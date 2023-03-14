TUES: Voting rights expansion bill heads to governor, + More

Voting rights expansion bill heads to governor - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

A bill to expand voting rights and accessibility is on its way to the governor’s desk for her signature.

The House of Representatives on Monday concurred with amendments made to House Bill 4 by a vote of 42-25, split along party lines.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has expressed her support for the voting rights bill and is expected to sign the legislation. Similar legislation died after a filibuster last legislative session.

This bill would require ballot drop boxes in every county, restore the right to vote for someone convicted of a felony once released from a correctional facility and enact the Native American Voting Rights Act, which includes measures to expand early voting opportunities, boost resources and change precinct boundaries.

That would all start up in July 2023 if the legislation is signed.

There are also provisions to create a permanent absentee voter list and make elections a school holiday. If signed, those sections won’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2024, meaning it wouldn’t be in time for the regular local election in November 2023.

Another section that’ll take a while to start is automatic voter registration, with an opt-out option for voters, at local or state public offices. That would take effect July 2025.

The Senate lawmakers changed a couple of things to the bill while it was on their side. The discussion on Monday was limited to those changes.

One of the amendments clarified the definition of a correctional facility — a public- or private-owned jail, prison or other detention facility confining an adult.

Rep. Randall Pettigrew (R-Lovington) asked if someone convicted of a felony who’s released from detainment but still has to comply with parole standards and wear an ankle bracelet can still vote under this legislation.

Bill sponsor Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque) answered yes but said repeatedly that this question is beyond the scope of that definition amendment.

“I do appreciate you giving me a little bit of latitude,” Pettigrew said. “I was just trying to understand with the new definition of correctional facility if that fell within or outside of that.”

Rep. Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park) said she’s disappointed a halfway house isn’t a correctional facility under this bill. Rep. Greg Nilbert (R-Roswell) also expressed concern with another change not made to add monitoring provisions to ballot box locations.

New Mexico lawmakers hash out record $9.6B spending plan - Associated Press

New Mexico lawmakers have tapped into a financial windfall linked to robust oil and natural gas production to craft a nearly $9.6 billion state budget that includes record-high spending, but some lawmakers are concerned that such spending isn't sustainable.

The proposal cleared the Senate late Sunday but not before tweaks were made by a key committee to restore funding that had been cut earlier in the process.

The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said he tried to be transparent in his handling of the spending bill while it worked its way through the chamber, and he was among those suggesting the state could be in for another roller coaster ride of dramatic spending increases followed by painful cuts.

"New Mexico had better be prepared in our future for the plateauing of oil and gas, and that's not too many years away," said Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup, the committee chairman.

Democratic Sen. Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi joined all 15 Republican senators in voting against the proposed budget. It now goes back to the House to consider the Senate's changes.

Some senators said the last minute changes were necessary to ensure Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would sign the budget.

Those changes included revised language for how roughly $250 million should be spent to extend New Mexico's public school calendar. Another item restored $2 million for the Department of Game and Fish to protect threatened species.

Republican Sen. Pat Woods called the Senate vote the culmination of "some of the worst policymaking in this state's history."

"Our booming energy industry gave us an opportunity to make a generational difference in this state. Instead, the Legislature has caved to the political will of the governor and those who have her ear," he said in a statement.

Some Democrats also voiced frustration. Democratic Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces said more could have been done to fund programs aimed at preventing child abuse at a time when the state is seeing a financial windfall.

As it stands, the budget would provide average 6% salary increases for state workers and teachers. It also would appropriate $100 million in one-time funding for recruiting law enforcement officers.

The governor and lawmakers had entered the 60-day session with similar spending plans. Key disagreements then surfaced, with those areas centering on funding levels for child care assistance programs and a tuition-free college scholarship program that has been championed by Lujan Grisham.

In the House, lawmakers on Sunday endorsed a package that includes $500 tax rebates for each filer. The measure, which needs Senate approval, also calls for income tax cuts and reducing the gross receipts tax paid by shoppers.

Republican Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho and six of his GOP colleagues joined with the Democratic majority in voting for the measure. Harper said the size of the tax package was significant.

"We've never seen something like this before," he said. "This is really an opportunity to do some great things."

Gun laws, campus policies perplex college sports programs - By Eddie Pells Ap National Writer

At Alabama, one of the team's best players allegedly delivered a gun that was used in a fatal shooting. At New Mexico State, a player avoided charges for shooting and killing a student in what he said was self-defense, even though he was carrying a gun in violation of school rules.

At Michigan State, sports were suspended after gun violence on campus left three students dead. At LSU, the team's leading wide receiver was arrested, but not charged, for carrying a gun through the French Quarter in New Orleans.

The headlines over the past few months illustrate the challenge for athletic departments in determining how gun laws in their states and regulations at their schools should be applied to their programs and communicated to their players. An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen schools in the NCAA tournaments shows a wide range of policies that govern guns at those schools and uneven efforts to regulate them.

"I have no idea," Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo told AP when asked what he should say to players who legally possess a gun. "Whatever the law is, you can't supersede the law on your team or in your program."

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans, when asked about his own team's gun policy: "That's a good question. Not sure I know the correct answer to that right now."

The NCAA has no gun policy on its books, calling it a law-enforcement issue. That means rules for sports teams, if they exist, are derived from a mixture of state laws, university policies and, in some cases, supplements to those policies in the student-athlete handbooks. In some instances, coaches implement their own team rules. But as cases across the country have shown — just in the past four months alone — there is confusion, mixed messages and what some perceive as seat-of-the-pants decision-making on issues that can have life-or-death consequences.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart said he's been "yelled at by my superiors" over the years when he brings up sensitive topics such as guns to his players. So, he says, he treads lightly on the subject.

"Now, should you be driving around with a gun in your glove compartment or whatever?" Smart said. "I'm not passing judgment on anyone anywhere else as it relates to that. But no, our players should not be doing that and I should not be doing that. And so I don't, and they don't."

Guns are prohibited in buildings on the Marquette campus in Milwaukee. At Kansas State, concealed weapons are allowed on campus, so long as they are legally owned.

"We have to explain to them why we feel like one decision may be, in this moment in time, a little more prudent than another decision in another moment of their life," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "Like, later on in life, if they want to get a license, that's fine. But right now, in this moment, it may not be as wise for you."

The AP's analysis found that in many instances, school policies differ from state to state, and sometimes from campus to campus within the same state. Most student-athlete handbooks simply reiterate school policy regarding weapons.

In Texas, open carry is not allowed at either the University of Houston or at the University of Texas in Austin, the site of a 1966 mass shooting from the clock tower on campus. But concealed carry is allowed in some areas of each campus, the listings of which are available on the school websites.

The NCAA bans guns on the premises of its championship events, presumably meaning the Final Four sites — in Dallas (women) and Houston (men) — will be gun free.

In Alabama, a state law that went into effect this year made it legal to openly carry a gun without a permit. Still, guns are prohibited on campus. Police say Alabama star Brandon Miller delivered a gun to a teammate and another person who are charged with the Jan. 15 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Miller has not been charged with a crime and has continued to play for his team, which is the overall top seed in the tournament that gets into full swing Thursday. But the school's handling of Miller's status in the aftermath of the shooting underscores the confusion over the topic.

There was more than a month between the killing and police testimony that Miller had brought the gun to his teammate, Darius Miles, who was removed from the team after he was charged, then later indicted, in Harris' death.

"Our role in a criminal investigation is to support law enforcement, not to conduct our own investigation -- and not to interfere with their efforts," athletic director Greg Byrne said in an ESPN interview.

At New Mexico State, campus officials appeared unprepared to deal with a shooting that resulted in the death of a student from University of New Mexico. NMSU forward Mike Peake said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Brandon Travis last November while the Aggies were on a road trip in Albuquerque.

Guns are prohibited on New Mexico State's campus and on school road trips. Still, police say Peake brought the gun with him on the team bus; it took the school 16 days to permanently suspend him from the team after the shooting.

"I don't know if it's a rule you talk about with the players, that you can't bring a gun on the bus," said Rus Bradburd, a former coach and current professor at New Mexico State whose book, "All the Dreams We've Dreamed," tells the story of gun violence and basketball in Chicago. "But do you need to write that down? It's like, I always wear pants to a faculty meeting, but that's not anywhere in the bylaws. It's sort of understood."

LSU receiver Malik Nabers was disciplined by the school (no specifics were given) but will not miss games next season after being arrested for illegally carrying a weapon on Bourbon Street last month. Had the incident happened on a busy street in Texas, where permits are not required to carry a concealed weapon, he wouldn't have been arrested in the first place.

"Are we concerned about guns with the student athletes? Yeah, we are," an LSU employee familiar with the situation told AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject. "There's a prevalence of guns everywhere right now. It is something we address specifically among a number of other issues."

Last fall at Virginia, the football team canceled the season's final game after a former member of the team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was charged with murdering three players and wounding two students on campus. Authorities later found guns in his dorm room on the campus where, with few exceptions, weapons are not permitted.

It illustrated the impossibility of monitoring every student at any campus, and magnified the plight of sports leaders whose programs can be thrust into the spotlight in the aftermath of gun violence.

"The violence is right there with drug use and other sorts of things we hope to guide them away from," said Mike Marlow, the athletic director at Northern Arizona, where guns are not allowed. "You hope that you have the type of culture in place that discourages the behavior, even if there is some legality to it."

Agents stop crowd at Texas border crossing amid asylum woes - Associated Press

A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing a bridge leading from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said.

The migrants were "posing a potential threat to make a mass entry," and physical barriers were put up to restrict their entry at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge on Sunday afternoon, spokesman Roger Maier said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

Barricades also were used in El Paso for a short time Sunday afternoon at other border crossings including the Bridge of Americas and the Stanton-Lerdo bridge, Maier said.

Video of the scene at the Paso Del Norte bridge on Sunday showed hundreds of migrants brush past Mexican National Guard officers on the Mexican side, some carrying children on their shoulders. Many appeared to be Venezuelan, by their accents.

Shouting "We want to get through!," the migrants ran up to the center line of the bridge, where U.S. authorities had erected concrete and plastic barriers strung with concertina wire.

The migrants were stopped by the barrier, and remained on the Mexican side, shouting "Open up for us!" to the U.S. officers. After a time, the migrants ran back toward the Mexican side.

Traffic was reopened and flowing in both directions as of Sunday evening, Maier said. It wasn't immediately known what caused the attempted mass crossing. A message seeking comment was left with the mayor's office in El Paso.

The rush across the bridge may have been sparked by false rumors, said Camilo Cruz, who works with the U.N. migration office in Ciudad Juarez.

Cruz said there was "a rumor that they were going to let them cross massively, particularly people who arrived with children."

Cruz said the rumors are a recurrent problem. About a month ago, messages began circulating "that there were going to be buses on the U.S. side to take them to Canada ... and when they arrived, they were told it was a lie."

The worst thing, Cruz said, is that migrants often leave the shelters where they are staying to attend such mass crossing attempts, only to find the shelters full when they return.

Many of the migrants on Sunday appeared to be asylum seekers. One woman held out what appeared to be an appointment slip at the barricade. Migrants seeking asylum, a legal immigration pathway for people fleeing persecution in their own country, have been frustrated by newly-implemented limits on those showing up at the southwest border, as many Venezuelans do.

There has been frustration with the U.S. government's CBPOne mobile app for making appointments to apply for asylum, which has been overloaded since the Biden administration introduced it Jan. 12. New appointments are available each day at 6 a.m., but migrants find themselves stymied by error messages.

Also causing frustration is a pandemic rule, scheduled to end May 11, that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Under the public health rule, known as Title 42, Mexico recently began taking back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who crossed.

In addition, the Biden administration has said it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.

Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces - Associated Press

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Las Cruces, according to authorities.

New Mexico State Police said 17-year-old Benjamin Archuleta was wounded by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 25 and pronounced dead at a hospital March 3.

The vehicle's driver and a passenger who is the suspected shooter were later arrested and their names were being withheld because they're juveniles, police said.

Police said the two teens are facing charges of first-degree murder, shooting from at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Archuleta was enrolled at Las Cruces High School but had dropped out before the shooting occurred.