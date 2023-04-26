WED: NM courts adopt new online records system, + More

NM courts adopt new online records system - Ryan Lowery, Source New Mexico

New Mexico court records are accessed daily by attorneys, law enforcement and members of the press. The state has allowed these groups the ability to access and download documents from a searchable online database for many years. In early April, that database was moved to a new interface, one that offers the state an opportunity to profit from its use.

The new online records platform, called re:Search, was adopted primarily to allow self-represented litigants to have online access to documents related to their cases, according to Barry Massey, the public information officer for the Office of the Courts.

It’s a group of users the previous system did not accommodate, and with the development of the new platform, the company who created both will no longer be offering updates to the older system, slated to be shut down May 5.

The new system comes at an annual cost of $250,000, and the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts has signed a three-year agreement with the system’s developer Tyler Technologies Inc., a software company based in Plano, Texas. After three years, the contract automatically renews each year unless it’s terminated by Tyler Technologies or the state.

A key feature of the new system is the ability to generate revenue from users, another thing absent from the former system. Basic accounts are free to those who qualify for access to the platform, but those users also have the option to pay for extra features, like the ability to search text within documents, save searches for easy access and to track cases and get alerts.

Two pay-tiers are offered. The first-tier limits access to these features to 15 uses of each per month. This costs users $30 per month, or $300 for the year. The highest-tier offers unlimited use of the extra features and costs $90 per month, or $900 annually.

Under the terms of the contract between the Office of the Courts and Tyler Technologies, portions of any revenue generated from these services, which the company calls “value-added features,” are to be shared with the Office of the Courts.

A percentage of revenue is distributed to the Office of the Courts through a tier-based plan that changes as the amount earned increases. Under the terms of the contract, the Office of the Courts receives 25% of any revenue generated up to $1 million. If revenue surpasses $1 million in a year, the courts receive 25% of the first $1 million, plus 35% of revenue up to $1.5 million. The courts would receive 50% of any revenue above $1.5 million in a year.

Massey said that any revenue generated from those value-added features will be used to cover the costs incurred by the Office of the Courts for daily technology operations. Those costs include the computer systems needed for the docketing and processing of court cases, the salaries of IT personnel and internet and email services.

The system was rolled out to all users on April 7, but Massey said an early version of re:Search launched in late 2018 for people representing themselves in civil suits. It was made available to attorneys in civil cases in November 2019 as the platform was still being fine-tuned.

At the start of 2022, attorneys who filed new applications for access to the online system were placed on the new re:Search platform. The option to pay for the extra features was also made available, and Massey said subscriptions to those services generated about $11,400 for the Office of the Courts that year.

“To put that into perspective, about $7.8 million was spent by (the Office of the Courts) on statewide technology in the 2022 fiscal year,” Massey said.

EASE OF ACCESS

New Mexico law requires that public bodies make documents and other records available for inspection to any member of the public, including members of the press.

By following the guidelines laid out in the Inspection of Public Records Act, or IPRA, members of the public can request to view a wide variety of public records, but agencies have up to 15 days to provide documents once a request is made. When it comes to access to court documents for members of the press, the system put in place by the Office of the Courts provides access to documents in the matter of seconds, far exceeding what is required by law.

Melanie Majors is the executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, a nonprofit dedicated to government transparency. She said because the records system more than meets the requirements of IPRA, and because users aren’t required to pay a fee to access records, NMFOG does not have a problem with the new platform offering enhanced features for a fee.

“Our main focus is that information is made available to the public, and it seems like they have fulfilled that aspect of the law,” Majors said. “Whether or not they charge additional money for what is clearly an additional service, I really don’t have a comment on because they are providing what is required by law.”

A TRUE MULTI-USE SYSTEM

The re:Search platform is used in different ways by those who’ve been granted access to it, and the paid features are potentially more valuable to certain users.

Brett Phelps is a criminal defense attorney in northern New Mexico. He recently started using the new platform but hasn’t paid for access to the extra features. However, he said it’s something he’d consider because he thinks it could be useful in finding potential expert witnesses for his cases.

“That is a new function that I think would be helpful,” he said. “I don’t know that there’s any other way right now to look up through a database when people have testified as expert witnesses.”

Phelps would consider paying for the extra features at the first tier of $300 per year, but said it would be hard to justify paying $900 a year for access to additional features. But he does think the more expensive tier could be useful to attorneys that handle civil cases.

“For example, if you’re doing cannabis law in New Mexico, that’s going to be a rapidly developing area of the law,” he said. “To have an alert when businesses file lawsuits related to the cannabis industry … I could see a lot of benefit from that.”

While court records are most often accessed by lawyers and people who work in the court system, the press also uses these documents in order to cover important court cases, trials and other criminal justice stories.

Journalists operate under the pressure of a unique time frame, Algernon D’Ammassa said. D’Ammassa is the editor of The Deming Headlight, but he also serves as a reporter for the paper that covers southwest New Mexico.

“Anything that adds time to a reporter’s already busy schedule adds stress,” he said. “The big functional problem I’m having is that I’m getting a lot of error messages when I’m trying to download documents.”

D’Ammassa uses an Apple computer when accessing records, and he said he encountered the bulk of issues while using Safari, Apple’s internet browser. After downloading Firefox, he said things seemed to work a lot better.

A learning curve was expected while adjusting to a new platform, D’Ammassa said, but much of the extra time he’s spent has been submitting tickets to Tyler Technologies’ help desk after receiving error messages. He said customer service is quick to respond, but their solutions to his problems are typically generic ideas like trying a specific link or trying a different browser.

Still, D’Ammassa remains optimistic about the future of the new platform, and what if offers journalists.

“One impression that I’m getting is this is a system that offers a lot of information, it’s just putting it right up on the dashboard, and it’s a lot of information I don’t often, or ever, check,” he said. “But I think I’ll get used to that.”

Severe immigration policies intensify as Title 42 nears its end - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Title 42, a measure that prevents migrants from getting asylum in the U.S. due to COVID, is expected to end next month as the country lifts its national public health emergency.

Meanwhile, federal immigration agencies are ramping up severe immigration policies ahead of the policy ending on May 11.

Title 42 is a federal code that allows the federal government to expel migrants who have come from a country with a communicable disease. Ending the policy means the U.S. has to process migrants under typical immigration laws, allowing them again to seek asylum instead of deportation.

Sophia Genovese is an attorney at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center. She said it’s likely a rush of asylum seekers will come to the U.S. when the policy lifts.

While it’s a good thing that Title 42 is ending, she said, there are still overly strict immigration policies in place.

In January, with the end of Title 42 in mind, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a string of new, strict border enforcement measures. One measure proposes rapidly kicking migrants out of the U.S. — known as expedited removal — who aren’t eligible for Title 42 under Title 8 instead.

Under Title 8, if asylum officers determine that migrants don’t have a credible fear back in their home country or migrants don’t ask for asylum, the federal government can remove them from the country. Genovese said this is a big issue.

“We’re wasting a lot of money on expulsions and deportations, instead of being rational and recognizing that migration is normal,” she said.

Genovese said there are expedited removal violations at the Torrance County Detention Center, one of three immigrant detention centers in New Mexico. It has a history of violating federal standards. Migrants have also repeatedly reported inhumane conditions, and one Brazilian asylum seeker being held at Torrance died by suicide last year.

Federal officials hold credible fear interviews to ensure that migrants have a reason to be afraid of returning to their home country. Genovese said some interviews at Torrance have been violating due process rights, with officers asking few questions in interviews, only asking yes-or-no questions when questions are supposed to be open-ended and speeding through interviews.

She said she’s working with a migrant from Ecuador who speaks Kichwa and was forced to proceed with an interview in Spanish, despite not even speaking that language.

TRYING TO CHANGE THE SYSTEM

Genovese said the U.S. deportation exodus only creates “a larger mess than what is necessary in the end.”

“No amount of border policies are going to limit migration,” she said. “What this causes instead is chaos, and it feels intentional.”

Genovese pointed out that providing accessible services to migrants, such as legal help, is less costly than detaining them.

“They are invested in the process, and simply need access to information and services to meaningfully participate in that process,” she said.

Genovese said the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center wants to see alternatives to detention, like Immigrant Customs and Enforcement check-ins and community-based models of assistance.

“People want to comply with court orders. They want to comply with the law,” she said. “People are here because they generally fear returning to their home countries, and they want what’s best for them and their family’s safety. “

Immigration is ultimately up to the federal government. Genovese said the state government can’t interfere with the enforcement of these policies.

However, New Mexico could show solidarity for migrants, she said, and employ strategies like welcoming centers. She brought up Portland, where an immigration welcome center provides access to legal services, food programs and language education.

“How powerful would that be, if perhaps the City of Albuquerque did that, or other cities within the state supported by the state government are able to establish these welcoming centers,” she said. “So that people have the tools that they need to get through their asylum process.”

NOT ALL ARE WELCOMING

One New Mexico representative is asking for the New Mexico National Guard to be sent to the southern border to help “stem the flow of illegal activity.”

Rep. Jenifer Jones (R-Deming) sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week referencing a conversation the two had during the Legislature about potential federal funds to send the New Mexico National Guard to the border. Jones said state funds could be used if there’s no federal assistance.

Maddie Hayden, spokesperson for the governor’s office, said via email that the New Mexico National Guard is ready to assist with non-enforcement related work at the southern border, at the request of the federal government.

“Congress ultimately bears responsibility for finding a solution on federal immigration policy,” she wrote, “but until Republicans recognize that border security and humanitarian aid are not mutually exclusive, this fundamentally federal issue will continue to fester without a solution in sight.”

Hayden said Lujan Grisham agrees with Jones that public safety is paramount, including at the southern border. She added that the governor is “committed to dedicating whatever resources are needed to keep New Mexicans safe.”

In the letter, Jones said “the flow of illegal activity” will likely increase when Title 42 lifts, worsening a “crisis” of illegal drugs coming across the southern border and the threat of human trafficking.

Genovese said Democrats can’t fall victim to messages like the one from Jones and try to appease white nationalism.

“It’s fear-mongering by Republicans, predominantly, about the immigrants, the asylum seekers, the migrants, failures to recognize humanity in our neighbors,” she said. “It’s completely racist and xenophobic.”

She said Biden also shouldn’t try to appease these Republicans. His administration has expelled more people under Title 42 than the Trump administration that enacted it, according to the government statistics. Genovese said too often, Democrats like Biden try to placate Republicans by showing force around the southern border.

“It’s caused a tremendous amount of chaos and more harm,” she said.

Biden’s stance on Title 42 has swayed over the years, with the administration often denouncing inhumane immigration policies while still keeping them in effect.

Congressional members pointed out Biden’s mixed messages in January. They sent a letter to Biden arguing against the expansion of Title 42. New Mexico’s U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández signed that letter along with 75 other officials.

The Biden administration as well as immigration advocacy centers have failed to end Title 42 numerous times.

As a result of that and Title 8 being in effect, Genovese said there have been and still are thousands upon thousands of migrants and asylum seekers waiting in Mexico. Many are often in very dangerous situations, she added.

When asylum seekers rush into the U.S. when Title 42 lifts, she said, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol won’t have the capacity to hold everyone, meaning some will get through undetected and officials will just have to allow others through.

Text messages last year urged N.M. voters to support a ballot measure. An ethics settlement unraveled who was behind the campaign - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

A New York-based advocacy group has paid $11 Thousand dollars in civil penalty and disclosed the donors behind a text-messaging campaign after it was accused of violating New Mexico’s campaign finance law.

The payment and disclosure come after the State Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit just before Election Day last year alleging the Working Families Organization Inc. had tried to conceal its role in text messages urging voters to support a ballot measure to boost education funding.

The Working Families Organization, according to the lawsuit, violated the law by launching an advertising campaign that suggested “Unemployed Workers United” paid for the text messages and by failing to file disclosure reports with the Secretary of State’s Office.

In this case, the text-messaging campaign was trying to boost support for a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot to raise annual withdrawals from New Mexico’s largest permanent fund.

This amendment passed with 70% support, expanding funding for early childhood education and public schools.

The Working Families Organization settled this case in February.

Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A small New Mexico town near Albuquerque adopted an ordinance Wednesday aimed at blocking the distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail, extending a wave of local government restrictions on abortion.

The ordinance won approval by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood, a community of about 6,000 residents separated by a mountain pass from metropolitan Albuquerque. It aims to enforce provisions of a 19th century federal law that once prohibited mail shipments of abortion materials.

Edgewater commissioners acknowledged that the ordinance would be difficult to enforce — relying on private citizens to bring civil lawsuits against violators with damages capped at $100,000. They said legal changes could be be costly after a municipal liability insurance pool refused coverage to Edgewood.

Commissioner Sterling Donner was undeterred, at an evening meeting that stretched past midnight into Wednesday.

"We want to join our allies in the state that are doing the same things," he said. "It's time to rise up, it's time to fight ... for the rights of these unborn children."

The commission agreed to accept free legal representation from Texas-based attorney Jonathan Mitchell — an architect of the anti-abortion legislation in Texas and local government restrictions on abortion within several states.

Edgewood resident Erika Anderson said the ordinance threatens to pit neighbors against each other in lawsuits and tear the community apart.

"It's really unnerving to see such a divisive ordinance trying to pull apart our community and our neighbors," she said. "I would really, really want you to consider ... the risk you are putting our town at by trying to be a leader or make a stand in this type of thing."

Proponents of the ordinance urged commissioners to send a message to potential local abortion providers including pharmacy chains. Impassioned speeches equated abortion with murder. Opponents of the ordinance accused commissioners of overstepping their authority and threatening access to vital medication.

Edgewood Mayor Audrey Jaramillo said the commission chambers were too crowded for many people to enter, including her son. She read his concerns into the record: "Someone has to stand up for the defenseless babies. May we all agree — pro-baby."

Similar ordinances have been adopted by two counties and three municipalities across eastern New Mexico. But most of those ordinances have been blocked by the New Mexico Supreme Court while it considers a challenge by the state's Democratic attorney general.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez says the ordinances violate constitutional rights to equal protection and due process and threaten the state's status as a safe haven for women seeking abortions.

State abortion laws in New Mexico are among the most liberal in the country. In 2021, the Democratic-led New Mexico Legislature repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the U.S. Supreme Court last year rolled back guarantees.

This year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two abortion-rights bills that override local ordinances aimed at limiting access and shield providers of abortions from prosecution by out-of-state interests.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit proceeds.

