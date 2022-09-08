THURS: New Mexicans seeking new omicron boosters left to fend for themselves safety-wise, + More

Those seeking new omicron boosters left to fend for themselves safety-wise - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

New Mexicans started getting the new omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday but were left to figure out on their own how they will safely get the shot.

The CDC and state governors around the country this year rolled back public health protections, including indoor mask mandates for essential services and business that advocates say would provide safety, freedom and autonomy to immunocompromised and medically vulnerable people.

The Biden administration is pitching the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots as an upgraded version of the previous ones, and said the country’s on track for people to only need one per year.

But as of Wednesday, there was no scientific evidence that these newly developed boosters offer any more protection from infection, transmission or serious illness than the older versions of the shot.

And the administration is setting expectations for high-risk people to have to get boosted more than once per year. But that could mean more risky settings more frequently for people who could sustain the most damage from the illness.

Carol Ezell is a retired accountant living with Type 1 Diabetes in Las Cruces. She called Mesilla Valley Pharmacy on Tuesday morning hoping to get the new shot.

They didn’t have the new boosters yet, she said, but they did agree to have an employee wear a mask while administering it curbside, rather than requiring her to go inside the building.

Ezell said it doesn’t make sense for the government to tell people to get their shot in settings where they can be exposed to COVID.

“For people like us, that’s the biggest risk that we will have taken in months,” Ezell said. “I believe we should have masking required at all points of health care service.”

That, along with a central place to find out which health care providers require masking, would be the least that the government could do, Ezell said.

However, neither of two of the largest pharmacy retail store chains in New Mexico require customers and patients to wear masks when they come in for a vaccine or other care.

When asked how medically vulnerable people could safely visit one of their stores without masking requirements, spokespeople for both CVS and Walgreens pointed to boilerplate news releases they published on Sept. 2, neither of which say anything about preventing infection during vaccination appointments.

When pressed, a CVS spokesperson said pharmacists, interns, technicians, family nurse practitioners, physician associates and nurses are required to wear masks during immunizations.

“For patients and customers, we comply with all local and state mandates as it relates to masking,” the spokesperson said.

CVS refused to answer a question about which mandates they were referring to. There are no state or local mask mandates in New Mexico, and very few local mandates anywhere in the U.S.

The Walgreens spokesperson said when a patient checks into an appointment, pharmacy workers will take their temperature and screen for the presence of symptoms or illness prior to giving them the shot.

The company requires workers administering the shots to wear disposable face masks and face shields, and wear gloves during immunization, but its response does not mention masking requirements for patients and customers.

Meanwhile on social media, complete strangers were sharing anecdotes about where they could safely get the shot for themselves and their loved ones. One poster said the private Ribera Healthcare Clinic on Albuquerque’s Westside requires masks, while another said everyone was wearing one at the Walgreens on Fourth St. and Griegos Rd.

Anna Reser, a historian in Albuquerque, got her omicron booster on Wednesday morning at the Walgreens at 12th St. and I-40.

“The person who checked me in and did my shot was wearing a mask, but no one else I saw in the pharmacy was, and most customers were not,” she said. “The person who gave me the shot put on gloves and a face shield over her existing surgical mask before we went in the little patient room.”

There was no additional air ventilation and no air filtration devices anywhere in sight at the store, she said.

Back down in Las Cruces, Jaye Williams said she will likely wait until November to get another booster. As far as Williams can tell, the new boosters will probably give the most protection about three months after she gets the shot, so she will wait so that she can take the risk of seeing her family for the 2022 holiday season.

She said she hasn’t read anything that shows these new boosters will last longer than the old ones.

“They don’t know,” she said. “So I’m taking the layman’s guess that it’s basically sort of the same.”

Mesilla Valley Pharmacy called Ezell back on Wednesday morning to tell her they ordered some bivalent boosters, but don’t expect them in until late next week or early the week after that.

So Ezell, too, is waiting.

“That’s the only place I’m considering going right now,” she said, “because it’s the only place I know will do curbside.”

COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot - Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom via Source New Mexico

COVID-19 boosters shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.

“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”

The move could provide clarity and possibly simplicity for people who have been trying to keep track of if and when they should get a COVID-19 booster.

The most recent announcement about booster shots came last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people 12 and older get another COVID-19 booster dose in the coming weeks.

Jha said Tuesday he expects there may be updates on the booster for kids under 12 at some point later in the fall.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement about the boosters last week that the new bivalent shots are “formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant.”

“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants,” Walensky said.

During Tuesday’s briefing Walensky urged people to get the booster shot, noting that 375 people on average are dying daily from COVID-19 within the U.S.

That number, she said, is “well above the around 200 deaths a day we saw earlier this spring, and in my mind, far too high for a vaccine preventable disease.”

Despite a lack of new funding from Congress to address COVID-19 domestically and abroad, Biden administration officials stressed Tuesday that there are enough doses for all eligible people to get a booster shot heading into the winter.

But, Jha said that only happened after officials pulled money from other public health priorities to secure the vaccine doses. He also said it is “critical” U.S. lawmakers provide the White House with the $22.4 billion officials believe is needed to continue responding to COVID-19.

“Congress is aware that if we do not continue to fund the response, things can easily go backwards,” Jha said.

Ronchetti releases education plan citing low academic performance among NM students - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti announced an eight-point education plan Wednesday that he says will boost classroom funding and help students catch up after learning loss during the pandemic.

In a press release, Ronchetti pinned New Mexico’s poor test scores on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — who he says kept schools closed longer than necessary — and the state Public Education Department. A statewide assessment released by the department last week showed most New Mexico students are not proficient in math, science or language arts.

He proposes spending $100 million on stipends for first through third graders from families with low incomes. His plan says the families of nearly 60,000 students would receive $1,500 annually for three years to purchase out-of-school tutoring.

Ronchetti’s education plan cited a Think New Mexico analysis that showed around 70% of districts grew the budgets of their administrations faster than that of their classrooms. He says he’d change state law to limit that growth, directing more education dollars into classrooms and increasing transparency of how that money is spent.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, at a press conference following Ronchetti’s announcement, said administrative spending isn’t a problem. She called the candidate “a danger to public education as we know it,” noting that the governor’s policies — including upping teacher salaries and instructional time — are working, but the data on their impact takes time.

Ex-bookkeeper at Albuquerque firm pleads guilty to $2M fraud - Associated Press

A former bookkeeper for an Albuquerque-based auto body firm has pleaded guilty to charges that she defrauded her employer out of $2 million over a seven-year period, authorities said.

According to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico, 47-year-old Christina Joyner of Rio Rancho admitted Tuesday that she stole the money from her former employer from July 2014 through September 2021.

Federal prosecutors said Joyner faces up to 20 years in prison when she's sentenced at a later date.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Joyner worked as a bookkeeper for the auto body firm for 25 years and held information about the firm's bank accounts, credit cards, on-site cash and accounting software.

She was accused of issuing checks to herself and coded them to give the appearance they were for legitimate business expenses.

The newspaper said Joyner also allegedly created fraudulent payroll check stubs for her husband's name and used them as proof of income when applying for loans.