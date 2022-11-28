MON: NM Supreme Court justice cites security concerns in pushing exemption to public records law, + More

NM Supreme Court justice cites security concerns in pushing another exemption to public records law - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A panel of lawmakers that weighs New Mexico’s court system between legislative sessions chose not to endorse a proposal to weaken the state’s sunshine law in order to protect judges from violence.

But the lawmaker who objected to the bill suggested that work could still be done to convince transparency advocates that it would be a good change.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon presented draft legislation to the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee on Tuesday on behalf of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

One of the bills she presented would add a seventh exemption to one of the state’s two main sunshine laws, the Inspection of Public Records Act.

“We think security systems, planning, schematics, for any state building, any government building, should be protected from IPRA requests,” she told the committee.

The draft of the bill presented to the committee would prohibit the public from seeing records “from the security system of a facility of the state or a political subdivision of the state” that could “expose vulnerabilities in security systems” to attack a government building.

“Political subdivisions” include things like city and county governments and state agencies.

The bill lists the following as falling under that category of security system records:



security camera video footage or images

control system records and information

alarm system records and information

security system technical specifications

security system operation records

security system placement information

“We receive IPRA requests that are not nefarious necessarily but that will say, ‘Please give us the camera footage from X events in court,’” Bacon said. “We also have noted recently an uptick in people trying to kind of sus out what the security system is at the New Mexico Supreme Court, including a gentleman walking around our building, taking pictures of all of our cameras with an iPad.”

Local journalists routinely use security camera footage in their reporting, either from public buildings or obtained by police from private ones. In one case, a local newspaper in 2019 used security camera footage to substantiate allegations of theft by a city manager. (Disclosure: Austin Fisher edited that series of stories.)

Committee Chair Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) objected to the bill because the language as written is too broad.

“I’m going to lodge an objection, with all due respect, but simply not because of the concept. I liked the concept,” Cervantes said. “But I think we should probably spend some time defining clearly what we want to exempt from IPRA when we talk about security systems, because I think the way I read the bill, it’s essentially all records related to security systems.”

Cervantes said he is concerned about shielding from public view documents related to procurement, the process the New Mexico government must go through to fairly and transparently buy goods and services from private companies.

“I know you wouldn’t intend to do that, but I think this would exempt that,” Cervantes said. “We want to make sure that when people are bidding contracts, and buying the equipment and doing those kinds of things, that those records are not exempted from IPRA.”

Cervantes also said the measure’s sponsors should work hard to “bring in the predictable opposition” who have historically opposed the Legislature’s efforts to add more exemptions to IPRA, including the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and the Albuquerque Journal.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about whether to bring this bill or not, because we know that touching IPRA has always felt like the third rail,” Bacon said with a laugh. “But we really believe that there needs to be one modification” to IPRA.

Cervantes suggested they work with those transparency advocates and persuade them that “judges are at risk, judges are being assassinated, their families are being killed.”

There are already six exemptions prohibiting the public from seeing various kinds of records written into IPRA.

One of those carveouts has very similar language to the draft legislation, and already allows the government to withhold its “tactical response plans or procedures” that “could reveal specific vulnerabilities, risk assessments or tactical emergency security procedures that could be used to facilitate the planning or execution of a terrorist attack.”

Authorities: NM judge, husband die in likely murder-suicide - Associated Press

A municipal judge in New Mexico appears to have been fatally shot by her husband before he killed himself, authorities said.

Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, and Eric Pinkerton, 63, several dogs and a cat on Friday at their home in the Village of Los Ranchos, sheriff's spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said. She said Pinkerton apparently shot and killed them all before taking his own life.

Albert was a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos, which borders Albuquerque, and was a former planning and zoning commissioner for the North Valley community. She also had served as a Los Alamos County commissioner and president of the Bike Coalition of New Mexico, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Fuller said a friend of the couple contacted the sheriff's office sometime before 4 p.m. on Friday "after receiving a troubling message" from Pinkerton. In the message, she said, Pinkerton stated that he had shot his wife and dogs and was going to kill himself.

The state auditor, Brian S. Colon, said in a Facebook post Saturday that Albert had been his friend for decades — "a kindhearted soul who always uplifted me and others." He said she "always entered our home with a smile and usually wearing her bicycle helmet."

"We are heartsick hearing the news of this senseless tragedy," Los Ranchos Administrator Ann Simon said. "Diane Albert, our elected municipal judge, was a longtime Los Ranchos resident, a brilliant mind, and a friend. We can't ignore that this happened on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women."

Joe Craig, president of Friends of Los Ranchos, told the Journal he was shocked by the news. He and Albert were neighbors who worked together for several years on the planning and zoning commission.

"Just a nice, nice lady," Craig said. "I've never seen her with a mean bone in her body."

APS dips its toe into equitable grading — Esteban Candelaria, Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools will dip its toes into a new grading system meant to focus on students’ strengths, rather than their shortcomings.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the two-year pilot program was approved by the board last week and will provide training for teachers in “equitable grading.”

Chief of Schools, Chanelle Segura said the new approach to grading shifts the focus from averaged final grades more to tests the students can retake.

She said the approach would be more like training for a marathon, where only the final time for your marathon counts, not all the slower times from practice.

Segura said the approach also leans into students’ individual strengths and diverse learning experiences, allowing students to build upon early success.

The pilot is not being implemented districtwide.

Officials said they are looking for around 100 teachers and 20 administrators for the initial launch of the program, but welcome as many people as they can get who are "excited to try the program.”

Animal shelters continue to be in crisis in 2022 — Susan Dunlop, NM Political Report

Animal Shelters across the country are in crisis, filled to the brim with ever more pets while dealing with less options for adoption and fostering, and here in New Mexico, the story is no different.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Albuquerque’s Animal welfare department anticipates 21,500 pets will have come through the cities two shelters by the end of the year.

That is an increase of more than 25 percent from the roughly 17,000 pets the shelters would deal with before the COVID pandemic began.

Carolyn Ortega, director of animal welfare for Albuquerque, told the New Mexico Political Report both the increase in intakes and the decrease in adoptions and foster homes are caused in part by inflation and the economy.

Ortega said the shelters have seen an increase in the number of people surrendering pets because they simply cannot afford to keep an animal anymore, or because they are moving from a house into a smaller apartment, or even becoming homeless.

She said the Albuquerque shelter currently has more than 950 pets waiting to find homes.

3 Albuquerque officers on leave after fatal police shooting - Associated Press

Three Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents.

Police Chief Harold Medina says the mother called for help after the father and son got into an argument Friday afternoon at their home in southwest Albuquerque.

He says officers tried to intervene but the son left the home armed with two knives. An altercation followed outside and officers deployed "less lethal" ammunition before at least one officer eventually shot and killed the son.

No names have been released.

Police said it's still not clear what caused the dispute in the first place, but it appears mental health issues were a factor. The multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting.

US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico.

Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed in the new area came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee — one of the many labs and government sites across the country that package up waste and ship it to WIPP.

Known as Panel 8, the new area consists of seven separate rooms for placing special boxes and barrels packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

Each room measures 33 feet wide, 16 feet high and runs the length of a football field minus the end zones.

Carved out of an ancient salt formation about half a mile deep, the subterranean landfill located outside of Carlsbad received its first shipment in 1999. The idea is that the shifting salt will eventually entomb the radioactive waste left from decades of bomb-making and nuclear weapons research.

In 2014, a fire and separate radiation release forced a nearly three-year closure of the repository and a costly overhaul of the policies and procedures that govern WIPP and the nation's multibillion-dollar cleanup program for Cold War-era waste.

Operations had to be reduced after the repository reopened because areas of the facility were contaminated and airflow needed for mining and disposal operations was limited. Now, a multimillion-dollar project is underway to install a new ventilation system, and state regulators are considering a permit change that some critics have said could lead to expanded operations.

The state Environment Department's Hazardous Waste Bureau issued a plan this month aimed at ensuring the public has opportunities to comment on modifications or permit renewal applications.

Sean Dunagan, president and project manager of Nuclear Waste Partnership, the contractor that manages the repository, said in a statement that operations have already become more efficient with the new panel.

Creating a panel requires mining nearly 160,000 tons of salt, and it takes about 2 1/2 years to fill it with waste. For example, Panel 7 is filled with 20,056 containers, with most of them being 55-gallon drums.