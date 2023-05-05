FRI: Feds announce $12.6 million to remove PFAs at southern NM desalination research plant, + More

Feds announce $12.6 million to remove PFAs at southern NM desalination research plant - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Remove salt to make drinkable, usable water – that’s the mission for a federally-owned desalination research facility in Alamogordo. The Brackish Groundwater National Desalination Research Facility or BGNDRF (big-EN-dorf) grants space for companies, government agencies and researchers to pilot-test their new processes for treating with variable salinity.

Problem is, there is more than just salt in the water.

In 2019, The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation discovered persistent synthetic chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – called PFAS – in evaporation ponds for agriculture testing and waste brine in the southwest corner of Alamogordo. In later tests, the agency also found PFAS in two test wells’ groundwater at the site. This shut down half of BGNDRF test wells.

New Mexicans have spent millions in testing and legal fees after wide-ranging PFAS contamination from firefighting foams used at Air Force bases near Clovis and Alamogordo have spread to groundwater and surrounding areas.

MORE ON PFAS

PFAS are used in thousands of products around the world for their durability, waterproofing and non-stick qualities. However, this means the chemicals resist decay and build up in the air, soil and water — but also in the bodies of animals and humans.

Even as more study is needed, scientists have found the chemicals pose health risks, even in extremely small doses. Exposure to PFAs is linked to thyroid disease, reproductive issues and cancers, liver and kidney injury.

Now the federal government is chipping in for repairs.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a $12.6 million investment in a new treatment plant to remove toxic ‘forever chemicals.’

“Specifically, this investment will treat PFAs found in the facility’s groundwater supply, restoring access to research water-supply wells that were previously closed,” Haaland said at an event in Las Cruces on May 3.

Climate change and years of compounding drought are challenging communities’ access to water across the western U.S. Changed snowfall patterns and hotter temperatures are shrinking the sources of the Colorado River and the Rio Grande. Decades of over-pumping aquifers also means that fresh groundwater resources have declined.

Desalination offers communities the potential to “liberate water supplies,” Haaland said, but not if the water is polluted.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) said the project will “pilot new developments to clean up brackish water all across the country.”

Malynda Capelle, the facility manager for BGNDRF, said the new treatment building at BGNDRF would be under construction between six months to two years.

“This building will take the PFAS out of the water, but will leave the salt behind, so we continue with the desalination research,” she said.

Capelle said the source of the PFAS contamination at BGNDRF is unknown, but pointed to a report that considered the contamination came from a cookware manufacturing company.

One well had PFAS levels 70 times the Environment Protection Agency’s proposed federal drinking water standard of just 4 parts per trillion, would allow.

The Presto facility located nearby to BGNDRF “reportedly manufactured PFAS-coated cookware from 1972 to mid-2002,” according to a 2022 report prepared for the New Mexico Environment Department.

“Limited information has been found regarding operations and waste disposal practices

at Presto, and no investigations have been conducted at that site,” the report said.

The tests were collected as part of the investigation around fire-fighting foams at Holloman Air Force base, first reported in 2018. The Air Force’s own report showed some PFAS samples at Holloman AFB at more than 1 million parts per trillion – more than 323,000 times greater than the proposed drinking water standards.

Neither the City of Alamogordo, nor Holloman AFB use the groundwater under the base for drinking. Most of their water comes from lake and streamflow out of the Sacramento Mountains.

Frank Ward, a professor in resource economics at New Mexico State University said that desalination offers a good supply of water – if communities are willing to pay for expensive treatment and can store the concentrated brine from the process.

But pollution issues in groundwater need to be addressed in multiple ways, including when the polluter is the federal government, he said.

“The short-term solution is pumping out the water and treating the chemicals,” he said. “But putting good enforcement into place to block contamination in the first place is a long-term solution.”

TURNING ON THE TAP

Both the state and the federal government funds are flowing out around desalination research.

In September, the Department of the Interior awarded $20 million to New Mexico’s neighbor, which hosts one of the largest inland desalination plants in the nation. El Paso Water Utility operates the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant, which can treat up to 27 million gallons per day, that water then goes to Eastern El Paso and Fort Bliss residents.

Another Interior grant, announced in January, offers $250 million to states for developing desalination projects.

In the 2023 legislative session, New Mexico lawmakers earmarked up to $35 million for use in the Lower Rio Grande, which could include desalination.

“We’re investing aggressively in multiple tools so that we’re more efficient,” said Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces). “We recognize the limits to use, especially with the effects of climate change.”

He said some studies have looked at desalination in Santa Teresa, N.M. and there has been a yearslong effort to build a desalination plant in Alamogordo, near BGDRF, that can deliver clean water to people in southern New Mexico.

“In terms of large-scale augmentation or use, I think that’s still to come,” Small said.

Democratic US Sen. Martin Heinrich seeks 3rd term in NM seat - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich announced Thursday that he will run for a third term next year as he champions causes from gun safety to abortion access to a transition toward cleaner energy in New Mexico, a major oil-producing state.

A win by the state's senior senator would extend Democratic domination of New Mexico's Congressional delegation. Heinrich won a second term in 2018 in a three-way race against a Republican political newcomer and former Gov. Gary Johnson, who ran as a Libertarian.

Heinrich announced his candidacy in an online video that also highlighted federal spending on roads, bridges and wildfire relief.

Heinrich's initial campaign pitch to voters touches on his advocacy for expanding early childhood education, as well as 2022 federal legislation toughening background checks for younger gun buyers and keeping firearms from more domestic violence offenders.

"We have to continue the transition to clean energy, and we have to build upon our historic investment in early childhood education," Heinrich said.

Heinrich is chairman of the Senate's joint economic committee and sits on others overseeing intelligence services and policy on energy and natural resources.

Immediate endorsements came from influential state Democrats including newly elected Attorney General Raúl Torrez and House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque.

No candidates have emerged yet to challenge Heinrich.

He may have influenced the course of abortion rights in New Mexico with his endorsements in 2020 of Democratic state Senate challengers who ousted incumbents who had voted against overturning a ban on most abortion procedures.

The following year New Mexico's Democratic-controlled Legislature repealed the dormant 1969 statute, ensuring access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

NM horse Practical Move out of Kentucky Derby with high temperature - Associated Press

Practical Move won't run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday because of an elevated temperature. The Japanese horse Continuar also is out.

The scratches were announced Thursday.

Practical Move, the Santa Anita Derby winner, galloped in the morning and practiced standing in the starting gate.

Trainer Tim Yakteen told The Associated Press via text message that Practical Move's temperature began to rise around 11 a.m.

The colt was the early co-fourth choice at 10-1 odds.

The scratch moves Cyclone Mischief into the 20-horse field. He finished third in the Florida Derby and was second in the Fountain of Youth. He has two wins in seven career starts for trainer Dale Romans.

Continuar was scratched because "he has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby," trainer Yoshito Yahagi said.

As a result, King Russell moves into the field and will break from the far outside post.

Yakteen still has Reincarnate in the Derby. He took over that colt's training from Bob Baffert, who is serving a two-year ban by Churchill Downs Inc. for a failed post race doping test by Medina Spirit, the 2021 winner who was later disqualified.

Right this sway for senior dance classes - By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Following the pull of the music, New Mexico seniors can line up at the National Hispanic Cultural Center for free dance classes this month and next.

This is part of the multidisciplinary arts series, Siempre Creativo. Albuquerque’s National Hispanic Cultural Center will be hosting free dance classes, art workshops, genealogy classes and literary events through fall.

New Mexico folk dance is up first.

Local instructor Lucy Salazar will be leading the class on Thursday afternoons in May, before Carlota Silva steps up in June to teach salsa and tango every Wednesday until the last class on June 28.

Noël Merriam is the artistic director at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. She said the series gives seniors an entry point into different art experiences.

It’s also a way to keep up with physical and mental health needs, she said.

“We’re really providing something that’s specifically catering to the needs of seniors, keeping them physically, mentally active while giving them opportunities for socialization with each other,” Merriam said.

This is something particularly prevalent after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was dangerous to gather, especially for those more at-risk to the virus like seniors. Merriam said loneliness was an issue even before the pandemic, and COVID only intensified it.

Siempre Creativo is a good social outlet for seniors, she said, and they can express themselves creatively at the same time.

“We really wanted to find ways for senior citizens to come and not only experience the arts, but have opportunities to socialize with each other in this setting that’s really specific for them,” she said.

COVID is still around, and people who are older or immunocompromised are at a higher risk of contracting the virus and getting a severe case. However, Merriam pointed out that these are small gatherings with only the senior community.

She said as a state organization, the National Hispanic Cultural Center follows state guidelines, which don’t require masks to be worn. “However, we encourage everybody to do what makes them feel safe,” she said.

A $15,000 grant from AARP, a nonprofit focused on the needs of people over 50 years old, is funding the series.