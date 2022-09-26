MON: New Mexico lawmaker removed from committee over allegations, + More

New Mexico lawmaker removed from committee over allegations – Associated Press

State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto has been removed from his position as chairman of the New Mexico Finance Authority interim committee due to sexual harassment allegations against him.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart announced the move Saturday, and appointed Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, to replace Ivey-Soto on the committee.

"Given the scope and nature of the allegations levied against Senator Ivey-Soto, it would be inappropriate for him to remain in a position of authority until the allegations are fully, fairly and transparently resolved," Stewart said in a statement. "Our committees must be functioning at their very best. Members should feel comfortable working with their committee leaders, as should the public and all those who interact with them."

Stewart also wants Ivey-Soto to step down from the Senate Rules Committee, the panel he leads during formal legislative sessions, but she does not have the power to remove him from that post unilaterally.

Ivey-Soto has denied the harassment allegations.

"Apparently, we've dispensed with the concept of innocent until proven guilty," Ivey-Soto told the Albuquerque Journal.

More than 10% of New Mexicans eligible for student debt relief, numbers show - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Recently released figures show that more than 1 in 10 New Mexicans are eligible to have some of their student loan debt wiped out.

According to the White House, 215,900 New Mexican borrowers are eligible for at least $10,000 in debt relief, not to mention a slew of other changes meant to ease the pain of being a student borrower. That’s about 17% of all New Mexican adults.

Of those eligible, 159,000 are Pell Grant recipients, meaning they can get $20,000 forgiven of their student loan balance. That’s 74% of eligible recipients, making New Mexico tied with Arkansas for the second-highest percentage of Pell Grant borrowers in the country. Pell Grants are given to low-income students. Mississippi has the highest percentage of Pell Grant recipients at 76%.

The White House on Tuesday announced the number of borrowers in each state who could benefit from the student debt relief program and encouraged those who are eligible to apply.

To be eligible, household annual income must be below $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households.

Other reforms include changes to income-based repayment plans that reduce bills from 10% of one’s monthly income to 5%, and forgiving loan balances of less than $12,000 after 10 years, not 20 years, of payments.

The application to receive the debt relief is not yet available. But it’s expected to be in early October. Borrowers who want to be alerted about the application can sign up at this link.

See a map below showing how many folks are eligible in each state.

Albuquerque church security guard killed, suspect arrested - Associated Press

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard at an Albuquerque church, authorities said Sunday.

City police said 35-year-old Marc Ward was taken into custody Saturday. It was unclear Sunday if Ward has a lawyer yet who can speak about the case.

Police said 61-year-old Daniel Bourne was killed in the church's parking lot Friday night.

His body was found in an adjacent arroyo and police said Bourne was apparently run over by a vehicle and dragged.

Prior to that, police said Bourne had sent his supervisor photos of a suspicious truck near the church along with the license plates and that is what led them to the suspect.

Authorities said Bourne served as a commander for the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue for 20 years and retired in 2008.

They said Bourne is survived by his wife and three children.

'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies - Associated Press

Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74.

The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term land conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday.

A cause of death wasn't immediately released, but friends of Foreman said he had battled a lung illness for several months.

"There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever," the institute said. "He is sorely missed by so many as a dear friend, leader, and mentor."

John Davis, the institute's director and an associate of Foreman's for 37 years, told the Arizona Daily Star that Foreman had remained involved in conservation issues up until his death.

Foreman, who used to live in Tucson, Arizona, helped launch two groundbreaking environmental movements. One is Earth First!, which was launched in 1979 and uses a direct-action approach to draw "attention to the crises facing the natural world," according to the movement's website. The other is the "rewilding" movement, which for decades has sought to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.

In the 1980s, Foreman was repeatedly accused of engaging in eco-terrorism — including from some mainstream environmentalists — for his advocacy of environmental direct action, going beyond civil disobedience and tree-sitting protests to tree-spiking, cutting down billboards and pouring sand into gas tanks of bulldozers, the Star reported.

Former Earth First! member Kieran Suckling, who now is the director of the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity, told the newspaper that Foreman "was deadly serious about the essential importance of wilderness and wildlife to the planet, and to human society, and calling people to defend them as the highest calling in life."

Born in Albuquerque in 1947, Foreman worked for the Wilderness Society from 1973-1980. Dissatisfactions with environmental groups led him and other activist friends to form Earth First!.

In 1991, Foreman co-founded the Wildlands Network, which seeks to establish a network of protected wilderness areas across North America. He founded the Rewilding Institute in 2003.

Foreman wrote at least five books from 1991-2014, starting with "Confessions of an Eco-Warrior."

New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting - Associated Press

New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday.

The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of "Rust" outside Santa Fe.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made an emergency request for the funds to go toward a special prosecutor, special investigator, several experts and other personnel.

As many as four people could face charges, according to a copy of the request obtained by the newspaper, though Carmack-Altwies did not say anyone definitely would.

"One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin," she stated.

When reached for comment by the newspaper, she declined to say which crew members or cast could face charges. The possible charges her office is looking at range from homicide to violations of state gun statutes.

Carmack-Altwies said she is expecting to receive the final investigation report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office soon.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off on Oct. 21, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene.

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not not have fired unless someone pulled the trigger.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has been named in several lawsuits, including a wrongful death claim filed by Hutchins' family.