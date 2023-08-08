TUES: NM congressional candidate Yvette Herrell took donation from fake elector in 2022, + More

NM congressional candidate Yvette Herrell took donation from fake elector in 2022 - Andrew Beale, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s fake electors have not (yet) been charged with any crimes related to their interference in the 2020 election–but they’ve become central to an unprecedented criminal case against former president Donald Trump.

Now, Source NM can reveal, one of them donated thousands last year to former Republican Congresswoman and current congressional candidate Yvette Herrell.

Deborah Maestas, a fake elector who was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee last year, is a former chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico. She has a long history of campaign donations in New Mexico, giving a combined tens of thousands of dollars to Republican politicians over the past two decades, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

In August 2022, more than a year and a half after Maestas submitted a fraudulent electoral vote in support of Trump, Herrell accepted $2,900 dollars from Maestas, the maximum contribution allowed for that election cycle.

Herrell served four terms in the New Mexico House of Representatives before running for Congress in 2018, losing to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small. Herrell won election to Congress in 2020 but was defeated the following election, losing to Democrat Gabe Vasquez last year.

WHAT ARE FAKE ELECTORS?

After votes are counted in a Presidential election, each state meets to certify the election results and send the tally of electoral votes to Congress.

Republican parties in seven states that Trump lost – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – sent “alternate” electoral college votes to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to have the votes counted for Trump instead of Biden.

Legal scholars generally consider these votes to be fraudulent, and even some of the Trump campaign’s own lawyers involved in the scheme privately questioned whether they were breaking the law.

She is running again in the 2024 election, and has received around $400,000 in political contributions this year, according to the latest FEC reports.

Herrell’s campaign disclosures have raised eyebrows in the past; according to the Associated Press, in 2018 she failed to disclose $400,000 worth of state contracts she had received through her real-estate company.

Herrell did not respond to a request for comment.

Source NM sent an email seeking comment from Maestas to DeliverFund, an anti-human-trafficking organization where she serves on the board, but received no response.

Ash Soular, a spokeswoman for the Republican Party of New Mexico, told Source NM via email that the party has no comment on Trump’s indictment or Maestas’ donation to Herrell at this time.

New Mexico’s fake electors in the Trump indictment

The latest indictment against Trump, the third this year, alleges he broke federal law by conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Central to the scheme, according to the indictment, were fake electors in seven states.

This follows a separate federal indictment over his handling of classified documents, and an indictment in New York state alleging he illegally falsified business records.

Trump and his co-conspirators “organized fraudulent slates of electors in seven targeted states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin), attempting to mimic the procedures that the legitimate electors were supposed to follow under the Constitution and other federal and state laws,” according to the indictment.

It adds that some of the fake electors “were tricked into participating based on the understanding that their votes would be used only if the Defendant succeeded in outcome-determinative lawsuits within their state, which the Defendant never did.”

In New Mexico, the fake electoral votes cast by Maestas and four other Republicans (Jewll Powdrell, Lupe Garcia, Anissa Ford-Tinnin and Rosie Tripp) contained a caveat that the votes were being submitted “on the understanding that it might later be determined that we are the duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President.”

Trump lost New Mexico by over 100,000 votes, or more than ten percent. According to the indictment, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in New Mexico six minutes before the deadline for the electors to submit their votes, “as a pretext so that there was pending litigation there at the time the fraudulent electors voted.”

That lawsuit focused on ballot drop boxes in New Mexico, seeking to throw out some or all of the absentee votes deposited in drop boxes around the state. The campaign voluntarily dropped the lawsuit less than a month later.

NEW MEXICO-BASED ATTORNEY WAS CENTRAL TO THE SCHEME

The mastermind behind the fake-electors scheme, according to the latest indictment as well as the Jan. 6 committee report and extensive reporting by national news outlets, was Santa Fe-based attorney John Eastman.

Eastman is referred to only as “Co-Conspirator 2” in the indictment, but he is easily identifiable based on a detailed description of his background and actions included in the indictment.

Eastman, who is fighting a disbarment proceeding in California over his actions following the 2020 election, allegedly helped craft a plan to overturn the election using the fake slates of electors in seven states, and wrote a memo proposing that then-Vice President Mike Pence step in to overturn the election results, using the fake electors’ invalid electoral votes to appoint Trump president for a second term. According to the indictment, Eastman acknowledged at the time that his proposal violated the Electoral Count Act.

Eastman has not contributed to Herrell’s campaign, but he has contributed to several other New Mexico campaigns in past cycles, including donations to failed gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti and state representative John Block (R-Alamogordo).

The Jan. 6 committee recommended that Eastman be prosecuted for his role in attempting to overturn the election results, but like New Mexico’s fake electors, he has yet to face criminal charges for his actions.

New report says kids are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM

A new report out this week points to the effects of climate change –– like food insecurity, extreme heat and poor air quality –– disproportionately affects children here in New Mexico.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, New Mexico Voices for Children authored the report, which says harmful weather conditions are tough on a child’s body and could lead to problems well into adulthood.

While the report focuses heavily on the physical aspects of climate change, it also delves into mental health as well, saying PTSD and a higher risk of suicide can also develop from extreme weather events.

The report suggests implementing legally binding policy solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a greater investment in renewable energy systems.

Communities on evacuation alert as Black Feather Fire grows south of Gallina - Alice Fordham, KUNM News

Several communities are on evacuation alert after a wildfire began on Saturday about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe and nine miles south of Gallina.

The Black Feather Fire is more than 2,000 acres in size and fire managers are expecting very active fire behavior over the next several days, as hot, dry windy weather is forecast.

The fire is in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness area of the Santa Fe National Forest, which the Continental Divide Trail passes through. Hikers are being discouraged from using that part of the trail.

Officials say a Type 1 incident management team and hotshot crews are on their way to the fire, and meantime numerous aircraft have been assigned, including five large air tankers, one very large air tanker and helicopters.

The community of Wetherill has been placed in ‘Ready’ status, and the communities of Mesa Pinebetal, and Mesa Poleo have been placed in ‘Set’ status, meaning residents should make an evacuation plan and pack a bag.

The Coyote Senior Center will be set up as an evacuation center and livestock can be taken to the Rio Arriba Rural Event Center near Abiquiu.

Crews are also fighting smaller fires. The American Mesa Fire is about 16 miles southwest of Dulce, and is burning near oil and gas infrastructure. And a new fire was reported Monday northwest of Navajo Lake in San Juan County.

Updates on the fires can be found at the interagency website NMfireinfo.com.

Biden heads west for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump - By Chris Megerian Associated Press

President Joe Biden set out Monday on a Western swing aimed at showcasing his work on conservation, clean energy and veterans' benefits as he seeks to draw an implicit contrast between his administration's accomplishments and former President Donald Trump's legal troubles.

Biden's first stop will be the Grand Canyon area, where on Tuesday he will announce a new national monument to preserve about 1,562 square miles (4,046 square kilometers) around Grand Canyon National Park and limit uranium mining, White House officials said.

Climate adviser Ali Zaidi told reporters accompanying Biden aboard Air Force One on Monday that the president will designate his fifth national monument during the stop in northern Arizona. He said a dozen tribes had "stepped up" and asked for the monument.

After Arizona, Biden will travel to New Mexico and Utah.

The Democratic president will be in Albuquerque on Wednesday and will talk about how fighting climate change has created new jobs, and he'll visit Salt Lake City on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the PACT Act, which provides new benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. He'll also hold a reelection fundraiser in each city.

Biden will use the three-night trip to "continue to highlight the progress he's making across his agenda," particularly when it comes to climate change, said Natalie Quillian, the White House deputy chief of staff.

"You can expect to us to highlight more groundbreakings of projects, more ribbon cuttings and opportunities to show the American people how these investments and jobs are reaching their communities and their neighborhoods," she said.

The White House has been pushing to demonstrate the impact of Biden's policies, hoping to harness lower inflation numbers and strong employment figures to alleviate the president's sagging poll numbers.

Biden is fresh from more than a week of vacation at his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware. On the day that Trump faced a new indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss, Biden went to a fish restaurant with first lady Jill Biden, saw the movie "Oppenheimer" and took a moonlit walk across the beach.

He hasn't commented about the charges against his Republican predecessor, maintaining the same strategic silence he did regarding the previous two indictments.

The criminal charges appear to have done little to dampen Republican voters' enthusiasm for Trump, who remains the leading candidate for his party's 2024 nomination for president. The situation has also provided a challenge and an opportunity for Biden.

The legal dramas have drawn attention away from the White House, making it harder for Biden to generate public attention for his accomplishments. But it's also created a suitable backdrop for Biden's promise to break with years of Trump-fueled chaos and focus on governing.

Democratic pollster Anna Greenberg said Trump's legal trouble "sucks the oxygen out of everything else" and limits the chances for Republicans to discuss other issues, such as the economy.

"People like to say nothing matters anymore," she said. "But the conversation that you're not having actually does matter."

Biden's trip will traverse a varied political landscape.

Arizona is a key battleground state that Biden won narrowly in 2020, making him the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1996 to carry the state. Arizona also is one of a handful of genuinely competitive states heading into next year's election, making it critical to Biden's reelection bid.

New Mexico is considered safe for Democrats. Utah is a Republican stronghold whose governor, Spencer Cox, has stressed finding common ground across party lines.

It's also a critical region for conversations about climate change. Phoenix saw 31 days in a row of temperatures at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.4 degrees Celsius).

Biden's senior adviser on clean energy, John Podesta, said the president would talk about "the investments that we need to ensure that we are building a resilient society going forward in the face of what is becoming a challenging situation."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed without evidence that he's being targeted by Democrats trying to keep him from reclaiming the White House.

Traffic delays expected during Presidential visit Tuesday and Wednesday - Alice Fordham, KUNM

President Joe Biden is due to visit Albuquerque Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department is warning drivers about likely delays during the visit.

Drivers are advised to avoid I-25 south of I-40 and I-40 west of the Big I Tuesday afternoon, as well as Wednesday morning. Some side streets may also be impacted.

APD will also have a heavy presence to block traffic and is asking the public to please be patient if they have to drive in these areas.

There will be no parking allowed along the route for the motorcade. Parked cars will be towed.