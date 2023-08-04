FRI: Fired New Mexico State basketball coach says he was made the scapegoat for toxic culture, + More

Fired New Mexico State basketball coach says he was made the scapegoat for toxic culture - Associated Press

Former New Mexico State University basketball coach Greg Heiar says he was made the scapegoat for hazing and other problems that administrators chose to ignore and that he has suffered mental anguish and emotional distress since being fired by the university.

He outlined the claims in a document related to an arbitration case in which he alleges that the university wrongfully fired him without cause, violated his due process rights and breached its contract.

He contends that Athletic Director Mario Moccia and former Chancellor Dan Arvizu fired him "in order create their own self-serving narrative with the public and make (him) the scapegoat for all of the issues and cultural dysfunction within the university that NMSU had ignored."

The university responded with its own filing, denying the allegations that Heiar was wrongfully fired and that there were cultural problems at NMSU.

The university released the documents Thursday following a report by ESPN, which first obtained the documents. An arbitration hearing between the parties is expected to begin next year.

Heiar was dismissed from NMSU in February following hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the season. The Aggies were 9-15 overall and 2-10 in the Western Athletic Conference when the season was stopped.

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released last month.

The Aggies always were able to make a name for themselves every March thanks to a men's basketball program that traditionally thrived on the strength of players and coaches who didn't always take the traditional route to Division I. But this year, the program disintegrated.

The unraveling can be traced to an NMSU football game last Oct. 15 in which a handful of the school's basketball players got into a brawl with students from rival University of New Mexico. Video of the melee shows junior forward Mike Peake among those throwing punches.

Weeks later, the players headed to Albuquerque for one of the season's most anticipated games, against the Lobos. Peake broke curfew and went to a dormitory complex to meet a girl. It ended up being an ambush by one of the students involved in the brawl.

Video from the apartment parking lot shows Peake being attacked with a baseball bat before exchanging gunfire with UNM student Brandon Travis. Peake was taken to the hospital with leg wounds that required surgery. Travis died from his gunshot wounds.

The hazing allegations followed, with Heiar saying he was unaware and that it wasn't until a month later that he was told about an investigation attached to those accusations. In its response, the school said it could not inform Heiar or any coaches about the allegations due to Title IX and school policies.

New Mexico-based Danoff Law Firm, which represents Heiar, said in the arbitration document that NMSU and its athletic department were willing to do whatever it took to continue to win, put fans in the stands, and earn national recognition with conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances, even thought that meant "creating and fostering a toxic and secretive culture where allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior were often ignored or swept under the rug."

Heiar's attorneys also alleged that Moccia and his superiors seized control of the program and would not allow the coach to discipline players.

The university's attorneys disputed those allegations in their response, which was filed in early July.

That document states that Heiar "was given an opportunity to ask questions regarding NMSU, the NMSU basketball players, and any perceived compliance issues during his initial interview at NMSU and failed to ask those questions he now wishes to fault NMSU for not furnishing prior to the initiation of his employment."

Heiar recently was hired to coach Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri. That school has said it was aware of the litigation involving Heiar and NMSU and considered the litigation and related allegations during the hiring process.

UNM, Bernalillo County officials say health care at the jail will improve - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

After years of inadequate medical care, numerous deaths and countless cases of incarcerated people’s illnesses being neglected at New Mexico’s largest jail, local officials say they expect things to improve with University of New Mexico Hospital staff replacing the private contractors who had worked there.

The contract between the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Center and the previous health care provider YesCare, formerly known as Corizon Health, officially expired July 25.

UNM Hospital staff first arrived at the jail at midnight on July 26, said Douglas Ziedonis, executive vice president for the UNM Health Sciences Center and CEO of the UNM Health System. He was speaking at a gathering of state and local officials outside the jail’s visitor entrance on Wednesday morning.

According to Bernalillo County officials, the work with UNM Hospital will help the local government comply with its obligations under the settlement agreement and court orders in McClendon v. Albuquerque, the decades-long class action lawsuit against the jail and the police who take people there.

The county’s Detention Center Advisory Board in May endorsed a Joint Powers Agreement, which states Bernalillo County and the hospital “desire to work together” to achieve “substantial compliance” with the mental health and medical aspects of the settlement in McClendon.

Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said she is confident that UNM Hospital will provide “quality and compassionate medical and mental health services to each and every” person held inside the county jail.

“Every time an inmate dies, is injured, or suffers a medical emergency, it weighs heavily on myself, on staff — especially, it’s so heartbreaking for the families and the community, and we acknowledge that,” Morgas Baca said. “Providing care for our inmates means taking a hard look at our current policies and procedures and determining how we can improve the outcomes.”

One of the issues documented in McClendon has to do with trips between the jail and hospital emergency rooms. Court records show jail health care staff were unfamiliar or unpracticed in responding to medical emergencies, there have been delays in follow up and continuity of care upon return from the emergency room or hospital after having a medical emergency.

MDC Warden Jason Jones said the jail is lowering the threshold for when an incarcerated person is sent to the hospital emergency room, “ensuring our sickest inmates are receiving the highest level of care possible.”

Dr. Rebecca Fastle is associate chief medical officer for special projects at UNM Hospital. She said she doesn’t know what the previous threshold was, “but we will send who needs to go.”

She said the hospital is sending a rapid response team of trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians to the jail on evenings and weekends, and they hope to expand it so they can be there 24/7.

DETOX AND INTAKE

A former health care worker previously told Source NM incoming inmates aren’t screened correctly when they’re entering the jail.

Along with regular work shift duties, MDC often had a single nurse cover both detox and psychiatric care — or didn’t staff a detox nurse — that means people suffering from substance use disorders do not get the right treatment, the worker said.

That can be deadly.

People incarcerated at MDC have also said they told jail officials upon intake that they were on methadone treatment, but instead of being given a dose, they were put into a detox unit for several days — sometimes more than a week.

Fastle said on Wednesday she wasn’t familiar with either of those practices, but they will not continue.

“We have no intention of doing that,” she said. “We will not be continuing that practice, but across New Mexico, staff shortages are an issue. We are actively recruiting to improve that staff, and that’s not our policy at all.”

Fastle said the Health Care Authority is “looking at how do we make detox standardized,” and how to bring incarcerated people in and get them the relief they need so detox is successful.

Jones said guards will be more able to identify what specific drugs incarcerated people are on when they arrive, “to determine the best detox practices and if they are well enough to be booked into the facility, or if they actually need hospitalization instead.”

“Our inmates deserve the best possible care, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to provide, and I know UNM Hospital staff feel the same way, as shown in the comprehensive care they have provided in this past week,” Jones said.

Fastle said the Health Care Authority will also address the jail’s sick call processes.

Calls for help by incarcerated people in medical emergencies, including seizures, have gone unanswered. At times, there were 1,500 pending sick calls under YesCare, Fastle said.

She said incarcerated people have lost faith in submitting sick calls because of the backlog.

People incarcerated at MDC often have wounds that, if left untreated, could turn septic and fatal.

At one point over the 2021-2022 holidays, a former health care worker previously told Source NM the jail didn’t do its daily wound clinic for a week because there was no wound care nurse to run it.

When UNM staff arrived last week, Fastle said, there were at least 15 people with wounds that needed to be treated. Fastle said she has asked for those people to be triaged to make sure that the people with the most urgent needs are seen immediately in the wound care clinic, even when there is not a wound care nurse.

“It’s not acceptable to ignore wound care; wound care is one of our top priorities as well,” she said.

In most states, whenever someone is incarcerated, they lose their Medicaid coverage, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

New Mexico’s Medicaid program last year asked the federal government for permission to re-enroll incarcerated people into Medicaid so they can start providing medication-assisted treatment to them 30 days before they are released, along with a 30-day supply of medication when they leave.

Other states have received similar waivers, including California and Washington, said Dr. Rodney McNease, senior executive director of governmental affairs at UNM Hospital.

In a 275-page application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by the New Mexico Human Services Department published in December, HSD said it hopes to ensure formerly incarcerated people stay on their medication after release, don’t commit more crime, end up in an emergency room or become unhoused.

McNease has overseen UNM’s takeover of health care at the jail along with Fastle. From now on, MDC will report to him when they need something from the hospital network.

McNease said he assumes a Medicaid-funded drug treatment at the jail will happen in the future, but as of Wednesday he had not yet spoken with anyone at the Human Services Department about a future program.

“I think we will get to the point where we could get that potentially implemented, but it is going to take some work at the state level,” he said.

Source NM asked HSD for comment but as of Wednesday afternoon, they had not responded. We will update this story if and when they do.

In the meantime, UNM Hospital will pay for medication-assisted treatment, and Bernalillo County will then reimburse the hospital, McNease said.

APS board approves three union contracts just ahead of new school year — The Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Just before the first bell of the year rings out at schools across Albuquerque, the school board approved three new union contracts that give a boost in pay reflecting the new longer school year.

The Albuquerque journal reports the teachers, food service workers, and maintenance and operations employees’ union contracts didn’t pass without debate on both sides of the negotiating table, but were all ultimately approved after about an hour-long closed-door meeting Wednesday.

APS School Board President Yolanda Cordova said all the parties involved worked hard to find a solution that would provide “a good start” to the school year.

But union officials say the 6% pay raise may not be enough to stop some workers from leaving for the private sector, especially for maintenance and operations employees.

The three unions together represent more than 7,400 employees. The largest of the groups, the teacher’s union, counts more than 6200 workers on its own.

Torrez: State to change posture in years-long education reform case — The Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The Attorney General’s office is opening up a new division focused on standing up for marginalized children, and students who have been left behind by the education system.

The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico AG Raul Torrez announced the new division Wednesday, despite the fact that the Governor recently pocket vetoed a bill that would have established the division earlier this year.

Torrez said members of the newly opened Civil Rights Division will reexamine the extensive filings in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit, in which the state district court found New Mexico had failed to meet its obligation to certain students.

This time, Torrez said instead of defending the state, they will look at the information from the position of standing up for the plaintiffs, “to stand up for the children, and to fight (for) the next generation.”

A 13-year-old boy is charged with murder in the shooting of an Albuquerque woman - Associated Press

A middle school student has been charged with murder and other counts in the shooting of a woman who allegedly confronted him and other teens who were riding around in her vehicle, which had been stolen days earlier.

The boy, who recently turned 13, was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they would seek to keep him in custody pending trial and that authorities were trying to determine how the 8th grader got the gun. The Associated Press does not generally identify juvenile crime suspects.

District Attorney Sam Bregman said the woman was killed because she asked the teens what they were doing in her stolen car.

"You bet we're going to try and keep this teen in custody," Bregman said in a statement.

A public defender was planning to talk with the teen after learning that he had turned himself in. The boy also was charged with tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun.

The shooting happened Monday night at a gas station on the city's west side. Witnesses told police that the victim, identified as 23-year-old Sydney Wilson, had been trying to locate her stolen vehicle with the GPS on her phone.

Police said several teens were in the car and told police they stole several bottles of alcohol from a store.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the stolen car hit another vehicle and then crashed into a curb while trying to flee. The teens were starting to walk away when Wilson approached and asked why they were in her car. The complaint states that the 13-year-old boy, who had been in the rear passenger seat, pulled a gun and fired, hitting Wilson at least once.

Police found two shell casings at the scene and detained three teens, including one who was taken to a hospital due to intoxication.