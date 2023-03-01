WED: New Mexico lawmakers contemplate election-security measures, + More

New Mexico lawmakers contemplate election-security measures - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico legislators are contemplating a long list of new security safeguards in response to drive-by shootings on the homes of lawmakers in Albuquerque, threats against election officials and anxiety about firearms at polling sites.

The initiatives would remove home addresses of some elected officials from government websites, provide felony sanctions for intimidation of election regulators, suspend disruptive poll observers and ban firearms at polling places with few exceptions.

With House votes pending on several election-security measures, Democratic House Speaker Javier Martínez favors changes.

"The trust that many of us had has been broken a little bit," Martínez said. "The people who have to go work in these polling locations, I feel, are already underpaid, overworked, underappreciated. I don't know why we would put them in positions where they feel vulnerable."

One bill would protect election officials, from the secretary of state to county and municipal elections clerks, from intimidation — defined as inducing or attempting to induce fear. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver last year reported threats against her to the FBI and went into hiding previously, while county clerks have reported threats and harassment in recent years.

A violation would be punishable as a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in prison. The state Senate endorsed the proposal on 38-0 vote, with House deliberations now pending.

Another bill would allow elected and appointed government officials to designate their home address as confidential on election and financial disclosure forms, prohibiting publication on government websites or disclosure through public records requests.

That measure was introduced by a Republican lawmaker and supporters include Democratic Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque. Police say a gunman fired multiple rounds from a pistol into Lopez's home, where her 10-year-old daughter was sleeping — during a series of drive-by shootings in December and January at the homes of Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.

"I understand the issue on transparency, but the day and time that we're in, we really have to rethink what we are doing," said Lopez, who voted in favor of confidential addresses.

Prosecutors allege the attacks in Albuquerque were orchestrated by an unsuccessful Republican candidate for the New Mexico House, Solomon Peña, who had refused to accept his loss in last fall's election. Police say Peña hired four people to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers. Peña has pleaded not guilty.

There were no injuries, but the attacks provided a violent reminder that the false claims about a stolen election persist in posing a danger to public officials and democratic institutions.

Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said that confidential addresses would make it more difficult to confirm whether candidates and elected officials live in the district they claim to represent. Property records would still provide public information about home ownership, though not necessarily residency.

"How do you know that the elected individual lives in the district in which they are registered?" Majors said. "We believe that information should be public."

Other states including Oklahoma allow judicial officials to keep home addresses confidential.

A New Mexico elections bill from Democratic state Sens. Katy Duhigg of Albuquerque and Leo Jaramillo of Espanola would require training for election watchers and challengers who observe voting activities. Observes removed for minor breeches of conduct would have to sit out the next election cycle too.

Poll challengers and watchers have traditionally functioned as an essential element of electoral transparency at polling locations, acting as the eyes and ears of major political parties to help ensure that the mechanics of voting are administered fairly and accurately. But election regulators in several states have grown weary of aggressive poll watchers.

Leading Democratic legislators also are backing a bill to prohibit firearms at all New Mexico polling places during elections, with exceptions for law enforcement and privately contracted security. Under current state law, firearms can be carried openly or with a concealed handgun permit at voting locations that aren't on school grounds.

The bill passed the state Senate on a 28-9 vote that divided Republicans, with some arguing that concealed weapons make polling places safer.

New Mexico would join at least 12 other states that prohibit guns and weapons at polling places, including neighboring Texas and Arizona.

19 wild cows killed in US aerial shooting operation - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A specialized team of wildlife managers has killed 19 wild cows in the Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico as part of a contested project to rid the area of the unauthorized animals.

The three-day operation used a helicopter and high powered rifles to take out the cows in a rugged area where federal officials and environmentalists say the animals have been trampling stream banks, damaging habitat for other species and ruining water quality.

The U.S. Forest Service had estimated there were as many as 150 of the unauthorized cows in an area along the Gila River.

The agency said Tuesday that searches were conducted with the naked eye and through thermal imagery. The crew spotted significant numbers of elk, deer, javelina and even rabbits — but no additional cattle were found following the operation.

The carcasses will be left in the forest to decompose and the Forest Service plans to monitor the area.

Ranchers had opposed the project, saying rounding up the animals and removing them would have been a more humane way to clear them out of the wilderness. They accused the Forest Service of violating its own policies, but a federal judge denied their request to sideline the project, saying the cows were indeed feral and the Forest Service had the authority to kill them.

Gila Forest Supervisor Camille Howes said a combination of ground-based and aerial removal efforts since October 2021 have substantially reduced the feral cattle population.

"We are committed to removing these feral cattle as safely, efficiently, and humanely as possible to ensure a Gila Wilderness that is safe and resilient for generations to come," she said in a statement.

She also said the Forest Service is committed to working with the ranching community and will coordinate with permittees to remove any branded cattle from areas where they're not supposed to be.

Ranchers have said fewer people are maintaining fences and the rural neighbors who used to help corral wayward cows are gone. Some have left the business because of worsening drought, making water scarce for cattle, and skyrocketing costs for feed and other supplies.

Increased use of public lands — including hunting and hiking — also has resulted in knocked-down fences, the ranchers said. Elk, too, are to blame for damaging fences meant to keep cows in check.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even weighed in on the fight over the Gila's wild cows, saying last week that the federal government needed to do a better job of listening to residents.

The Forest Service on Tuesday reiterated its position that killing the cows was "the most efficient and humane way to deal with this issue."

Governor sets gun bill priorities - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

As some gun bills encounter hiccups moving through the Legislature, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’s setting priorities with Democratic leadership.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the governor addressed a group of young people advocating for gun restrictions at the Roundhouse Tuesday, assuring them that — despite the challenges — several of the proposals would reach her desk.

Her comments came the day after a bill that would have banned automatic firearms, semiautomatic pistols and hollow-point ammunition stalled in a Senate committee, tabled by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. That signals potential trouble for another bill that would ban AR-15-style rifles.

While Lujan Grisham told the Journal she’d continue to fight for the ban, she also says she’s narrowing her focus to what she called her “must have” gun bills.

Those include a two-week waiting period to purchase a firearm — which is awaiting debate on the House floor — and raising the age to buy or own an automatic or semiautomatic firearm to 21.

Meanwhile, legislation that would prohibit guns within 100 feet of an election polling place and a proposal to require owners to safely store their firearms away from minors both passed out of committees this week.

Police: Motive for Albuquerque double homicide still unknown - Associated Press

Authorities have yet to determine why a man fatally stabbed two people before shooting himself last week at an Albuquerque home.

The offender's name hasn't been released, as his relatives have not yet been notified, police said Monday.

An off-duty state parks ranger found 25-year-old Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia lying unresponsive in the street Thursday morning. He had been stabbed multiple times and died after being taken to a hospital.

A trail of blood led to a home, where officers found 36-year-old Danay Morales-Hernandez and the offender dead inside, according to police.

Morales-Hernandez was stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy. A gun was found at the scene and neighbors had reported hearing gunshots that morning.

All three individuals knew each other, according to police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. No other details of their relationship have been released.

Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin confronted a trial by jury Tuesday on charges that he failed to register a political organization without filing related public financial disclosures.

The two-day trial began Tuesday with jury selection in state District Court at Alamogordo, the New Mexico community where Griffin served as an Otero County commissioner until he was banished from office last year for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

In 2019, Griffin forged a group of rodeo acquaintances into the promotional group called Cowboys for Trump, which staged horseback parades to spread President Donald Trump's conservative message about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions.

But Griffin has resisted pressure to register the group as a political committee, including filing an unsuccessful petition to the 10th District Court of Appeals.

The secretary of state's office prevailed in a June 2020 arbitration decision that ordered Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee, file expenditure and contribution reports and pay a fine of $7,800.

State prosecutors accuse Griffin of a misdemeanor violation of failing to register as a political group, which is punishable by up to a year in prison and an additional $1,000 fine.

Contacted Monday, Griffin expressed concern that registering Cowboys for Trump as a political group could lead to reprisals against donors.

He invoked free speech protections and said Cowboys for Trump used donations to travel and espouse support for conservative ideals, without raising money for a political candidate.

"All I wanted to do was speak on behalf of an 'America First' agenda, which should all be protected under the First Amendment," he said. "I don't want the state of New Mexico to know who has supported Cowboys for Trump. It's about protecting donors."

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, without going inside the building. Last year, he became the first elected official to be banished from elected office in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol building that disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

In court testimony, State Elections Director Mandy Vigil said that state regulators typically negotiate with political groups to encourage registration without seeking sanctions.

"We have not had to escalate the process for any other political committee," Vigil said.

Endangered Mexican wolf population makes strides in US - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Endangered Mexican gray wolves are making more strides, as more breeding pairs and pups have been documented since reintroduction efforts began in the southwestern U.S. more than two decades ago, federal wildlife managers said Tuesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released the results of its annual survey in New Mexico and Arizona, saying this is the first time the population has topped 200 and the seventh straight year that the numbers have trended upward.

In all, at least 241 of the predators were counted, marking a nearly 23% increase over the previous year and a doubling of the population since 2017.

Since the first wolf release in 1998, the program has had its share of fits and starts due to illegal killings, a lack of genetic diversity and legal wrangling over management.

"To go from zero wild Mexican wolves at the start to 241 today is truly remarkable," Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator Brady McGee said in a statement.

The annual count started in November, with members of the interagency field team conducting ground and aerial surveys of a rugged forested area along the Arizona-New Mexico line. Aside from tracking radio-collared wolves, they used remote cameras and collected scat to estimate the population.

The work is done over the winter when the population is most stable.

It's estimated that thousands of Mexican wolves once roamed from central Mexico to New Mexico, southern Arizona and Texas. Predator eradication programs began in the late 1800s and within several decades, the wolves were all but eliminated from the wild.

The rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America, Mexican wolves were listed as endangered in the 1970s and a U.S.-Mexico captive breeding program was started with the seven remaining wolves in existence.

Wolf-livestock conflicts have been a major challenge of the reintroduction program over the past two decades, with ranchers saying the killing of livestock by wolves remains a threat to their livelihood despite efforts by wildlife managers to scare the wolves away and reimburse some of the losses.

Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department Mexican Wolf Coordinator, said recovery for any endangered species is difficult and this has proven to be the case for the Mexican wolf. Still, he described growth over the last year as stunning.

"By every possible measure, progress was made," he said, pointing to 31 breeding pairs that produced 121 pups, about two-thirds of which survived to the time of the count. The survival rate for pups in their first year is typically around 50%.

The field team was able to capture and collar 21 wolves during the survey. Officials said the additional collars will help them gain a better understanding of wolf activity and help with on-the-ground management.

The cross-fostering of captive bred pups with packs in the wild also has added to the population and has helped to address concerns about genetic diversity. This year, two of the 11 pups that were fostered survived.

Officials also documented the lowest annual total of wolf deaths since 2017 — six in Arizona and six in New Mexico for 2022. In 2020, 29 wolves were reported dead and another 25 the following year.

Environmental groups celebrated the numbers but cautioned Tuesday that more work needs to be done to improve genetics among the wild population and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs to allow wolves to roam beyond what they call arbitrary boundaries that have been established for the recovery area.

Citing low survival rates for cross-fostered pups, the groups have been pushing for more family groups — adult wolves with pups — to be released into the wild.