WED: Gallup hospital staff didn’t report patient death during call system breakdown, + More

Gallup hospital staff didn’t report death of patient during call system breakdown, report says - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Someone admitted to a beleaguered Gallup hospital died this year after being forced to ring an old-fashioned hand bell to call for help instead of being able to use a modern call-light system, a report shows.

The failed call-light system was one of several major issues at the hospital that prompted a group of doctors at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital to unionize. Beginning in March 2021, patients could no longer press a button if they were in their hospital beds and were instead given handbells to ring in emergencies.

The malfunctions meant that “staff could not efficiently call a code” on a patient whose condition rapidly deteriorated, according to a July inspection report compiled by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and reviewed by Source New Mexico.

The call-light issue resulted in three “adverse events” in January of this year alone, according to the report. In two instances, the patients survived after being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit. In the third, the patient died once family requested staff cease life-saving measures, according to the report.

The patient’s death was one of several consequences of mismanagement at the 120-bed facility outlined in a news story published last week in The Nation called “How to Kill A Rural Hospital.” Community Hospital Consulting was hired by the Rehoboth McKinley’s Board of Trustees to run day-to-day operations, but community members and an activist group accuse the corporation of squeezing profits out of the hospital and not understanding the community in which it operates.

RMCH has seen multiple crises after once being at the frontlines of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak early in the pandemic, setbacks including deficits of millions of dollars, an audit that found potential shady dealings, mass layoffs and the abrupt closures of the birthing unit.

In the case of the call-light system, the inspection record found that staff did not report the patient’s death or the two other cases to the hospital’s Quality and Risk Committee, which provides reports for review by hospital leadership.

Additionally, an employee even listed the events as “no harm” done by a staff member. The employee who categorized them that way has since been fired, according to the report.

When the call-light system went down in March 2021, doctors at the hospital pooled their money to try to find an interim solution, they previously told Source New Mexico. But the donation was refused, and the system stayed broken until April 2022.

The hospital’s labor and delivery unit abruptly closed in early October due to a staffing shortage. A year beforehand, the unit had 18 nurses and four doctors. The week of the closure, it had no doctors and four nurses.

The shutdown sent families scrambling to make last-minute birth arrangements and to find new hospitals, including in Albuquerque, two hours away by car. In the months since, many patients in labor have been airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

It reopened for several months, but on Aug. 3, the labor and delivery unit closed again. It’s not clear from public statements when pregnant patients might be able to seek care there again.

Concerns with the corporation running the hospital culminated in March with the replacement of CEO Don Smithburg, who split his time between New Mexico and Missouri. Robert Whitaker, who was the previous CEO of Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas, took over. (Whitaker now lives full-time in Gallup.)

The hospital serves patients coming from rural areas like the Zuni Pueblo and Navajo Nation and is also the only hospital in the region that serves residents who are not members of a Native American tribe.

Opponents of anticipated Gateway Center say appeal wasn’t followed by city - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

A proposed homeless shelter to be placed at the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson has garnered opponents from neighborhoods in the area––and they are now claiming the city of Albuquerque has prematurely approved the use of the facility on the heels of a yearlong zoning dispute.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the city says it has all it needs to proceed with the shelter, with the possibility of opening doors by this winter.

Arguing the shelter will be an unwelcome and negative addition to the area, residents are saying the city council was completely cut out of the appeal process.

The claim that the shelter would be a detriment to the area never gained true traction as the appeal went through the city’s development review process. Though, opponents believe the city council should have voted on the matter.

A land hearing officer with the city did say in a written opinion that the appeal was bound for the council after some kinks were worked out. As it turns out, that never happened and the application for the shelter was approved.

The city Planning Department pointed to “conflicting opinions” in the case and interpreted a recent decision to mean that the neighborhoods needed to file a new appeal to keep the process moving.

A spokesperson for the department told the Journal the decision is final because the neighborhoods never filed that appeal.

State consolidates housing assistance funds for renters and owners - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

New Mexicans whose finances were hard hit in the pandemic now have a more straightforward way of accessing housing assistance.

The state’s Department of Finance and Administration announced Tuesday that it has consolidated its rental and homeowner assistance programs into one.

The New Mexico Home Fund will provide emergency assistance to support residents in covering their housing expenses in an effort to avoid eviction or foreclosure. The state previously offered a program for renters - the Emergency Rental Assistance Program - that was separate from the subsequent Homeowner Assistance Fund where homeowners would go to access housing aid.

Those who lease their home can apply for help with rent, including past and future payments, as well as utility bills. Homeowners can access funds to go toward their mortgage, including payments in forbearance, as well as property taxes, insurance and utilities.

The federal aid does not need to be repaid regardless of whether a person rents or owns their home.

In order to qualify, applicants must have experienced a pandemic-related financial hardship. In addition, owners must make 150% or less of their area’s the median income and have a mortgage balance of less than $417,000. Renters must make 80% or less of the median income in their area and be at risk for eviction or housing insecurity.

The state says The New Mexico Home Fund will be available at nmhomefund.org until September 2025 unless the money runs out before then.

Reseeding to begin over McBride Fire burn scar - KOB-TV, KUNM News

New Mexico’s historic fire season has wiped out over 900,000 acres of land that may not grow back without intervention. While reseeding efforts have already been underway in northern New Mexico, they are now scheduled to begin over southern New Mexico’s McBride Fire burn scar.

KOB-TV reports the seeds will be dropped from aircrafts Thursday and Friday this week over the areas that field assessments determined to have the most severe burns in the Lincoln National Forest. The goal is to reseed more than 335 acres.

As with efforts in the north, initial reseeding is not meant to result in reforestation, which could take years. Instead, crews hope the barley and grass seedlings can help stabilize the soil and prevent debris runoff and erosion into the Rio Ruidoso and Devil Canyon watersheds.

Forest officials will be assisting drivers along Forest Road 120 to ensure safe passage as reseeding is taking place in the area.

Monsoon rains bring more mushroom poisonings – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM

Officials are warning that the heavy monsoon rains this year have produced a bumper crop of mushrooms, leading to an increased number of poisonings from the fungi.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center has logged 42 cases of mushroom poisonings this year, surpassing those recorded in all of 2021.

Director of the center Susan Smolinske says there have been no fatalities but there have been many hospitalizations. She warned that many mushroom varieties look alike and distinguishing the edible kind from poisonous spores can be difficult.

Some cause vomiting and diarrhea and those tend to be less dangerous. But mushrooms that contain amatoxin can attack the liver, kidneys and other organs. They have a high fatality rate and symptoms may show up hours later.

People who have symptoms can call the New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center. Meanwhile experts recommend not eating wild mushrooms and teaching children not to put them in their mouths. Also, folks should check lawns for mushrooms and discard them in the trash so children and pets don’t eat them.