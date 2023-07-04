TUES: Extreme heat is killing more people crossing the border, + More

Extreme heat is killing more people crossing the border - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexico sat on the bleeding edge of the heat dome that caused soaring temperatures in Mexico and Texas last week, and pushed temperatures into the triple-digits for much of the southern portion of the state.

Heat is the deadliest natural disaster event – killing an average 700 people in the United States each year – more than deaths from tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding. However federal agencies tracking the data say that’s certainly an undercount.

In one aspect though, this summer is shaping up to be the deadliest on record for people trying to cross the desert in between Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

In 2022, 16 people crossing the border died in Sunland Park, the most deaths recorded for that area by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. That number combined deaths from falls from the border fence – which ranges from 18 to 30 feet tall – and heat exposure.

In just May and June this year, that number is already at 13 – all with heat as a contributing factor, said Sunland Park Fire Chief Danny Moreno.

DATA ISSUES

Real-time data for deaths caused by heat or heat-related illness is hard to come by. For example, the Heat and Health tracker released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, groups heat illness statistics by regions, so data for New Mexico includes Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma – comparing large regions with very different climates and demographics.

Statewide, the deaths are only viewed in hindsight, as the New Mexico Department of Health pulls data from death certificates or calls to hospitals for emergency room visits.

Heatwaves earlier in the year are more dangerous, since people need about 10 days to acclimate to temperature changes, said Stephanie Moraga-McHaley, who manages the environmental health program at the state health department. But an internal temperature of 103 degrees and above puts people at more risk for heat-related illness.

The cumulative impact of heat can worsen pre-existing health conditions like heart troubles, Moraga-McHaley said, complicating the department’s ability to count how many people are impacted. It’s hard to tell if someone died from a heart attack brought on by heat stress versus other factors.

“With cold-related illness, the biomarkers are a lot easier to detect,” she said. “But with heat related illness, it’s not as easy to determine.”

Moreno said in interviews with survivors, who are often the people who call 911 for help, that people can be lost for upwards of six hours, not acclimated to the elevation and heat, and don’t know that the distances in the desert can be deceiving.

He said the Sunland Fire Department isn’t encouraging crossing illegally, but said if people do, to take precautions about drinking water and avoid the brunt of heat during the day.

“Migrants crossing over into the United States, they’re doing it because they’re looking for a better life,” Moreno said. “But it doesn’t do you any good if you die a mile away from the border wall because of dehydration or heat.”

A GRIM STATISTIC CONTINUES RISING

Across the El Paso region, which includes the entirety of New Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials said there’s been 55 deaths related to border crossings. Last year, 71 people died, Border Patrol said.

In recent years, the number of deaths of people crossing has risen dramatically, with Border Patrol reporting 40 deaths in 2021.

The method for investigating and counting deaths encounters a patchwork system of local and federal agencies, as the body always has to go through a county investigation before being returned to the Border Patrol.

“We have to notify the locals. Once they investigate, and they make the determination, then that’s where we come in again, into the picture,” said Sean Coffey, a Border Patrol agent, in a press conference last week.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO PREVENT CROSSING DEATHS?

Border Patrol says it partners with the Foreign Operations Branch in Mexico and uses social media to warn people about the dangers of crossing.

Offering services to vulnerable people is the first place to start, said James Yong, head of the Ciudad Juárez for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees,

The UN office opened in Juárez in 2019, and operates about 3,000 shelter beds in the city for refugees. The office also coordinates clothes, food, legal aid, psychiatric help, schooling supplies and help to find jobs and navigate the complex systems of seeking asylum.

Yong said the process now of allowing people to seek asylum – while not perfect, allows some people access by receiving one of the 1,000 daily CBP One to get appointments to surrender to Border Patrol at ports of entry.

Title 42, a measure enacted in the pandemic denied entry to most people seeking asylum. Now, with the order lifted in May, border authorities returned to Title 8, which restarts the legal process to remove or deport migrants who cross the border into the United States.

Steep consequences accompany the process, including a five-year ban on reentry after expulsion, and possible criminal prosecution for repeated attempts.

For people with one deportation on their records, crossing illegally may be the only choice.

The asylum system is one of the only ways to enter the U.S. immigration system, with decades-long backlogs to family reunification and other methods to enter, he said.

“The more alternative pathways for people that aren’t asylum seekers, people that aren’t refugees – if you’re just going for temporary work, if you’re going to reunite with your family – if these options exist, and that will take the pressure off the asylum system,” Yong said.

Juan Fierro Garica, head pastor at the Templo El Buen Pastor, told Source NM he runs a shelter in the United Methodist Church, which usually holds about 75 people, mostly families of refugees, but has fewer now that CBP One appointments opened up.

There are many reasons why people cross illegally, he said, including having a prior deportation or criminal record in their country. Others had no access to a phone and lost patience. Still some people were separated during the CBP One interview process, and are trying to reunite with family members.

The price of trafficking often outstrips years of pay for people and their families.

“They don’t realize how much debt this puts them in,” he said.

He said the improvements to CBP One appointments mean that people seeking asylum in the shelter are receiving appointments between 15 days and three months after they sign up.

“If you have patience, if you have patience to wait for an appointment, you can have a better life,” Fierro Garcia said. “Your kids can be in school and you can access a health service and a job, while you wait.”

Corrie Boudreaux contributed to the reporting of this article.

Proposed rule would boost share of EVs for sale in New Mexico - KUNM, Albuquerque Journal

A new law proposed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday aims to bring more electric vehicles to New Mexicans by the year 2027.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the rule would require 43% of 2027 model vehicles brought into the state to meet “zero-emission” standards. Over time, that number would grow to 82% by 2032.

A zero-emission vehicle, or ZEV, is a vehicle that does not emit exhaust gas or other pollutants from the onboard source of power.

That means vehicles powered by electricity and hydrogen would fall under the new rule –– though, plug-in hybrid vehicles would not.

The governor’s administration is planning to propose the clean car standards to the Environmental Improvement Board, which would then have to hold a hearing and public comment period before acting on it.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s website says zero-emission vehicles fight climate change and improve local air quality. Unlike gasoline and diesel fuels, the department claims electric cars and hydrogen truck fueling stations will not pollute groundwater throughout New Mexico.

Helping your furry friend cope with July 4 fireworks — By Nash Jones, KUNM News

While July Fourth fireworks can be a highlight of the holiday for many humans, it’s rare to find a pet — particularly a dog — who enjoys them. Bernalillo County’s Animal Care Services recommends keeping your four-legged friend inside this Independence Day.

The department says it picks up more dogs during this summer holiday than any other time of the year. That’s because fireworks can spark confusion and fear and pets left outdoors can jump walls and fences to escape.

Before they take off, there are some ways to support the furry companions who have sensitive hearing and don’t understand what fireworks are.

The county instructs owners to not only keep dogs inside, but create a comforting environment for them. Animal Care Services suggests turning on a TV or radio (89.9 FM is always a dog-friendly option!)

There are also treats and pheromones that calm dogs’ anxiety, and tight-fitting clothing like ‘thunder shirts’ can also help.

The American Kennel Club recommends creating a cave-like environment for the den animals to hunker down in, which could be in a crate or closet. The owner can then sooth the animal with a calm tone and their favorite toys and treats. If the anxiety is severe, the Kennel Club also recommends talking to a vet about medication before the fireworks get going.

The county encourages dog owners to also microchip their pet beforehand in case they do run away.

Federal health insurance website lags in voter registration assistance, Democrats charge - Zachary Roth, States Newsroom via Source New Mexico

A group of U.S. Senate Democrats is pressing the Biden administration to make it easier for the millions of Americans who sign up each year for health insurance through a federal website to register to vote.

The lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Tuesday that HHS has made “important progress” toward fulfilling the goals of a 2021 executive order issued by President Joe Biden, which aimed to spur federal agencies to offer voter registration opportunities.

“But HHS can do more,” the senators added. “In particular, it should expeditiously implement changes to HealthCare.gov to facilitate access to voter registration services.”

The senators — Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, as well as Warren — asked Becerra to provide, by July 10, a detailed report on progress by HHS toward carrying out the order.

In response, a CMS spokesperson said in a statement to States Newsroom that the agency was working to expand the places on Healthcare.gov that connect users to voting information at vote.gov without needing to be logged in. That includes a newly added link to vote.gov in the Healthcare.gov footer, and new links to voting information on several resource articles on the site.

Laura Williamson, a senior policy adviser for voting rights at the Southern Poverty Law Center, dismissed those steps as insufficient.

“Unfortunately, these steps are not likely to make a difference in closing registration gaps,” Williamson said.

Advocates say adding a question about voter registration to the Healthcare.gov application would be much more effective at generating applications, because people who are applying for health care are more invested in the transaction than general users of the site.

“The agency must take steps to integrate a voter registration question into the application on Healthcare.gov immediately to promote access to voting across the country,” Williamson added. “There is no time to waste.”

URGENT ISSUE

Providing a meaningful voter registration opportunity through health care signup could be a transformative step in expanding access to the ballot. Nearly 8.4 million Americans applied for health insurance through Healthcare.gov during the 2022 open enrollment period, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data cited by the senators.

Advocates say the issue is urgent because the 2024 presidential election could make efforts to boost voter registration in response to the executive order too politically sensitive to prioritize next year. And a new administration could pull back on enforcing the order, or rescind it outright, in 2025.

Williamson of the Southern Poverty Law Center noted that Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi all currently use the federally facilitated health care exchanges to let their populations sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Georgia plans a new state-run platform later this year.

“So this would create a meaningful registration opportunity for millions of voters across the Deep South,” Williamson said.

Tuesday’s letter is only the latest bid to prod HHS to action. In response to Biden’s 2021 order, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would make it easier for people using Healthcare.gov to access voter registration services, among other steps to promote registration.

In June 2022, the same group of Democratic senators wrote to Becerra asking for an update on progress toward fulfilling that pledge. Becerra did not respond.

As States Newsroom reported, a coalition of voting- and civil rights groups released a report in March of this year on how effectively 10 different federal agencies are implementing the order. It found that progress by HHS toward making registration easier through Healthcare.gov has been “very slow-moving.”

This isn’t the first time the issue has spurred controversy. After the Affordable Care Act went into effect in 2013, Republicans expressed outrage that the law might help boost voter registration. The Obama administration ultimately made the registration opportunity so unobtrusive and ineffective that voter advocates charged it was violating federal voting law.

It’s not only HHS that has lagged in carrying out Biden’s order. Most of the 10 agencies examined in the advocacy report — including the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service — had made only minimal progress toward the order’s goals, the authors found.

If every government agency carried out the order effectively, they could add around 7 million voters to the rolls each election cycle, the report estimated.

Advocates say the order was targeted in particular at expanding voting access for low-income and minority communities, who use federal government services at a higher rate than other groups.

Fired NMSU basketball coach Greg Heiar hired by a Missouri junior college - Associated Press

Former New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar has been hired to coach Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri, four months after he was fired in the wake of the Aggies' hazing scandal.

Heiar was dismissed from New Mexico State in February following hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the season. The Aggies were 9-15 overall and 2-10 in the Western Athletic Conference when the season was stopped.

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday.

Mineral Area College, located about 65 miles southwest of St. Louis, announced the hiring Saturday, citing Heiar's 20-plus years of college coaching experience and his National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship and coach of the year award in 2022 while at Northwest Florida State.

The 47-year-old Heiar said in a statement that he was looking forward to being a part of the institution and community. "Now it's time to get started building a championship team," he said.

MAC athletic director Jim Gerwitz, in a statement, acknowledged Heiar's controversial past, but said that he was excited about the opportunity for the basketball program. The school said it was aware of the litigation involving Heiar and New Mexico State and considered the litigation and related allegations during the hiring process.

"Greg brings a wealth of knowledge on the court and off the court in recruiting, including having coached a NJCAA national championship team," Gerwitz said.

Gerwitz said the committee that hired Heiar considered his college coaching career and contacted past administrators.

The school said it was aware of the litigation involving Heiar and New Mexico State and considered the litigation and related allegations during the hiring process.

In its statement, the school said it "received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond."

The Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for all migrant screenings. Most don't have it - By Elliot Spagat Associated Press

As the Biden administration prepared to launch speedy asylum screenings at Border Patrol holding facilities this spring , authorities pledged a key difference from a Trump-era version of the policy: Migrants would be guaranteed access to legal counsel.

Nearly three months and thousands of screenings later, the promise of attorney access appears largely unfulfilled, based on advocacy group reports and interviews with people directly involved, some of whom spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the effort publicly.

A coterie of involved attorneys estimate that perhaps 100 migrants have secured formal representation, and only hundreds more have received informal advice through one-time phone calls ahead of the expedited screenings.

Jones Day, one of the world's largest law firms, has partnered with the administration to provide free legal advice to migrants. Its phone bank handled 460 informal phone consultations, each one typically lasting about two hours, as of June 21, according to one of the people who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Jones Day itself had only two formal clients, the person said.

Four other advocacy groups that offer free advice and whose names are posted on the immigration court system's website have handled far fewer phone consultations, partly because they started much later, the person said. Representatives from those four groups declined to comment or did not respond to requests from the AP.

That represents a mere fraction of the thousands of expedited screenings since early April, though a precise percentage couldn't be determined. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, whose asylum officers conduct the interviews, didn't answer questions about attorney representation.

U.S. authorities aim to complete screenings in 72 hours — the limit on holding someone under Border Patrol policy. The Homeland Security Department said the accelerated timeline is meant "to provide relief more quickly to those who are eligible and to more quickly remove those who are not." AP has repeatedly requested to visit a screening facility to better understand the process.

During the screenings, known as "credible fear interviews," migrants must convince an asylum officer that they have a "significant possibility" of convincing a judge that they face persecution in their home countries on grounds of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group. If they pass, they are typically released in the U.S. while their case winds through the system.

The percentage of people who passed asylum screenings fell to 52% during the second half of May as the fast-track process picked up, down from 77% the second half of March, just before it began.

The government figures give no explanation and do not say how many expedited screenings occurred in Border Patrol custody without access to legal counsel. Administration officials have attributed lower approval rates in part to a new policy that severely limits asylum for people who travel through another country, like Mexico, to reach the U.S. border.

A lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Washington seeks to end the screenings in Border Patrol custody, noting that applicants get as little as 24 hours to find attorneys after often-harrowing journeys. The lawsuit contends that "leaves virtually no time or ability for noncitizens to consult with anyone or meaningfully prepare for these often life-or-death interviews.

Even migrants who pass are reluctant to discuss their experiences as they to continue pursuing asylum cases. U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, said in a statement that reports of lacking attorney access at Border Patrol facilities are "troubling and disappointing."

The administration won't say how many of the screenings it has done at Border Patrol facilities, which prohibit in-person attorney visits, though it is easily thousands. The Homeland Security Department said June 5 that asylum officers did more than 11,500 screenings on the border in the first three weeks after pandemic-related asylum restrictions ended, though some may have been at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement centers, which do allow attorney visits.

Normally, about three in four migrants pass credible fear interviews, though far fewer eventually win asylum. But the results roughly flipped during the five months of the Trump-era program of expedited screenings: Only 23% passed, while 69% failed and 9% withdrew, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Biden ended Trump's fast-track reviews within a month of Democrats occupying the White House, part of an executive order aimed at "restoring and enhancing asylum processing at the border."

Renewed screenings began in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and expanded the following week to similarly sprawling tent complexes in Laredo and El Paso in Texas; Yuma, Arizona; and San Diego — all temporary Border Patrol detention centers built since 2021 with hundreds of phone booths for interviews.

For about three weeks in April, Jones Day attorneys were able to prepare all migrants who sought informal legal advice by phone but were soon overwhelmed, according to one person with direct knowledge of the effort.

Some legal service providers wrestled with whether to participate in the "Enhanced Expedited Removal" program as the screenings process is called. They don't get paid and some worried it might imply approval and lend legitimacy.

Americans for Immigrant Justice joined the Jones Day-led effort because the interviews carry "life-and death" stakes, said Cindy Woods, national policy counsel.

"It's a difficult situation to be in, especially because the way that this new iteration has been laid out," she said.

Calls that come in at night or on weekends are missed, and attorneys say they have no reliable way to respond to messages.

Obtaining formal representation for the screening may require a signature, which requires assistance from agents who may be unavailable. One of Woods' clients was on the phone for five hours while waiting for an agent to print a consent form and fax it back to the attorney with the migrant's signature.

The National Immigrant Justice Center, which takes clients through the Jones Day-led phone bank, said in a report that only six of 23 clients had access to pen and paper to take notes.

Jones Day attorneys occupied the highest ranks of the Trump administration, including White House counsel Don McGahn. Despite ties to the former president, who called asylum "a sham," the firm built a robust practice representing asylum-seekers for free known as the "Border Project," operating from an office it opened in 2017 on the banks of the Rio Grande in Laredo.

Jones Day says it has provided legal education to more than 10,000 migrants. More than 1,100 lawyers have spent more than 280,000 hours on their cases — an unrivaled investment among major firms.

The firm has declined to comment publicly on its role providing legal advice for the expedited screenings.