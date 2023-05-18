THURS: APD nears ‘full compliance’ for federally mandated reforms, report finds, + More

APD nears ‘full compliance’ for federally mandated reforms, report finds - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The Albuquerque Police Department is nearing full compliance with federally mandated reforms stemming from an explosion of deadly use-of-force cases.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the 17th installment of the Independent Monitor’s Report covered from last August through the end of January. It found APD was only 3 percentage points from full compliance with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement.

The Albuquerque Police Department finished revising its use-of-force policies back in January and officers began training on the new policies over the following quarter.

City leaders anticipated the changes would result in fewer shootings by officers since they should have a better sense of when they can use less-lethal force rather than deadly force.

Some options of less-lethal force include stun guns, beanbag shotguns, 40-millimeter impact launchers or using canines.

Virgin Galactic plans a flight for May, says more to follow from Spaceport - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday a flight window opens next week for its crewed spaceflight from Spaceport America outside Truth and Consequences. The five-person crew includes a Las Cruces woman, Jamila Gilbert.

According to the announcement on the company’s website, the crew will begin training next week, before the Thursday, May 25 flight window.

On a May 9 earnings call with investors, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the company is on track to start commercial flights from the New Mexico spaceport this summer.

“We will be opening access to space, applying scientific researchers and civilian astronauts on a regular basis, beginning with our Galactic 01 flight planned for late June,” he said.

The flight planned for June will be a research mission with members of the Italian Air Force, first announced for September 2021.

In the earnings call, Colglazier said the company will expect to reopen ticket sales to the public after flights resume. He told investors that there have been “minimal cancellations” from the more than 800 tickets bought over the years.

In related news, officials announced that the next board meeting for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority is Wednesday, May 24. The meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. will be over video conference. Further details, like how to log on, will be released with the agenda. By law, an agenda will need to be posted Friday, May 19.

In Cannes, 'Rust' is looking for buyers and Alec Baldwin has a new project - The Associated Press

A year and a half after the fatal shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Alec Baldwin Western "Rust" is back on the market at the Cannes Film Festival, shopping for international buyers.

Last month, "Rust" resumed shooting in Montana to finish the independently financed production that shut down following Hutchins' death in October 2021. Matthew Hutchins, her widower, is serving as an executive producer on the film as part of a settlement over a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Cannes film market, which is in centered in the Palais des Festivals but has no relation to the official festival lineup, is where "Rust" was first formed as a production in 2000. Goodfellas, a sales company formerly known as Wild Bunch International, is handling sales.

"Rust" still lacks North American distribution.

New Mexico prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Baldwin in April. Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were abandoned three weeks after a new prosecutor team took over the case, though the same charge currently remains for weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Now, producers are seeking buyers for a film synonymous with Hutchins' on-set death. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

"This is an unprecedented film in regards to the circumstances," producer Ryan Donnell Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're trying to keep realistic expectations but shepherd this in the best way we can."

Baldwin, though, has booked another film circulating the Cannes market. The actor is to join the cast of "Kent State," a dramatization of the 1970 killing of four students by the National Guard protesting the Vietnam War on the Ohio college campus. In the film, written and to be directed by Karen Slade, Baldwin is to play Robert I. White, Kent State's then president.

New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note - By Morgan Lee and Rio Yamat Associated Press

A high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging "the end of the chapter" and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police, authorities said Wednesday.

Police added new details to the profile of the lone gunman and the weaponry he used as he walked through his residential neighborhood before being confronted by officers and fatally shot outside a church. The shooter discharged more than 190 rounds during the rampage, according to authorities, most of them from the home he shared with his father.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a news conference that 18-year-old Beau Wilson was wearing what appeared to be a modified vest with steel plates and that the note was found in his pocket. Handwritten in green lettering, the message said in part, "if your reading this im the end of the chapter."

Wilson began shooting with an AR-15 rifle just outside his home, from the front porch area, but quickly dropped that into some bushes even though it still held more live ammunition, police said.

The gunman continued firing with two pistols, discarding a .22-caliber gun and then depleting rounds from a 9-mm handgun in the final shootout with police, during which he let off at least 18 rounds.

Slain by the shooter were longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita, police said.

The women were well known in the community, in part through participation in faith-based groups. Ivie ran a preschool for four decades that was attended by several generations of residents.

Those wounded in the attack include Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza and New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiadas. The officers were treated at a local hospital and released.

Police are probing Wilson's access to weapons and concerns about his prior mental health, and efforts are underway to subpoena medical and school records that might shed light on any issues.

"We have been talking with family members and trying to do more investigation into his mental health that appears to — early on — to be a factor," Hebbe said.

At the same time, Hebbe said, "there did not appear to be significant indications that ... something was going to happen that day."

New Mexico enacted a so-called red flag law in 2020 that can be used to seize guns from people who pose a danger to themselves or others. Judicial records show the Farmington Police Department has petitioned successfully for the removal of guns in other instances, most recently in February.

In November, after he turned 18, Wilson legally purchased the assault-style weapon used Monday, according to police. They believe two of the three weapons he carried were owned by relatives.

Two days before the attack, Wilson purchased additional ammunition magazines, police said.

Authorities said it appears he shot indiscriminately at vehicles, and bullets struck 11 of them along with seven homes.

Additional weapons and ammunition were found at the home Wilson shared with his father, but Hebbe said he did not appear to have organized those before he left the house. The suspect had access to over 1,400 rounds of ammunition and 10 other weapons at the time of the attack.

"He planned to use the three weapons he had," Hebbe said, "and he went outside and he did just that."

Police say evidence shows that at least 176 rounds were fired by Wilson from an assault rifle near his house at the outset of the rampage.

A community vigil was planned for Wednesday night at the Farmington Museum, the latest in a series of gatherings to remember and mourn victims of the shooting.

Wilson was a senior at Farmington High School and had been scheduled to graduate the next day.

At the school's commencement ceremony Tuesday, speakers talked of resilience and hope.

A chair was left empty with a bouquet of white roses "in memory of those we lost throughout the years," school district spokesperson Roberto Taboada said.

NM governor and lawmakers say they’ll keep pushing for stricter guns laws after Farmington shooting — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

In the wake of Monday’s shooting in Farmington that killed 3 and wounded 6, including two law enforcement officers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democratic state lawmakers say they’ll follow up on enacting stricter gun laws in the state.

Police say Monday’s attack on a Farmington neighborhood was executed by an 18-year-old wielding a long gun he purchased, along with two other guns owned by a family member. Now, Lujan Grisham tells the Albuquerque Journal that she wants to see the Legislature pass both a ban on assault-style weapons and age restrictions on firearm purchases.

Bills to enact both regulations had failed to reach her desk in this year’s legislative session.

Additionally, the governor told the Journal that the state will roll out an initiative next week to tackle the trafficking of firearms in the state.

Lujan Grisham acknowledged that there is no singular solution for the country and state’s gun violence crisis, noting “I don’t know of a tool that prevents all tragedies.”

She said she plans to attend tonight’s vigil at the Farmington Museum and may meet with the families of the victims and shooter to “help the state’s grieving process.”

Meanwhile, the Journal reports Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero said she’s working to revise the ban on assault-style weapons that failed to pass this year and would like to again pursue a measure to institute a waiting period for gun purchases.

Fewer Venezuelan arrivals lead to drop in illegal entries to US after pandemic asylum limits - By Elliot Spagat Associated Press

A 98% drop in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. southern border has help lead to a steep decline in migrants crossing illegally from Mexico since pandemic-related asylum limits expired last week, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

The Border Patrol has stopped migrants an average of 4,400 times a day since Friday, when a public-health rule known as Title 42 ended. The average includes the less than 4,000 migrants each of the last two days, said Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant homeland security secretary for border and immigration policy. That's down from a daily average of more than 10,000 in the four days leading to the end of Title 42.

"We continue to see encouraging signs that the measures we have put in place are working," Nuñez-Neto told reporters, adding on a cautious note, "It is still too soon to draw any firm conclusions here about where these trends will go in the coming days and weeks."

April figures released Wednesday further illustrate how Venezuelans drove much of the rush to the border in the waning days of Title 42. Authorities stopped Venezuelans crossing illegally nearly 30,000 times during the month, up nine times from March.

The Biden administration has been promoting a carrot-and-stick strategy that couples new legal pathways to the U.S. with consequences for those who don't use them.

In the days leading up to the end of Title 42, the Border Patrol stopped 2,400 Venezuelans daily, followed by 1,900 Mexicans and 1,400 Colombians, Nuñez-Neto said. After Title 42, Mexicans replaced Venezuelans as the top nationality at 1,000 a day, followed by 510 Colombians and 470 Guatemalans. The number of Venezuelans plummeted to 50.

There are "early promising signs" that migration through Panama's notoriously dangerous Darien Gap is falling, Nuñez-Neto said.

Migration from Venezuela also plunged in October after Mexico began taking back people from the South American country who were expelled from the U.S. under Title 42, which denied asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. But Venezuelans began arriving again in large numbers just before Title 42 expired, walking for days through Panama.

The U.S. has been sent back "thousands" of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under a new policy, in effect since Friday, that denies asylum to anyone who travels through another country, like Mexico, to cross the U.S. border illegally, with few exceptions, Nuñez-Neto said.

The new legal pathways include allowing up to 30,000 Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans to enter the U.S. monthly if they apply online with a financial sponsor and arrive by plane. Figures released Wednesday show all four nationalities took advantage of the parole offer in April but, among the four, only Venezuelans also crossed the border illegally in historically large numbers, second only to Mexicans.

The Border Patrol stopped migrants of all nationalities 182,114 times in April, up 12% from March but down 11% from the same period last year.

The U.S. has also been admitting 1,000 people a day at land crossings with Mexico if they apply in northern Mexico on a mobile app called CBPOne. Nuñez-Neto said the number allowed on the mobile app will increase soon but did not say when or by how much.

So far, President Joe Biden's warnings that the border will be "chaotic for a while" have not unfolded as some thought, with numbers one about one-third of the government's high-end estimates.

The Border Patrol had more than 28,000 people in custody last week, doubling in two weeks and prompting the agency to release thousands without notices to appear in immigration court. They were instead given notices to report to an immigration office within 60 days, drastically cutting down on processing time and allowing agents to open space in holding facilities.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Florida extended his order, first issued last week, to prohibit the quick releases. Nuñez-Neto reiterated the administration's disagreement with the court order Wednesday, while acknowledging that fewer crossings have eased custody conditions. On Sunday, the Border Patrol had 22,259 people in custody, down 23% from four days earlier.

Mississippi sends National Guard to US-Mexico border, GOP governor says - Associated Press

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has mobilized a National Guard unit to help with security at the U.S. border with Mexico.

"What happens at the border doesn't stay there. Drugs and people are trafficked to every state in the nation — including Mississippi," Reeves, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. "To keep Mississippians safe and limit the impact of our nation's open borders, the Mississippi National Guard's 112th Military Police Battalion has been mobilized and is supporting Customs and Border Protection officers and agents along the Southwest border."

Reeves' announcement came a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he planned to send more than 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to assist with border security between the U.S. and Mexico. DeSantis is expected to announce that he's running for president.

Mississippi does not share a border with Mexico, but Reeves blamed President Joe Biden's administration for people and drugs crossing the border without authorization.

"Every state has become a border state," wrote Reeves, who is seeking reelection this year.