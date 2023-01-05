THURS: New Mexico legislators seek automatic increases to base wage, + More

New Mexico legislators seek automatic increases to base wage - Associated Press

Democratic legislators want to link New Mexico's statewide minimum wage to an inflation index to provide potentially automatic annual increases.

Draft bills from state Reps. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque and Christine Chandler of Los Alamos were published Wednesday that would provide an automatic adjustment to the state's minimum wage based on the consumer price index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. The proposals may be debated once the Legislature convenes on Jan. 17 for a 60-day session.

Gradual increases to the statewide minimum wage were adopted by lawmakers in 2019 and have run their course with a boost Jan. 1 to $12 per hour.

Chandler's bill would initially raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour in 2024 with automatic annual increases thereafter to offset inflation.

The gap continues to grow between the 20 states following the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and the 30 others requiring more.

The highest state minimum wage in the nation is $15.74 an hour in Washington — more than double the federal rate.

U.S. inflation, an afterthought for decades, resurged with a vengeance in 2022, reaching heights unseen since the early 1980s.

Average wages haven't kept up with prices, and lower-income households, which spend disproportionately more on housing, fuel and food, have been hit hardest. At the same time, businesses large and small are struggling to contain higher costs.

Top prosecutor in busy New Mexico district aims for justice - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A prominent defense attorney who has taken the reins of the district attorney's office in New Mexico's busiest judicial district vowed Wednesday to be relentless in his pursuit of justice as the Albuquerque metro area struggles to stem violent crime.

Sam Bregman was flanked by other state and federal law enforcement officials during his first news conference as Bernalillo County's top prosecutor. He told reporters that like other residents, he's "sick and tired" of the crime problem.

"Some people are scared and it doesn't have to be that way," he said, repeating that his top priority would be to make Albuquerque as safe as it can possibly be.

The new DA was appointed to the post by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to fill the vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state's new attorney general. The governor cited Bregman's extensive experience as a litigator and said he will bring fresh perspective to the job.

Bregman has represented clients in some of the most-watched court cases in New Mexico. In 2016, he served as one of the defense attorneys in the trial of two Albuquerque police officers charged with murder. The trial ended with a hung jury. He also has represented people who have accused law enforcement of misconduct, including the family of a 75-year-old woman who was shot and killed by Las Cruces police.

He once served as prosecutor in the Second Judicial District before going into private practice. He said he understands how hard prosecutors work and didn't want to sit on the sidelines any longer.

Bregman said he has no plans to seek election to the office after his two-year appointment is up — and that it will be liberating to make decisions and not have to worry about political considerations or about starting a campaign next year.

"I don't have that problem. I can just focus on getting things done and that's what I'm really looking forward to," he said.

Bregman is taking over at a time when criminal justice and public safety reforms are again expected to be big part of the agenda as lawmakers meet later this month for a 60-day legislative session. Pretrial detention will be among the topics, and the prosecutor said he would advocate for changes.

He said he has "strong feelings" that some defendants should remain in custody pending trial based on the crimes they have been accused of committing, suggesting that in some cases there are no reasonable conditions of release that can guarantee the community's safety.

Bregman was joined by members of the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. attorney's office in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. The officials vowed to work with the district attorney and across jurisdictions.

Return to office for New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2 - Associated Press

The scheduled return to the office for all state workers who have been working remotely has been delayed until next month, according to New Mexico officials.

All exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday to report back to the office Tuesday while other employees who have been working remotely will be able to continue to do so until Feb. 2.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that the delayed implementation of a return to in-person work comes after the State Personnel Office informed employees last month it was rescinding a telework policy and everyone would have to report back to the office at the first of the year.

The decision has sparked pushback from labor groups that have described the directive as unnecessary and warned it could result in even higher vacancy rates in state government, especially among employees who have to commute, don't have access to childcare or are dealing with other circumstances that would make going back to the office difficult, according to the newspaper.

Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border - By Seung Min Kim And Colleen Long Associated Press

President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

"That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters Wednesday during a trip to Kentucky.

Biden said upon his return to the White House that he hoped to see "what's going on" at the border and also planned to make remarks about border security on Thursday.

There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the United States. Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies that they say are ineffective on border security and they have questioned why he has not made a trip there yet.

The increased focus from Biden on the border also comes as the president prepares for a 2024 reelection bid. His sole declared potential rival, Donald Trump, rose to the top of the GOP ranks by animating the party's base voters with his hardline stances on immigration.

But there was some praise Wednesday after the news.

"I'm pleased President Biden will finally visit our southern border - which has been completely surrendered to the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers," tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has been a critic of administration policies.

Among the complaints on border security by Republicans is the amount of fentanyl coming into the U.S. via Mexico. A 2022 report from a bipartisan federal commission found that fentanyl and similar drugs are being made mostly in labs in Mexico from chemicals shipped primarily from China.

And fentanyl and other lab-produced synthetic opioids now are driving an overdose crisis deadlier than any the U.S. has ever seen. But drug control advocates and experts say an anti-drug policy that relies on tighter border security is dangerous and likely futile. The drugs are too easy to move in small, hard-to-detect quantities.

Drug trafficking and immigration are expected to be among the top talking points at the summit Monday and Tuesday when Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are hosted by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Early in his presidency, Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge by working with Central American nations to address central causes of the problem. She visited El Paso, Texas, in June 2021 and was criticized for choosing a location too far from the epicenter of border crossings that are straining federal resources. The number of migrants crossing the border has only risen.

For now, the Supreme Court has kept in place Trump-era restrictions, often known as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law, after Biden acted to end them and Republicans sued in response. Title 42 was invoked to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but there has always been criticism that the restrictions were used as a pretext by Trump to seal off the border.

Biden has yet to lay out any systemic changes to manage an expected increase of migrants should the health restrictions end. And the president is limited in what he can do without immigration law changes. But in Congress, a bipartisan immigration bill was buried shortly before Republicans assumed control of the House.

Biden made his comment about the upcoming border visit during a stop in Kentucky at a highway bridge that is to receive federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Trump visited the U.S. side of the border as president several times, including one trip to McAllen, Texas, where he claimed Mexico would pay for the border wall.

American taxpayers ended up covering the costs. Mexican leaders had flatly rejected the idea when Trump pressed them early on. "NO," Enrique Peña Nieto, then Mexico's president, tweeted in May 2018. "Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever. Sincerely, Mexico (all of us)."

Official: Driver in crash that killed 2 was above DUI limit - By Ken Ritter Associated Press

A Las Vegas woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice Nevada's legal limit when her SUV struck and killed a New Mexico couple crossing a busy street last week near downtown Las Vegas casinos, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, was arrested at her apartment shortly after the Dec. 28 crash that killed William Clayton Baxter Jr. and Kristie Eileen Baxter of Hobbs, New Mexico. Police said in an arrest report that Terrell "denied drinking any alcohol or using any marijuana products."

However, a blood sample obtained a short time later showed Terrell's blood-alcohol percent was 0.15%, prosecutor Eric Bauman told The Associated Press. Bauman did not immediately say if Terrell was believed to have used marijuana.

Terrell is free on $100,000 bond. She made a brief appearance Wednesday before a Las Vegas judge who assigned a deputy public defender to her case and warned Terrell not to violate strict terms of release, including a ban on driving and electronic location monitoring.

The public defender, Talia Walkenshaw, did not immediately respond later to a message from the AP.

Terrell faces six felony charges, including two counts of driving under the influence causing death that each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. The other charges are reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal crash.

She was not asked Wednesday to enter a plea. Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure set her next court date for Jan. 18.

In the police arrest report, an emergency medical technician told investigators he was parked with a police officer in a DUI response van about a block south of the crash scene at 4th and Fremont streets when he saw a red SUV later linked to Terrell driving "at a high rate of speed" up 4th Street, passing a car and nearly hitting another pedestrian moments before the Baxters were struck.

Police said the couple was crossing 4th Street against a "don't walk" signal. The intersection, with a marked walkway beneath traffic signals, is often crowded with people making their way among casinos, stores, kiosks, bars and restaurants beneath a four-block-long lighted video canopy.