MON: Court upholds ban against politician and trump supporter Griffin, +More

Court upholds ban against Cowboys for Trump co-founder — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court rejected a final appeal for reconsideration by a New Mexico politician and Donald Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The court on Thursday closed out an appeal initiated last year by Cowboys for Trump co-founder and former County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Justices cited missed court filing deadlines by Griffin in rejecting his appeal.

With Griffin's banishment from elected office in September 2022, a Santa Fe-based District Court became the first to remove or bar an elected official in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol building that disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, without going inside the building. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

On Friday, Griffin accused New Mexico's high court of endorsing a "fraud pie," and vowed to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

At trial in Santa Fe, Griffin invoked free speech guarantees in his defense and said his banishment from public office disenfranchises his political constituents in Otero County.

"The fight is far from over," Griffin said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Griffin was barred from office under provisions of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which holds that anyone who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution can be barred from office for engaging in insurrection or rebellion. The provisions were put in place shortly after the Civil War.

Beyond New Mexico, Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states — including New York, Connecticut and Virginia — have proposed legislation this year that would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer.

But in some instances, charges and convictions in the Jan. 6 riots haven't dampened personal political ambitions.

Republican Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the Jan. 6 riot, announced plans last month to run for a U.S. House seat in 2024.

A judge in Alaska ruled in December that a state legislator with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office because he had no specific intent to "further the Oath Keeper's words or actions aimed at overthrowing the United States government."

Griffin, a 48-year-old former rodeo rider and former pastor, helped found Cowboys for Trump in 2019. The promotional group staged horseback parades to spread the former president's conservative message about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions.

Last year, Griffin voted twice as a county commissioner against certifying New Mexico's June 7 primary election, in a standoff over election integrity fueled by conspiracy theories about the security of voting equipment in the Republican-dominated county.

New Mexico bill seeks school board transparency, training — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

School board members across New Mexico would be required to disclose campaign contributions under a measure that cleared its first legislative hurdle on Saturday.

Currently only school board members representing districts that have more than 12,000 students are required to report donations, a threshold met by only four of the state's 89 districts.

"In the interest of transparency and fairness, communities, individuals, New Mexicans in small towns deserve to know what campaign contributions have been received by the candidates just as much as people in large towns do," said Rep. Natalie Figueroa of Albuquerque. "So we're striking that exemption and saying, 'Everybody, just everybody declare your campaign contributions.'"

The measure also would codify training requirements for board members and allow members to apply for a waiver to avoid state statutes prohibiting the hiring of family members. Supporters say it's often difficult for school districts in small communities to recruit people, and a waiver option could help.

Opponents say some mandates outlined in the bill would be burdensome, particularly the reporting of campaign contributions. They say candidates often use their own money to run and never receive outside donations.

Dymorie Maker, a member of the Lovington School Board and president of the New Mexico School Boards Association, said almost 60% of state school boards are in tiny communities.

"I grew up in a small community," she told the lawmakers. "If you want to know who, what, where, when and how much, go to the post office, go to the coffee shop — it's there. This is a punitive measure in these small communities."

The legislation's goal is to boost the quality of local school boards with enhanced training, accountability and transparency through reporting. It was developed by the nonpartisan group Think New Mexico, which recommended such reforms as part of a roadmap released last year amid persistent poor student performance.

Many districts already support training opportunities for board members when it comes to the legal aspects of their duties. But supporters said the legislation would go one step further by codifying training requirements and ensuring that members are up to speed on financing, budgeting and fiduciary responsibilities.

They also pointed to the importance of board members being knowledgeable about how they can evaluate the academic achievement of students and use data to set goals for each school.

Fred Nathan, executive director of Think New Mexico, said the role of a school board in determining the quality of public schools is often overlooked.

"School boards approve the district's budget, hire the superintendent and ultimately set the tone, culture and expectations for superintendents and schools," he said.

The measure also would require that board meetings be webcast and the recordings archived for public access.

The Legislature has reached the midpoint of its 60-day session, and the bill would have to clear one more committee before being taken up by the full House.

New Mexico Film Office qualifies 8 studios; 21 now statewide — Associated Press

The New Mexico Film Office has announced eight new qualified filming facilities around the state.

"Finding studio space is an industry-wide problem," Film Office director Amber Dodson told the Albuquerque Journal, "With the newly certified sites, it helps create the space we need for productions because there is so much demand for space."

Productions utilizing qualified facilities in New Mexico, as per the state's film incentive, are eligible for a 5% uplift on qualifying expenditures.

Dodson said with the eight additions, the list of Qualified Production Facilities is now 21 statewide.

The Journal said Albuquerque will be adding two new qualified production facilities: Hanover Studios, located on Albuquerque's West Side, and The Studios at Journal Center.

Hanover Studios offers a newly built 25,000 square-foot stage. A second duplicate stage is planned.

The Studios at Journal Center includes a 23,146 square-foot stage, a 21,000 square-foot mill space, dock access, a 10,000 square-foot space for production offices, as well as parking.

Dodson said the Santa Fe area now boasts two more qualified production facilities with Santa Fe Midtown Studios and Stanley Ranch, a standing set movie ranch located south of Santa Fe in the town of Stanley.

Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico finds new home in Colorado — Associated Press

A Bengal tiger cub found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate last month now has a new home in Colorado.

Officials at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, where the 4-month-old cub has been receiving care, told the Albuquerque Journal that he was transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

Caretakers there have named him Duke after Albuquerque's nickname of Duke City.

Albuquerque police officers served search warrants Jan. 10 on two residences in response to tips that a tiger was being illegally held at one of them.

Authorities spotted a blood trail and followed it to an unlocked trailer and that's where the tiger was found.

New Mexico bans residents from keeping tigers as pets and federal law now prohibits private owners from keeping tigers as pets or for breeding purposes.

BioPark Zoo officials said the cub could not stay with them because he was too "people-oriented." Also, he will eventually grow to be 400 pounds with long claws that can easily kill.

He had to undergo a 30-day quarantine period there. During that time, the zoo worked with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to find the tiger a permanent home.

Because his genetic lineage was unknown, the animal was ineligible for a breeding program or zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Florida man sentenced in New Mexico pile-up that killed 4 — Associated Press

A Florida man who New Mexico authorities say drove recklessly before causing a pile-up that killed four people has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Thursday that 50-year-old Alexis Riego, of Merritt Island, Florida, received a sentence of five years and 10 months for the 2019 crash.

He will then serve three years of supervised release.

A federal jury convicted him in September of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Riego was driving a commercial vehicle on Sept. 7, 2019 when he crashed into a line of cars in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near the Laguna Pueblo, according to court documents. The crash caused a six-car pile-up. Besides the four fatalities, two others were injured.

Prosecutors say Riego was speeding and using his cellphone. They say Riego was video chatting at the time.