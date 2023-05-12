FRI: Expiration of Title 42 strains US immigration system, + More

Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system - By Valerie Gonzalez, Elliot Spagat And Giovanna Dell'orto Associated Press

As pandemic-era asylum restrictions ended early Friday, migrants in northern Mexico faced more uncertainties about a new online system for appointments to seek asylum in the U.S. Some migrants still waded apprehensively into the Rio Grande, defying officials who shouted for them to turn back, while elsewhere along the U.S.-Mexico border people hunched over cell phones trying to access an appointment app that may change their future.

President Joe Biden's administration introduced the new asylum rules in a bid to get asylum-seekers to stop coming across the border illegally by reviving and sharpening pre-pandemic penalties and creating new legal pathways to asylum that aim to cut out unscrupulous smugglers.

The transition to the new system unfolded in the night amid legal challenges and last-ditch efforts by migrants to cross a border fortified with barbed wire and troops.

A federal judge in Florida dealt a potentially serious legal setback to the plan by temporarily blocking the administration's attempt to release migrants more quickly when Border Patrol holding stations are full.

At Matamoros, Mexico, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, migrant families — with some parents holding children — hesitated only briefly as the deadline passed before entering the waters of the Rio Grande, clutching cell phones above the water to light the way toward the U.S.

U.S. authorities shouted for the migrants to turn back.

"Be careful with the children," an official shouted through a megaphone. "It is especially dangerous for the children."

Separately, at an outdoor encampment of migrants beside a border bridge in Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso, Texas, cell phones were alight as migrants attempted to book an asylum appointment online through an app administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"There's no other way to get in," said Venezuelan Carolina Ortiz, accompanied by her husband and children, ages 1 and 4. Others in the camp had the same plan: keep trying the app.

The expired rule, known as Title 42, was in place since March 2020. It allowed border officials to quickly return asylum seekers back over the border on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

While Title 42 prevented many from seeking asylum, it carried no legal consequences, encouraging repeat attempts. After Thursday, migrants face being barred from entering the U.S. for five years and possible criminal prosecution.

At the U.S. border with Tijuana, as Title 42 expired, there was no visible reaction among hundreds of migrants who were in U.S. custody between two border walls, many of them for days with little food. They slept on the ground under bright lights in cool spring air. Shelters across Tijuana were filled with an estimated 6,000 migrants.

It was not clear how many migrants were on the move or how long the surge might last. By Thursday evening, the flow seemed to be slowing in some locations, but it was not clear why, or whether crossings would increase again.

A U.S. official reported the Border Patrol stopped some 10,000 migrants on Tuesday — nearly twice the average daily level from March and only slightly below the 11,000 figure that authorities have said is the upper limit of what they expect after Title 42 ends.

More than 27,000 people were in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, the official said.

"Our buses are full. Our planes are full," said Pedro Cardenas, a city commissioner in Brownsville, as recent arrivals headed to locations across the U.S.

The administration hopes that a new system will be more orderly, and will help some migrants to seek asylum in Canada or Spain instead of the U.S. But Biden has conceded the border will be chaotic for a while. Immigrant advocacy groups have threatened legal action, and migrants fleeing poverty, gangs and persecution in their homelands are still desperate to reach U.S. soil at any cost.

Holding facilities along the border already were far beyond capacity. But late Thursday, U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, an appointee of President Donald Trump, halted the administration's plan to begin releasing migrants with notices to report to an immigration office in 60 days when holding centers reach 125% capacity, or where people are held an average of 60 hours. The quick releases were to also be triggered when authorities stop 7,000 migrants along the border in a day.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said it would comply with the court order, while calling it a "harmful ruling that will result in unsafe overcrowding ... and undercut our ability to efficiently process and remove migrants."

Weatherell blocked the releases for two weeks and scheduled a May 19 hearing on whether to extend his order.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had already warned of more crowded Border Patrol facilities to come.

"I cannot overstate the strain on our personnel and our facilities," he told reporters Thursday.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security announced a rule to make it extremely difficult for anyone who travels through another country or who did not apply online to qualify for asylum, with few exceptions. It also introduced curfews with GPS tracking for families released in the U.S. before initial asylum screenings.

Minutes before the new rule took effect, advocacy groups sued to block it.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco by the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies and other groups, alleges the Biden administration "doubled down" on a policy proposed by President Donald Trump that the same court rejected. The Biden administration has said its new rule is substantially different.

The administration also said it is beefing up the removal of migrants found unqualified to stay in the U.S. on flights like those that sent nearly 400 migrants home to Guatemala from the U.S. on Thursday.

Among them was Sheidi Mazariegos, 26, who arrived with her 4-year-old son just eight days after being detained near Brownsville.

"I heard on the news that there was an opportunity to enter, I heard it on the radio, but it was all a lie," she said. Smugglers got her to Matamoros and put the two on a raft. They were quickly apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

Mazariegos said she made the trek because she is poor and hoped to reunite with her sisters living in the U.S.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador noted an uptick in smugglers at his country's southern border offering to take people to the United States, and said they were telling migrants the U.S. border was open.

At the same time, the administration has introduced expansive new legal pathways into the U.S.

Up to 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela can enter if they apply online with a financial sponsor and enter through an airport. Processing centers are opening in Guatemala, Colombia and elsewhere. Up to 1,000 can enter daily though land crossings with Mexico if they snag an appointment on an online app.

At shelters in northern Mexico, many migrants chose not to rush to the border and waited for existing asylum appointments or hopes of reserving one online.

At the Ágape Misión Mundial shelter in Tijuana, hundreds of migrants bided their time. Daisy Bucia, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter arrived at the shelter over three months ago from Mexico's Michoacán state fleeing death threats, and have an asylum appointment Saturday in California.

Bucia read on social media that pandemic-era restrictions were ending at the U.S.-Mexico border, but wasn't sure if it was true and preferred to cross with certainty later.

"What people want more than anything is to confuse you," Bucia said.

Free meals for K-12 students proposed in Congress - Megan Taros, Source New Mexico

As the start of the next school year approaches, schools in New Mexico are preparing to hand out free meals to all students after the Legislature unanimously passed a bill that would ensure all students have access to food in school, joining four other states in making universal meals a permanent policy.

About three-quarters of all students in New Mexico qualified for free and reduced lunch before the law passed in a state that also sees the highest percentage of food stamp usage in the country – a dismal picture of a lack of food security in the state.

New Mexico’s senior senator Martin Heinrich joined fellow Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), as well as U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) to introduce a bill that would bring universal meals to all public schools in the U.S.

The bill comes at a catalyzing moment for universal meals as two states recently passed such measures in their legislatures, and a third, in North Dakota, narrowly failed on a party-line vote.

Prior to the push for universal school meals, participation in the free and reduced school meal program more than doubled between 2014 and 2018 nationwide, according to a release from Heinrich’s office. The pandemic exacerbated food insecurity with many schools participating in free meal distribution for all families and kids to keep students fed and help maintain their focus in school. track.

COVID-19 protections and policies have mostly ended, so Heinrich’s office said it wants to support the success of free meals.

“We know that when children are hungry, it impacts everything, including their ability to focus and learn in the classroom. No child should go hungry — especially not in the richest nation on Earth,” said Heinrich, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee overseeing USDA nutrition programs.

Jennifer Ramo agrees. She is the director of New Mexico Appleseed, a group working to address poverty in the state.

“One of the best tools out there to get children’s bodies and brains ready to learn is free school meals,” Ramo said. “It gives them the nutrition they need and takes the worry away of having to pay for those meals

Heinrich’s office said it would likely fund the effort through mandatory funding that already exists for school meals, but using infrastructure investment money is not out of the question.

Supporters of the bill, like New Mexico Appleseed, say the legislation is a “humanitarian necessity.”

Ramo sees the opportunity right now to leverage “federal educational investments otherwise lost to children who are too hungry to focus.”

If passed, the bill stands to save New Mexico $40 million annually, the amount allotted for the state’s universal meals program.

Similar to New Mexico’s law,, the Universal School Meals Program Act would incentivize schools and districts to partner with local vendors to bring in nutritious food.

The federal bill would give schools a 30 cent incentive per meal.

Heinrich’s office said that small businesses did not express concern during the outreach process of being at a disadvantage compared to larger ones. The New Mexico Public Education Department said it’s “not uncommon” for very small businesses to partner with local schools.

Local advocates hope the incentives can bolster low-income communities economically by bringing new opportunities to neighborhood businesses.

“Many of our local business owners have kids in school,” said Miguel Acosta, co-director of Earth Care, which primarily focuses on the environment and equity in Santa Fe’s Southside. “When they are successful, then their kids are successful. It creates levels.”

In New Mexico, a business can become a part of the New Mexico Grown Program, the pipeline between local businesses and schools, at any time by participating in the Approved Supplier Program, a food quality and safety program requisite.

Economic fallout from the pandemic and new hardships continue to strain families. Inflation remains high and many saw their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits slashed. Parents told Source NM that their food stamps only cover half of what they’re used to.

“Not even Walmart is affordable anymore,” said Gladys Recinos, a parent in the Southside of Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, donations are slumping at food banks, which are also being affected by high food costs, demand remains high and COVID-19 infection is hampering the number of volunteers they have on hand.

“When food costs are so high, that dollar isn’t stretching anymore,” said Sherry Hooper, executive director of the Food Depot in Santa Fe. “We are feeling the challenge and it’s impeding our ability to help because we’re also paying such high prices.”

New Mexico wildfire reignites residents' fears, frustrations from record-setting fire in 2022 - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The thick plume of smoke rising up from the forested hillsides sent a tinge of panic through northern New Mexico. It was dry and and windy — just like last year.

It was April 2022 that a record-setting wildfire sparked by the federal government had ripped across more than 530 square miles (1,373 square kilometers), destroying hundreds of homes and livelihoods along the way.

And now, firefighters were racing again to catch a new blaze.

This one started Wednesday afternoon on private property near the burn scar left by last year's historic wildfire and had grown to an estimated 1,000 acres (405 hectares) by nightfall. Fire managers were hoping to get an updated estimate Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nervous residents posted photos on social media showing the plume of smoke, as seen from their front porches. Others choked back tears as they left the area in their vehicles, capturing photos and videos of trees along the roadside and homes in the distance engulfed in fire.

Many questioned how there was anything left to burn.

"People are still recovering from last year. A lot of these people who are getting evacuated right now were also evacuated last year, so it's a very difficult time for them," said Matthew Garcia, a fire information officer with the State Forestry Division.

Among them was Rita Childers, a retiree from Manuelitas. She spent the night in the community of Las Vegas about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away after being told to leave her home Wednesday as the fire grew.

Childers told the Albuquerque Journal that she spotted big plumes of black smoke while returning from a walk.

"At first I was like, 'No, not again. I can't believe this is happening,'" Childers said.

Crews on Thursday worked to keep the flames from reaching more homes while many of those who live in the small communities that are scattered throughout the mountains remained evacuated. Children were excused from school, roads in the area remained closed and neighboring communities opened temporary shelters.

"State, local and federal resources are responding and fire managers have implemented a full suppression strategy," George Ducker, a spokesperson with the State Forestry Division, said in an update issued Thursday.

Forecasters called for another round of wind and red flag conditions through the evening.

Two elite firefighting crews were getting help Thursday from other hand crews, bulldozers, engines and a helicopter. Officials said more resources that could mount an attack from the air were on order.

Ducker said emergency responders were on the ground assessing damage and trying to tally how many homes and other structures had burned.

While above-average snowpack in the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountain foothills have helped, forecasters say the region is still feeling the effects of a long-term drought — and that there were many pockets of unburned fuel left within the footprint of last year's Hermit's Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

That fire — the largest in New Mexico's recorded history — started on national forest land when two prescribed burn operations went awry, fueled by relentless spring winds. Private landowners had far more acres burned, with the majority seeing moderate burn levels.

While wildfires are a necessary part of many forest ecosystems, experts with the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute have said that the scale of damage from the 2022 fire will leave its mark on the area for decades.

It also has left an emotional mark on residents whose families have ties to this landscape going back generations. Many were praying Thursday that the flames could be corralled soon.

Higher humidity levels — and possibly some rain — predicted for the area Saturday would likely help, Garcia said.

Nationally, the fire season is off to a slower start, with about one-third the number of acres burning compared to this same time last year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Thousands surrender to Border Patrol as Title 42 ends - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico Under the shadow of Gate 42, Elizabeth Ramirez repeated “I didn’t want it to be like this,” as she crossed over the Rio Grande, low and sluggish over algae.

She was one of a group of two dozen people surrendering to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Wednesday. The people crossing would say where they were from – Colombia, Peru, Venezuela – children waved, people threw thumbs up or made hearts with their hands to the cameras and members of the media.

Ramirez walked nearly last, crying. She said that coming to the U.S. was a shared dream, between herself and her 13-year old daughter. She told reporters that her daughter was killed in Hermosillo, Sonora, where Ramirez was from.

“I’m holding her right here,” she said, carrying her daughter’s ashes in a bag to the bus waiting below the embankment.

Ramirez is one of the thousands of people to surrender to the border patrol in recent days, as a massive shift in immigration policy looms on the U.S. Southern border.

Title 42, a policy enacted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, ends midnight Eastern time on May 11, expiring with the federal emergency order. It refers to a section in a 1994 public health law that allows curbing migration in the name of public health. Initially ordered under the Trump administration, it continued under President Biden.

The policy allowed authorities to immediately expel people seeking asylum at the border into Mexico, or to their country of origin, billing it as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus. National medical experts joined with human rights groups to object to the policy, saying it has no basis in public health.

Over three years, authorities expelled people more than 2.8 million times. Unaccompanied children were exempt from the rule.

After the policy expires, the U.S. returns to federal immigration code Title 8, which restarts the legal processes to remove or deport people from the United States for entering the country illegally. Seeking asylum, like what Ramirez others are attempting, in the United States is a legal method of entering the country.

Customs and Border Patrol Agent Fidel Baca called the return to Title 8 a return to normalcy.

“We’ll be seeing an implementation of consequences for entering illegally,” he said. The consequences can be steep including a five-year ban on reentry and the possibility for prosecution for repeated attempts.

CBP agents at Gate 42 estimated that between 1,500 to 2,000 people were expected to enter Wednesday. More than 300 people were waiting to turn themselves into border patrol agents at 6:30 a.m.

Thousands of people have been sleeping on the streets of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez in recent weeks. In that time, people have been making the crossing. Tensions are high between migrants and authorities after a detention center fire in Juárez caused the deaths of 40 people left behind locked doors by guards.

Area shelters have been serving higher numbers of people since August 2022, organizers said, and that they’re focused on maintaining day-to-day operations

“We are just trying to keep our shelter open and care for people,” Father Rafael Garcia told Source NM in a sidewalk interview before the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The city announced a plan last week to open temporary shelters at vacant schools. Three Texas border cities – El Paso, along with Brownsville and Laredo – declared a state of emergency in the lead up to Title 42’s expiration.

LESSONS FROM 2019

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima said local groups and officials made policy changes around people entering the country after hundreds of people were essentially stranded in towns near the border.

In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security dropped off more than 1,000 people and the city was partially involved in sheltering them. Now that responsibility lies with local nonprofits, he said such as El Calavario United Methodist Church or Border Servant Corps.

“For the most part, they have replaced the city and the county in taking care of migrants,” Miyagishima said.

A lot has changed in intervening years, said El Calavario Pastor George Miller in a phone interview, saying that people from all over the world, not just Central and South America, need accommodations.

He said the nonprofit now receives some reimbursement for shelter and food from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and appliances from parent organization Church World Services, rather than purely through donations.

El Calavario allows people to stay overnight and for two days, offers food, clothing and arrangements for transportation to meet with family or other sponsors. Staff includes legal advisor and a social worker.

The capacity for the shelter is 50 to 60 people a day, five days a week. While the numbers fluctuate, the past week immigration authorities brought five busloads, totaling about 250 people.

“Everybody is anticipating that we are going to probably be at full capacity for over the next month or two,” Miller said.

Border Servant Corps did not respond to requests for comment.

Local nonprofits are not driving the emergency plan, said Stephen Lopez, the emergency manager for Doña Ana and Las Cruces.

Since he said the shelters in Las Cruces are voluntarily receiving people, and El Paso has more capacity, there’s no need to enact emergency measures, which could include building a temporary shelter at the Doña Ana fairgrounds.

“Right now, there are no indicators that the capacity for processing in El Paso will be overwhelmed,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he is in contact sometimes daily or weekly with emergency officials in El Paso, and federal agencies.

El Paso officials at the Office of Emergency Management did not respond to requests for comment.

The federal government made assurances in recent meetings that people were not just going to be dropped off in area cities, such as Deming or Las Cruces, said Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart.

Stewart echoed the sentiment that El Paso nonprofits are expected to provide the services to people crossing the border.

“We believe the NGO setup in El Paso will handle this quite well,” Stewart said.

Chama under boil water advisory — By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The New Mexico Environment Department announced yesterday [THURS] that Rio Arriba County’s Chama Water System is under a boil water advisory.

The agency says the water system notified the state Wednesday that its water was cloudier than standards allow — what’s called “turbidity” [tur-BID-ity] The system was then required to issue the advisory and notify its more than 15-hundred customers. No surrounding systems are impacted by the advisory.

The Environment Department says turbidity is a gauge for the quality of water and its filtration. It can also provide an environment for microbes to grow.

While no contamination of the water has yet been confirmed, the agency says haziness like this can mean there’s organisms like bacteria, viruses or parasites in it.

It’s recommended that users of the Chama Water System boil their water for three minutes before ingesting it — including by making ice or washing food — or using it to brush their teeth. It should also be boiled before pets are allowed to drink it.

State ends daily monitoring of COVID-19 data – Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe Reporter

As of Thursday, the State of New Mexico is stopping daily reporting of data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test results.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the decision coincides with the end of the federal pandemic emergency. The New Mexico Department of Health will still monitor trends in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths week-by-week.

The state is also shutting down NM Notify, its COVID exposure alert system. The app allowed New Mexicans to receive notifications if they had sufficient exposure to COVID-19 to become infected.

Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon [para-HONE] said the end of the public health emergency signals a shift to a new phase of COVID-19. DOH recommends people stay up to date on flu and COVID vaccinations, get tested if you have COVID symptoms, stay home if you or your child are sick and wash your hands frequently.

On Wednesday, the state reported 139 new COVID cases, 75 hospitalizations and five people on ventilators, according to the Santa Fe Reporter. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has lost more than 9,200 people to COVID-19.

New Mexico woman accused in January death of her newborn son, who was found in a hospital trash can - Associated Press

A New Mexico woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the January death of her newborn son, whose body authorities said she placed in a trash can.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, also was charged this week with tampering with evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico.

Trevizo went to the emergency room in late December for back pain, and lab tests showed she was pregnant and in labor, according to Artesia police. Trevizo then locked herself in a bathroom, where she gave birth to a boy Jan. 27, then placed the baby in a bag that she concealed under other trash, investigators said.

By the time the baby was found, the baby had died and Trevizo had left the hospital, investigators said. An autopsy listed the cause of death as a homicide.

Gary C. Mitchell, an attorney for Trevizo, said Thursday that said his client has no criminal record and should not be facing a murder charge.

He said there are "major discrepancies about what happened" in the hospital and "this isn't a classic child abuse case."

A court hearing is scheduled Friday to review conditions of release.

It's the second high-profile case involving a mother and a newborn baby in New Mexico lately.

Jurors convicted Alexis Avila, 19, of throwing her newborn into an outdoor trash receptacle in January 2020 in Hobbs, New Mexico. The child survived. Avila was sentenced May 1 to 16 years in prison.