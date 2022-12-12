MON: More than 200 guns collected at buyback event in Albuquerque, + More

More than 200 guns collected at buyback event in Albuquerque - Associated Press

Community organizers in Albuquerque say they have collected more than 200 unwanted guns at the latest buyback event.

It was the event's 17th year and organizers said their goal is to help curb gun violence across the metro.

Of the guns collected Saturday, 18 were assault rifles.

People traded in guns for a gift card.

"We ran out of cards after the first two hours. We went through $26,000 worth of cards," Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, told Albuquerque TV station KOB. "We ran out and people were still showing up with guns and they say, 'I don't care about the gift card. I just don't want to have this gun in my home anymore."

Organizers said they plan to donate the dismantled guns to a Albuquerque charter school where students will learn how to forge the parts into gardening tools.

NM Sen. Ivey-Soto likely to be removed from prominent committee when 2023 Legislature begins - By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Almost a year after New Mexico Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto was accused of sexual harassment, he’s set to lose his position on the Senate Rules Committee when the 2023 Legislature begins Jan. 17.

On Thursday, the Senate Committees’ Committee did something unusual — it met outside of the regular Legislature calendar to quickly rearrange legislators’ positions on various standing committees.

This meeting came about 10 months after a lobbyist filed accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Ivey-Soto (D-Albuquerque) back in February. Multiple other women came forward with similar stories in the months following.

Final conclusions for the investigation into the accusations against Ivey-Soto were kept private, though a leaked copy of the report verified that at least two instances of his conduct broke the anti-harassment policy.

He’s fallen from positions of power as a lawmaker since and continues to be moved around, with this most recent move to get him off the influential Rules Committee — a committee he used to chair.

The Committees’ Committee passed an approval for Ivey-Soto to be removed from his Rules seat, an important commission that decides priority and scheduling aspects of bills during the legislative session, and moved him to the Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee.

The Committees’ Committee only has three Republican members, and two of them objected to Ivey-Soto’s removal — Gregory Baca (R-Belen) and Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho).

The Senate will need to pass this again when the session starts in January for it to immediately take effect.

Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) said the meeting was convened in order to get organized and prepare to hire new staff in time for the Legislature. In an interview with Source NM afterward, she said that removing Ivey-Soto from the Rules Commission and general meeting overall doesn’t have a direct connection with the misconduct accusations.

“We already dealt with that. We dealt with that weeks ago. We were going to have a Committees’ Committee to remove him, but he resigned himself,” she said. “So that’s already been done. That’s not why this committee met today.”

Stewart said that at her request, Ivey-Soto’s already stepped down as chair of the Senate Rules Committee and chair of the interim New Mexico Finance Authority committee.

Now to serve on the Rules Committee, if approved in January, are Sen. Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) as chair, Sen. Brenda McKenna (D-Corrales) and Sen. Liz Stefanics (D-Cerrillos). Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) will be removed along with Ivey-Soto.

There have also been public calls to remove Ivey-Soto from the Senate altogether. Stewart declined to comment on that topic.

Mario Jimenez is the director of New Mexico’s Common Cause division, a voting rights organization that sends lobbyists to the Roundhouse. He pointed out that Ivey-Soto is still a state senator with constituents to serve and said he hopes Ivey-Soto’s good faith efforts, like the previous resignations, continue.

“I think it’s pretty clear that he too would like to see a resolution,” he said.

UPDATING THE ANTI-HARASSMENT POLICY

Ivey-Soto’s harassment investigation seemingly prompted an initiative to update the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy, though there have been some delays. Stewart said lawmakers will attempt to amend the policy on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Legislative Council meeting.

Rep. Daymon Ely (D-Corrales) drafted additional details about lodging complaints against members of the Legislature, which is what the lawmakers will be reviewing and deciding on.

The proposed changes would help decide on tied votes by adding more voting members to different committees. It would also add a timeline to the process, ensuring that investigative reports are submitted within 45 days to lawmakers and special counsel, who would determine if there’s probable cause behind complaints.

If there’s no probable cause on a complaint, it would be dropped and a public report would be published. If there is, a formal hearing would convene within 45 days and an ethics subcommittee would make a decision.

THE POTENTIAL CHANGES

The drafted policy, if adopted, would add a few new rules to the procedures that would occur if anyone in the Legislature is accused of violations of the anti-harassment policy. The changes are:



Special outside counsel — experienced in discrimination law, not just employee law — and legislative leaders would determine if a complaint needs to be looked into by an investigative subcommittee

An independent, licensed attorney with experience in harassment claims would become chair and a voting member of the investigative subcommittee

Special counsel investigating the complaint would submit a report to the investigative subcommittee within 45 days of being hired. If that’s not possible, the counsel would keep all parties informed of how much more time is needed with updates every 15 days

The investigation would be closed if the ethics subcommittee decides there’s no probable cause, and an interim ethics committee would publish a public report on the decision within 10 days

If the ethics subcommittee decides there is probable cause, the standing committee would decide on the matter during the Legislature. Otherwise, an interim committee would set a formal hearing within 45 days, unless there’s evidence showing the need to extend that. An independent attorney, retired judge or justice would serve as chair and a voting member of the hearing committee

Any ethics committees still have to follow the rules of the respective legislative standing committees

These changes are something that will affect both the state House and Senate, Jimenez said, and legislators need to rebuild trust with the public.

Jimenez said future investigations need to be more transparent. But still, the newly drafted rules wouldn’t require any public disclosure unless a case is closed with no probable cause.

“Whenever meetings are being held behind closed doors, in secret, it leads to questions and quite often leads to assumptions,” he said, “and, as a result, a loss of trust in those who are making these calls and these important decisions that are going to be affecting the general public.”

Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with "escalating consequences" if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Attorney and former legislator Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque filed the complaint with a state District Court in Albuquerque, renewing a 2020 request for email correspondence among advisors to the governor, Lujan's travel records and more under provisions of the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

The lawsuit alleges that Democratic Senate majority leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe visited Candelaria's office in Dec. 10, 2020, and told Candelaria that Lujan Grisham said there would be escalating consequences if the public records request was not rescinded.

Maddy Hayden, communications director at the governor's office, called the allegations "wholly baseless and without merit," in an email. Wirth declined to comment on the matter.

Contacted Friday, Candelaria said he rescinded the public records request in 2020 out of concern that possible retaliation might disrupt his work in the Legislature on behalf of political constituents or even affect his husband's employment at a state-run hospital.

The 35-year-old former lawmaker said the lawsuit aims to ensure the governor can't sidestep any eligible requests for public documents or inquiries into her administration's response to the pandemic.

"Where she crossed the line is in saying, 'Withdraw this or else,'" Candelaria said.

Candelaria teamed up with Republican lawmakers to successfully challenge the governor and defend the Legislature's authority over spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid, arguing the case before the state Supreme Court in 2021.

Candelaria ended his affiliation with the Democratic Party a year ago and stepped down from his Senate seat in October, roughly halfway through a four-year term in office, to devote more time to starting a family.

NM water experts: Upcoming legislative session ‘existentially important’ - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A group of local experts says the upcoming legislative session represents a crucial pivot point for the state’s water future.

The New Mexico Water Ambassadors, a group convened at the direction of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, has met since June to come up with recommendations to handle the state’s water crisis.

Mike Hamman recently left the Interstate Stream Commission to become the State Engineer. He leads the task force that will call on the Legislature to, among other things, boost capacity and authority for the state’s water agencies and also revamp its planning strategy for water resiliency, which the group said is still based in the 1930s.

“I think it’s existentially important that we make these changes,” said Norm Gaume, president of Middle Rio Grande Water Advocates and task force member, testified during a meeting last week. “It will be the governor and the 2023 legislature that we’re depending on to actually make the pivot.”

The Southwestern climate is increasingly arid due to human-caused climate change. Projections by leading experts anticipate a 25% reduction in the available water supply due to climate change.

Meanwhile, the state is embroiled in a water lawsuit with Texas. Local experts said last legislative session that lawsuits over water rights will only increase as supply shrinks.

The group publicly described some of what they hope the New Mexico Legislature will enact to adapt to an increasingly arid climate. The group has yet to release its full list of recommendations. A spokesperson said they should be made public in about two weeks. But Gaume summarized them

He said the Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission need better technology, more staff and greater reach to monitor and enforce water usage and quality.

John D’ Antonio, resigned as State Engineer post in November 2021 due to a lack of staffing, he told the Albuquerque Journal at the time.

And Gaume said the office has been desperately understaffed since positions were cut during the Gov. Susana Martinez administration.

“The agencies need more staff and they need the resources,” he said. “They can’t even utilize the existing statutory tools that the legislature has passed over the last several years.”

The incoming Legislature will have “copious” infrastructure money, he said, and has allocated money for numerous local water infrastructure projects. But he said rural areas in particular need more technical help in getting the projects done.

“Rural and smaller communities just don’t have the resources to take complex water projects from an idea through planning and design and into construction,” he said. “So they may have the money but they don’t have the other resources that’s needed to put projects on the ground.”

Gaume’s comments came during the first of three meetings of the Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force, a 29-person group of academics, state officials, lawmakers and others.

It will present again virtually today at 6:30 p.m. State Engineer Mike Hamman will be the first panelist. Those interested in attending can register here.

New Mexico AG inks $235,000 salary as new college president - Associated Press

Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas will earn nearly triple his current salary as the next president at Northern New Mexico College.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that contract negotiations have culminated in Balderas signing on for three and a half years and will be paid $232,500 annually.

He receives $95,000 a year as attorney general.

"I'm honored that the regents, faculty and staff will collaborate with me as we take on Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and institutional development," Balderas said in a statement.

The school's board of regents unanimously approved his appointment last month. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a months-long national search.

Dr. Bárbara M. Medina had been serving as interim president.

Balderas will be wrapping up his second term as the state's top prosecutor at the end of the year. He was ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits.

Carlsbad father gets life for 8-year-old daughter's death - Associated Press

A Carlsbad man will stay in prison for the rest of his life for fatally beating his 8-year-old daughter and then hiding her body.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported Friday that Juan Lerma was sentenced to life last week for abuse a child resulting in death, evidence tampering and witness bribery.

A jury convicted Lerma last month.

The 35-year-old father was arrested in 2020 after Samantha Rubino's body was discovered wrapped in bags in a trash can on his property.

A state medical examiner determined the girl died of trauma to her head caused by a brain bleed.

The charge of bribery of a witness was later dropped.

Lerma denied killing his daughter. He said during trial that he disposed of her body out of panic.

But his 11-year-old son testified that Lerma began beating and abusing both children once they came to live with him in 2020 after their mother's death. Furthermore, he beat Samantha the day of her death.

Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces - Associated Press

Las Cruces police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the death of a teenage boy who was killed by an SUV investigators say veered off a Highway 70 frontage road and struck him while he was walking on the sidewalk.

Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez of Las Cruces was being held Saturday in the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the 16-year-old boy on Friday.

The victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School, police said. His name has not been released.

Police say they found the boy dead when they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East just east of Mesa Grande Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe he was walking along the sidewalk that parallels the road when he was truck by an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe, police said in a statement Friday.

Gutierrez remained on the scene of the accident and was booked into the jail late Friday night, police said. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

Preliminary information indicates excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to have been involved, police said Saturday.