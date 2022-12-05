Mon: ABQ sees record number of homicides in 2022, +More

Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year — Associated Press

Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting, according to authorities.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year's end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise.

Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019.

There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July.

Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022. That is the agency's highest total in recent memory, according to the Journal.

Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.

So far this year, the Journal said there have been seven double homicides in Albuquerque compared with three double murders and one triple killing in 2021.

Ten of those killed and seven of those arrested in 2022 cases were under age 17 compared with four killed and three arrested in 2021 – numbers similar to previous years, according to the newspaper.

Former Congressman Pearce reelected as NM GOP chairman — Associated Press

Former U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce was elected Saturday to a third consecutive term as chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico after the GOP failed to make significant gains in the midterm election.

Pearce won the election for the leadership post with more than 55% of the vote, the GOP said in a statement. Sarah Jane Allen, the first vice chair of the Bernalillo County Republican Party, trailed with 20% of the vote. Three others also sought the post.

Pearce will serve for another two years, taking the party through the 2024 election. He acknowledged that Republicans haven't gained as much ground in securing elected positions as they'd like but said they're getting closer in competitive races.

"Turning New Mexico red is a marathon, not a sprint, and as we look toward 2024," Pearce said in a statement. "I am excited about helping our future Republican nominees be successful in their campaigns."

About 44% of New Mexico voters are registered as Democrats, compared to 31% Republicans. About one-quarter of registered voters don't identify with either of the two major parties.

Republicans lost the only New Mexico congressional seat they held in the November general election when Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell in the 2nd District. Democrats swept a long list of statewide races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state Supreme Court seats.

NM relaxes testing for students on track to graduate in 2024 — Associated Press

New Mexico is relaxing requirements for some high school students by eliminating the need to pass standardized tests as a way to demonstrate they're ready to graduate, the state Public Education Department said.

The announcement made this week applies to students on track to graduate in 2024. While the students still must take the tests, their scores won't serve as a measure of whether they're eligible to graduate, said Lynn Vasquez, who directs the Assessment and Learning Management System.

The decision wasn't made lightly and was based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Education to consider the high stakes of testing to gauge performance, state Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said.

"Given the impact of the pandemic, this decision will afford our schools time to focus on quality instruction and more meaningful, balanced assessment practices — both of which are necessary for acceleration," he wrote in a memo.

The students, who were freshman when the coronavirus pandemic began, are still required to pass their classes, Vasquez told the Albuquerque Journal.

Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico, welcomed the decision. She said she's hopeful it will lead to instruction that's not focused on teaching to a test.

Amanda Aragon, who directs the advocacy group NewMexicoKidsCAN, said she's worried the decision might hinder students' success in the future.

Ex-deputy who used stun gun on Espanola teen gets plea deal — Associated Press

A former New Mexico sheriff's deputy who faced charges for using a stun gun on a teen with special needs has agreed to never work in law enforcement again.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that attorneys for Jeremy Barnes, a fired Rio Arriba County Sheriff's deputy, say he will not seek law enforcement work as part of a plea agreement with the state Attorney General's Office. He will also give up any law enforcement certifications.

Barnes, 37, pleaded no contest to a charge of false imprisonment in Tierra Amarilla. He faces up to 18 months in prison.

He will be sentenced Jan. 5.

Barnes was initially also charged with child abuse, aggravated battery and violation of ethical principles of public service. He could have received a sentence of over five years if convicted.

In May 2019, a widely circulated video showed Barnes using a stun gun on a 15-year-old boy several times at Espanola Valley High School.

In a statement, Attorney General Hector Balderas said "there is no excuse" for why Barnes had to deploy the stun gun at that time. He says it is also proof of the importance of de-escalation and sensitivity training.

The teen later settled a lawsuit with Rio Arriba County and the Espanola school district for $1.3 million.