TUES: Lawyers in case of fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set spar over whether to dismiss charges, + More

Lawyers in case of fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set spar over whether to dismiss charges - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Prosecutors are urging a judge in Santa Fe not to throw out charges of involuntary manslaughter against a movie weapons supervisor in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the film "Rust."

At an online hearing scheduled for Tuesday, defense attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will counter that the charges should be dismissed, after accusing the prosecution of sloppy work and public grandstanding that violates their client's rights to due process.

The hearing also will address objections to a recently filed charge of evidence tampering against Gutierrez-Reed and whether prosecutors can shield the name of a witness from public disclosure as they pursue that charge.

Prosecutors say a witness is prepared to testify that Gutierrez-Reed handed off a small bag of narcotics to the witness after returning from an interview at a police station. But they said the person worries about being harassed by media and blacklisted by the industry.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles has called the evidence-tampering charge a vindictive attempt at "character assassination" by prosecutors.

Prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, leaving Gutierrez-Reed as the sole remaining defendant in the case. She faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021, when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

In March of this year, "Rust" safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months' probation.

He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the fatal shooting and is listed as a possible witness in evidentiary hearings next week to decide whether the case can advance toward trial.

El Paso Water lawsuit against New Mexico Environment Department will stay in Texas courts - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

A Texas judge ordered last week that a lawsuit against New Mexico environment authorities brought by El Paso Water will continue in Texas courts.

The dispute stems from the water utility fighting a $1.2 million fine from the New Mexico Environment Department for violating state water quality laws.

The fine came after a 2021 spill, where the utility diverted what amounted to 1.1 billion gallons of untreated sewage into the Rio Grande riverbed near Sunland Park, NM.

Two sewer mains burst after heavy storms, and the spill continued for months until their replacements were installed.

Near where the water was diverted, Rio Grande meanders across the Texas and New Mexico state line multiple times.

Attorneys for El Paso Water argue that New Mexico doesn’t have any authority to fine the utility for the spill, that authority belongs to federal and Texas state officials.

Environment department lawyers argued that the spill violated New Mexico water quality laws.

In a July 18 ruling, federal Judge David Briones found the New Mexico Environment Department “projected itself across state lines.”

He found those actions – such as touring the site in El Paso and sending compliance orders – met the threshold to continue the lawsuit in the federal Western District of Texas.

“New Mexico purposefully directed its conduct at Texas,” Briones wrote, denying the environment department’s request to dismiss the case brought by El Paso Water.

The New Mexico administrative process for the pollution fine will be put on indefinite hold as all parties await what may happen in Texas courts.

The next hearing has not been scheduled in the case.

Four Albuquerque City Council seats up for reelection in November - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Four of Albuquerque’s nine city council seats will be up for reelection in November.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, candidates were recently notified if they were approved for public funding, and should receive the funds later this week.

Just one incumbent –– Brook Bassan –– has decided she will fight for her seat representing the city’s Northeast heights. She’ll go head-to-head with attorney and business owner Abby Foster.

Councilors Pat Davis, Isaac Benton and Trudy Jones all decided not to seek reelection.

According to the Journal, competition is swelling in District 6, which includes Nob Hill, the University of New Mexico and the International District. Five candidates are vying for that position.

Lujan Grisham cabinet secretary is retiring from the agency that serves seniors – Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

The cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is retiring.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Monday about Katrina Hotrum-Lopez. It was also the secretary’s last day, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Hotrum-Lopez said in a statement it was a privilege to work in the department, where she has been since 2019. Previously she was director of behavioral health services at Bernalillo County.

The governor thanked Hotrum-Lopez for her work on behalf of New Mexico seniors, including COVID-19 vaccine distribution. She also worked with legislators to pass a bill removing the social security tax.

Gina DeBlassie, a health policy advisor for Lujan Grisham, will serve as acting secretary. The Santa Fe New Mexican notes this is the latest in a long series of departures of cabinet secretaries under this administration.

Defendant pleads not guilty in shotgun death of police officer in New Mexico - Associated Press

A man accused of shooting an Alamogordo, New Mexico, police officer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and more at a court hearing Monday.

Dominic De La O appeared at a courthouse in Alamogordo to enter the plea through his attorney. Del la O will remain incarcerated pending trial after state District Court Judge John P. Sugg denied release based on concerns for public safety and a recommendation by prosecutors.

Officer Anthony Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department, was severely wounded on July 15 in the aftermath of a traffic stop of a vehicle driving without lights, with police giving chase after the driver fled on foot. Ferguson died the next day.

An account of the deadly confrontation by State Police says that De La O fired at Ferguson while fleeing. De la O was shot in the leg by police as he continued to flee to a local home, where he was arrested.

Biden goes west to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change - Associated Press

President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said Monday.

Biden is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, America's most significant response to climate change, and the push toward more clean energy manufacturing. The act aims to spur clean energy on a scale that will bend the arc of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

July has been the hottest month ever recorded. Biden last week announced new steps to protect workers in extreme heat, including measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.

Members of Biden's administration also are fanning out over the next few weeks around the anniversary of the landmark climate change and health care legislation to extol the administration's successes as the Democratic president seeks reelection in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Wisconsin this week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk about broadband infrastructure investments. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack goes to Oregon to highlight wildfire defense grants, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go to Illinois and Texas, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona heads to Maryland to talk about career and technical education programs.

The Inflation Reduction Act included roughly $375 billion over a decade to combat climate change and capped the cost of a month's supply of insulin at $35 for older Americans and other Medicare beneficiaries. It also helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.

APD releases use of force report – KUNM News

The Albuquerque Police Department today released its annual use of force report, saying there has been a decline in incidents.

In a news release, officials said there were 626 cases last year, which is down by 18 percent from the year before.

However, according to the 2020 use of force report, from 2016 to 2019 APD only averaged 656 cases a year, making last year only about 4 percent lower than that average.

APD has been under a consent decree with the Department of Justice since 2014 after an investigation into the police’s use of force.

The current report can be viewed on APD’s website.