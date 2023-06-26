MON: New Mexico has telephone hotline for people seeking access to abortion clinics, + More

New Mexico has telephone hotline for people seeking access to abortion clinics - Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for people seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance.

The hotline is already live but is still being built out, according to Lujan Grisham. The number is (833) 767-3776.

It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources.

New Mexico has seen a surge in abortions, driven largely by residents from Texas and other states that have enacted abortion bans.

New Mexico is currently one of the states that has legal access to abortions.

According to state data, there were more than 11,000 reported abortions statewide last year compared with nearly 4,900 abortions reported in 2021.

So far this year, there have been almost 5,300 abortions performed in New Mexico, which currently has 19 abortion providers.

Six of those providers offer surgical abortions, with the rest providing medical abortions.

The hotline will also include advice on other maternal health issues and could end up convincing more out-of-state providers to relocate to New Mexico, Lujan Grisham said.

It has been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

NM AG drops 4 charges against former UNM athletic director - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s attorney general has dropped all but two charges against Paul Krebs, a former University of New Mexico athletic director, weeks before he was set to go on trial for misusing public funds for a personal golf pleasure trip to Scotland in 2015.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the remaining two charges are for embezzlement for allegedly using university funds to pay for the overseas trip for donors, family members and UNM men’s basketball coach Craig Neal.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Raúl Torrez said they dismissed four felony charges which alleged that Krebs embezzled almost $10,000 in UNM funds, an alleged attempt to conceal evidence of an anonymous donation Krebs made to the UNM foundation specifically for the Athletic Department and another separate tax fraud charge.

Krebs’ trial is scheduled to begin July 17.

‘Safe staffing saves lives’: UNM Hospital workers protest understaffing and unfair wages - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Unionized health care workers at the largest hospital system in New Mexico have been in contract negotiations with their bosses since December, with little to show for it.

On Thursday, they protested unsafe working conditions and unfair wages outside the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, hoping to pressure management to come to the bargaining table.

Resident physicians and nurses were joined by patient care technicians, housekeepers, UNM students, faculty and their supporters in carrying signs, chanting and speeches outside the hospital along Lomas Boulevard Northeast.

Vicente Jaramillo, a pharmacist at UNMH, has been negotiating on behalf of other workers represented by District 1199NM of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees.

Jaramillo said the hospital is in crisis, with its dedicated workers overworked and understaffed.

“As a result, morale is at an all-time low,” he said.

For example, the neuroscience unit at UNMH has only six core nurses remaining, with the rest of the staff being travel nurses who make higher wages, said Theresa Custodio, a nurse who works in the unit.

“If they can afford travelers, they can afford us,” Custodio said. “At this point, if they take care of their staff, then they’ll stay. But they don’t take care of us, so people leave.”

Hospital managers have not tried to keep nurses, letting them go work at Presbyterian or even leave New Mexico, said William Wylie, who has been a resident physician at UNMH since 2019.

“Instead, the folks running the hospital sat back and took every crisis like it was only going to be for a couple of days, and here we are,” Wylie said.

This downward spiral has affected workers, managers and patients, Jaramillo said, creating a sense of frustration and exhaustion throughout the institution.

“The people are beat. We’re tired. We’re leaving,” he said. “These problems will not solve themselves; action is needed.”

“We are the hospital,” he said. “We are the heartbeat that keeps this institution alive. We clean the rooms, we fix the computers, we do maintenance, we check the medications, and above all, we provide compassionate care to our patients.”

AT LEAST FIVE PATIENTS PER NURSE

Megan Cundy, a patient care technician, said the day shift has been running lately with five patients for every one nurse, and sometimes with only one patient care technician. And sometimes none at all.

Whenever a particular unit within the hospital does have enough staff, workers get moved to other units, she said

She said management recently moved her to another unit and for large portions of her shift was the only tech on the floor, caring for up to 36 patients.

“It’s just very dangerous and unsafe, because things can get missed,” Cundy said. “There’s just no way to do anything safely at that kind of ratio.”

Workers are not getting lunch breaks during shifts that last for more than 12 hours, she said.

Workers have told the union that some patient care technicians have been assigned to as many as 20 patients at a time, said Local 1199 Executive Director Eleanor Chavez, who is also a New Mexico state representative.

"When we've brought that to management, of course, they deny that it exists," Chavez said.

Workers have asked management to establish nurse-to-patient ratios, Jaramillo said, which is crucial for the wellbeing of staff and the safety of their patients.

“By maintaining appropriate ratios, we can ensure that each patient receives the quality care that they deserve, while preventing burnout amongst our staff,” he said.

Jaramillo also serves on several safety committees in the hospital, and said safe staffing ratios would be critical to patient safety.

“Safe staffing saves lives,” he said.

A MINUTE PER ROOM

The housekeeping team who cleans hospital rooms is also understaffed, said Alicia Hernandez, who has worked at the hospital for 13 years and represents housekeepers in negotiations.

“What the hospital wants currently is quantity, not quality,” Hernandez said. “By doing that, we’re putting the patients and ourselves in danger.”

Management is trying to give each worker double or triple the work they had before, Hernandez said.

A new software system that dictates work for housekeepers is requiring them to clean a room in one minute, which is impossible, Hernandez said.

The hospital needs to be a place where workers have more ability to give their input, Cundy said.

“We see what things are like on the daily,” Cundy said.

Wages, clinical experience and holidays

Workers are also asking for wage increases “that reflect our years of service and commitment to this hospital, and to keep up with inflation,” Jaramillo said.

The starting wage for custodians at the hospital is $15 per hour, according to the UNM website. This has led many, including herself, to take second jobs to support their families.

A spokesperson for the hospital told KOB on Thursday that as of the end of May, UNM Hospital was running with a $27 million loss and had decreased administrators’ pay which went into effect in April.

The hospital’s budget “does not include any pay decreases for frontline staff, but we are not able to include pay increases, given our current financial situation,” the spokesperson told the TV station.

However, District 1199NM Organizer/Staff Representative Mauricio de Segovia said UNM “is sitting on half a billion dollars of unrestricted assets that can be used for wages.”

Workers have also proposed a system to incentivize clinical experience, Jaramillo said, by encouraging them with more money to pursue more clinical knowledge, licensure, and certifications.

“This would lead to improved patient outcomes, and a reputation of excellence for our institution,” he said.

They’re also asking to be able to observe important holidays like Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth, he said.

MANAGEMENT IGNORING ISSUES

Hospital management has decided to ignore all of the issues workers have brought, Chavez said.

“The hospital has shown little willingness to engage in meaningful discussions,” Jaramillo said. “Our voices have been dismissed. Our concerns have been brushed aside.”

This lack of response is not only disheartening, but also deeply concerning for the future of the hospital, he said.

“Our struggle is never over. Progress is never easy,” Chavez said. “We will continue to fight at the bargaining table for the workers, so that patients in this community have adequate and safe care.”

More medical students are seeking abortion training in New Mexico because of Dobbs – By Susan Dunlop, NM Political Report

One way that last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has impacted abortion care across the country is in medical training. Obstetrics and gynecology students in states where abortion is banned, for instance, can no longer receive integrated abortion care training.

New Mexico Political Report’s Susan Dunlop reports Medical Director of the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health Dr. Amber Truehart says the center is getting a variety of people looking for abortion training.

Truehart says medical residents studying in states where abortion is banned are coming to UNM for one-month rotations to receive the training.

She says it’s not just OB-GYN residents, either, but that the center is also seeing psychiatric residents and nurse midwives.

Truehart says that rather than instilling fear in providers, the Dobbs decision — which came down a year ago Saturday— made people vocal and empowered, especially in New Mexico.

Northern NM prescribed burn postponed — By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Fire officials called off a prescribed fire on the New Mexico/Colorado border planned for this weekend. The postponement is due to heavy winds that are no longer expected to lighten up in time for the fire to do the work intended, according to an announcement from the Carson National Forest.

While a state law passed this year prohibits prescribed burns during Red Flag warnings — which the National Weather Service issues on days of heavy wind, high heat, dry air and unstable atmosphere — a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service told KUNM earlier this month that the state law does not apply to the federal agency.

Still, forest officials say the wind will be stronger than the parameters outlined in their ire plan.

Conejos Peak District Ranger Andrea Jones of the Rio Grande National Forest in Colorado says fire managers are evaluating weather and fuel conditions on an ongoing basis.

She said similar burn windows have proved successful in the past, but her team was sure they wouldn’t move forward if the wind speeds stayed high.

Managers say they’re doubtful another opportunity for the burn will arise until after the monsoon ends.

Supreme Court ruling complicates Navajo Nation's fight for more water - By Michael Phillis and Sam Metz Associated Press

On some parts of the Navajo Nation, where roughly a third of the people lack reliable access to clean water, people have to drive for miles on red dirt roads to lug water home. Others rely on unregulated wells or water delivery trucks.

Already facing some of the most severe water scarcity in the drought-stricken Southwest, the tribe now has to deal with a Supreme Court ruling this week that will make securing water even harder for the 170,000 enrolled tribal members who live on its reservation.

"I know the battle and the strategy moving ahead is going to be a lot more difficult," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren told The Associated Press.

The tribe argued that the "permanent home" promised in treaties the U.S. government signed more than 150 years ago includes a right to some of the water crossing the reservation. The question before the court was whether the federal government had to quantify the tribe's water needs and come up with a plan to meet them.

Two decades after the Navajo Nation sued the federal government to force them to act, their frustrating, meandering journey through the federal courts ended with the 5-4 decision authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying an 1868 treaty "contains no language imposing a duty on the United States to take affirmative steps to secure water for the Tribe."

The decision is a win for states that rely on the Colorado River, which cascades down from the Rocky Mountains through southwestern U.S. deserts. So much water is siphoned off that it rarely reaches Mexico's Gulf of California anymore. The ruling maintains the status quo in already difficult negotiations brokered by the Biden administration over how to share the river's shrinking flows.

Arizona — joined by Nevada and Colorado — argued that requiring them to accommodate the Navajo Nation's water needs would upend future negotiations over water for 40 million people and a $15 billion-a-year agricultural industry that grows most of the nation's winter vegetables.

But it leaves the tribe at a serious disadvantage.

"Where do the Navajo go from here?" Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the dissent. They "have waited patiently for someone, anyone, to help them, only to be told (repeatedly) that they have been standing in the wrong line and must try another."

As a result of the ruling, if the Navajo Nation wants access to water from the lower Colorado River, Congress must act or the tribe needs to ask the Supreme Court to reopen a prior case that allocated water between states, said attorney Rita McGuire, who represented southwestern states that opposed the tribe.

"We're very pleased," she said.

Gorsuch found one "silver lining," writing that the majority did agree that the Navajo Nation may be able to assert such a claim. "After today, it is hard to see how this Court (or any court) could ever again fairly deny a request from the Navajo to intervene in litigation over the Colorado River," he wrote.

This case was just one of many legal challenges to agreements over water rights established more than a century ago. The Navajo Nation and other tribes were left out of a landmark 1922 treaty that divided the Colorado River between seven U.S. states, and have long protested that states treat them as an afterthought at a time when all the stakeholders face a future with less water and greater demand.

The National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said the justices helped the federal government escape its promises to tribes "by stating that treaties only secure access to water, but do not require the United States to take any steps to protect or provide that water to our people."

Kavanaugh said Congress could still help the Navajo Nation. Congress has allocated billions to help tribes secure water rights and build infrastructure to reliably deliver clean water to their people.

But Congress is unlikely to help the tribe, according to Grant Christensen, an Indian law expert at Stetson University.

"There's not enough water now," Christensen said. "Congress isn't going to take further steps to go ahead and secure Indian water rights away from the neighboring states."

And supplying water across the Navajo reservation is particularly challenging because of its arid environment and the great distances involved — it's the largest in the U.S. at 27,000 square-miles (71,000 square-kilometers) — an area larger than West Virginia.

The Navajo Nation has already reached settlements for water from the San Juan River in New Mexico and Utah.

Now it will focus on settling water rights over a Colorado River tributary in Arizona while that case proceeds in court, Nygren said.

It's a familiar position for tribes, said Heather Tanana, a University of Utah law professor and citizen of the Navajo Nation.

"No one's contesting that Navajo Nation has those rights" to water, she said. "But in order to actually make them a reality, they're on their own."