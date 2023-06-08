THUR: Feds says rare NM plant should be endangered, + More

US agency says rare flowering plant found only in New Mexico should be listed as endangered — Associated Press

A rare flowering plant found only in one spot in southern New Mexico should be granted federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday.

The agency is proposing to list the swale paintbrush as endangered. Also known as the glowing Indian paintbrush, the plant's bright yellowish flowers produce nectar and support pollinators.

Historically, the plant was native to grasslands in Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico and used to grow at sites in the Sierra Madre Occidental region, which spans parts of the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Durango.

Biologists listed drought, altered water flows, wildfires, excessive grazing and a warming climate as some of the threats to the species.

The Center for Biological Diversity supported the proposed listing, saying the plant has an extremely limited known distribution and that the last confirmed siting in Mexico was in 1985.

"The Endangered Species Act has prevented the extinction of so many other plant and animal species," said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate with the center. "In this instance, the law will help save a unique flower that's part of what makes the Southwest not only botanically interesting but also beautiful."

The Fish and Wildlife Service will be accepting public comment on the proposal through Aug. 7.

If the agency moves forward with the listing, it will then have to develop a recovery plan for the plants. That will likely call for reintroducing the paintbrush to other habitats in case its current known population is wiped out.

Alamogordo to host bench warrant safe surrender event — KUNM News

Anyone with a bench warrant in New Mexico will have the opportunity to address it without having to go to jail if they can make it to Alamogordo in the next two days.

The Alamogordo Magistrate Court on Wednesday announced a safe surrender event to be held Friday, June 9, from 3 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Administrative Office of the Courts Deputy Director Karl Reifsteck says the event allows anyone with an outstanding warrant to avoid jail, the suspension of driving privileges, or other consequences by appearing before a judge.

Reifsteck says anyone who appears voluntarily will receive favorable consideration when requesting a new court date, or payment plan, for example.

If you are unsure if you have a warrant out, call the court information hotline at 855-268-7804, or check nmcourts.gov online case lookup.

Thousands of New Mexicans will have driver's licenses reinstated under new law — Associated Press

Thousands of New Mexicans will have their driver's licenses reinstated under a new law that prevents the state Motor Vehicle Division from suspending the licenses of people who fail to appear in court, or don't pay speeding tickets or other fines.

State officials confirmed Wednesday about 308,000 licenses that are currently suspended will be affected, and MVD staff are being trained on the new requirements.

"There is a fair amount of system reconfiguration that needs to be done, but we expect to be able to have those suspensions removed by September," said Charlie Moore, a spokesman for the Taxation and Revenue Department, which oversees the MVD.

The underlying citations that led to the suspensions will still be reflected on driver records, Moore said.

State court officials say the new law that takes effect next week may lead more people to skip out on court hearings or ignore fines, but advocates see it as a positive change.

Monica Ault, state director with the advocacy group Fines & Fees Justice Center, told Albuquerque television station KRQE that suspensions can have a big impact on New Mexicans who rely on driving to get to work or school.

"What these types of license suspensions do is they force an impossible choice: You stop driving and you lose access to work and basic necessities. Or you keep driving, you risk more fines and fees, arrest, and even incarceration," Ault said.

Research by the center shows that license revocations seem to impact rural New Mexicans more. A survey of 511 residents revealed that those from rural and semi-rural areas were 31% more likely to have their license suspended due to court issues than those from urban areas.

Ault said part of the challenge is that rural residents might not always know they've been ordered to come to court because their physical address on their license is often different from their mailing address and they don't receive a notice.

Lawmakers rewrote the rules related to license suspensions earlier this year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill March 15.

Barry Massey, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts, said more drivers respond to the court when they are notified of the potential license suspension than the notice that a bench warrant has been issued.

"Bench warrants tend to drive people away from the courts," he said. "Now, when a person fails to appear in court, the only option the court has is to issue a bench warrant."

Ault argues New Mexico's courts still have other tools to ensure compliance. She noted the new law doesn't eliminate any debt from unpaid fines, so Ault said that could act as an incentive to comply and pay.

'The Righteous,' an opera set among American Southwest church communities, to premiere in 2024 — Associated Press

The Santa Fe Opera will present the world premiere of "The Righteous" by composer Gregory Spears with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith on July 13 next year.

The opera, set among church communities in the American Southwest, stars baritone Michael Mayes as a preacher who becomes governor during a period stretching from the Iran hostage crisis in 1979 to the Gulf War in the 1990s, the company announced Wednesday. The cast includes countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, bass-baritones Greer Grimsley and Nicholas Newton, sopranos Amber Wagner and Elena Villalón, and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano.

Spears and Smith collaborated on "Castor and Patience," which premiered at the Cincinnati Opera last July. Smith won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for poetry and was the U.S. Poet Laureate from 2017-19.

Jordan de Souza conducts a production directed by Kevin Newbury, which will be given six performances through Aug. 13, 2024.

Santa Fe's 2024 season includes a new Louisa Muller production of Verdi's "La Traviata" opening June 28, starring soprano Mané Galoyan and conducted by Corrado Rovaris; a new Stephen Barlow staging of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" opening June 29, starring bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green and conducted by Harry Bicket; a staging of Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier" first seen at Britain's Garsington Opera in 2021 and starring Rachel Willis-Sørensen; and a revival of Stephen Lawless' 2009 production of Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore (The Elixir of Love).