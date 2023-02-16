THURS: NM religious leaders show public support for abortion, + More

NM religious leaders show public support for abortion - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Faith leaders from different denominations in New Mexico are encouraging lawmakers to expand legal protection for reproductive health care rights.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Justice released a letter with over 100 people from different churches around the state advocating for a person’s right to make their own decisions about reproductive health care.

Jamie Manson is the president of Catholics for Choice, a nonprofit reproductive advocacy organization that teamed up with the coalition. She spoke about the connection between religion and abortion rights.

“We support abortion access because it aligns with our Catholic social justice values of human dignity and individual conscience,” she said.

Not everyone feels the same.

People from different denominations signed the letter, but not everyone in each faith community supports abortion accessibility in the same way

“As leaders, we feel called to declare our support for a woman’s ability to access abortion and other reproductive healthcare services as a basic issue of health and safety for women and their families,” the letter read.

Manson said some churches have created a stigma around the topic of abortion, forcing “silence and shame around this issue.”

She said people who speak in support of it could be isolated from their religious communities or even lose church-controlled jobs.

She pushed for the passage of House Bill 7, which would protect anyone seeking either abortion or gender-affirming care from discrimination and stop local bans against the health care services. The legislation has passed two committees and needs approval from the House before it hits the Senate side.

Five Democratic lawmakers also just introduced a measure on Tuesday to codify some abortion access by protecting the right for people in New Mexico to give and receive abortions without being subject to lawsuits.

Manson added that lawmakers need to block House Bill 258, which would criminalize abortion when a fetal heartbeat is identified. That typically happens around five or six weeks into a pregnancy, before some people even experience symptoms.

“The assault we now see against reproductive freedom and LGBTQIA+ rights is the result of religious overreach led by Catholic bishops, men who will never ever be pregnant, men who have very few inroads into the lives of women,” she said.

The legislation, sponsored by election-denier Rep. John Block (R-Alamogordo), is scheduled for the House Health and Human Services Committee but isn’t likely to make it through the democratically controlled Roundhouse or past a governor that’s made expanding abortion access and protections her executive priorities.

New Mexico House budget plan would boost spending, savings - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A panel of New Mexico House lawmakers endorsed a $1 billion increase in annual state general fund spending Wednesday to raise public salaries, shore up rural health care networks and expand no-pay day care and college. The increase would tap into a financial windfall linked to robust local oil and natural gas production.

The budget plan for the coming fiscal year also responds to an eventual economic transition away from fossil fuels in the nation's No. 2 state for oil production by investing up to $850 million in a trust to generate earnings and sustain public services in future decades.

Democratic state Rep. Nathan Small, of Las Cruces, chair of the lead House budget-writing committee, said that a large deposit to the state's severance tax permanent fund makes sense in the long term.

"This one-time only (set-aside) pays for itself in roughly a decade," Small said. "At the same time, we're investing in agencies and prioritizing health care, education, infrastructure, economic development."

The House panel advanced the bill on a 14-3 vote. A House floor vote would send the bill to the state Senate for deliberation and possible adjustments. The Legislature has until March 18 to send a budget proposal to the governor.

The proposal would increase general fund spending by roughly 12% to $9.4 billion for the fiscal year starting in July 2023 and ending in June 2024. The budget plan includes a separate $1 billion increase in infrastructure spending and leaves room for about $1.1 billion in possible tax reductions or rebates.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advocating for $750 payments to tax filers and additional rate reductions for taxes on sales and services.

The budget proposal from House legislators includes an average pay increase of 5% for state employees and public school educators at an annual cost to taxpayers of roughly $234 million. Further pay increases are proposed for critical agencies and programs.

Lujan Grisham has urged legislators to boost teacher compensation by underwriting health care premiums by as much as $10,000 per person each year. The bill from legislators includes a more modest increase in medical care premiums for public school employees.

Medicaid spending would increase by $218 million in an effort to retain and recruit health care professionals by raising reimbursement rates to medical providers, under the proposal.

Public spending on daycare and prekindergarten programs overseen by the Early Childhood and Education and Care Department would increase by $135 million, or nearly 70%.

The budget blueprint also includes increased annual spending of $291 million for agencies that oversee oilfield, water and environmental regulations. It devotes $120 million to tuition-free college for in-state students. That scholarship program was initiated in the fall of 2022 amid a surge in enrollment.

Lujan Grisham has urged the Legislature to underwrite tuition-free college on a permanent basis. Small said the budget bill includes "guardrails" to monitor future increases in tuition.

The House budget plan would devote more than $100 million to business incentives and economic development initiatives, including $50 million for public-private partnerships on energy projects. Tourism spending would include an $11 million national publicity campaign

Republican state Rep. Cathrynn Brown, of Carlsbad, voted against the budget plan, objecting to the scale of spending on government programs.

"The overall spend and increase of 12% is just more than I would like to see," she said. "We've had successive years of large increases. And I'm looking into the future and thinking our best move right now is put more money into the permanent funds that will help us along for the future and take care of our next generations."

Former New Mexico lawmaker tapped for USDA leadership role - Associated Press

A former Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico has been nominated to serve as the next deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Xochitl Torres Small has been working as an undersecretary in the agency with a focus on rural development. Her nomination was announced Wednesday by the agency and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation.

Torres Small served on the House Agriculture Committee during her one term in Congress. For nearly two years, she has overseen loans and grants to provide infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion and business development as undersecretary for rural development.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement described Torres Small as an exemplary member of USDA leadership, saying she represents "the heart and soul of rural communities."

Torres Small started out as an organizer in southern New Mexico before joining former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall's team as a field representative. She also practiced water and natural resources law after earning a degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

In 2018, Torres Small won by less than 4,000 votes to flip a traditionally Republican-leaning district that spans oil and gas country, border communities and desert valleys known for their agricultural production.

She lost her re-election bid to Republican Yvette Herrell in 2020 and was tapped the following year by the Biden administration to lead the agency's rural development office. Her husband, Nathan Small, is a state lawmaker.

NMSU athletic director gets vote of confidence after hoops shutdown - By Eddie Pells Ap National Writer

New Mexico State's chancellor expressed his confidence in athletic director Mario Moccia on Wednesday, less than a week after the school's most high-profile sports program — the men's basketball team — was shut down for what the chancellor said was a culture of bad behavior, egregious violations of the student code of conduct and other "despicable acts."

In addition to backing Moccia, chancellor Dan Arvizu said at a news conference that he was confident the behavior that led to the cancellation of the season and firing of head coach Greg Heiar was not reflective of the athletic department or the school overall.

"Our review indicates that this culture of bad behavior is contained within the basketball program," Arvizu said.

He was speaking less than 24 hours after firing Heiar, whose program was sunk by a pair of scandals, both of which are subject to ongoing investigations. The latest was the hazing allegations reported to campus police last week by a player who said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him in the team locker room.

That came less than three months after the fatal shooting of a student at rival University of New Mexico in November. Surveillance video of the shooting shows New Mexico State player Mike Peake being shot at by that student, then responding by shooting the student as they ran through an apartment parking lot. Peake has been suspended from school but not charged in the incident.

Arvizu said the shooting, which had roots in a fight that Peake and others were involved in at an Aggies football game a month earlier, is still under investigation. He said players who are under investigation could be suspended from school, suspended from basketball or exonerated.

At a board of regents meeting held shortly after the fatal shooting, chair Ammu Devasthali said guns are not permitted on the university campus or on university trips.

Moccia, who appeared with Arvizu at the news conference, defended his hiring record over his eight years on the job, along with the vetting process he led on Heiar, who went 9-15 in his first season before it was abruptly halted.

"I made a list of every coach I've hired ... and, you know, we have an excellent batting average," Moccia said. "Nobody bats a thousand. But surely, tremendously disappointed in this outcome, specifically for this victim, but for everyone involved. We'll go back and look at our processes."

The AD also was pressed on whether Heiar ultimately bore responsibility for Peake and his teammates being out after curfew on the night of the shooting in Albuquerque.

"What my heart tells me is that when you're sound asleep in your bed and you're awoken and a situation has occurred, what is your direct responsibility?" Moccia said. "However, setting the culture matters, and for individuals to think that the night before a big game, to get out of a room and do some things we would never condone, is certainly troubling."

Heiar coached 22 games after the Nov. 19 shooting. His firing — which Arvizu said was "with cause," meaning the school isn't obligated to pay him — came after the hazing allegations surfaced, and after Arvizu called off the season. The chancellor said the coach had not been cooperating with investigators. Arvizu also said the fates of the rest of the coaching staff, along with players involved, would be determined after the multiple investigations are complete.

Safe, however, is Moccia, who is in charge of a basketball program that, more than any other sport, puts New Mexico State and its 14,000-student campus in Las Cruces, on the map. The Aggies have made 26 March Madness trips over their long history and have long drawn more nationwide attention than their football or any other team.

"He still has my confidence to turn this problem around," Arvizu said. "Clearly there are some issues that we need to see why it took so long to understand that there was an issue. But I think there's plenty of evidence to support this particular incident, or set of incidents, is contained within the basketball program and primarily as a coach's responsibility. The oversight of that is in question, and we'll continue to look at that."

Snowstorms moving out of Southwest; bitter cold to continue - Associated Press

A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow that shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico was making its way out of the region late Wednesday. But unseasonably cold weather with bitter wind chills was forecast to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest into Friday.

"High temperatures on Thursday and low temperatures Friday morning will be unseasonably cold areawide," the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Wednesday afternoon. "Conditions will improve over the weekend with warmer temperatures and dry conditions."

Several stretches of Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff, Arizona, were closed off and on Wednesday because of multiple crashes and spinoffs after a foot of snow fell in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The same was true with a couple of stretches of U.S. Highway 60 in New Mexico south of Albuquerque. Fifteen inches (38 cm) of snow was reported at Los Alamos and schools were closed in Santa Fe.

A winter storm warning was set to expire Wednesday evening in northern Arizona and New Mexico. But bitterly cold temperatures were forecast Wednesday night into Thursday from as far west as the Sierra Nevada to the New Mexico-Texas Line.

Temperatures were expected to drop below zero around Lake Tahoe, as cold as minus 6 Fahrenheit at Truckee, California. Lows early Thursday were expected to drop to minus 10 in Ely, Nevada near the Utah line.

In New Mexico, the temperatures fell early Wednesday to minus 28 at Angel Fire, minus 6 at Taos. Winds gusted up to 46 mph in Albuquerque.

In Flagstaff, where schools also were closed Wednesday, it was expected to be even colder overnight into Thursday, with raw temperatures around zero and wind chills as low as minus 13 (minus 25 C).

Even deserts cities like Phoenix and Tucson were expected to see temperatures drop below freezing.