WED: US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges, + More

US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

It was never about making history for Deb Haaland, but rather making her parents proud.

She says she worked hard, putting herself through school, starting a small business to pay bills and eventually finding her way into politics — first as a campaign volunteer and later as the first Native American woman to lead a political party in New Mexico.

The rest seems like history. Haaland was sworn in as one of the first two Native American women in Congress in 2019. Two years later, she took the reins at the U.S. Interior Department — an agency whose responsibilities stretch from managing energy development to meeting the nation's treaty obligations to 574 federally recognized tribes.

Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member in the U.S., spoke to The Associated Press about her tenure leading the 70,000-employee agency that oversees subsurface minerals and millions of acres of public land.

The hardest part? Balancing the interests of every single American, she said.

"I might feel one way about an issue personally. It doesn't mean that that's the decision that's going to be made," said Haaland, 62, sitting in the shade of the towering cottonwood trees that line her backyard in Albuquerque. "There is a process, so I am dedicated to that. I really do want to find a balance."

Criticism of Haaland has mounted in recent weeks. Environmentalists slammed her department's approval of the massive Willow oil project in Alaska, while a Republican-led U.S. House committee opened an investigation into ties between Haaland and an Indigenous group from her home state of New Mexico that advocates for halting oil and gas production on public lands.

Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress also have grilled her about her agency's $19 billion budget request. Critics say the Interior Department under her guidance had failed to conduct quarterly oil and gas lease sales as required under law, doubled the time it takes to get permits, and raised royalty rates charged to energy companies to discourage domestic production and advance the administration's climate goals.

Haaland defended the Biden administration's priorities, reiterating that her department was following the law and was on track to meet the administration's goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

But even some Democratic senators who support more wind and solar energy development have questioned that timeline, saying some projects take years to be permitted and could be at risk. Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico did not get a response from Haaland when asking when the first utility-scale offshore wind projects would be permitted

Haaland said she had an idea of what the Cabinet job might entail, having served in Congress and as a member of Joe Biden's platform committee when he was the Democratic presidential nominee. Many of Biden's ideals about climate change, renewable energy and conservation mirrored her own.

What gets conserved and how is at the root of a few thorny projects Haaland must navigate, from the Willow project to a drilling moratorium around a national park near northwestern New Mexico's Chaco Canyon, and now protests by Native American tribes over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada.

"There isn't a one-size-fits-all for any of these things," she said. "We have to take each one individually and find the best solution that we can."

Native American tribes are not always pleased with the outcome, she acknowledged.

"Every tribe, I think, is different. Their opportunities are different. Their lifestyles are different and it's up to us to make sure that we get them to the table to tell us what's important to them," she said. "... And we do our best, as I said, to balance whatever the project is — using the science, using the law."

Haaland's heritage as a member of Laguna Pueblo makes her unlike any previous secretary, and she's aware of the added expectations from Indian Country as she leads an agency with a fraught and even murderous history with Native tribes.

She has worked to boost consultation efforts with tribal governments, allocate more resources to help address the alarming rate of disappearances and deaths among Native Americans, and launched an investigation into the federal government's role in boarding schools that sought to assimilate Native children over decades.

Wenona Singel, an associate professor at Michigan State University College of Law and director of the Indigenous Law & Policy Center, pointed to the stories Haaland has told about her grandparents being taken from their families when they were children. The story is similar to Singel's own family and many others.

"She understands the pain and the trauma of having our ancestors be stripped of their culture and their language and their Native identity," said Singel, a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. " She has demonstrated a deeper understanding of our nation's need to come to grips with the reality of this history and the way in which it continues to impact our communities today."

For Haaland, there's no way to disconnect from her heritage: "I am who I am."

Haaland grew up in a military family — her late father was a decorated Marine and her late mother spent more than two decades working for the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs after serving in the U.S. Navy. Haaland often talks about how her mother — who also was a member of Laguna Pueblo — raised her to be fierce.

Haaland, a mother herself, got married in 2021 to her longtime partner Skip Sayre. They share a home in Albuquerque with their two rescue dogs — Remington and Winchester.

Haaland still hangs her clothes on the line out back to dry in the New Mexico sun, finds time to be outside every day and makes big batches of her own red chile sauce with garlic and oregano, freezing it so she has a ready supply when she comes home.

Despite moving around as a kid, Haaland said her traditions keep her grounded. In fact, she's working to finish her master's degree in American Indian studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, a feat nearly 25 years in the making.

Haaland's mother was the one who encouraged her to finish her thesis — an exploration of Laguna Pueblo's traditional foods. Haaland was proud to say she turned the paper in to her committee in early June, looking to show that Indigenous knowledge continues to be carried down and that the foods eaten at Laguna Pueblo — including stew and piki bread — haven't changed since the tribe migrated from the Chaco Canyon area generations ago. While modern ovens may have taken the place of hot stones, Haaland said Laguna's foods are still rooted in tradition.

One of her first obligations as a Pueblo woman is to nurture her family and community, and Haaland said that's not unlike the demands of her current job: to manage and protect natural resources and cultural heritage.

"You have values as a human being," she said. "That's the way you're raised by your family, and that's what I bring to the table."

New Mexico negotiates settlement over permit renewal for US nuclear waste repository - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Energy over the renewal of a permit for the federal government's only underground repository for nuclear waste.

Officials with the New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that an agreement was reached last week after four days of negotiations. The state first outlined its terms in December, seeking to ensure that high-level waste such as diluted plutonium wouldn't find its way to the state.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southeastern New Mexico plays a key role in the nation's multibillion-dollar effort to clean up radioactive waste left behind by decades nuclear research and bomb-making. Currently, it's licensed to take what is known as transuranic waste, or waste generated by the nation's nuclear weapons program that is contaminated with radioactive elements heavier than uranium.

The new draft permit would provide greater regulatory oversight and safeguards at the repository over the next decade, officials said. It also would prioritize the cleanup of Cold War-era waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory — the birthplace of the atomic bomb.

"The new permit conditions affirm New Mexico's authority and position that all roads lead from WIPP — we are no longer the last stop for clean-up but the driving force in that process that begins here," said James Kenney, head of New Mexico's Environment Department.

The state agency expects to publish the modified permit on Aug. 15. A public meeting will follow in September, with a final permit being issued in October.

Nuclear watchdog groups said they were in support of the agreement because it focuses on the waste at Los Alamos and requires more transparency about legacy defense-related waste around the U.S.

The permit also includes language that would enable the state to suspend shipments to WIPP if there's evidence of a threat to human health or the environment.

New Mexico also could move to revoke the permit if Congress were to increase WIPP's capacity or expand the types of waste that could be sent there. State officials and watchdogs have said that language serves as a hedge against New Mexico becoming the nation's permanent dumping ground.

Under the permit, the Energy Department would have to document its progress in siting another underground repository in a state other than New Mexico through a new annual report as well as hold quarterly meetings to update the public.

New Mexico State basketball players settle lawsuit stemming from hazing episodes - By Eddie Pells Ap National Writer

The former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.

Aggie players Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu filed the lawsuit in April, alleging three players on the team assaulted them, while coaches who knew of the assaults did nothing about it.

Attorney Joleen Youngers said all defendants — the players, coaches and the New Mexico State board of regents — were part of the settlement, and that she could not release the terms. A school spokesman said terms would be released on the state's open-records website "soon."

"The important thing was getting a settlement that reasonably compensates them and allows them to put this matter behind them, and helps them to move on," Youngers said. "Because a lawsuit like this can end up being a second victimization, where they have to go through months, if not years, of dealing with all the issues."

Separately, the state attorney general has been looking into potential criminal charges in the case.

The lawsuit came two months after the Aggies abruptly canceled the rest of their 2022-23 basketball season when Deuce Benjamin, a freshman guard, brought his allegations to campus police. The school characterized them as hazing allegations.

In an interview with The Associated Press shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Benjamin said he had lost his respect for people in the aftermath of what had happened.

"Pretty much just a lot of anger," Benjamin said. "I can't put my trust in people, and I've just come to despise people, really."

The AP normally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin and Odunewu had both agreed to let their names be used in both the lawsuit and subsequent media interviews, including the one with AP. Benjamin's father, former Aggies star William Benjamin, joined his son and Odunewu as plaintiffs.

"It took so much courage for them to stand up and voice their name, to say this happened and it was wrong, and to demand accountability, and they did it," Youngers said.

New Mexico lawmakers question fallowing as way to reduce water use along the Rio Grande - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Some New Mexico lawmakers are warning that leaving farmland unplanted along one of North America's longest rivers won't be a long-term answer to ensuring Texas gets its share of the Rio Grande under a pending settlement that would end a yearslong fight over the river's management.

Members of the powerful Legislative Finance Committee met Tuesday in Las Cruces, not far from the border with Texas. On the agenda were briefings from top water managers about the history of the dispute and the creation of a task force that will be charged with developing a plan for implementing the proposed agreement.

"The work ahead in the lower Rio Grande is significant and we know that and we see that and we're prepared to take it on. We have a plan," said Hannah Riseley-White, interim director of the Interstate Stream Commission.

That plan calls for reducing use through a combination of efforts that range from paying farmers not to pump groundwater to leasing surface water, fallowing farmland and making infrastructure improvements.

The proposed settlement reached last fall by New Mexico, Texas and Colorado still needs the approval of a judge who has been overseeing the case and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.

State Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Democrat from Las Cruces, argued that the settlement was far from a done deal, while other lawmakers said the burden of meeting water delivery obligations should not fall just to farmers in southern New Mexico.

Some officials talked about fallowing land along the Rio Grande to reduce both diversions from the river and groundwater pumping that many farmers are forced to rely on in times of drought. In fact, it was pumping over the last two decades that prompted Texas to sue, arguing that the practice was cutting into the amount of water that was ultimately delivered as part of a decades-old water sharing compact between Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

Others at the meeting said focusing on infrastructure would result in more efficient use of the river. They also said storm water runoff could be captured and managed to help recharge aquifers in southern New Mexico.

Proposals at two dams along the southern reaches of the river call for building secondary ponds where runoff could be held for later release so New Mexico would not lose out when storm surges send excess water beyond the state line.

"This infrastructure is absolutely necessary to adapt to this changing climate that we're in. It is necessary, but not sufficient," said Phil King, an engineering consultant with Elephant Butte Irrigation District, the largest in New Mexico. "We're definitely going to have to change the way we administer our water."

King noted that farmers along the lower Rio Grande are not pumping any more water than they did between the early 1950s and late 1970s, a period that serves as the baseline condition. However, municipal and industry use has increased 250% since then, he said.

Speaking to the fallowing efforts, King said: "Do you really want to go and slaughter the goose that lays the golden eggs, contributing to our economy and forming an important part of our culture? Or do you want to look at trying to use infrastructure first to minimize how much you have to reduce water use?"

Cervantes said that while the proposed settlement would end the dispute with Texas, it will create a battle between users in southern and northern New Mexico and that most farmers would not be willing to sell their land for the prices offered through the fallowing programs.

Democratic Sen. George Munoz, who chairs the Legislative Finance Committee, suggested money appropriated by the state Legislature as well as federal infrastructure funding would be better spent on infrastructure improvements along the river.

"We need to think about how we target the money we're going to use in this next year to fix some of these problems," he said. "But the Middle Rio Grande guys, my message to you is they're coming for you next. You better get ready because there's not enough water down south."

Billions are being spent to turn the tide on the US West's wildfires. It won't be enough - By Matthew Brown, Terry Chea, Caleb Diehl And Camille Fassett Associated Press

Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on worsening wildfires in the U.S. West through a multi-billion dollar cleanup of forests choked with dead trees and undergrowth.

Yet one year into what's envisioned as a decade-long effort, federal land managers are scrambling to catch up after falling behind on several of their priority forests for thinning even as they exceeded goals elsewhere. And they've skipped over some highly at-risk communities to work in less threatened areas, according to data obtained by The Associated Press, public records and Congressional testimony.

With climate change making the situation increasingly dire, mixed early results from the administration's initiative underscore the challenge of reversing decades of lax forest management and aggressive fire suppression that allowed many woodlands to become tinderboxes. The ambitious effort comes amid pushback from lawmakers dissatisfied with progress to date and criticism from some environmentalists for cutting too many trees.

Administration officials in interviews and during testimony maintained that the thinning work is making a difference. Work announced to date, they said, will help lessen wildfire dangers faced by more than 500 communities in 10 states. But they also acknowledged finishing the task will require far more resources than what's already dedicated.

"As much money as we're receiving, it's not enough to take care of the problems that we are seeing, particularly across the West," said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. "This is an emergency situation in many places, and we are acting with a sense of urgency."

BIG MONEY FOR BIG PROBLEM

Congress in the last two years approved more than $4 billion in additional funding to prevent repeats of destructive infernos that have torched communities including in California, Colorado and Montana.

By logging and burning trees and low-lying vegetation, officials hope to lessen forest fuels and keep fires that originate on federal lands from exploding through nearby cities and towns.

The enormity of the task is evident in an aerial view of California's Tahoe National Forest, where mountainsides are colored brown and gray with the vast number of trees killed by insects and drought. After work on the Tahoe was delayed last year, Forest Service crews and contractors recently started taking down trees across thousands of acres.

"The forests as we know them in California and across the West, they're dying. They're being destroyed through fire. They're dying from drought, disease and insects," said forest Supervisor Eli Ilano. "They're dying at a pace that we're having trouble keeping up with."

The scale of spending is unprecedented, said Courtney Schultz with Colorado State University. The forest policy expert said millions of acres have been through environmental review and are ready for work.

"If we really want to go big across the landscape — to reduce fuels enough to affect fire behavior and have some impact on communities — we need to be planning large projects," she said.

Key to that strategy is addressing forest patches where computer simulations show wildfire could easily spread to inhabited areas. Some areas have yet to get the extra funding for thinning despite facing high risk, including portions of California's Sierra Nevada range, Montana's Bitterroot Valley and around Mescalero Apache lands in southern New Mexico.

Only about a third of the land the U.S. Forest Service treated last year was designated with high wildfire hazard potential, agency documents show. About half the forest was in the southeastern U.S., where wildfires are less severe but weather conditions make it easier to use intentional burns, the documents show.

The infrastructure bill passed two years ago with bipartisan support included a requirement for the administration to treat forests across 10 million acres — 15,625 square miles or 40,500 square kilometers — by 2027. Less than 10% of that was addressed in the first year.

"The Forest Service is obligating hundreds of millions of dollars, but not in the areas required by law," said Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Forest Service spokesman Wade Muehlhof said the agency was confident in the administration's strategy, but declined to say if it would meet the acreage mandates.

MIXED FIRST-YEAR RESULTS

An AP analysis of federal data reveals the scale of the challenge: Hundreds of communities are threatened by the potential for fires to ignite on federal forests and spread to populated areas.

In California, thinning zones announced to date address the risk to only about one-in-five houses and other buildings potentially exposed to fires on federal lands, the analysis shows. In Nevada and Oregon, it's about half of exposed structures, and in Montana it's one-in 25.

Most areas identified as hot spots where forest fires have high potential to burn into populated areas won't be addressed for at least the next several years, according to government planning documents. And computer models project up to 20% of areas that need thinning will be hit by fires before that work occurs.

Architects of the Forest Service's strategy based it on tens millions of computer wildfire simulations being used to predict areas that pose the greatest risk. Those scenarios showed fires on only 10% to 20% of the land would account for 80% of exposure to communities.

"This is a mapped plan through time, where we can laser-focus on one highly important issue: the problem of communities being destroyed by wildfires started on public lands," said Forest Service fire scientist Alan Ager.

FALLING SHORT IN A RISKY AREA

In 2022, the Forest Service missed its treatment goals in four of 10 areas targeted as priorities. One was the Tahoe National Forest's North Yuba region, where the agency addressed only 6% of the acreage planned.

Small towns tucked into the forest's canyons escaped disaster two years ago when the Dixie fire raged just to the north, destroying several communities and burning about 1,500 square miles (3,900 square kilometers) in the Sierra Nevada range. Those communities also escaped another fire to the south that burned more than 1,000 homes and structures. The previous year, yet another fire killed 15 people and torched more than 2,000 homes and structures in the region.

The same conditions that whipped those fires into infernos exist on the Tahoe forest — densely-packed trees and underbrush primed to burn following years of drought. And government computer modeling suggests it's among the U.S. communities most exposed to wildfires on federal lands.

Five million trees died on the Tahoe last year alone, said Ilano, the forest supervisor.

"What we're realizing is we're not moving fast enough, that the fires are burning bigger and more intense, more quickly than we anticipated," Ilano said.

Earlier this month, tracked vehicles including one known as a "harvester" worked through dense stands on the North Yuba, clipping large trees at their base and stripping them bare of branches in just seconds, then piling the trunks to be burned later. Elsewhere, work crews walked slowly behind a wood chipper as it was pulled along a forest road, stuffing the machine with small trees and branches cut to clear the understory.

The increased logging needed to reach the government's lofty goals has gained acceptance as the growing toll from wildfires softens longstanding opposition from some environmental groups and ecologists.

"Gone are the days when things were black and white and either good or bad," said Melinda Booth, former director of the South Yuba River Citizens League. "We need targeted treatment, targeted thinning, which does include logging."

Others think officials are going too far. Sue Britting with Sierra Forest Legacy says the North Yuba plan includes about nine square miles (23 square kilometers) of older trees and stands along waterways that should be preserved. Yet for most of the work, Britting said it's time to "move forward" on a thinning project years in the making.

OBSTACLES TO THINNING STRATEGY

Hindering the Forest Service nationwide is a shortage of workers to cut and remove trees on the scale demanded, government officials and forestry experts say. Litigation ties up many projects, with environmental reviews taking three years on average before work begins, according to the Property and Environment Research Center, a Bozeman, Montana think tank.

Another problem: Thinning operations aren't allowed in federally designated wilderness areas. That puts off limits about a third of National Forest areas that expose communities to high wildfire risk and means some thinning work must be carried out in a patchwork fashion.

Keeping track of progress presents its own challenges. Acres that get worked on are often counted twice or more — first when the trees are cut down, again when leftover piles of woody material on the same site are removed, and yet again when that landscape is later subjected to prescribed fire, said Schultz of Colorado State University.

Even where thinning is allowed, officials face other potential constraints, such as protecting older groves important for wildlife habitat. A Biden inventory of public lands in April identified more than 175,000 square miles (453,000 square kilometers) of old growth and mature forests on U.S. government land.

The inventory will be used to craft new rules to better protect those woodlands from fires, insects and other side effects of climate change. But there's overlap between older forests and many areas slated for thinning. That includes more than half of the treatment area at North Yuba, according to an AP analysis of mature forest data compiled by the conservation group Wild Heritage.

"What's driving all of this is insect infestation, drought stress, and all of that is related to the climate," said Wild Heritage chief scientist Dominick DellaSalla. "I don't think you can get out of it by thinning."