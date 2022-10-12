Wed: Lawyers circle burn scar for money, Early voting is underway, + More

Big law firms circle burn scar to get some of $2.5 billion NM fire payout — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Now that a huge compensation program is on its way to the burn scar of the biggest fire in state history, private law firms are increasing efforts to convince victims that they need a lawyer to get a piece of the $2.5 billion pie.

But attorneys with New Mexico Legal Aid say Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims should think twice about signing any contract with a law firm. Also, New Mexican members of Congress who wrote the legislation say the law’s intent was that fire victims should be able to get money they deserve without the help of a lawyer.

“We are asking (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to provide technical assistance, and something akin to navigators, so that survivors can receive compensation without the need for attorneys,” U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) said. “I will continue to push FEMA to make sure the claims process under my legislation is as straightforward as possible.”

In April, a botched prescribed burn ignited by the United States Forest Service north of Las Vegas, N.M. escaped and, combined with another errant prescribed burn, scorched more than 530 square miles of forest and farmland, destroyed more than 500 homes and ushered in deadly flooding and watershed damage.

Just weeks after the fire started, advertisements appeared on Google and Facebook seeking clients who suffered damages, according to a review of Google and Facebook ad libraries. Several of the firms are from out-of-state but partnered with local firms.

Antonia Roybal-Mack, a lawyer who grew up in Mora and who is also representing fire victims, said she’d never seen anything like the amount of lawyers who swooped in.

In 2000, the last time the federal government botched a prescribed burn in New Mexico and caused billions in damage, there weren’t huge firms like now that specialize in mass tort lawsuits, she said.

“We’ve really never seen this many lawyers come in and capitalize on a disaster like this in New Mexico,” she said. “They do it all over the country all the time, but this is definitely new for New Mexico.”

And what explains it?

“Money,” she said.

In recent weeks, online ad buys have increased. The push for clients comes weeks after Congress passed the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, which supplies $2.5 billion supposed to fully compensate victims for their losses from the fire, including for burned structures, lost income, flood damage and more.

There is no cap on the amount an individual can receive.

It’s a historic amount of money for a disaster, elected officials have said, and is nearly triple the last time the federal government screwed up a prescribed burn in New Mexico. The $2.5 billion equals about 30% of the entire New Mexico state budget.

Hoping to find clients, law firms have held meet-and-greets in town at restaurants, civic centers and elsewhere. They’ve mailed advertisements to trawl for clients. One law firm pasted a sign on a piece of plywood in Mora’s main drag, calling to “FIRE VICTIMS” in big, red letters and advertising a law clinic and a phone number.

“Your rights to compensation from the federal government will be explained!” it reads.

A 20% cut

Source New Mexico obtained an unsigned contract with a different firm, Singleton & Schreiber from San Diego. It tells would-be clients that they don’t have to pay any money up-front but that the firm would take 25% of any verdict, settlement or damages the client receives at any time.

It also notes that clients who qualify for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act might also be able to file a lawsuit in district court.

But Leger Fernandez said the act is intended to give FEMA resources necessary to guide fire victims toward compensation without an attorney who takes a cut. The agency now has a little more than a month to set up a system for paying out the money, and that program will include employees whose whole job is to help people file claims.

“We passed this legislation so that survivors would not have to file a lawsuit to receive compensation, but would instead be compensated through an administrative process that a special office in FEMA will administer,” Leger Fernandez said.

She also noted that the act limits the amount of fees attorneys can take from any compensation to 20%, not 25% as those who signed the contract with the San Diego firm.

Gerald Singleton, managing partner at the San Diego firm, told Source New Mexico that the firm will update its contracts – and send letters to those who have already signed contracts – to inform clients that the firm’s fee will be reduced to 20%, now that the act has passed Congress.

Those who file separate lawsuits will still see 25% of their awards go to the law firm, however.

He also defended his firm as highly competent and said that hiring it is necessary to maximize compensation. A person filing by themselves might not know how to document the extent of multiple types of damages, he said. Singleton’s firm will pay for specialized fire and flood experts who can calculate current and even future damages caused by the fire.

“No one has to hire an attorney for this process, just like no one has to hire an attorney to represent them in a court suit,” he said in an email. “However, the vast majority of people will get a great deal more (even after paying a 20% attorney fee) if they hire an attorney than if they attempt to do it on their own.”

He did not respond to a request for comment on how many victims have signed retainers with his firm.

The Singleton-Schreiber contract also states that the firm will place a lien on clients who leave without good cause. The lien would be for any damages the victim receives and for costs the firm had incurred in filing a claim, plus interest.

‘Makes me want to vomit’

Even if victims decide they need a lawyer, there are other options than an out-of-state, for-profit firm, said Edna Sprague, litigation director for New Mexico Legal Aid. For example, Legal Aid will do much or all of the same work as private firms for free, she said, as long as a victim’s household income is less than 200% of the federal poverty line.

For a family of four, that’s $55,500. The median household income for Mora County and San Miguel County are both about $29,000, according to Census figures. So Sprague says the “vast majority” of fire victims will qualify, and the agency is working on finding money to fund legal services for those who earn above the limit.

In addition to being free, she said, New Mexico Legal Aid has local expertise and connections to the community affected.

Private injury firms like the one in San Diego “can really conserve a great function for people,” she said.

“But they can also be predatory. And the idea of having a law firm out of San Diego representing a northern New Mexican who doesn’t have Internet, frankly, makes me want to vomit,” she said.

She recommends anyone affected by the fire call NM Legal Aid for advice, which she said is more trustworthy than a private law firm seeking to earn a profit.

But Legal Aid is having difficulty recruiting clients, said spokesperson Paxton Patrick. Sprague said the organization hasn’t had the same ability to advertise as monied private firms.

And she said a lot of folks might have signed agreements with private law firms early in their first wave of advertisements, when the fire was still burning and FEMA was facing widespread criticism for denying claims and providing minimal financial compensation to those who lost everything.

“There was some real disconnect between what FEMA was trying to do with New Mexico’s disaster legal services program,” Sprague said. “I think that a lot of it had to do with the lack of cultural competence about the landscape of northern New Mexico and what those communities are. And people didn’t want to, or seemingly didn’t want to, put their feet on the ground.”

The amount of time it took for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act to pass Congress might also have meant more people sought an attorney, Roybal-Mack said.

It took about five months since the fire started for Congress to pass the $2.5 billion fund legislation, which was modeled after the one passed in 2000 in response to the Cerro Grande Fire in Los Alamos.

With that fire, passage took a little more than a month. The Cerro Grande Fire Assistance Act was intended to stave off mass lawsuits and the need for private lawyers. Roybal-Mack, a fire attorney in New Mexico for decades, said it had the desired effect.

But it was different this time around, Roybal-Mack said.

“Until the Act was passed, the only recourse was for people to hire a lawyer and prove liability,” she said.

Is FEMA up to it?

Roybal-Mack said a lot of residents are skeptical about FEMA now and that a law firm like hers is necessary to ensure FEMA pays up, even if members of Congress intend victims to be able to navigate the system themselves.

“People are sick of FEMA, and FEMA is sick of us,” she said. “So we might be in a good place to say, we need some independent investigators, evaluators to help look at this stuff.”

The bill allows for the appointment of an independent manager to evaluate claims, someone like a judge who would be independent from FEMA. The Cerro Grande Fire Assistance Act also had the same provision allowing for an independent manager, though none was appointed. Many of the victims in that fire lived in a subdivision, were wealthy federal employees and were fully insured, which made for a smoother process.

But with the different demographics and complications that presents this time around, Roybal-Mack hopes an independent manager is appointed.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), did not respond to a request for comment about the influx of private law firms into the burn scar.

But he has said he thinks Congress can hold FEMA’s feet to the fire as it builds the compensation program to make sure it is designed to fit New Mexico’s particular needs, including the lack of deeds on many properties and the destroyed acequia system.

“FEMA doesn’t have a challenge spending resources,” he said after the bill passed Congress. “They have a cultural challenge … And they still have a long way to go to prove that they can do that as well as we want them to, but they are also the only game in town.”

Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico — Associated Press

Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk's offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters.

More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County Clerk's office, including U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández as she seeks reelection in a race against Republican engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson.

Many counties will add more early voting locations on Oct. 22. Polls close Nov. 6-7 prior to Election Day on Nov. 8.

Three first-term congresswomen are seeking reelection in contested New Mexico races, as voters also consider a long list of candidates for statewide elected offices, including governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in office against GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti in a contest highlighting concerns about urban crime, abortion access and spending priorities amid a windfall in state government income from oilfield production.

Ronchetti hopes to unseat the incumbent governor with calls for a new approach to combatting crime amid a record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque and a proposal to provide annual rebates linked to oil and natural gas production.

Lujan Grisham has cast herself as crucial advocate for expanding early childhood education, tuition-free college and continued access to abortion. In 2021, she overturned a dormant state ban on most abortion procedures, while Ronchetti wants a statewide referendum in an effort to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

In southern New Mexico, Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell is seeking a second term in a congressional district that has been redrawn in ways that could help Democrats by adding portions of Albuquerque and dividing a politically conservative oil-producing region. Democratic Las Cruces Councilman Gabe Vasquez hopes to reclaim the swing district that Republicans flipped in 2020.

In the secretary of state's race, incumbent Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver is seeking reelection after expanding ballot access through same-day registration against Republican nominee Audrey Trujillo, a proponent of new voter ID requirements and new restrictions on absentee voting.

New Mexico's primary election in June drew national attention when a handful of rural counties considered delaying certification of the results, as angry crowds gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems.

Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raul Torrez is vying in an open race for attorney general against Republican attorney and U.S. Marine veteran Jeremy Michael Gay of Gallup.

Voters will also decide on a statewide ballot referendum that would increase spending on K-12 schools and early childhood education by about $200 million a year through greater distributions from the state's oil-based permanent fund.

The entire state House is up for election. Democrats are defending a 45-seat majority, with 24 Republicans and one unaffiliated legislator.

In recent elections, Democrats have consolidated control over every statewide office, the state Supreme Court and broad majorities in the state House and Senate.

Study shows sharp decline in teacher vacancies in New Mexico — Associated Press

A New Mexico State University study has found that teacher vacancies in the state have dropped significantly over the last year.

NMSU released a report Monday from its Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center showing that the number of empty positions are closer to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Researchers looked at the number of job openings in every school district in New Mexico and data provided by colleges and universities.

They found 690 teacher vacancies compared to 1,048 last year, a 34% decline.

Rachel Boren, the center's director, says the findings don't diminish the fact that there is still an urgent need for teachers and other support staff. The void is especially felt with teaching special education and elementary education. By subject, the biggest needs are in math, science and English language arts.

The study also counted 1,886 students enrolled in an education preparation program during the 2021-22 academic year. That is an increase compared to 1,596 students enrolled the year prior. The report found 1,027 students finished a program this year.

Officials at NMSU's own teacher education program say having secure, collaborative partnerships helps with ensuring prospective teachers obtain their license.

Bird flu worries prompt Albuquerque BioPark Zoo closures — Associated Press

A popular penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has been shut down due to concerns about bird flu.

The Albuquerque Journal reports zoo officials announced Tuesday that Penguin Chill will be closed indefinitely as a precaution.

No birds have tested positive for the virus. But there are outstanding tests for ducks and other birds at Tingley Beach.

A majority of the zoo's birds were recently relocated to indoor shelters.

Dr. Carol Bradford, the zoo's senior veterinarian, said some birds are still open for visitors to see. But their have been covered with tarps.

Avian flu is highly contagious.