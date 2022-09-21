WED: Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office, Lawmakers to weigh harassment investigations, + More

Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court.

Cowboys for Trump cofounder and former county commissioner Couy Griffin on Tuesday notified the high court of his intent to appeal.

The ruling against Griffin this month from a Santa Fe-based District Court was the first to remove or bar an elected official from office in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol building that disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, without going inside the building. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

Griffin has invoked free speech guarantees in his defense and says his banishment from public office disenfranchises his political constituents in Otero County.

He was barred from office under provisions of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which holds that anyone who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution can be barred from office for engaging in insurrection or rebellion. The provisions were put in place shortly after the Civil War.

A flurry of similar lawsuits around the country are seeking to use the provision to punish politicians who took part in Jan. 6.

Griffin says he continues to act as his own legal counsel in the case.

"Honestly I have felt very abandoned by many," Griffin said.

Conservative activists aligned with Griffin have urged supporters to file disciplinary complaints against the judge who barred Griffin from office.

Griffin, a 48-year-old former rodeo rider and former pastor, helped found Cowboys for Trump in 2019. The promotional group staged horseback parades to spread President Donald Trump's conservative message about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions.

This year, Griffin voted twice as a county commissioner against certifying New Mexico's June 7 primary election, in a standoff over election integrity fueled by conspiracy theories about the security of voting equipment in the Republican-dominated county.

NM lawmakers to weigh harassment investigations in the Roundhouse next week - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

The harassment complaint filed against Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto might’ve stalled, but the effort to reform how these things play out could be starting soon.

Next week, legislators will be in Santa Fe for a public meeting of the interim Legislative Council Committee, composed of 36 elected officials from the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Rep. Damyon Ely (D-Corrales) said he is preparing a presentation for that meeting addressing several problems with the Roundhouse anti-harassment policy, and that could start discussion of adding transparency to the secret investigatory process and granting people who file accusations the opportunity to talk publicly.

A lobbyist pushing for an expansion of voting rights this year brought a complaint against Ivey-Soto of sexual harassment, groping and bullying shortly after the session concluded. Others came forward publicly with similar stories. The case is apparently over, but little is known about what the panel of lawmakers considering the matter debated or decided, and why.

Ely said he does not have specific insight into how the four-person panel of Ivey-Soto’s peers voted after they were presented with the findings of an independent investigator, “but just reading between the lines, I can guess what happened,” he said.

So he is drafting one proposal that could have an immediate effect — changing how a legislative panel examining harassment cases handles a tie. As it stands, the anti-harassment policy allows investigations to cease if the lawmakers weighing a complaint cannot break a tie vote.

“I knew this was a problem and that this has been around a while,” he said, “and it just needs to change.”

There has to be a way to break a tie, Ely said. He couldn’t offer more details on his proposal yet, he said.

The Legislative Council Committee can make this change without a full legislative process — where bills are introduced, go to committees, get voted on and then require a governor’s signature — because it would alter policy and not law, according to Ely.

Last week, Ivey-Soto (D-Albuquerque) wrote a column in the Albuquerque Journal announcing the investigation was over. This is where Ely first learned about the conclusion of the case, he said — and the message Ivey-Soto was truly sharing.

“When he said they didn’t find probable cause, that’s a term of art,” Ely said. And the way Ivey-Soto phrased it told Ely, “they didn’t make a finding, period.”

Because the votes are confidential, there is no way to verify that the complaint against Ivey-Soto stalled out because of a tie vote. In fact, the public only knows who was on the panel — two Democrats and two Republicans — because a copy of the investigator’s report was leaked to the press.

So far, no one involved except for Ivey-Soto has been able to speak about the case publicly.

That’s something Ely and others would like to see fixed.

Confidentiality is written into state law, so this change would have to go through the full legislative process after the session begins in January. Such a bill might also have to pass through the Senate Rules Committee, where Ivey-Soto is the chair.

In the meantime, Marianna Anaya, the lobbyist who brought the complaint, filed a lawsuit arguing that her First Amendment rights were violated because the confidentiality clause in the anti-harassment policy barred her from speaking publicly about her case.

When she first filed the complaint, she did write a letter detailing harassment she said she endured for years while interacting with Ivey-Soto. Those incidents were verified in the leaked investigator’s report, which also said there was sufficient evidence that Ivey-Soto violated the harassment policy twice.

The Legislative Council Committee meets Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. in the Roundhouse. Interim meetings at the capital are usually live-streamed.

Unlike the process outlined in the anti-harassment policy, it is open to the public.

New Mexico previously bused migrants during Trump years - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

When migrants overwhelmed cities and shelters in New Mexico in 2019, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved several dozen of them by bus from border communities to Denver, where Christian congregations volunteered to provide shelter and aid.

Fast forward to 2022 and there is little, if any, talk of transporting migrants away from the border by Lujan Grisham — or Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti.

Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti declined this week to answer questions about whether they would approve any new efforts to transport migrants from the border region of New Mexico to other states and under what circumstances.

Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist, has campaigned on promises to intervene against cross-border smuggling of migrants and illicit drugs by deploying soldiers and police to the state's border with Mexico. He also has denounced recently enacted laws that provide public benefits to migrants.

Still, that approach steers clear of the controversial campaigns by Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida to ship thousands of immigrants from Texas to Democratic-led states and cities as they campaign for reelection.

"Governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida are doing everything they can to bring attention to the border crisis created by Joe Biden and made worse by politicians like Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham," said Ronchetti spokesman Ryan Sabel in an email.

Ronchetti, who lost an open race for U.S. Senate in 2020, campaigned alongside DeSantis at an August rally in Carlsbad.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Maddy Hayden described Republican efforts to transport migrants as a distraction.

"Gov. DeSantis is using this opportunity to distract Americans from the fact that his far-right colleagues are trying to pass a national abortion ban, a position he supports," Hayden said in a statement Tuesday.

New Mexico in 2019 struggled to accommodate a surge in the number of migrants arriving from Central America, as immigration authorities dropped asylum seekers off at small border communities.

The governor's office at one point paid to bus several dozen migrants to Colorado. The state also sued federal immigration officials, claiming they were shirking their duties. The case was dismissed by a federal judge.

In August of this year alone, U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 29,000 times along the U.S. border near El Paso and New Mexico's 180-mile border with Mexico, amid a surge in immigration from Venezuela.

Deputies shoot kill suspect in SW Albuquerque shooting — KUNM News

Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon in southwest Albuquerque.

In a press release, BCSO said deputies were flagged down about a suspicious person inside a vehicle.

When approached, Sheriff deputies say the suspect rammed three department vehicles before leading officers on a chase that ended when the suspect hit two civilian vehicles.

After the suspect exited the vehicle and "an unknown confrontation ensued" leading to "at least one deputy" firing an unknown number of times on the suspect, the press release says.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Michigan man arrested in stabbing of Taos High cross country runner — John Miller, Taos news

A Michigan man faces three felony counts after allegedly stabbing a student at Taos High School on Monday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Brandon Bryce McMillan of Midland, Michigan is being held without bond, facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder, along with other felonies

According to authorities, a teacher approached McMillan about being on school property, to which McMillan responded saying he was looking for his son.

The teacher turned and McMillan approached a student sitting on a bench nearby, telling the student he was his son.

The student replied “you’re not my dad” before McMillan brought a knife from behind his back and stabbed the student in the neck area before chasing him and stabbing him multiple times in the abdomen.

A parent and teacher were able to detain McMillan until state police arrived on the scene.

Police said in a court filing there appears to be no relationship between the student and McMillan.

All district schools used remote learning today and will return to class tomorrow.

Police have not released the victim’s condition, but in a joint statement from two different teachers unions, the student was said to be in stable condition.

Register to vote in the midterms online now or at the polls through Election Day — Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday meant to celebrate U.S. democracy and endorsed by election administrators.

“National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan celebration of the right to vote and of having a voice in our democracy,” New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a news release.

Eligible voters can register or update their registration online anytime before early voting begins on Oct. 11.

And this year, for the first time, when eligible New Mexican voters show up to the polls both during early voting or on Election Day itself, they can register to vote or update their voter registration right before they cast their ballot, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Same-day registration was an option for early voters last year, but it was not available on Election Day proper. Lawmakers in 2018 rewrote the state’s election code in an effort to increase voter participation, including allowing same-day registration.

Same-day registration will be available at any polling location on Election Day and at participating early voting locations, according to the Secretary of State’s Office which recommends checking with your local county clerk.

At the end of August, 1,353,869 New Mexicans were registered to vote, out of about 1,498,000 eligible voters in the state. About 44% of registered voters in the state were Democrats, while 31% were Republicans.

Over 10,000 New Mexico voters used same-day voter registration this summer during New Mexico’s primary.