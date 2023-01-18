WED: N.M. government tasked with responding to climate disasters and grappling with their cause, + More

N.M. government tasked with responding to climate disasters and grappling with their cause - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Advocacy groups praised the governor’s proposal for a boost in state environment programs, but activists also urged the state government to do more to fight climate change in a busy opening day of the 2023 legislative session.

Record oil and gas revenues soaring to what lawmakers called “once-in-history” levels brought New Mexico a more than $3.6 billion budget surplus — but the state is also spending more money in the wake of disastrous wildfires and flooding exacerbated by climate change.

Youth United for Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA) held a “die-in,” a demonstration of about 70 youth lying down in the capital’s rotunda before the governor’s State of the State address on Tuesday.

The wildfires that ripped across the state in 2022 are harbingers of a worse climate future, said Zephyr Jaramillo, a campaign organizer with YUCCA, and should prompt an immediate scaling back of the oil and gas industry.

“If New Mexico’s decision-makers don’t take bold climate action with real solutions, now, our communities and our futures are on the line,” Jaramillo said.

Sofia Jenkins-Nieto, the environmental justice coordinator at YUCCA, said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s focus in her speech on net zero by 2050 does not address the drastic global change.

“It’s too little too late to address the crisis we’re in,” she said.

The governor pledged a surprise $100 million in state money for San Miguel and Mora Counties hit hard by the worst wildfire ever in New Mexico as one of the environmental priorities at the end of the State of the State address Tuesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency started accepting applications for $2.5 billion in federal aid money in November, but Lujan Grisham said residents need immediate help to rebuild roads, farms and homes.

Mora County Commissioner Veronica Serna called the announcement both a “surprise” and “a major relief” for the county, saying those dollars can pay for roads impacted by the fires and the flooding in the aftermath.

“I had heard that they were considering helping us. I just didn’t know how much they’d give,” Serna said. “I am so grateful because our roads are in desperate need of repair.”

In the address, Lujan Grisham also highlighted some of the requests in her $9.4 billion executive budget proposal, including setting aside $128 million for water infrastructure.

Rachel Conn, a deputy director with water advocacy group Amigos Bravos, said it was a big step towards making a long-term investment to fix flooding, irrigation and water quality issues across the state.

Beyond funding, Conn said, the state has to ensure that rural systems, tribes and acequias have equal support, while working to update the entire state’s system. N.M. government must continue to provide increased funding for state agencies overseeing water quality, she added, such as the Office of the State Engineer.

“Because the decisions we make now will impact every New Mexican for the next century,” she said. “We must not let this historic moment go by without taking bold concrete steps to modernize our water policies and our infrastructure.”

Lujan Grisham also recommended investing $75 million for the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, offering additional state money to access federal conservation money over three to five years.

In its separate $9.4 billion budget, the Legislative Finance Committee recommended $35 million for the fund.

Brittany Fallon, senior policy manager at Western Resource Advocates, a conservation nonprofit across seven states, called the governor’s pledge a “huge deal” for sustainability.

“This could be helping our communities be more resilient to climate change,” she said, “whether that is wildfire, whether that is drought, whether that is habitat management or sustainable trail building.”

The state money will go to existing programs that qualify for federal matches and can offer more resources.

“You need money in order to be eligible for federal government money,” Fallon said. “Some of the programs, for $1 of state money, you can bring in $3 of federal money, which is a huge return.”

Fallon said the state’s windfall needs to be used to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“One of the most responsible things we can do with record oil and gas revenue,” she said, “is improve our community’s ability to withstand climate change, which of course is partially caused by oil and gas.”

Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

Cheers filled the House chambers in Santa Fe on Tuesday afternoon when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she wants to expand protections for abortion services and care in the state.

“We do that, and we make it clear to practitioners, to women and families that in every corner of this state: Your body autonomy and your health care choices are in fact your own,” the governor said.

Of course not everyone stood to applaud and celebrate. Republicans facing the governor from the one side of where she stood at the dais didn’t clap much during her first State of the State since winning re-election in November.

The large majority of Democratic elected officials just made it seem that everyone was in support. Democrats control the House 45-25 and Senate by 27-15. Most GOP senators were not even in attendance during her speech, which outlined executive priorities on topics such as education, tax reform, public safety and health care..

“I’m going to ask you,” Lujan Grisham said to lawmakers, “to make good on our commitment to invest $10 million in full-service, reproductive health care — a center right in southern New Mexico.”

When Lujan Grisham said “While we’re at it, let’s codify abortion rights into state statute,” Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver leaped out of her seat in celebration. Three seats down, U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez shared the enthusiasm. Next to the freshly re-elected congressional members sat Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, also applauding the proposals to expand and protect reproductive rights statewide.

Someone who couldn’t stand to cheer was Rep. Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe). At the time Lujan Grisham delivered her line, Serrato was seated in her chair rocking her sleeping daughter Alma. Regardless, Serrato is a leader in the House and standing up in another way to help the governor meet her promise on abortion access.

Families were in attendance for the first time since COVID closed the Roundhouse to the public. Serrato’s daughter made it through most of the festivities but took a nap in her mother’s arms about halfway through the governor’s speech.

This week, Serrato intends to file legislation meant to stop local municipalities from passing restrictions on abortion services and care.

“You don’t want there to be a checkerboard of where it’s legal and where it’s not. What if you are in Roosevelt and you go to a doctor in Clovis, but then you get your prescription filled in Portales,” Serrato said. “A checkerboard makes it very difficult for everyone to understand what their role is and what they’re able to access.”

Several towns in New Mexico passed ordinances limiting services, or outright banning practices, even as the state government vows to keep reproductive health care available for anyone — whether they are in-state or crossing state lines for services.

“We want consistency,” Serrato added, “so that patients, providers — anybody in this entire system understands how that works.”

Her efforts will be matched by a proposal expected to be filed by Sen. Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque) called the Reproductive Health Care Protection Act.

In short, it codifies protections for providers in the state, similar to the contents of an executive order by Lujan Grisham in April, shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned federal protections for abortions.

These two pieces of legislation are supported by the Democratic majority in both chambers and are anticipated to pass without much opposition, thought there could be lengthy debate. The measures also have support from community advocates, clinicians and others that are on the front lines of ensuring New Mexico offers safe access to abortion care.

“These are the two most critical things that we need to do this year to continue to protect abortion care in our state,” said Kayla Herring, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Rep. Linda Serrato in a turquoise shirt leans on a table while holding a pen to sign an official roster of state representatives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her young daughter peeks ahead, she is wearing a mask. Behind her is Serrato's mother in a white blazer holding a cellphone above her head to take a picture.

Serrato and advocates also want to make sure there is enough of a workforce to meet the increased demand of abortions services in New Mexico as surrounding states criminalize it post-Dobbs.

“There’s no way that New Mexico or any other state could manage the capacity of care that has been provided in those banned states,” Herring said. “And so we’re doing everything we can to care for as many patients as possible. But there are millions of people who have lost access in their home states.”

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe) said there will be discussions about meeting those needs during the budget process. New Mexico has more than $3 billion in surplus money to spend, however Szczepanski was unclear on the details about how much money will be directed to reproductive care, or where it will go.

“New Mexico will continue to be a beacon for health care services for the country. And we need to be ready to meet that role,” Szczepanski said. “I think in terms of the budget, in terms of reimbursement rates, in terms of all of the above, you’ll see a lot of activity.”

In her speech Tuesday launching the 60-day legislative session, Lujan Grisham also called for lawmakers to sign off on the creation of a new state department, the Health Care Advisory Authority, an umbrella agency that the governor said “puts all our health care services under one roof and brings us a step closer to universal health care in New Mexico.”

Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is the only state where more than half of the population is on Medicaid and this new health agency is committed to making all health care services accessible. She wants to use billions in federal investments to ensure this right.

“If we believe in equality, like we say we do,” she said, “And if we believe in justice like we say we do, we ought to make sure that every new Mexican of every background and circumstance can access high-quality care.”

Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.

New Mexico's Democratic-led Legislature is preparing to tap a multibillion-dollar budget surplus as it takes on daunting challenges of crime, lagging student achievement in schools and below-average workforce participation during its 60-day legislative session.

The governor and leading Democratic legislators want to expand preschool access, lengthen annual instructional time at public schools, increase public salaries and provide at least $1 billion in tax relief and rebates.

But concerns about politically motivated violence loomed over the proceedings after police on Monday arrested a failed Republican candidate in connection with a series of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque.

Addressing a joint session of the state House and Senate, Lujan Grisham condemned what she called "despicable acts of political violence" and a "sickening scourge of gun violence that has infected our nation." She announced proposals to ban assault-style weapons, allow victims of gun violence to bring civil lawsuits against gun manufacturers, and crack down on black-market sales that funnel guns to ineligible buyers.

"We all know that we cannot keep our people safe, we cannot keep our police officers and their families safe, if weapons of war continue to flood our neighborhoods," Lujan Grisham said.

"If we are bold and clear in our knowledge that now is the time to do the right thing, we can save lives and protect futures," Lujan Grisham said. "I'm not going to let up and I know that there will be other ideas and other strategies, and I know that we're going to work together."

Republicans in the legislative minority also condemned the attack on politicians in Albuquerque — and said that gun control measures won't make people safer.

"I got concerned, I made sure that my own firearms were really close at hand," said state Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho. "Putting in more gun-control laws doesn't allow us to protect ourselves."

Republican state legislators hope to reinstate immunity from prosecution for policing agencies and tighten requirements for pretrial release of people charged of crimes.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe says he'll sponsor a bill that bans firearms at all polling locations in response to the fears and frustrations of election workers.

Lujan Grisham staked her reelection heavily on her support for preserving widespread access to abortion as a foundation of women's rights and democracy following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year that overturned Roe v. Wade and left legalization up to the states.

Leading Democratic legislators hope to send her a bill that would prohibit restrictions on abortion by local governments and shield patients and abortion doctors from harassment by out-of-state interests.

New Mexico also is grappling with the aftermath of catastrophic 2022 wildfires linked to climate change and drought.

State legislators want to make the state more resilient to climate-related disasters by speeding up the delivery of federal disaster aid and allowing small water districts to band together as they rebuild from wildfires.

Lujan Grisham hopes to fund the first New Mexico-based corps of elite smokejumper firefighters to ensure a rapid response to future fires. On Tuesday, she proposed the creation of a $75 million trust fund to address root causes of water scarcity and climate change.

State government income is forecast to reach new heights — $12 billion in revenue during the fiscal year that runs from July 2023 though June 2024. That's about $3.6 billion in excess of current annual spending commitments.

Lujan Grisham urged legislators to tap that windfall to back her "cradle-to-career" strategy of expanding free public education, with new investments this year in daycare, preschool and tuition-free college as enrollments swell at public universities.

"Our commitment to making education accessible and affordable is lifting families out of poverty," Lujan Grisham said.

Legislators in the Republican minority say more public spending hasn't translated into greater student achievement on Lujan Grisham's watch. They want greater competition among K-12 schools, wider options for students — with public funding of private and parochial schools.

"I think more choice for families ... to have that power back in the hands of parents, to chose where their children will get the best quality education, is where we have to go," Brandt said.

The governor and leading legislators are proposing a pay raise for state workers and public school educators of at least 4%. Taxpayers would pay for educators' individual health care premiums under a proposal from the governor.

Lawmakers also hope to sock away billions of dollars into specialized trust funds, and use future investment earnings to underwrite programs ranging from smoking cessation to highway construction.

Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats - By Rio Yamat And Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers' homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said.

The case against Solomon Peña, who had posted photos of himself online with Donald Trump campaign material, is one of dozens across the United States where people have threatened, and in some cases attempted to carry out, violence against members of Congress, school board members and other election officials. In Kansas, a trial began this week for a man who prosecutors say threatened to kill a congressman.

Officials accuse Peña of paying $500 to four men to shoot at the homes of Democratic lawmakers. He went along for the final drive-by, his gun jamming as bullets ripped into the bedroom of the girl, police said.

The criminal complaint against the self-proclaimed "MAGA king" describes how anger over his landslide defeat in November led to attacks at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico's largest city. A SWAT team arrested him Monday afternoon, police said.

Peña spent nine years behind bars after his arrest in April 2007 for stealing electronics and other goods from several retail stores as part of what authorities described as a burglary crew. He was released from prison in March 2016, and had his voting rights restored after completing five years probation in April 2021, corrections officials said.

Peña ran unsuccessfully in November against incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in the South Valley. Peña got 26% of the vote.

Peña, whose criminal past came up during the campaign, repeatedly made baseless claims that the election was "rigged" against him.

"I dissent. I am the MAGA king," he posted the day after the election.

On Nov. 15, he posted an image of himself in a "Make America Great Again" hoodie, saying "Trump just announced for 2024. I stand with him. I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options."

Peña has an initial court appearance Wednesday on charges including multiple counts of shooting at a home and shooting from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was wounded in the drive-by shootings. The New Mexico Republican Party said that: "If Peña is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Peña's candidacy was challenged in state district court, with his opponent saying he wasn't eligible to seek office because he had not been pardoned by the governor, nor did he request to be pardoned.

The court sided with Peña, finding that a state law that prohibits a felon from holding public office was unconstitutional. An appeal is pending.

Police said Peña had previously shown up uninvited at the homes of two elected officials with what he claimed were documents proving that he had won his race. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, or any irregularity involving enough votes to change a result, in New Mexico in 2020 or 2022.

The criminal complaint says that Peña hired a father and son with criminal histories of their own as well as two brothers whom authorities have yet to identify. In one of their text messages, Peña complained that officials certifying the election in November "sold us out to the highest bidder."

The shootings began Dec. 4, when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Days later, state Rep. Javier Martinez's home was targeted. On Dec. 11, more than a dozen rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley, police said.

The final related shooting, targeting state Sen. Linda Lopez's home, unfolded in the midnight hour of Jan. 3. Police said more than a dozen shots were fired, including three that Lopez said passed through the bedroom of her sleeping 10-year-old daughter.

The witness said one of the men told the shooters to aim above the homes' windows to avoid striking anyone inside. Peña wanted them to shoot lower.

Peña's insistence that the men be more aggressive made the other participants uneasy "since they knew that doing so would likely end in death or injury," said the witness, who faces criminal charges and has asked for leniency. Authorities said no such promises have been made.

The witness said Peña was there at the Lopez shooting "to ensure better target acquisition."

The witness said Peña's gun jammed and did not fire correctly but one of the other men fired multiple rounds from a Glock pistol into the Lopez home.

An appointed public defender for Peña did not immediate return messages seeking comment.

The shooting spree was "scary, not just from my personal perspective, but the fact that our democratic processes that we believed so much in -- and that our country was founded on -- would be targeted in that way," Martinez, the Democratic lawmaker, said at a news conference on his first day as the top-ranked House leader.

"It's long overdue that we lower the temperature. These are the things that can happen when the rhetoric gets out of hand," Martínez said.

Lawmakers in the Democratic-run state have had to tread carefully over the years not to infringe on the right to bear arms, and it was only recently that firearms were banned from the state capitol. In Albuquerque, authorities have been struggling to address escalating gun violence and consecutive years of record homicides.

Detectives identified Peña as their key suspect using a combination of cellphone and vehicle records, witness interviews and bullet casings collected near the lawmakers' homes.

Technology that can detect the sound of gunfire led an officer to Lopez's neighborhood shortly after the shots were fired.

The officer found bullet casings matching a handgun found later that morning in a Nissan Maxima registered to Peña. Around 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the shooting at Lopez's home, police stopped the Nissan about 4 miles from the lawmaker's neighborhood.

The driver, identified as Jose Trujillo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, leading to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and two firearms in the car.

Authorities said Tuesday the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected.

Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms - By Christina Larson And Matthew Brown Associated Press

In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away.

Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.

Concerns persist that the novel practice could cause unintended harm the same way invasive plants and animals have wreaked havoc on native species.

But for the Tristram's storm petrels on northeastern Hawaii's Tern Island, which is just 6 feet (1.8 meters) above sea level, the relocation of about 40 chicks to artificial burrows more than 500 miles (805 kilometers) away on Oahu could offer new hope. The species is considered vulnerable to extinction, and the goal is for the young petrels return to their new home when old enough to breed.

"Tern Island is washing away," said biologist Eric VanderWerf of the nonprofit Pacific Rim Conservation. "Climate change is causing a greater need for this — for taking a species outside its known historical range."

A pending change to the U.S. Endangered Species Act by the Biden administration would make it easier to relocate some of the most imperiled species to places where they've not previously been recorded.

In response, state wildlife officials and scientists have suggested moving a portion of some species struggling with climate change, including Key deer of southern Florida, the Karner blue butterfly of the Midwest and Northeast, desert flowers in Nevada and California and the St. Croix ground lizard in the Virgin Islands.

Republicans in western states — including Montana, New Mexico and Arizona — are against the proposal saying it could wreak ecological havoc as "invasive species" get purposefully introduced.

The proposal, which federal officials expect to finalize in June, reflects a "fundamental shift in the way we think of species protection and conservation," said University of Notre Dame biologist Jason McLachlan.

The issue goes beyond endangered species, McLachlan said, and raises questions about what should be considered "native" now that shifting temperatures are pushing some species to higher elevations or toward the planet's poles.

Comparable temperature shifts in the past occurred over millennia, but the present one is happening over just decades and is drastically upending ecosystems. "Eventually we're going to have to start thinking about it in ways that will make people — including me — uncomfortable," he said. "To say this species is OK and this species is not OK, that's asking a lot of human beings."

To save storm petrels, VanderWerf said, scientists need to act before populations have crashed. "In 30 years, these birds will certainly be rare, if we don't do something about it," he said.

Relocation of species outside historical ranges is still a rarity, but U.S. wildlife officials have identified numerous threatened and endangered plants and animals already being affected by climate change: glacial stoneflies in Montana, emperor penguins in Antarctica, the Mt. Rainier ptarmigan, the saltmarsh sparrow of the Atlantic coast and numerous birds of Hawaii.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Karen Armstrong said there are no current proposals to establish new populations of those particular species. "In the future, some species' ranges may shift due to climate change, or their current habitats might become unsuitable due to invasive species encroachment," Armstrong said in an email. "We view experimental population establishment outside of their historical ranges as a potential tool for their management and conservation."

One plan now being considered by U.S. wildlife officials concerns birds native to Guam, where kingfishers were decimated by brown tree snakes accidentally brought to the island around 1950 on military cargo ships.

The last 29 wild Guam kingfishers were captured in the 1980s and have been bred in captivity to buy time. Under a pending proposal, nine kingfishers would be released back into the wild beginning this year on Palmyra Island, more than 3,600 miles (5,800 kilometers) away.

If a relocation is successful, the kingfishers would become one of the few species ever upgraded from "extinct in the wild" to "critically endangered."

The hope is that the Guam kingfisher, also known locally as sihek, will eventually be returned to their native island, if the tree snake is controlled, said Erica Royer, a bird expert at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

"This kind of intensive management is necessary for us to have a reasonable shot at holding onto some species," said Don Lyons with National Audubon Society's Seabird Institute.

Yet the potential danger — and scientific debate — lies in what humans can't predict. Humanity has been moving species around for centuries, often inadvertently and sometimes causing great harm.

Examples abound: Asian carp have spread through rivers and streams across the U.S. Starlings from Europe destroy crops and drive out songbirds. Zebra mussels from Eurasia decimate native populations. And kudzu vines from Japan planted to stabilize soils have spread to dozens of states where they choke out other plants.

Scientist Mark Schwartz at the University of California, Davis said he was initially skeptical of moving species for conservation when biologists began discussing the idea about a decade ago. The rapid rate of extinctions more recently has him thinking that sitting idle could be a costly error.

"Many, many species" must be moved or could go extinct, said James Watson, a conservation scientist at the University of Queensland in Australia, where increasingly severe, climate-fueled wildfires have forced conversations on relocations. Unprecedented fires three years ago likely destroyed the last habitats of some endangered species, he said.

"We've already played Russian Roulette with the climate, we're already on that ski run – we might as well take some more risks."