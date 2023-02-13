MON: NMSU cancels basketball season after sex harassment allegations, + More

New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations -By Eddie Pells Ap National Writer

New Mexico State's men's basketball season came to an abrupt halt Sunday after the release of a police report that detailed three players ganging up on a teammate and attacking him in a case that includes allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

"It's time for this program to reset," chancellor Dan Arvizu said in the statement that announced the end of the season.

Arvizu said the shutdown was in response to a report filed to campus police on Friday by a player against three teammates. According to the report, the victim said that on Feb. 6, his teammates held him down "removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to slap his (buttocks). He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum."

The victim, whose name was redacted in the report along with those of the other players, said other incidents involving inappropriate physical and sexual touching had been occurring in locker rooms and on road trips since last summer. Regarding the latest instance, the victim told police he had no choice but to let this happen "because it's a 3-on-1 type of situation."

Arvizu, who will be leaving the university in June after regents recently chose not to renew his contract, said "this action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team."

"We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university," said Arvizu, who had initially suspended the program on Friday, then revealed what he called hazing allegations a day later.

He said he had spoken with the commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference, which said it was reviewing how to treat the six New Mexico State games that will be wiped off the schedule in regards to seeding for next month's conference tournament.

The report said the victim went to campus police to report a possible assault, but did not want to press criminal charges for the time being.

The allegations come less than three months after the suspension of forward Mike Peake, who is being investigated in the case of the fatal shooting of a student from rival school, University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.

Peake has not been charged in that case, which included state police stopping the team bus on Interstate-25 as it headed back to Las Cruces shortly after the shooting. Missing from the bus were Peake and three of his teammates, who had taken him to the hospital with an injured leg.

New Mexico State finished the season at 9-15, with only two conference wins in 12 games. The Aggies, long a source of pride on their 13,000-student campus in Las Cruces, have been to eight NCAA tournaments since 2007. They are scheduled to move from the WAC to Conference-USA next season.

The next big decision for this program appears to be coming Tuesday, when university regents will hold a closed meeting to discuss "limited personnel matters concerning individual employees." It did not name the employees who were to be discussed. The scheduling of the meeting came Saturday, the day after Arvizu placed coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave at the same time he suspended the season.

The scrubbing of the 2022-23 campaign came a day after two players quit following the initial reports of the hazing incident.

One of them, redshirt freshman Shahar Lazar, said he was leaving because "I don't think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values."

Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico pushing for alcohol tax - Associated Press

Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing for a flat 25-cents-a-drink tax to combat the state's alcohol death rate, which is the highest in the country and nearly twice the national average.

The legislation survived its first committee Friday, advancing on a 6-4 vote.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that if the proposal advances through the Capitol, New Mexico would raise alcohol taxes and dedicate an extra $155 million in new revenue to support health, treatment and other programs.

But the newspaper said the proposal is facing blunt opposition from the national alcohol industry, local breweries and others.

Al Park, a lobbyist for the New Mexico Brewers Guild, said the changes would undo incentives that helped the state grow its craft beer scene.

The bill would damage local breweries that already impose two- or three-drink limits on customers and are "among the leading proponents of responsible drinking," Park told the Journal.

The flat tax would represent a sharp jump in taxation on liquor, beer and wine, especially for craft distillers and brewers.

New Mexico now taxes alcohol by the liter or gallon. The amount varies based on the type of booze, how much of it is sold and who made it.

But the proposed legislation would shift to a flat tax per serving regardless of what the customer is buying, according to the Journal.

Supporters say the goal is to avoid favoring any particular drink.

The proposed bill advances next to the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, which would be empowered to send it to the full chamber for consideration.

NM officials request $125M over five years to cut groundwater pumping below Elephant Butte - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

It’ll be months before a judge makes a decision on a deal that could end the fight over Rio Grande water between New Mexico and Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the state still needs to spend millions of dollars to cut groundwater pumping in Southern New Mexico.

State officials and the lead attorney in the case on Thursday told lawmakers on the Senate Conservation Committee they need more than $125 million over the next five years to address water supply for the Mesilla Aquifer — which feeds Las Cruces — and to reduce pumping in southern New Mexico below Elephant Butte by about 17,000 acre feet.

To help understand how much that is, that amount of water could cover the entire city of Las Cruces in water 4 inches deep.

The money would be used to make good on promises in the proposed plan, said attorney Jeff Wechsler, who represents New Mexico in Original No. 141 Texas v. New Mexico and Colorado.

On Monday, the states jointly presented the proposed decree to a federal judge and argued they think it can end the near-decade of litigation over Rio Grande water.

The federal government opposes the deal, saying it does not go far enough in setting specific limits on New Mexico’s groundwater, and that concerns remain over how the plan would change operations for a series of federally-managed dams, reservoirs and canals in the southern part of the state.

If the judge does eventually approve the proposal, New Mexico would be required to deliver water to Elephant Butte, and from there send 57% to southern New Mexico and the other 43% to El Paso, Texas.

Wechsler told state lawmakers that the deal on the table incorporates an equation based on a drought period from 1951 to 1978 as a “baseline” for how much groundwater can be pumped from the Rio Grande.

With the budget request before the state Legislature, $75 million would go to projects recharging the aquifer, and potentially desalinating water in the Mesilla Valley, said Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission director.

The rest would go to programs to retire farmlands. All $125 million would be spent over a five year period.

Wechsler said the mood was “cautiously optimistic” that the federal judge in the case would recommend the proposal and allow the state’s to proceed with the water plan.

If rejected, “then we’ll be right back at trial,” he said.

And going back to court could lead to New Mexico losing even more water.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez (D-Albuquerque) asked Wechsler what would happen if the judge or the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the federal government’s arguments that New Mexico would need to cut more groundwater pumping under an even higher standard.

Wechsler said the consequences would be quite significant, and New Mexico would need to cut back hundreds of thousands of acre-feet instead of 17,000.

“In those circumstances,” he said, “there would be very, very significant and draconian measures taken below Elephant Butte to severely reduce depletions and water use.”

Change to Roundhouse secrecy policy awaits a House vote - By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

A bill to alter how and who can talk about harassment complaints made against state legislators is now waiting for debate by the full New Mexico House.

If House Bill 169 is passed, it would allow a person who files a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Committee to speak publicly about what happened. Currently, state law bans the person who made the complaint from talking about it to the press or while working, but the person who is accused of wrongdoing is free to talk about the matter.

“It’s not that this is just a gag order. It’s a one-sided gag order,” Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Santa Fe) said this week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “This is one of those things I can’t imagine how this got through the process and was signed into law with a straight face.”

The matter came to light last year when lobbyist Marianna Anaya accused Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-Albuquerque) of sexual harassment, assault and retaliation. Anaya made one statement before she filed the complaint, the only time she was allowed to speak on the matter. As the process unfolded, Ivey-Soto took numerous interviews to defend himself and called Anaya’s allegations inaccurate.

In the end, the case did not move forward due to a tie vote by a legislative committee. That process was also shielded from the public and prevented Anaya from talking about even how the investigation was unfolding.

This legislation would change that and give anyone in Anaya’s shoes in the future the opportunity to defend themselves and share details about the complaint.

She testified this week in support of the bill, and was careful about not sharing her personal experience, speaking more broadly about how this impacts recovery for sexual assault survivors.

“We know victims of sexual violence and violence generally need access to resources to heal. And this gag order currently has no limit,” she said. “Victims generally don’t know whether or not they can talk to counselors. When their family asks what’s going on, whether they can share it, whether they can talk to friends.”

Alexandria Taylor with the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs said the process in place today enables problems around assault in the workplace.

“Survivors deserve access to healing,” she said. “And we know that silencing survivors — as this current statute does — only allows for the power imbalance to continue.”

The measure first cleared the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee on a 6-1 vote. It was then approved unanimously by House Judiciary and is on the schedule for a floor vote. It’s unclear when that vote will take place.

HB 169 would still maintain confidentiality agreements for Legislative Ethics Committee staff, who are not allowed to share information on active cases with the public.

This would also only apply outside of a 30 or 60-day legislative session. Complaints filed during session do not have the same restrictions in place.

Rep. Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) said it was strange the process is different for when he and his colleagues are not in session. He wants to see consistency across the calendar.

“I guess I never thought about it until we got to this hearing,” Lane said. “But that seems patently unfair to the complainant.”

IRS won't tax most relief payments made by states last year - By David Sharp Associated Press

The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren't subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in.

A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won't challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, meaning taxpayers who received those checks won't have to pay federal taxes on those payments. All told, the IRS said special payments were made by 21 states in 2022.

"The IRS appreciates the patience of taxpayers, tax professionals, software companies and state tax administrators as the IRS and Treasury worked to resolve this unique and complex situation," the IRS said Friday evening in a statement.

The states where the relief checks do not have to be reported by taxpayers are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. That also applies to energy relief payments in Alaska that were in addition to the annual Permanent Fund Dividend, the IRS said.

In addition, many taxpayers in Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia also avoid federal taxes on state payments if they meet certain requirements, the IRS said.

In California, most residents got a "middle class tax refund" last year, a payment of up to $1,050 depending on their income, filing status and whether they had children. The Democratic-controlled state Legislature approved the payments to help offset record high gas prices, which peaked at a high of $6.44 per gallon in June according to AAA.

A key question was whether the federal government would count those payments as income and require Californians to pay taxes on it. Many California taxpayers had delayed filing their 2022 returns while waiting for an answer. Friday, the IRS said it would not tax the refund.

Maine was another example of states where the IRS stance had created confusion. More than 100,000 tax returns already had been filed as of Thursday, many of them submitted before the IRS urged residents to delay filing their returns.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills pressed for the $850 pandemic relief checks last year for most Mainers to help make ends meet as a budget surplus ballooned.

Her administration designed the relief program to conform with federal tax code to avoid being subject to federal taxes or included in federal adjusted gross income calculations, said Sharon Huntley, spokesperson for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Senate President Troy Jackson called the confusion caused by the IRS "harmful and irresponsible."

"Democrats and Republicans worked together to create a program that would comply with federal tax laws and deliver for more than 800,000 Mainers," the Democrat from Allagash said in a statement Friday.

Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico -By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials.

The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and to exchange favors, seeking sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000.

Otero, a Republican elected as Torrance County clerk in 2020, was replaced in office last month by a decision of the board of county commissioners. The all-Republican board says Otero went missing from work and abandoned her duties. Linda Jaramillo was appointed in her place to serve as clerk through 2024.

Jacob Candelaria, an attorney for Otero, called the misconduct allegations by the State Ethics Commission "outlandish, sexist and politically motivated," and said that Otero has not abandoned her elected post.

"We intend to vigorously defend against these allegations," he said Friday.

Separately, Otero has petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate her as county clerk.

Otero's conduct has come under scrutiny at the same time that Torrance County officials grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems.

Torrance was one of a handful of rural counties in New Mexico that considered delaying certification of the results of its June 2022 primary election as angry crowds gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems. Commissioners later ordered a hand-tally of primary ballots and assigned a county manager to ensure adequate preparations for the general election.

Commissioners last year accused Otero in a censure resolution of harassing employees of the clerk's office and botching the certification of the county's ballot-counting machines in the run-up to the November 2022 election. Machines were recertified.

Otero's petition to the Supreme Court argues that county commissioners decided without proper evidence or due process that she had abandoned her duties as clerk. Otero also is challenging the constitutionality of a statute that was used to remove and replace her. The court has yet to respond.

Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional - By Andrew Dalton Ap Entertainment Writer

Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film "Rust."

"The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident," a court filing from Baldwin's attorneys said.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the Western, were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins' parents and sister filed a lawsuit over the shooting Thursday, after a similar suit filed by her husband and son was settled.

Baldwin's attorneys also filed a motion on Tuesday to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case, asserting that her position as a state lawmaker constitutionally prohibits her from holding any authority in a judicial capacity.

Baldwin's legal team is mounting an aggressive legal fight against the charges before he has even made his initial court appearance, which is scheduled to take place by videoconference later this month. Baldwin has not been arrested.

"Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the 'Rust' film set that led to Halyna Hutchins' death," district attorney's spokeswoman Heather Brewer said in an email.

She added that the prosecution team "will review all motions — even those given to the media before being served to the DA. However, the DA's and the special prosecutor's focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone — even celebrities with fancy attorneys — is held accountable under the law."

The manslaughter charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed include two alternative standards and sets of penalties, and a jury can decide which to pursue, according to prosecutors.

One version would require proof of negligence, which is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine under New Mexico law.

The second alternative is reckless disregard of safety "without due caution and circumspection." It carries a higher threshold of wrongdoing and includes the gun enhancement that could result in a mandatory five years in prison.

But legal experts said Baldwin has a strong chance of seeing it thrown out.

"This is a violation of the ex post facto clause of the constitution," said Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers. "The government can't pass a law and retroactively punish someone under that law. The judge is likely going to toss that enhancement and so Baldwin is just looking at a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail."

In court documents, the district attorney's office said reckless safety failures accompanied the film production from the outset, and that Baldwin's "deviation from known standards, practices and protocol directly caused" Hutchins' death.

They cited Baldwin's failure as an actor to appear for mandatory firearms training prior to filming and his decision as a producer to work with Gutierrez-Reed, who was an uncertified and inexperienced armorer.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas said when the charges were announced that they were "a terrible miscarriage of justice." He said Baldwin relied on the professionals with whom he worked and "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun."