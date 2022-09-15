THURS: New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims, + More

New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims - Associated Press

New Mexico on Wednesday launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to a historic wildfire sparked by the federal government.

Many residents in rural parts of northern New Mexico depend on elk, deer and other game for subsistence, and the state Department of Game and Fish is hoping to source meat from hunters and ranchers to replace what was lost as part of the "Fill the Freezers" campaign.

Officials said game animal donations must be frozen solid and securely packaged with a label that identifies the type of meat and its packaging date. Farm animal donations must be in original packaging with a U.S. Department of Agriculture stamp.

A food bank in Santa Fe will collect the donations. The food then will be distributed to those in need.

The wildfire, the largest in New Mexico's recorded history, charred hundreds of square miles and forced thousands of families to flee. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and many who were able to return to their homes went without electricity as crews worked to stand up new power poles and repair transmission lines.

State officials have been pushing the Biden administration for increased assistance for those affected by this year's record wildfires and the flooding that has followed.

On Wednesday, the governor's office announced that the registration period for individual assistance through FEMA for New Mexicans affected by burn scar flooding and debris flows has been extended through Oct. 7.

Six NM counties approved to offer just one ballot drop box each - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Six of the most rural New Mexico counties will each have just one ballot drop box available for voters this year because they will not have to follow a state regulation requiring at least two.

Bureau of Elections Director Mandy Vigil approved on Tuesday requests from six counties to waive the requirement.

County clerks for De Baca, Grant, Harding, Lincoln, Mora, and Union Counties all made reduction requests that were granted by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The boxes make voting more accessible for people in a largely rural state where people often drive for hours to reach a polling place, and few people are able to register online because of the lack of broadband infrastructure, said Hannah Burling, president of the League of Women Voters of New Mexico.

In their requests for waivers, all but one of the six county clerks cited a scarcity of resources as the reason why they cannot make more than one drop box available. Three of them pointed to long drives between their offices and the drop box locations — six hours round trip in one case.

Size of each county with one ballot drop box this year:



Lincoln: 4,831 square miles

Grant: 3,961 square miles

Union: 3,823 square miles

De Baca: 2,322 square miles

Harding: 2,125 square miles

Mora: 1,931 square miles

“Due to the rural nature of our county, we would have to hire an additional person to service the rural locations,” Harding County Clerk CJ Garrison wrote. “Again, NOT good use of resources.”

Almost identical language about drop boxes not being a good use of resources appears in the request from Union County Clerk Brenda Green.

Elsewhere, Lincoln County Clerk Whitney Whittaker and Mora County Clerk Vivian Trujillo each wrote that they do not have enough staff to monitor the boxes.

Grant County Clerk Marisa Castrillo’s request was different, however. She wrote that it would be difficult to install the box because there is no wiring needed for a security camera to monitor it.

“The ballot box will be susceptible to tampering and vandalism,” Castrillo wrote.

However, it is unclear exactly what kind of box Grant County uses or what makes it susceptible to tampering or vandalism. Castrillo was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Burling said she has never heard of any tampering with ballot drop boxes in the state.

“I believe that drop boxes are very, very safe,” Burling said. “There really hasn’t been any proof of ballot tampering all across the U.S. with drop boxes.”

States Newsroom reports

that in the lead up to the 2020 election and since then, Republican lawmakers in many states have tried to limit or end the use of the boxes because of the potential for tampering or fraud, even though there is no proof that has happened.

New Mexico’s Legislature is controlled by Democrats, and has largely gone in the opposite direction: If not for a last-minute filibuster and a short window of time to debate and pass legislation, earlier this year the state likely would have expanded voter protections in state law including a requirement that every county install at least one of the boxes.

There have been maybe five instances of vandalism of drop boxes around the country, Burling said.

“The league is always in favor of anything that makes voting more accessible for people,” including ballot drop boxes, Burling said.

The election denial movement is playing out in New Mexico with recent events in Otero, Sandoval and Torrance Counties, Burling said.

For example, two days after former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack, he appeared on election denier Joe Oltmann’s podcast and said he planned to introduce a local ordinance “against the ballot drop boxes.”

“So that was my next move, was to draft an ordinance against ballot drop boxes in Otero County,” he said.

Burling said any attempts to limit the use of these drop boxes is a form of voter suppression.

“Anything that makes it harder for someone to vote, for a citizen to vote in this country, is a form of voter suppression,” she said.

New Mexico’s voting system is safe and secure, Burling said — and so is the country’s.

“There’s a great deal of process around keeping the vote safe,” she said. “We are very lucky in New Mexico to have a voting system that is generally recognized as one of the top in the nation.”

Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests - Associated Press

An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought.

Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees are turning brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles.

The concern, officials said, is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees.

The population of Douglas-Fir tussock moths, which are native defoliators, has been increasing in the Sandia and Manzano mountain ranges just east and south of Albuquerque.

"Trees may recover from early infestations which can look quite dramatic. However, multiple seasons of repeated defoliation can predispose trees to disease and other insects causing tree mortality," Forest Service entomologist Steven Souder said in a statement.

Officials also warned that people should avoid touching or handling the insects.

The caterpillars have thousands of tiny hairs covering their bodies. The female moths, egg masses and cocoons also have hairs that can cause tussockosis, an allergic reaction from direct skin contact with the insects themselves or their airborne hairs.

Symptoms may include itchiness, rashes, watery eyes, runny nose and sneezing. More severe reactions, though less common, include blisters, coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing and chest tightness.

The Forest Service conducts annual aerial surveys during the summer to track damage done by the moths and other insects around New Mexico's forests.

Souder said trees that regrow their needles will put out new shoots over the summer that will appear more bronze than gold in the fall.

In older trees or trees stressed by drought, the caterpillar can hasten mortality.

While extreme and exceptional drought in New Mexico are less prevalent than last year, all but a small portion of southern New Mexico is dealing with some form of drought. Most of central New Mexico is seeing moderate to severe conditions even as summer rains begin to tapper off.

Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico - By Theresa Davis Albuquerque Journal

Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico bring water to the alfalfa fields in the Four Corners and the forested hills of the Gila wilderness in the southwestern part of the state.

But Colorado River and reservoir management was designed during a much wetter period.

And now, water officials are grappling with how to make do with less.

State Engineer Mike Hamman, New Mexico's top water manager, said the state "really feels the shortages" because it doesn't have the big reservoirs of other states in the Colorado River Basin.

"That's the dilemma — looking at how we can reduce demand with as soft a blow as possible," Hamman said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River on the eve of the Colorado River Compact, signed nearly 100 years ago. The Colorado Sun, The Associated Press, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton this year tasked Colorado River states with creating an ambitious conservation plan.

Touton said the states need to conserve an additional 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water next year to protect levels at Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah and Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona.

A basinwide conservation plan had not materialized by the mid-August deadline.

Nevada, Arizona and Mexico will all receive less water from the Colorado River next year because of rapidly-declining reservoirs, the Interior Department announced on Aug. 16.

Interior officials did not issue any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico.

But the state's existing water conservation programs could be under increased scrutiny.

The Upper Basin states of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming did release a five-point plan this summer that points to the region's "limited" conservation options.

For two years, the states have released additional water from at least three reservoirs — including New Mexico's Navajo Reservoir — to prop up Lake Powell levels.

Those Upper Basin reservoir releases will likely continue next year, Interior officials said.

A more arid climate means all water users need to work harder to "live within our means," said Estevan López, New Mexico's representative on the Upper Colorado River Commission.

"It certainly seems that we have to reset our expectations for what we might be trying to get out of the river," said López, a former Reclamation commissioner.

In 2021, water managers considered releasing even more water from Navajo Reservoir to help water levels in downstream reservoirs.

But López said the additional release could have jeopardized regional water supplies.

"Ultimately, we argued against it," he said. "Reclamation would perhaps not have been able to fulfill its contractual obligations to folks like the Navajo Nation and Jicarilla Apache and others that depend on water out of Navajo."

The same issues could resurface next year if officials look to the New Mexico reservoir as an emergency supply for downstream users.

The Upper Basin plan hinges on existing conservation programs.

Strategies include fallowing fields and making irrigation more efficient.

But the entire region must work together, López said, to avoid more mandatory cuts.

"If we can get water users within places like the San Juan Basin to agree to shortage sharing agreements, then there's no need for strict priority administration," he said. "It's a more acceptable solution, generally."

Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico.

But the basin's water is essential for the state's largest city: Albuquerque.

Rio Grande flows in Albuquerque are closely tied to the Colorado via the San Juan-Chama Drinking Water Project.

The system of tunnels and dams at the New Mexico state line diverts water into the Rio Grande Basin.

Albuquerque's municipal supply is entitled to as much as 15 billion gallons of San Juan-Chama water every year.

David Morris, the water utility spokesman for the city and county, said the Colorado River water has allowed the region to wean itself off of unsustainable groundwater pumping.

Since 2008, aquifer levels underneath the city have rebounded as much as 40 feet.

"That's exactly what we were hoping that our use of surface water would allow the aquifer to do," Morris said. "We're in a very fortunate situation here in Albuquerque to have two different and distinct sources of supply."

But less snowpack and spring runoff resulting from climate change have led to several consecutive years when the utility and other New Mexico entities have received far less water than expected from the inter-basin project.

"It's important for us to invest in things like outdoor water conservation and reuse," Morris said. "It's quite possible that there just won't be as much San Juan-Chama water available in the future because of drought and climate change."

The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922 — just 10 years after New Mexico became a state.

New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.

That could change as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights.

Agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.

A resilient future on the Colorado must have tribal sovereignty at the forefront, said Daryl Vigil, Jicarilla Apache Nation water administrator and a staunch advocate for tribal inclusion in water management issues.

"The term 'consultation' gets thrown around in the basin a whole lot," Vigil said. "But if you know one tribe, you only know one tribe. Having a seat at the table means working with every tribe to learn their specific water rights and needs."

The U.S. Interior Department has said it will engage with tribes in the basin as parties hammer out some management details of the compact that are set to expire after 2026.

A historic influx of funding for infrastructure and drought response could also help New Mexico and other basin states reduce water use and prepare for a drier future.

"I'm optimistic that we're going to sort through some of these more sticky problems with a good collaborative solution," Hamman said.

ACLU calls on Biden’s Homeland Security secretary to close the ICE detention center in Estancia, NM – By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

The American Civil Liberties Union is again asking the head of the Department of Homeland Security to close more immigration detention centers, including the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, N.M.

In a Sept. 6 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, two senior ACLU staff pointed to Torrance as a stark example of appalling conditions at Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers that have gotten worse during his tenure.

ACLU Federal Policy Director Christopher Anders and Senior Legislative Counsel Naureen Shah cite the recent death by suicide of Brazilian asylum seeker Kesley Vial at Torrance, and hazardous conditions documented by the DHS Office of the Inspector General, including lack of basic medical care, severe understaffing and cells that routinely flood with human excrement.

DHS did not reply to a request for any comment on the letter or a question about whether Mayorkas has responded to it.

After the ACLU urged Mayorkas to begin the reform process by closing 39 facilities notorious for substandard conditions and civil rights violations, the secretary closed two of them and announced in May 2021 that his agency would continuously review treatment and conditions inside.

“We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” Mayorkas said in a memo to ICE acting director Tae Johnson, who has personally been briefed on the conditions inside Torrance, according to ACLU New Mexico attorney Rebecca Sheff.

Yet Torrance has remained open, and the atrocious conditions persist — while CoreCivic, its private operator, continues to profit from a contract with ICE, Anders and Shah wrote. Along with Torrance, they are also urging Mayorkas to close two other detention centers in neighboring Texas and another in Pennsylvania.

“In light of their history of abuse, these facilities should not remain open in any form,” they wrote, “and should not be kept on standby in case a subsequent administration seeks to use them for large-scale detention of families.”

Bernalillo County funds new detox center - KUNM News

The Bernalillo County Commission has approved funding for a detox facility to become part of the new Gibson Health Hub — an array of services for those who are unhoused — which is expected to open next summer.

The commission approved $4.35 million dollars for the city’s Medical Sobering Center, which will offer non-emergency medical assistance related to substance use.

The county said in a statement yesterday [WED] that patients will be diverted from jails and ERs, which have historically served this need. Patients will also be able to access other services available on site, including The Gateway Center emergency shelter.

State of emergency declared for Hidalgo County flooding - KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency in Hidalgo County due to flooding.

The declaration opens up $750,000 dollars in federal funding for prevention, repair, and recovery efforts. It also allows the county to request additional state resources.

The Governor’s Office said in a statement that the Gila River near Virden has seen record high water levels this monsoon season, which has caused property damage.

Mountain West Commissioner Thompson stepping down - By Pat Graham Ap Sports Writer

Craig Thompson, the only commissioner the Mountain West Conference has known, is stepping down after nearly 24 years in charge.

The league announced Wednesday that Thompson's last day will be Dec. 31. He was on board when the conference began operations in January 1999.

With the 66-year-old Thompson at the helm, Mountain West teams took part in five bowl games affiliated with the Bowl Championship Series or College Football Playoff. He also helped bolster the league's portfolio on the football field by adding Boise State — officially joining in 2011 — when Utah left for the Pac-12 and BYU became an independent.

"The entire Mountain West Conference owes a debt of gratitude to Craig for his selfless service over the history of our conference," said Garnett Stokes, the president at New Mexico and chair of the conference board of directors. "His fingerprints are on every accomplishment and every initiative we have undertaken, and he has positioned the conference to continue to be among the nation's elite."

When college football went through widespread realignment, Thompson helped the league not only add Boise State but Fresno State and Nevada in 2012, along with Hawaii in a football capacity. A year later, the Mountain West officially brought in San Jose State and Utah State.

In 2020, the league announced a six-year, $270 million media-rights deal with CBS and Fox Sports. The package includes football and men's basketball games being aired, with Fox Sports having rights to the league's championship game.

"Craig has provided important leadership to the MWC since its inception," said UNLV President Keith Whitfield, who also serves as the vice chair of the conference board of directors. "We are stronger because of his work as we go forward into a quickly changing landscape in the NCAA and the College Football Playoff discussions."

Thompson said in a statement that his final priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff. A plan was recently announced for the playoffs to include 12 teams, which sets the stage for a multibillion-dollar tournament as soon as the 2024 season.

"I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months," Thompson said. "With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the Conference to continue its momentum under new leadership."

Before arriving at the Mountain West, Thompson served as the commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference.

Thompson spent 43 years in athletic administration and along the way served on numerous boards, including the CFP management committee. He just finished his second stretch as a member of the NCAA Division I men's basketball committee.