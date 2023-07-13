THURS: Senator says New Mexico eligible for $25M to plug, clean up abandoned oil wells, + More

Senator says New Mexico eligible for $25M to plug, clean up abandoned oil wells - Associated Press

New Mexico is eligible for $25 million in federal funding to plug and clean up abandoned oil and natural gas wells under a new phase of an initiative aimed at lingering pollution that jeopardizes public health, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján announced Wednesday.

The administration of President Joe Biden this week announced it was moving forward with a nearly $660 million round of grant funding to clean up hazardous abandoned oil and gas extraction sites. New Mexico has until the end of the year to formally apply for a share of that funding.

In a statement, Luján highlighted his legislative work to clean up orphaned wells on federal, state and tribal lands — in efforts to spur employment while reducing the leaks of climate-warming methane and the risks of above- and below-ground water pollution.

In anticipation of federal funding opportunities, New Mexico in 2021 identified more than 1,700 orphaned wells that could take $290 million to plug and clean up.

Congress in 2021 committed $4.7 billion in infrastructure spending to plug and reclaim orphaned wells and associated sites across the country.

Separately, New Mexico's State Land Office is leading efforts to have the industry pay to plug inactive wells on state trust land. The office recently announced a ban on all new oil and gas leases on state trust land within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of schools or other educational institutions.

New Mexico and its Democratic governor are being sued over alleged failures to meet constitutional provisions for protecting against oil and gas pollution.

The grants can be used to identify about 1,740 abandoned wells in New Mexico.

Interior Department official with key role in Colorado River talks is stepping down - By Suman Naishadham And Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

A senior Interior Department official who has had a key role in negotiations over the shrinking Colorado River plans to step down from the job next week.

Tanya Trujillo told the department of her intention to resign as assistant secretary for water and science about six weeks ago and her last day is Monday, she told The Associated Press. Trujillo, who has served in the role since June 2021, said it made sense to leave now as the Biden administration gears up for a reelection campaign.

"It's a normal transition time, either committing to staying to the end of the (presidential) term or leaving before the campaign really gets fired up," she said. "I am really, really proud and happy about all the accomplishments that we put into place and made."

The Interior Department declined to offer further comment on her departure.

Trujillo oversaw agencies including the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. She played an important role in discussions between the federal government, seven U.S. states and Native American tribes that share the waters of the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) Colorado River. The waterway, which supports 40 million people and a $5 billion farm industry, has been in crisis for years because of a multi-decade drought intensified by climate change, rising demand and overuse.

Her departure comes as the states, cities and farmers that rely on the river are still struggling to decide how to reduce their use. In August the department will offer its annual analysis on the health of the river and announce if there will be additional cuts in the coming year.

In recent years, the federal government has lowered some states' water allocations and offered billions of dollars to farmers, cities and others to cut back. But key water officials — including Trujillo — didn't see those efforts as enough to prevent the system from collapsing.

Last summer the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation called for the states to figure out how to use between 15% and 30% less in 2023. But states blew past the deadline set by federal officials, who also appeared to back off.

An agreement remained elusive for months longer, until Arizona, Nevada and California announced a breakthrough deal in May to cut their use in exchange for $1.2 billion in federal money. Interior is still reviewing the plan.

Anne Castle, who held Trujillo's position from 2009 to 2014, said the job has gotten "substantially more difficult" in recent years because of the rapid decline in available water supplies for Colorado River users.

"Those are hard jobs in the best of circumstances," Castle said.

Before joining Interior, Trujillo worked on Colorado River issues in jobs including executive director of the Colorado River Board of California. She is a lawyer who has worked on natural resources issues for more than two decades.

Trujillo said Wednesday she plans to spend more time in her home state of New Mexico and will take some time off before returning to work on water-related issues.

AG and NM Legal Aid host legal clinic for those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire - Alice Fordham, KUNM

Attorney-General Raúl Torrez and New Mexico Legal Aid are hosting a free legal clinic Friday for people affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire.

Lawyers will be available at the Student Union building of Highlands University on Friday from 10am to 2pm.

There will be no charge to ask attorneys questions about the process for claiming compensation for damage to property or other expenses stemming from the catastrophic fire last year which destroyed hundreds of homes.

People can register for the event on the attorney general's website. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Because the fire was accidentally started by a federal agency, the Forest Service, New Mexico's congressional delegation was able to push for legislation promising that the federal government would pay for all damages caused.

Nearly $4 billion have been appropriated. But affected residents of the area say that the legal process is arduous, and they have not yet received any money.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is handling the claims process and has also appointed local staff and opened regional offices to help guide claimants through the process.

A heat wave has baked parts of the Southwest for weeks. Forecasters warn it's not cooling soon - By Anita Snow Associated Press

Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested since temperatures have hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for 13 consecutive days.

More than 111 million people across the United States were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, The National Weather Service reported Wednesday. Huge swaths of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California were experiencing temperatures above 90 degrees F (32 C).

"To underscore just how expansive this heat is, based off the current forecast approximately 27 million people across the Lower 48 (states) will experience an air temperature or heat index above 110 (degrees F) over the next 7 days," the National Weather Service said in a separate bulletin. "It is imperative users take action to limit their exposure to the oppressive hot weather as it looks to stick around for the time being."

Forecasters in Phoenix said the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous for people's health and could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves westerly from Texas into central California.

Temperatures in Phoenix, America's hottest large city, are forecast to hit between 108 to 115 degrees F (42 to 46 C) on Thursday and as high as 111 to 119 degrees F (44 to 48 C) over the weekend. The city's overnight low for July 12 hit a record high of 94 degrees (over 34 C) Wednesday morning, which means temperatures may not be falling enough to let people recover after dark.

Phoenix is an urban heat island where concrete, asphalt, steel and tall buildings constructed closely together result in heat accumulation. Because of this, temperatures don't drop quickly after the sun sets.

"It's important for the temperatures to go down at night to offer relief to people needing to recover from the daytime heat," said Sean Benedict, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

David Hondula, chief heat officer for the city of Phoenix, noted Wednesday that "any long period without a break from the heat is dangerous." He said the duration of the heat wave was "notable."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Phoenix had sweltered through 13 consecutive days of 110 degrees F (43 degrees C) or higher when the mercury soared to 111 degrees F (44 C), according to the weather service. The longest recorded stretch of 110 degree-plus temperatures for the city is 18 days, which was recorded in 1974.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, temperatures are forecast to hit 101 degrees F (over 38 C). On Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb to 109 degrees F (over 42 C) in inland areas of Southern California including San Bernardino.

This weekend, Las Vegas could see temperatures reach between 116 and 118 degrees F (46 and more than 47 C), the weather service said.

With no end in sight, this week El Paso, Texas, endured its 27th consecutive day of 100-plus degree (38 C) temperatures on Wednesday. The previous record for consecutive triple-digit highs was 23 days in 1994, when an all-time high of 114 degrees F (45.5 C) was recorded.

"It's unprecedented," said Zak Aronson, a national weather service meteorologist in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. "It's never happened here before in recorded history."

He said temperature records for the area date back to 1887.

Since 1983, both the average and daily summer high temperature in Texas have gone up 2.8 degrees (1.6 degrees C), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the weather service.

Arizona's average summer temperature and average daily high temperatures have gotten 3.2 degrees hotter during that period. New Mexico's average summer temperature has increased 3.6 degrees (2 degrees C) and its daily high temperature has increased 4 degrees (2.2 degrees C).

The summertime high temperature for Las Vegas has increased 4.4 degrees (2.4 degrees C) in the same period while its average daily temperature has increased 4 degrees (2.2 degrees C).

How Phoenix handles the extreme weather could become a model for other cities, especially those that are less accustomed to high temperatures but are now roiled by heat waves fueled by drought and climate change.

Two years ago, the city of Phoenix opened a small office with an annual budget of about $1 million to oversee heat response and mitigation. Since then, it has planted more shade trees; designed cool, white roadways to deflect heat; and expanded shelters for homeless people who have accounted for half of Phoenix metro's heat-associated deaths.

Arizona's Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, reported this week that so far this year there have been 12 confirmed heat-associated deaths going back to April, half of them people who were homeless. Another 55 deaths are under investigation.

There were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year, with more than half of them occurring in July. Eighty percent of the deaths occurred outside.

Fueling the current heat wave is the delayed arrival of this year's monsoon rains. The season officially begins on June 15 and can bring powerful storms with bursts of precipitation.

Despite the extreme heat, Arizona's largest county of 4.5 million people had the biggest gain in overall population of any U.S. county last year, with a jump to almost 57,000 new residents, mostly from people moving from other states.

'Walter White' enters race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District — KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

One of the Duke City’s most infamous and notorious characters apparently got cold feet, failing to show up to a campaign announcement officially filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The Albuquerque Journal reports, Walter White, the protagonist of the television show “Breaking Bad,” was set to announce his candidacy for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House on Monday night.

That would put the meth kingpin in a hotly contested race currently featuring former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, a Republican from Alamogordo who held the seat from 2020-2022, and democratic State Representative Gabe Vasquez.

According to the filing, White is registered as a republican, is legally represented by Saul Goodman and Associates, and his “vice-president” is listed as Jesse Bruce Pinkman.

The FEC has not released a statement in regards to the filing.

It’s not clear how long the joke filing will be allowed to stay up.

Downed trees from Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire now available as free firewood — KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal

Officials assisting with the recovery efforts of the Calf Canyon Hermit’s Peak fires hope to turn some of the leftover destruction into a resource for New Mexicans.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the U.S. Forest Service and the State’s forestry division said in a press release dead and downed trees across the burn scar can be picked up and used as firewood for free.

The trees were deemed hazardous, and teams cut them down and piled them by roadsides, where they can be picked up.

Those interested in getting up to 5 cords, each about the size of a pickup bed, can get a permit from any of the three ranger stations in the Santa Fe national Forest.

Shaun Sanchez, forest supervisor for Santa Fe National Forest said “This is the first step in restoring safe access to the…forest.”