate change-related disasters, the agency announced Thursday.

FEMA will include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change, and has earmarked $50 million in grants for tribes pursuing ways to ease burdens related to extreme weather. Tribal governments will be offered more training on how to navigate applying for FEMA funds. The new plan calls for tribal liaisons to give a yearly report to FEMA leaders on how prepared tribes are.

"We are seeing communities across the country that are facing increased threats as a result of climate change," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a conference call with media. "What we want to do in this strategy is make sure that we can reach out to tribal nations and help them understand what the potential future threats are going to be."

In recent years, tribal and Indigenous communities have faced upheaval dealing with changing sea levels as well as an increase in floods and wildfires. Tribal citizens have lost homes or live in homes that need to be relocated because of coastal erosion. Some cannot preserve cultural traditions like hunting and fishing because of climate-related drought.

Researchers say tribes have disproportionately been impacted by natural disasters and the federal government hasn't fully funded its obligations to them. It was only in 2013 under the Sandy Recovery Improvement Act that federally recognized tribes obtained the ability to directly request emergency and disaster declarations. Before, they had to apply for disaster funding through the states.

The new strategy emphasizes making sure tribes know of every FEMA grant program and how to apply for it. The hope is this will give them an equitable chance at getting funding. The agency hopes to find ways to get around barriers like FEMA cost share, or the portion of disaster or project funding that the federal government will cover. In some cases, tribes simply can't afford to pay their share.

"In those areas where we can't, what we want to do is to be able to work with the tribes to help them find other funding sources to help them stitch together the different funding streams that might be out there," Criswell said.

Another change under the new strategy is more FEMA staff meeting tribes on their land, a request the agency got from multiple tribes. This will include anything from in-person technical assistance in small, rural communities to appearing at large national or regional tribal events.

Bill Auberle, co-founder of the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals at Northern Arizona University, said this focus on regular interactions on tribal land is an immense development. More intimate discussions such as workshops, roundtables and webinars are "exceedingly important to tribes."

"It's one thing to send out a notice and say 'We would like your response,'" Auberle said. "Some of those tribes are small but have very serious needs. FEMA can certainly appreciate that."

In addition to making more funds available to tribes, FEMA could also help by providing things like technical support as tribes prepare for and adapt to climate change, Auberle said.

The push to ensure all tribes fully understand how to access FEMA assistance or other related grants will be done with webinars, tribal consultations or regular meetings with FEMA regional staff.

Agency workers will get trained as well, learning a historic and legal overview about tribal sovereignty and cultural sensitivities.

Oil spill stopped from reaching tributary on Navajo Nation - Associated Press

aAn oil spill has been stopped from reaching a tributary to the San Juan River and clean-up work continues at Standing Redrock Creek, Navajo Nation officials said Wednesday.

They said the Capitol Operating Group had a release from a corroded pipeline between the salt water tank and an injection well located in Red Valley on Aug. 7. and up to 80 barrels of brine water was released.

Tribal officials said the brine water contained oil, brine, and saltwater and the release traveled over three miles through an unnamed drainage to the Standing Redrock Creek.

"We continue to monitor the situation together and we will continue to hold the responsible party, the Capital Group, accountable and ensure that they provide the highest level of remediation as a result of the spill that occurred," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

Tribal officials said the remediation is expected to continue into next week and includes replacing the pipeline, treating the release site and unnamed drainage and collecting the contaminated soil in the creek bed.

They said berms and additional absorbent pads have been placed throughout the creek to collect any runoff from monsoon rains.

Judge: Suit by group critical of immigration can proceed - By Philip Marcelo Associated Press

A group calling for sharply limiting immigration has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled last week that a lawsuit brought by the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform against three federal agencies can proceed, at least in part.

Judge Trevor McFadden said the federal district court has jurisdiction to hear the case, though he dismissed two of the Boston-area group's 11 claims.

The Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for less immigration that filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Massachusetts coalition, cheered the decision.

"Resolving this question is long overdue," Julie Axelrod, the center's director of litigation, said in a statement Wednesday. "The massive impacts of immigration to the U.S, including degradation to the southern borderlands, our infrastructure, urban sprawl, pollution, global carbon emissions, and all other environmental considerations have become impossible to sweep under the rug any longer."

The lawsuit argues the Biden administration violated federal environmental law when it halted construction of the wall, ended Trump's controversial "Remain in Mexico" asylum process, expanded refugee programs for Afghans, Central Americans and other populations, and eased certain policies for border patrol and immigration enforcement agents, among other measures.

The Massachusetts coalition, which, according to its website, seeks to "sharply reduce immigration" for environmental reasons, says the U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security should have conducted environmental impact analysis before implementing the immigration changes, as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

"If NEPA should apply to any government policy, it should be to federal policies that induce population growth," the organization states in its complaint. "When the federal government makes the choice to create population growth through immigration, it makes a decision yielding significant and foreseeable environmental consequences."

Six people from Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Arizona who say they've dealt with the environmental consequences of federal immigration policy are also named as plaintiffs.

Steven Chance Smith, an Arizona cattle rancher, says migrants crossing the southern border leave trash, set fires and negatively impact his land in other ways. He says his family also worries about the presence of drug cartel members and human smugglers.

"Life on the border during mass migrations is very stressful," the lawsuit states. "The land is being overrun and constantly degraded."

Judge McFadden dismissed counts alleging the Homeland Security Department's instruction manual violates environmental law and that the Biden administration should have prepared a "programmatic" environmental analysis of its immigration-related actions. The next hearing is set for Sept. 29.

Spokespeople for the three agencies named in the suit didn't respond Wednesday to emails seeking comment.

Biden halted construction on border walls upon taking office in 2021, but has allowed work in very limited circumstances.

Earlier this month, his administration officially ended the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy that required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court after the Supreme Court ruled in June it could do so.

DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019 - Associated Press

Two unidentified men who died in Tucson in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles, authorities said Wednesday.

Tucson police said the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.

Police said one man was found dead in a Tucson homeless encampment without any identification in February 2019.

Genetic genealogy built from a blood sample and a DNA profile recently determined the man was 61-year-old Tommy Gayle Pool Jr. from Virginia, police said.

The other man died in July 2019 after being found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Tucson shopping center without any identification.

Police said he was recently identified as 64-year-old James "Mark" Chaparro, whose was raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Authorities said Chaparro's family believed he was living in China so they never filed a missing person report.

The California-based DNA Doe Project said it partners with law enforcement to solve cases of unidentified persons and many cases are fully funded by donors.