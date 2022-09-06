TUES: New research finds ‘magic mushrooms’ curb alcohol abuse, + More

New research utilizes ‘magic mushrooms’ to curb alcohol abuse - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Known to cause hallucinations, researchers at the University of New Mexico and New York University are utilizing the compound psilocybin commonly found in “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms” to stomp down alcohol abuse.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, researchers found when the hallucinogenic compound is combined with psychotherapy practices, heavy alcohol drinkers saw a dramatic change in their substance consumption.

Lead researcher Dr. Snehal Bhatt, chief of addiction psychiatry at UNM’s Health Sciences Center told the Journal the result of the study saw a reduction in the frequency of drinking and the number of drinks consumed––with an average from 7 drinks in a day, to about one.

Not only was the study successful, but the research also showed how powerful psychotherapy is to treat addiction.

Bhatt explained that the study was separated into two groups. Half were given psilocybin. and the other half were given antihistamines as a placebo. Both received psychotherapy.

In the two groups, researchers found a significant reduction of drinking, with a more “pronounced” reduction in the individuals given psilocybin.

Forest officials lift some Pecos Wilderness closures after historic fire - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Hundreds of square miles in the Pecos Wilderness are once again accessible to the public following closures amid a historically disastrous fire season.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe National Forest revised the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire closure order just ahead of the Labor Day weekend, reopening over 334 square miles of forest lands.

The revised order makes additional campgrounds and trails available to recreators, but also several game management units to hunters as bow season kicks off.

Some areas remain closed to the public, including Forest Service land in the Gallinas, Tecolote, and Barillas areas, along with the wilderness east of Skyline Trail 251.

Forest officials say additional land will be reopened once it’s safer for the public to be in those areas.

FEMA assistance application to close next week unless deadline is extended – By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

As things stand, Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the last day for victims with damaged property or homes caused by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and flooding-related disasters to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. A deadline extension may come through soon, spokesperson Angela Byrd said Thursday.

In addition to damage caused by the fire, property harm from flooding, mudflows and debris flows are applicable. The help is aimed at those who are underinsured or without insurance.

FEMA has so far approved 1,240 applicants and allocated more than $4.7 million in funding as of Aug. 31, Byrd said. She declined to say how many applicants have been denied. FEMA won’t offer aid if insurance already covers the damage. “We don’t duplicate efforts,” she said.

But there are other reasons applications are denied, including missing documentation. People can appeal those and other denials.

Applicants have 60 days to appeal a decision after the date of the determination letter, even after Tuesday. This can be in the case of a denial or if the applicant doesn’t believe they’re getting enough assistance. Financial aid is capped at just under $40,000.

FEMA representatives are reaching out to people daily to help them in the appeal process, Byrd said. The agency has been criticized for automated denial letters sent to applicants or rejections based on incorrect information gathered by FEMA.

“If we are reaching out, if you can, please respond, and that will help,” she said. “That would absolutely help.”

Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm- Associated Press

A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked.

A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement and unlawful use or theft of an ATM or debit card.

It was unclear Sunday if Barna had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Barna worked as an office manager for the landscape architecture firm from October 2020 to January of this year and oversaw payroll for the business.

The company's owner told police that she learned of the alleged crime after another worker noticed a $9,000 charge in the company's bank records that couldn't be explained.

Barna allegedly made 430 unauthorized transfers from the company's account to her personal account totaling more than $490,000 plus 1,419 personal purchases on the company's Amazon account totaling more than $77,000.

Police obtained a search warrant for Barna's bank records and confirmed the unauthorized transactions, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The newspaper said Barna admitted to taking money to cover surgery costs and repaid only $300,000 of the embezzled funds.