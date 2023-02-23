THURS: Court Okays federal cattle shooting operation, + More

US gets OK for cattle-shooting operation in New Mexico — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A U.S. district judge on Wednesday cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico.

Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as 150 "unauthorized" cows on public land was a violation of federal regulations and amounted to animal cruelty.

After listening to arguments that stretched throughout the day, Judge James Browning denied the request, saying the ranchers failed to make their case. He also said the U.S. Forest Service is charged with managing the wilderness for the benefit of the public, and the operation would further that aim.

"No one disputes that the Gila cattle need to be removed and are doing significant damage to the Gila Wilderness," Browning wrote. "The court does not see a legal prohibition on the operation. It would be contrary to the public interest to stop the operation from proceeding."

Plans by the Forest Service call for shooting the cattle with a high-powered rifle from a helicopter and leaving the carcasses in the Gila Wilderness. It was estimated by attorneys for the ranchers that 65 tons of dead animals would be left in the forest for months until they decompose or are eaten by scavengers.

Officials closed a large swath of the forest Monday and were scheduled to begin the shooting operation Thursday.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association, individual ranchers and the Humane Farming Association filed a complaint in federal court Tuesday, alleging that agency officials were violating their own regulations and overstepping their authority.

The complaint stated that court intervention was necessary to put an immediate stop to "this unlawful, cruel, and environmentally harmful action, both now and in the future."

The ranchers had argued that the case could set a precedent for how federal officials handle unbranded livestock on vacant allotments or deal with other land management conflicts across the West.

"There's a severe danger here, not just in this particular case and the horrific results that it will actually bare if this is allowed to go forward. But it also has long-term ramifications for the power of federal agencies to disregard their regulations that they themselves passed," Daniel McGuire, an attorney for the ranchers, told the judge.

The Gila National Forest issued its final decision to gun down the wayward cattle last week amid pressure from environmental groups that have raised concerns that cattle are compromising water quality and habitat for other species as they trample stream banks in sensitive areas.

Much of the debate during Wednesday's hearing centered on whether the animals were unauthorized livestock or feral cows, as the Forest Service has been referring to them.

Ranchers said the cattle in question were the descendants of cows that legally grazed the area in the 1970s before the owner went out of business. They pointed to DNA and genetic markers, saying the temperament of the animals doesn't mean they cease to be domesticated livestock.

As defined in Forest Service regulations, unauthorized livestock refers to any cattle, sheep, goats or hogs that are not authorized by permit to be grazing on national forest land. The regulations calls for an impoundment order to be issued and the livestock rounded up, with lethal action being a final step for those that aren't captured.

Despite issuing such an order earlier this month, the agency argued it wasn't required to follow the removal procedures outlined by the regulations because the cattle don't fit the definition of livestock since they aren't domesticated or being kept or raised by any individual.

Government attorney Andrew Smith said the cows have no pedigree.

"So it does make a difference what these cows are. They're multigenerations of wildness going on," he said.

The judge agreed.

Smith also argued that Congress has charged the Forest Service with protecting national forest land and that eradicating the cattle would put an end to decades of damage. He said previous gathering efforts over the decades only put a dent in the population but that an aerial shooting operation in 2022 was able to take out 65 cows in two days.

Had the project been delayed, Smith suggested that the population would rebound and last year's effort would be wasted.

McGuire countered that Congress conferred authority on the Forest Service to make rules and regulations to protect and preserve the forest, not a license for the agency to do anything it wants.

New Mexico bills safeguard abortion, gender-affirming care — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A New Mexico legislative panel advanced a bill to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state interference, prosecution or extradition attempts, as Democratic leaders seek to shore up existing rights to abortion access for residents as well as visitors from states with bans on the procedure.

A 5-3 vote on partisan lines with Republicans in opposition sent the bill to a second committee hearing before it can go to a full Senate vote. Legislators have until March 18 to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who won reelection last year on pledges to safeguard abortion access.

Lujan Grisham joined a group of 20 governors this week in launching a network intended to strengthen abortion access in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court decision nixing a woman's constitutional right to end a pregnancy and shifting regulatory powers to state governments.

A bill from New Mexico legislators including Democratic state Sens. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque and Brenda McKenna of Corrales would provide new legal protections for local abortion providers and recipients — prohibiting any related discrimination by local medical licensing boards and banning or limiting cooperation by New Mexico state and local government with out-of-state interests that try and interfere with reproductive health care.

"We want to make sure that our providers are protected so that they are not criminalized by Texas or some other state," Lopez told a Senate panel.

Public prosecutors can file civil charges linked to interference with reproductive health care, with fines for convictions of up to $5,000 per violation, and $10,000 for attempting to circumvent some provisions. Individuals can sue independently for damages.

"What we don't want to see in our state ... is providers paranoid when they do their jobs, and patients paranoid," said Kat Sánchez of Bold Futures, a New Mexico-based abortion rights group.

The New Mexico state House on Tuesday endorsed companion legislation that would ensure statewide access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care, on a 38-31 vote. At least two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico recently approved restrictions on abortion under ordinances that are being challenged by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

Both bills extend similar protections to gender-affirming health care as abortion. Gender-affirming health care is defined broadly in the bills as "psychological, behavioral, surgical, pharmaceutical and medical care, services and supplies provided to support an individual's gender identity."

More than a dozen states have bills to prohibit gender-affirming health care for young people being brought before legislatures this year. Some seek to ban treatment for gender dysphoria — which is defined as the distress caused by a person's gender assigned at birth not matching the gender with which they identify — until the person is in their 20s.

Republican state Sen. Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras, a surgeon by profession, cautioned New Mexico Senate colleagues Wednesday against writing into law a "specific health care model" concerning gender-affirming care, and expressed fear of an ideological divide on medical care.

"We have to learn how to live together. We have to be neighbors with Oklahoma and Texas," Schmedes said. "This bill kind of scares me in a way that we're headed toward that national divorce that people are talking about."

In 2021, New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures, ensuring access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest — Associated Press

A winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers and shut down major roadways in northern Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday and is expected to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest through Friday. Another storm could be close behind.

Ten inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in the mountains of northeast Arizona, with wind-whipped drifts up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) high near McNary, south of Holbrook, the National Weather Service said.

Another 15 to 21 inches (38 to 43 centimeters) is possible by midday Friday in Flagstaff, where the local National Weather Service office was among those without power much of Wednesday.

It said the heaviest snow was expected Thursday afternoon into the night, with periods of "near-blizzard conditions possible," snowfall up to a half-inch (1.2 centimeters) per hour and visibility under a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) at times.

"Unnecessary travel is HIGHLY discouraged," the service in Flagstaff said. "Unsettled winter weather will continue Thursday through early Friday, and again Saturday night through Sunday."

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning was in effect through Saturday in upper elevations of the southern Sierra Nevada above Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Wind chill factors could drop to 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus-40 Celsius). As much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow is possible there with winds gusting to 60 mph (96 kph) before the next storm makes its way across Nevada into Arizona, the weather service said.

Farther north at Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada line, a foot (30 cm) or more of snow was expected on the ridgetops, with winds gusting up to 75 mph (120 kph).

"A cold and stormy period will continue through the end of February and into the beginning of March," the National Weather Service in Reno said. "Anticipate several rounds of snow at all elevations. ... High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s, even in the warmest valleys through Friday."

In Arizona, stretches of Interstate 40 reopened Wednesday, but the road remained closed into Wednesday evening in both directions out of Flagstaff for about 180 miles (289 km) from Winslow to U.S. 93 at Kingman near the California and Nevada borders.

State police in New Mexico said they were shutting down I-40 on-ramps in Gallup, just across the Arizona line, but would keep one open for residents and drivers seeking overnight accommodations "due to extreme weather."

More than 5,700 homes were without power in the morning in metro Phoenix along with 10,000 in the Flagstaff area, where snowfall and wind gusts of 68 mph caused whiteout conditions.

The highest gusts in Arizona registered 85 mph (136 kph) off I-17, about halfway between Flagstaff and Phoenix, the service said. The Arizona Department of Transportation took the rare step of preemptively closing major roads.

High wind gusts also resulted in 66 flights being canceled and 45 others delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a gust of 51 mph (82 kph) at Tucson International Airport was the strongest recorded in February in the last 50 years.