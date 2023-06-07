WED: $14M for NM electrical grid, ABQ council seeks "weak" mayor, + More

DOE Grants 14 million to improve NM infrastructure – KUNM News

14 million dollars is heading to New Mexico to upgrade electrical infrastructure to better withstand extreme weather.

The state Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department announced the grant yesterday, saying the Department of Energy will eventually distribute 2.3 billion dollars over the next five years for projects that will boost the national electrical grids overall reliability.

The Navajo Nation is also receiving 1.8 million dollars, and along with one other tribe and three other states receiving funds, $50 million in total is being distributed in this first round of payments.

The grant is a part of a larger program working to deliver on the Biden administration’s goal of 100 percent clean electricity across the nation by 2035

Severed fiberoptics leave Taos without cellphones or internet – Taos News, KUNM

Workers cut through not one, but three fiber optic cables on Monday night, disrupting cell phone and internet service throughout Taos County and parts of Santa Fe for more than a day now.

The Taos News reports the disruption is affecting Verizon Wireless, Century Link, and Xfinity customers, as well as local radio stations and the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County’s websites, among others.

In an update on Tuesday evening Kit Carson Electric CEO Luis Reyes said workers had repaired one of three lines and they we’re hoping work would be completed by 8am Wednesday morning.

Crews were using a boring machine when they sliced through the lines. They were trying to place electrical wiring.

Albuquerque city council considers weakening mayor’s role — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Albuquerque City Councilors took up a proposal Monday night that would restructure the city’s government, substantially altering the role of the mayor.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the proposal from Councilors Renee Grout and Louie Sanchez would move the state’s largest city from a “strong mayor” to a “weak mayor” form of governance — as they have in Rio Rancho. It would mean much of the mayor’s administrative duties would go instead to a city manager appointed by the council.

Members voted 5-to-4 to amend the proposal, giving the “weak” mayor a vote on the Council. Originally, the mayor would have only been able to break ties.

Its sponsors say the change would lead to a more stable, efficient and transparent municipal government.

A spokesperson for Mayor Keller says that restructuring the government this way would limit checks and balances by giving too much power to the Council and an unelected administrator.

The Council plans to take the city charter back up in two weeks. If six of its nine members approve it, it’ll be placed on the ballot for Albuquerque voters to weigh in.