FRI: MLG changing CYFD head, Snowmelt spurs flooding, +More

NM governor makes leadership change at child welfare agency — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is making a leadership change at New Mexico's embattled foster care and child welfare agency.

The governor on Thursday announced the departure of Barbara Vigil as secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, effective May 1, while the administration searches for a replacement. For the interim, the agency will be lead by Teresa Casados, a political appointee and top administrator to the governor's office.

New Mexico's repeat rate of reported child abuse cases is among the worst in the country, amid chronic workforce shortages in the child welfare system and high turnover among employees in protective services.

The state has responded in recent years with increased investments in services aimed at preventing abuse.

In February, the governor outlined new efforts to make the agency and its protective services division more responsive to the needs of children and complaints from families. She commissioned a policy advisory council that Vigil will now join for its first meeting in May.

Republican state Sen. Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte expressed frustration with the leadership change and the recent rejection of legislative proposals on child welfare.

"Legislators were bullied by the governor into rejecting viable, bipartisan solutions with the empty promise that Secretary Vigil would be a steady hand of change," Diamond said in a statement. "This is truly a sad day for New Mexico."

Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice, took the reins of the agency in October 2021 amid New Mexico's longstanding struggle to improve childhood wellbeing.

On Thursday, Lujan Grisham called Vigil a stabilizing force for the agency, where she improved relationships with staff and constituents including Native American communities.

Vigil oversaw initial implementation of the state's Indian Family Protection Act, aimed at preventing any arbitrary separation of Native American children from cultural ties to tribal communities.

But frustrations with the agency and concerns about child welfare continue to run high.

This year, Republican lawmakers in the legislative minority led calls for greater accountability through jilted proposals to hire a "chief child advocate" to investigate grievances and new standards for assessing the needs of children.

The governor signed a bill establishing tighter deadlines for courts to determine whether youths remain in state custody, but rejected other accountability initiatives — including a failed proposal to create a civil rights division at the attorney general's office to advocate for the rights of children.

In a statement, Vigil was hopeful about prospects for improvements.

"Collaborating with child welfare professionals, we built a foundation for lasting change and positive outcomes for our children and families, she said.

Snowmelt spurs flooding from Southwest to Rockies, 2 rescues — Associated Press

A rapid spring snowmelt after an unusually wet winter is unleashing flooding from the Southwest to the Rockies, causing residents there and in the Upper Midwest to evacuate or stock up on sandbags amid surging creeks and rivers.

In New Mexico, emergency crews rescued people from at least two vehicles from high water Thursday night in Jemez Pueblo north of Albuquerque, the National Weather Service said.

But there were no immediate reports of any deaths of serious injuries. A flood warning was in effect for communities along the Jemez River into next week.

In Flagstaff, Arizona, neighbors on one street have been working side by side since Tuesday with shovels to stave off floodwaters from their homes.

Three creek-retention basins installed last year helped better navigate water that rushed down from burned mountains above the city, officials said. Still, water engulfed the shoulder of a local highway, and several roads and sidewalks were closed this week as the weather warmed and snow melted, making its way into neighborhoods. Sections of urban trails also were submerged.

Officials said it was a scenario that came without a playbook.

"It would be nice to have an exact model of what we need to do, but we don't," Flagstaff Vice Mayor Austin Aslan told the Arizona Daily Sun. "We don't know what the next fire will look like, or where that scar will be. There's small differences that will direct water to one neighborhood or another."

Sandoval County in north-central New Mexico issued an emergency disaster declaration in the wake of severe flooding in communities near the Jemez River.

No evacuations had been ordered, but residents in an area between Jemez Pueblo and Jemez Springs that regularly floods in the summer rainy season were collecting sandbags as a precaution. A local police chief estimated a dozen homes and other structures along the river could be at risk of being inundated with water.

"Warm temperatures continue to cause rapid melting of snowpack, causing increased river flows," the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Thursday night.

The deluge also led to spillover from a wastewater treatment plant, which was contributing recycled water into the Jemez River. The U.S. Forest Service advised people not to fish in the river or drink water south of the plant.

In Salt Lake City, Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an emergency order late Wednesday aimed at helping residents whose homes were threatened by flooding in the southeastern part of the city. Rapidly melting snow in the nearby mountains sent water coursing through a creek in the neighborhood, prompting the voluntary evacuation of about 100 homes.

The water was receding as cooler weather moved into the area. Even so, multiple mudslides were reported on canyon roads, including one that forced the temporary closure of Interstate 80 southeast of the city early Thursday.

On Wednesday, local officials north of Salt Lake City issued evacuation orders for at least 20 homes in Kaysville, where flooding ripped a large gash that damaged a street, sidewalks and driveways in a subdivision that was under construction.

Meanwhile, heavy snowpack and highs expected to reach 60 degrees Thursday were causing flooding in northwest Colorado, where transportation officials closed Highway 40 between Craig and Steamboat Springs, a popular ski area that has received more than 400 inches (1,016 centimeters) of snow this winter.

Flooding in the small mountain town of Hayden forced schools to close. Rain was in the forecast Thursday afternoon, with the expectation of turning to snow overnight.

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted photos online showing Dry Creek spilling over its banks at a bridge there, as well as floodwater threatening several parked recreational vehicles.

The National Weather Service said some roads might become impassable during the weekend and urged motorists not to drive through flooded crossings.

There were no reports of major damage, however, in Utah or Colorado as of Thursday.

In the Northern Plains, a speedy snowmelt and possible April showers stoked fears of heavy flooding. Residents have been assembling thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of sandbags to hold back water.

The Red River Valley, which includes Fargo in North Dakota and Moorhead in Minnesota, had one of the snowiest winters on record. Heavy rain could cause the river to rise quickly, Moorhead city engineer Bob Zimmerman told Minnesota Public Radio.

Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday at a news conference that the state is ready to respond with financial help for flooding if needed.

He added that warmer temperatures and rising waters from climate change have factored into the state's months-long preparation for the spring flooding season.

Local, state and federal public safety and emergency management partners have ramped up monitoring and preparation efforts, according to the state's Department of Public Safety.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, and he made the National Guard available to help fight floods in the coming weeks, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The city of Bismarck opened sites for residents to fill their own sandbags.

In northern Montana, the Milk River was expected to rise to its highest level in more than a decade and swamp some rural areas.

Emergency officials along the river in Glasgow were patrolling the levee protecting the city of about 3,200 people to make sure it held up, said Valley County Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Rick Seiler. Shelters were being arranged in case low-lying areas need evacuations.

The flooding was forecast to continue through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain was falling across the region on Thursday while snow continued to pile up at higher elevations, Seiler said.

___

Associated Press writers Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis; Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana; Terry Tang in Phoenix; Thomas Peipert in Denver; and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Dairy farm explosion injures 1 person, kills 18,000 cattle — Associated Press

An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle is the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires.

Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera has said the Monday fire and explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm near Dimmitt was likely caused by overheated equipment and would be investigated by state fire marshals.

"This would be the most deadly fire involving cattle in the past decade, since we started tracking that in 2013," institute spokesperson Marjorie Fishman said Thursday.

The institute also tracks barn fires that kill other livestock, including poultry, pigs, goats and sheep.

"The deadliest barn fire overall since we began tracking in 2013 ... was a fire ... at Hi-Grade Egg Producers North, Manchester, Indiana, which killed 1 million chickens," according to Fishman.

A 2022 report by the institute noted "several instances in which 100,000 to 400,000 chickens were killed in a single fire."

A phone call to South Fork Dairy rang unanswered on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the state insurance department, which oversees the fire marshals' office, said only that the fire is under investigation and referred questions to Rivera, who did not immediately return phone calls for comment Thursday.

Insurance department spokesperson Gardner Selby declined comment on the injured person's condition.

Dimmitt is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Amarillo and 50 miles east of the New Mexico border.