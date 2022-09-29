THURS: Federal legislation aims to improve FEMA response to wildfires, + More

Federal legislation aims to improve FEMA response to wildfires - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A bill cosponsored by New Mexico’s United States senators aims to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency better help victims of wildfires. Such blazes are growing in number and intensity across the West.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) said Wednesday on the Senate floor that FEMA has gotten “pretty good” at responding to floods, tornadoes and hurricanes. He pointed to the amount of preparation in place of Hurricane Ian, making landfall in Florida as he spoke.

“FEMA’s current procedures and requirements don’t always work for post-wildfire recovery needs,” he said. “This bill will close those gaps.”

The bill was introduced in October 2021, and New Mexico’s senators announced their support in April, just as the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire was ripping through the Santa Fe National Forest and forcing evacuations. It was heard Wednesday on the floor as it nears a possible vote.

Padilla’s remarks came while the Senate is considering $2.5 billion in compensation for New Mexico victims of a botched federal prescribed burn. In the aftermath, people in the region have voiced ongoing concerns about FEMA’s response.

The spending bill is still pending as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. In addition to the $2.5 billion, it also seeks to increase the amount FEMA can spend in disaster situations like wildfires. Some fire victims have received small amounts to help them recover in the immediate aftermath, including a maximum of $40,000 in compensation for a fully destroyed house.

Padilla’s bill would let FEMA send resources to areas before fires even start. The agency would monitor red-flag warnings, which are called by the National Weather Service during periods of heightened wildfire risk. The agency already sends help before a hurricane lands.

On the day the Santa Fe National Forest crew ignited prescribed burn that became a massive wildfire in N.M., areas nearby had red-flag warnings, and the 1,200-acre section of forest was red-flagged the two days prior.

The bill would also make it easier for local governments to get access to FEMA funding. A 2019 report from the Government Accountability Office found that FEMA imposed “onerous documentation requirements for FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program and (had) difficulties locating alternative housing for survivors whose homes were completely destroyed,” according to a summary of Padilla’s legislation.

Some fire victims told Source New Mexico that they were living in their cars, in their barns, in trailers or elsewhere while waiting for housing. And Paula Garcia, director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said FEMA imposed unnecessary hurdles in giving aid to local acequias through that grant program.

“The bill will help provide better housing assistance, case management and crisis counseling for survivors with a focus on equity for underserved communities and tribal governments,” Padilla said.

Heinrich, in a statement at the time he cosponsored the legislation, said FEMA needs every resource possible to help wildfire victims. It’s known as the FEMA Improvement, Reform and Efficiency Act.

“I’m looking for additional resources to combat elevating wildfire risks at the federal level,” he said. “That’s why I’m cosponsoring the FIRE Act to better prepare FEMA’s capabilities to prepare for and respond to wildfires in New Mexico.”

The bill is expected to cost about $137 million over the next 10 years, including $69 million in additional spending, $51 million to increase the amount of time the state could bill for post-disaster building code inspections, and $17 million to build tribal emergency operations centers for the first time, according to a recently completed analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

Senators to weigh Ivey-Soto’s leadership position on Rules Committee this week - By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

A New Mexico state senator is facing ouster from a prominent legislative role.

Public calls to remove Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-Albuquerque) from office altogether started in the spring when he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by lobbyist Marianna Anaya.

So far, Senate leadership is committed to pulling Ivey-Soto from the chairman position of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, according to Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), and will make an attempt to start the process on Thursday. It will still take a full Senate roll call or voice vote when the body meets in January to remove Ivey-Soto from this role.

“We must send a clear signal that inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated, and the Roundhouse will be a welcoming, safe environment for all people who engage in the legislative process,” Stewart said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Stewart removed Ivey-Soto from his leadership position on one interim committee.

Shortly after, she called for another committee to meet and vote on whether he should be removed from his position as chair of the Senate Rules Committee, which often determines where proposed measures fall on the agenda of NM’s short legislative sessions. This committee that Ivey-Soto chairs would also likely be responsible for how lawmakers reform the anti-harassment policy he was just subject to.

The Senate Committees Committee, which Stewart leads, handles assignments and is scheduled to meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Capitol in Santa Fe. The meeting in room 321 of the Roundhouse is open to the public.

The only agenda item: Senate Rules assignments.

Votes by the 11-member panel should be public, marking the first visible legislative vote about Ivey-Soto. Anaya’s complaint went through the Roundhouse anti-harassment process, an internal review beyond the public’s view.

Reform proposals for the proceedings are shaping up along two avenues. First, changes in policy adding an outside tie-breaker vote option and investigation deadlines are being weighed by another interim legislative panel. Those reforms can happen immediately, but lawmakers postponed decision-making until Oct. 11.

Second, alterations to state statute to improve transparency and oversight could only happen as part of the normal legislative process in January.

“We cannot count on the Legislature to keep us safe while he remains in the Senate,” Lan Sena, director of the Center for Civic Policy said Monday at the Roundhouse. “His dangerous behavior has been left unchecked for far too long. He should not be allowed to be in this building.”

Stewart said she wants victims of sexual harassment to know they will be heard and treated with respect, even if they’re bringing allegations about a sitting legislator.

“It’s incumbent upon us to tear down the barriers that have too often kept victims of sexual harassment from reporting on their abusers,” she said.

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4:40 p.m. to reflect that decisions made in committee this week about Ivey-Soto’s position on Senate Rules will still have to go before the full Senate for a vote in January.

New Mexico settles wrongful death suit over veteran's death - Associated Press

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the New Mexico Department of Health after a Vietnam War veteran contracted COVID-19 at a veterans' home has been settled for $300,000.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 75-year-old Rickey Lee Widener of Ruidoso died at the New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences on Dec. 3, 2020.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Widener's widow alleged medical negligence, according to the newspaper.

News of the settlement comes after state lawmakers last week received a new evaluation of state-operated hospitals for veterans, the mentally ill and the elderly describing inadequate oversight that threatens the ability to provide quality care, including harmful conditions at a care facility for military veterans in Truth or Consequences.

The facility risks losing funding agreements with Medicaid and Medicare programs if deficiencies are still unresolved in December.

The suit said that during a Department of Health survey of the veterans' home, it was found to be in non-compliance with applicable rules, regulations and policies and procedures regarding COVID-19, causing a finding of "immediate jeopardy" to be called on Dec. 9, 2020, the lawsuit said.

Immediate jeopardy in the context of a hospital, nursing home or similar facility means it "has been determined to represent an immediate risk of serious injury or death to its patients/residents," the suit said.

The survey's findings of noncompliance included a coronavirus-positive employee who was allowed to provide care to residents with confirmed cases and those who hadn't tested positive, including allowing the staff member to hand out food trays and assist in transferring residents from unit to unit, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health declined to comment on the settlement because there is one remaining lawsuit involving COVID-19 at the State Veterans' Home.

New Mexico has assigned at least $60 million to the Department of Health to build a new veteran's home buildings at Truth or Consequences that are scheduled for completion next year.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting - By Jason Dearen And Michael Rezendes Associated Press

Clergy in 33 states, including New Mexico, are exempt from laws that require professionals such as teachers, physicians and therapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials.

That loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials.

An Associated Press review finds that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged.

Often, legislative efforts to close the loophole run up against lawmakers who are also church members.

In 2003, New Mexico lawmakers added clergy to the list of reporters amid the Catholic Church’s scandals. However, the clergy privilege loophole was left in the law, and that piece was never debated.

With the privilege protected, the bill sailed easily through both chambers and was even supported by The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which has been embroiled in its own sexual abuse scandal.

Since then, there have been several bills introduced in the New Mexico Legislature aimed at clarifying language in the reporting law. Only one would have eliminated the clergy-penitent privilege, and it died in committee.

Arizona museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga - By Terry Tang Associated Press

After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted "Woman-Ochre" would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.

"I would kind of imagine what would that look like," said Olivia Miller, interim director and exhibitions curator at the University of Arizona Museum of Art in Tucson. "Would it just show up as a mysterious package in the mail or something like that? ... I certainly never thought I'd make friends from it."

The 1955 oil painting by the Dutch-American abstract expressionist is finally back home and ready to be shown. It will be the centerpiece of an entire exhibition opening Oct. 8 until May at the University of Arizona Museum of Art. The whole ordeal of the theft and its return in 2017 via New Mexico will be chronicled in the show. It has spent the past two years at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles for restoration work and display. The painting will be in the same spot it was stolen from — but under a case.

"That's one of many security layers that it will have," Miller said.

Almost like something out of a heist movie, the theft unfolded the morning after Thanksgiving. A man and a woman showed up at the museum where only a security guard and students working the front desk were present, according to the curator at the time.

The woman distracted the guard with small-talk while the man went to an upstairs gallery. He cut the painting right out of the frame, police said. The edges of the canvas were still attached. The entire heist lasted 15 minutes. He left with the painting rolled up.

There was no security camera system and no leads.

On the theft's 30th anniversary in 2015, the museum displayed the empty frame at a news conference in hopes of generating tips.

A break in the case came in August 2017 when David Van Auker, his partner Buck Burns and their friend, Rick Johnson, bought the painting along with other items at an estate sale in Cliff, New Mexico. The trio own Manzanita Ridge, a furniture and antique store 40 miles (64 kilometers) away in Silver City. When they brought it back to the store, three different customers remarked how it looked like a real de Kooning.

His interest piqued, Van Auker did a Google search. That led him to a 2015 article about the theft. They immediately attempted to contact Miller, University of Arizona and even the FBI, he said. But nobody got back to them right away.

Van Auker became terrified about safeguarding what could be the actual painting reportedly worth $100 million.

"I sat up all night with three guns and the painting behind a sofa," he recalled. "I thought somebody would end up coming and killing us for this painting."

He even left a voicemail for Miller making it clear that he was not interested in any reward or taking advantage of the situation. Miller found the voicemail endearing and wants to include it in the exhibition.

"My favorite part was he says something along the lines of 'Put this on record. I want you to have the painting back. If it's yours, the university's — just come and get the painting,'" she said, chuckling.

Miller and a conservator with the university made the the three-hour drive from Tucson to Silver City the next day. They found there were enough indications to take the painting back for further verification. A conservator deemed it a real de Kooning.

Its return triggered an FBI probe. But the case is now considered closed "following a thorough investigation," Brooke Brennan, a spokeswoman for the FBI Phoenix office, said.

The estate the painting came from belonged to Jerry and Rita Alter. The art work had been hanging behind a bedroom door. Relatives also discovered a photo that showed the couple had been in Tucson on Thanksgiving Day in 1985. Jerry Alter died in 2012 and his wife in 2017. Authorities never publicly called them suspects.

Miller earlier this year met with the couple's nephew. When the story first came out, he didn't believe they could have committed such a crime.

"Now that the shock has worn down for him, he now can see that they could have been the ones who stole the painting," Miller said.

Van Auker sometimes imagines if the painting had fallen into different hands in New Mexico. The thrill of playing a role in its return never fades.

He definitely wouldn't trade the experiences of the last five years for any money. His store's business has doubled or tripled at times because people were touched by their actions. He, Burns and Johnson have been hailed as heroes at events in Tucson and the Getty Museum. They've stayed friends with Miller and the rest of the museum staff, even hosting them at their guest house back in Silver City.

Not a surprise considering what Van Auker said to Miller when she left with the painting back in 2017.

"I said to Olivia 'we're bound for life now.' She turned to me and said 'Yup I know that.'"