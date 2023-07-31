MON: Expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest, + More

30 days over 110 F in Phoenix. But expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest - By Anita Snow Associated Press

A historic heat wave that has gripped the U.S. Southwest throughout July, blasting residents and baking surfaces like brick, is beginning to abate with the late arrival of monsoon rains.

Forecasters expect that by Monday, people in metro Phoenix will begin to see high temperatures fall under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month.

But not on Saturday. The high temperature in the desert city with more than 1.6 million residents climbed past 110 F for the 30th straight day, the National Weather Service said. The previous record stretch of 110 F or above was for 18 days in 1974.

There are increased chances on Sunday of cooling monsoon thunderstorms. Though wet weather can also bring damaging winds, blowing dust and the chance of flash flooding, the weather service warned. Sudden rains running off hard-baked surfaces can quickly fill normally dry washes.

Already last week, the overnight low at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport fell under 90 F (32.2 C) for the first time in 16 days, finally giving residents some respite from the stifling heat once the sun goes down.

Temperatures also were expected to ease in Las Vegas, Albuquerque and even in Death Valley, California, where the weather service said the expected high of 122 F (50 C) on Saturday is forecast to lower to 113 F (45 C) by Tuesday — along with a slight chance of rain.

Also in California, triple-digit heat was expected in parts of the San Joaquin Valley from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford, California.

Gusty, late-afternoon winds were expected Saturday and Sunday in Santa Barbara County, posing an elevated risk of fire weather, the weather service in Los Angeles said. Hot, dry weather was also expected across nearby valleys, lower mountains and desert areas.

In Riverside County, more than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes and another 1,400 were facing evacuation warnings as crews battled a wildfire that charred 3.2 square miles (8.3 square kilometers) in the community of Aguanga, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of San Diego, authorities said Saturday. One firefighter was reported to have been injured in the so-called Bonny Fire, which authorities said was about 5% contained.

The heat is impacting animals, as well. Police in the city of Burbank, California, found a bear cooling off in a Jacuzzi behind a home on Friday. Police released a video of the animal in a neighborhood about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains and warned residents to lock up food and garbage.

A downward trend in Southwest heat started Wednesday night, when Phoenix saw its first major monsoon storm since the traditional June 15 start of the thunderstorm season. While more than half of the greater Phoenix area saw no rainfall from that storm, some eastern suburbs were pummeled by high winds, swirling dust and localized downfalls of up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of precipitation.

Storms gradually increasing in strength are expected over the weekend.

Scientists calculate that July will prove to be the hottest globally on record and perhaps the warmest human civilization has seen. The extreme heat is now hitting the eastern part of the U.S, as soaring temperatures moved from the Midwest into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, where some places are seeing their warmest days so far this year.

The new heat records being set this summer are just some of the extreme weather being seen around the U.S. this month, such as flash floods in Pennsylvania and parts of the Northeast.

"Anyone can be at risk outside in this record heat," the fire department in Goodyear, a Phoenix suburb, warned residents on social media while offering ideas to stay safe.

For many people such as older adults, those with health issues and those without access to air conditioning, the heat can be dangerous or even deadly.

Maricopa County, the most populous in Arizona and home to Phoenix, reported this week that its public health department had confirmed 25 heat-associated deaths this year as of July 21, with 249 more under investigation.

Results from toxicological tests that can take weeks or months after an autopsy is conducted could eventually result in many deaths listed as under investigation as heat associated being changed to confirmed.

Maricopa County confirmed 425 heat-associated deaths last year, and more than half of them occurred in July.

Elsewhere in Arizona next week, the agricultural desert community of Yuma is expecting highs ranging from 104 to 112 (40 C to 44.4 C) and Tucson is looking at highs ranging from 99 to 111 (37.2 C to 43.9 C).

The highs in Las Vegas are forecast to slip as low as 94 (34.4 C) next Tuesday after a long spell of highs above 110 (43.3 C). Death Valley, which hit 128 (53.3 C) in mid-July, will cool as well, though only to a still blistering hot 116 (46.7 C).

In New Mexico, the highs in Albuquerque this week are expected to be in the mid to high 90s (around 35 C), with partly cloudy skies.

Ex-New Mexico police informant headed to prison after admitting 5 bank robberies to feed addiction - Associated Press

A New Mexico man who confessed to five bank robberies in Albuquerque last year — including one bank he robbed twice as part of what he said were desperate attempts to feed his fentanyl addiction — has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Jason Smeltzer, 41, made off with less than $4,000 total from the the five robberies, which took place within 6 miles (10 kilometers) of each other over five weeks in early 2022, court records show.

Each time, the unarmed Albuquerque man who once served as a confidential informant for the city's police handed notes to tellers claiming he was a vigilante helping law enforcement and asking that they "please" place bills in an envelope, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Assistant federal public defender Dennis Candelaria had argued Smeltzer be sentenced to only 18 months in prison partly because he had no adult criminal record, a lengthy work history and was actively involved in many community activities. He said Smeltzer had been suffering from a drug addiction for years trying to ease pain from an injured knee and that he was committed to rehabilitation.

In addition to being a confidential police informant, Candelaria said Smeltzer had participated in the FBI program for cyber security. He didn't provide any additional details.

"Fentanyl took total control of his life," Candelaria wrote in a pre-sentencing document.

"In many ways, Mr. Smeltzer is the typical bank robber. He is robbing a bank to buy drugs for his addiction. However, unlike the typical bank robber, we can look past his actions and see an individual that never intended to harm anyone," Candelaria said.

Smeltzer "committed each of these bank robberies by passing a note and requesting the teller to 'please' place money in an envelope," he said.

From Jan. 20-Feb. 23, 2022, Smeltzer stole a total of $3,856 from the four banks on the city's northeast side, including just $136 from one. The most was $1,180 the second time he robbed the same credit union on San Mateo Boulevard in mid-February.

Acting on a call to a national tip line, FBI agents and police arrested him leaving his Albuquerque home in a car with his mother hours after the final robbery on Feb. 23.

An FBI agent said in an affidavit that Smeltzer confessed to all of the crimes and told authorities he was using the money to buy drugs for his fentanyl addiction.

"He also advised Agents he wrote the demands notes and he always asked for money politely," the agent wrote in the affidavit last year.

In one case, the note he handed a teller claimed "I am that vigilante that helps law enforcement take down drug dealers." Another said he was a vigilante "helping the police catch drug dealers and stop overdoses," according to court documents.

The latter also said, "Thank you, truly I am grateful. I will repay."

Smeltzer pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery on March 22. On July 18, U.S District Judge Judith C. Herrera sentenced him to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales - By Susan Haigh Associated Press

Tesla is ramping up efforts to open showrooms on tribal lands where it can sell directly to consumers, circumventing laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model.

Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced this week that the California-based electric automaker will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property where the state's law doesn't apply.

The news comes after another new Tesla showroom was announced in June, set to open in 2025 on lands of the Oneida Indian Nation in upstate New York.

"I think it was a move that made complete sense," said Lori Brown, executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, which has lobbied for years to change Connecticut's law.

"It is just surprising that it took this long, because Tesla had really tried, along with Lucid and Rivian," she said, referring to two other electric carmakers. "Anything that puts more electric vehicles on the road is a good thing for the public."

Brown noted that lawmakers with car dealerships that are active in their districts, no matter their political affiliation, have traditionally opposed bills allowing direct-to-consumer sales.

The Connecticut Automotive Retail Association, which has opposed such bills for years, says there needs to be a balance between respecting tribal sovereignty and "maintaining a level playing field" for all car dealerships in the state.

"We respect the Mohegan Tribe's sovereignty and the unique circumstance in which they operate their businesses on Tribal land but we strongly believe that this does not change the discussion about Tesla and other EV manufacturers with direct-to-consumer sales, and we continue to oppose that model," Hayden Reynolds, the association's chairperson, said in a statement. "Connecticut's dealer franchise laws benefit consumers and provide a competitive marketplace."

Over the years in numerous states, Tesla has sought and been denied dealership licenses, pushed for law changes and challenged decisions in courts. The company scored a victory earlier this year when Delaware's Supreme Court overturned a ruling upholding a decision by state officials to prohibit Tesla from selling its cars to directly customers.

At least 16 states have effectively changed their laws to allow Tesla and other direct-to-consumer manufacturers to sell there, said Jeff Aiosa, executive director of the Connecticut dealers association. He doesn't foresee Connecticut changing its law, noting that 32 "original equipment manufacturers," a list that includes major car companies like Toyota and Ford, currently abide by it.

"It's not fair to have an unlevel playing field when all the other manufacturers abide by the state franchise laws and Tesla wants this exception to go around the law," he said. "I would suggest their pivoting to the sovereign nation is representative of them not wanting to abide by the law."

Tesla opened its first store as well as a repair shop on Native American land in 2021 in New Mexico. The facility, built in Nambé Pueblo, north of Santa Fe, marked the first time the company partnered with a tribe to get around state laws, though the idea had been in the works for years.

Brian Dear, president of the Tesla Owners Club of New Mexico, predicted at the time that states that are home to tribal nations and also have laws banning direct car sales by manufacturers would likely follow New Mexico's lead.

"I don't believe at all that this will be the last," he said.

Tesla's facility at Mohegan Sun, dubbed the Tesla Sales & Delivery Center, will be located at a shopping and dining pavilion within the sprawling casino complex. Customers will be able to test drive models around the resort. and gamblers will be able to use their loyalty rewards toward Tesla purchases.

Tesla also plans to exhibit its solar and storage products at the location.

Judge sides with feds in suit alleging Homeland Security was negligent in death of NMSP officer - Albuquerque Journal

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging the Department of Homeland Security was negligent in a drug bust in February of 2021 that resulted in the first New Mexico State Police officer killed in the line of duty in over three decades.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the U.S. District Judge Key Riggs ruled the government had sovereign immunity and its employees were using discretionary function in the death of 28-year-old father of four, Darian Jarrett.

Omar Cueva, a suspected drug trafficker shot Jarrett at a traffic stop during a car chase with authorities. That ended in a gunfight that injured another officer and killed Cueva.

Eric Loman, an attorney representing Jarrett’s family, said they are discussing the case with his clients but “no decisions have been made on what’s going to happen next.”

People held in NM women’s prison never notified about bacteria found in drinking water - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

People incarcerated at a state prison in northeastern New Mexico were never officially notified about dangerous bacteria found in their drinking water, according to court records and emails obtained by Source NM.

Springer Correctional Center officials have since fixed the water problem first reported in June, and the water is safe to drink, according to state water regulators. New Mexico Corrections Department attorneys argued in court that the prison did not have to notify the incarcerated people about the water contamination.

Prison officials on June 8 told people incarcerated inside the women’s prison in Colfax County not to drink the water, but did not officially notify them coliform had been found in the water.

Around the same time, families of the incarcerated people started telling attorneys representing them that they were getting sick.

A water sample taken at Springer on June 6 contained coliform bacteria, according to an email sent between opposing sides in Duran v. Grisham, the decades-long class action lawsuit about conditions in the state’s prison system.

Coliform is a family of bacteria that includes the more commonly known E. coli. Some strains of E. coli can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s drinking water bureau told the state prison system on June 7 that the sample contained coliform, and required a follow-up test to confirm, according to the email.

Four more samples were taken at Springer on June 8, the email states. Two of them contained coliform.

Through spokesperson Anisa Griego-Quintana, the corrections department on July 12 denied the tests found coliform. However, the agency’s statement is contradicted by an email written by its own attorneys and included in a briefing on the matter submitted in federal court.

Griego-Quintana said the initial test results showing the presence of coliform was “due to a faulty testing method,” and there was no violation found in the follow-up test.

“Retest was completed and due to a violation not being found, a notice was not posted within the facility,” Griego-Quintana said.

Environment Department Public Relations Coordinator Jorge Armando Estrada confirmed both the initial sample and at least one of the repeat samples taken in June contained coliform.

The Corrections Department has not responded to multiple requests for follow-up comment on Griego-Quintana’s false statement. The most recent request for comment came July 27.

On June 20, the Environment Department told state corrections officials it had “received adequate compliance documentation verifying” Springer had reviewed the water problem and “implemented appropriate corrective action to address sanitary defects.”

Armando Estrada said state environment department inspectors believe the water at the prison is now safe to drink.

“While we believe the water is safe right now, it is ultimately the Springer Correctional (Center)’s obligation to comply with drinking water standards,” he said.

Clean drinking water required by court order

New Mexico’s prison system is bound by a court order to ensure safe drinking water at Springer.

In the most recent settlement agreement in Duran, the Corrections Department in February 2020 agreed to “ensure there is an adequate supply of safe drinking water” at Springer, and if the water is unsafe or inadequate, they “will provide inmates with bottled water.”

The prison started providing inmates with bottled drinking water on June 8, according to the email.

“Inmates are allowed to exchange the empty bottles for a new issuance, as needed,” the email states. “Inmates will continue to receive bottled water, until such time the drinking water is deemed safe by the Environment Department.”

The attorney who wrote the email, Taylor Rahn, a partner with Robles, Rael & Anaya, P.C., declined to comment for this story.

Griego-Quintana said prison officials handed out bottled water and set up water fountains in June 2023 only as a precaution.

“Bottled water and freshwater dispensers were provided as a precautionary measure pending the results of the retest,” Griego-Quintana said.

On June 30, attorneys for New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Corrections Department asked U.S. District Court Judge Kirtan Khalsa to determine if the state is in compliance with the drinking water requirement in the settlement.

New Mexico’s corrections department is complying with the settlement, Khalsa wrote in a July 12 order. Attorneys for the incarcerated people “no longer oppose” the state’s request to be found in compliance, the judge wrote.

Attorneys representing the incarcerated people could not be reached for comment.

Lawyers for the corrections department argued the settlement does not specifically require compliance with state water regulations, the areas of the prison in question do not have drinking fountains, and the documented violations “do not demonstrate unsafe drinking water.”

The state also argued the settlement “does not provide a guarantee of the quality of all water at (Springer Correctional Center), but rather only that inmates have adequate drinking water.”

“(Corrections) has complied with this requirement,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “At no point has the (Environment Department) required (Corrections) to notify (Springer) inmates that the water was not safe to drink.”

Review finds warning sign of contamination

Whenever a public water system tests positive for coliform bacteria, state and federal law require them to also test for any sanitary defects that might explain the contamination.

If the level of disinfectant is too low, it can act as an early warning sign there is some kind of contamination in the water, according to the EPA.

In this case, when the Drinking Water Bureau told prison officials about the positive test, it gave corrections 30 days to hire a certified water operator to check the water system at Springer for any sanitary defects.

“The water system was required to conduct an assessment to determine the cause of the total coliform samples in order (to) prevent any future coliform positive results,” said Estrada, the Environment Department spokesperson.

On June 19, a consultant hired by state prison officials found there was “low/inadequate disinfectant residual” in the places where he collected samples, and in the water lines.

In it, consultant Robert Towle wrote he found an “unclean or unsuitable sample tap.”

“The sample location at a deep basin (slop) sink,” they wrote. “The sink is typically dirty.”

Source NM obtained copies of the six-page assessment form and other emails between the two state agencies through a public records request with the Drinking Water Bureau.

RPNM Headquarters Receives Bomb Threat - KUNM

The Republican Party of New Mexico received a bomb threat Friday at its headquarters in Albuquerque.

According to a press release from the organization, a phone call came in from a man threatening to bomb the office while also making derogatory comments towards former President Donald Trump.

Albuquerque Police were contacted, and a report including the phone number and last name of the caller was filed.

Police evacuated all staff from the building.

RPNM Executive Director Leticia Munoz who was in the office at the time of the treat said, “We were pretty shaken up, but we are thankful for the Albuquerque Police officers who arrived quickly to ensure that we were all safe.”

The Republican Party of New Mexico said they condemn all forms of violence.

A car crashed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, causing a small fire - Associated Press

A car crashed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, causing a small fire in the building that sits along a busy street in southwest Albuquerque near the Rio Grande.

The crash also triggered an evacuation, but the center's director said that the only person present was in an adjacent building, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The male driver of the car is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital, according to APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos Jr. The male and a female were involved in a "confrontation" prior to the crash, with the female passenger telling the male driver to slow down. The female passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The car went completely inside the building after going through the front doors, according to police.

It is unclear how much damage the crash caused the building. APD detectives are investigating whether the crash was intentional. No arrests have been made, according to police.