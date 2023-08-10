THURS: Biden wants to compensate radiation victims, ABQ to clean up neon, +More

Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing — Associated Press

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he's open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world's first atomic bomb was tested in 1945.

Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces wind towers.

"I'm prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of," he said.

The state's place in American history as a testing ground has gotten more attention recently with the release of "Oppenheimer," a movie about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Biden watched the film last week while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico spoke of how the first bomb was tested on soil just south of where the event was. The senator also discussed getting an amendment into the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which gives payments to people who become ill from nuclear weapons tests or uranium mining during the Cold War.

"And those families did not get the help that they deserved. They were left out of the original legislation," Lujan added. "We're fighting with everything that we have" to keep the amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Last month, the U.S. Senate voted to expand compensation. The provisions would extend health care coverage and compensation to so-called downwinders exposed to radiation during weapons testing to several new regions stretching from New Mexico to Guam.

Biden said he told Lujan that he's "prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of."

Albuquerque plans to restore neon signs ahead of Route 66 centennial — Alice Fordham, KUNM

Albuquerque is planning to restore historic neon signs along its 18 miles of Route 66 ahead of the historic highway's centennial in 2026.

The City of Albuquerque and the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency have collaborated on a new Sign Improvement Program.

It will grant funds to property owners who are able to restore the iconic neon signs that have lit up the road for decades, but which have often fallen into disrepair.

A total of $432,000 has been set aside for the project, and work that can be completed in the next two years will be prioritized.

Property owners can choose to repair an existing sign to preserve its historic character, or work with an artist to re-create signs as new works of art.

The city recommends property owners look to the nonprofit Friends of the Orphan Signs for inspiration. That group works with communities to restore abandoned signs and relics of past roadside culture around Albuquerque.

Founder Ellen Babcock said she was fascinated by the abandoned signs and, "by the way that their emptiness transcended the banality of surrounding advertising along Route 66.”

More details of the grants are available on the City of Albuquerque's website.

NM tourism secretary takes the helm at Aging and Long-term Services — Nash Jones, KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a change in her cabinet Tuesday. Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer will now lead the Aging and Long-term Services Department following the recent retirement of Sec. Katrina Hotrum-Lopez.

While the shift from managing tourism to overseeing elder care may seem like a drastic change, the governor referred to Schroer in the announcement as “an emerging health care leader.”

Leading Aging and Long-term Services won’t be the first time the secretary has worked on healthcare-related projects. While at the helm of the Tourism Department, Schroer was tasked with spearheading the state’s approach to pandemic communication and rolling out COVID vaccines. The governor also credits her with developing the Department of Health’s equity and inclusion strategy.

Schroer said in a statement that she sees, “great opportunity in improving how the state assists older adults and their caregivers in maintaining independence, living safely and autonomously.”

Development Director Lancing Adams will step in as the acting Tourism Secretary.

Bernalillo County recruits officials for November local election — Nash Jones, KUNM News

Bernalillo County is looking for eligible residents to serve as election officials this November.

Most municipalities in New Mexico have opted into the Regular Local Election, which are held on odd-numbered years. This year’s will be held on November 7.

Bernalillo County election officials must be registered to vote in the county, cannot be a candidate on the ballot or related to one, and can’t work for law enforcement.

They will get paid anywhere from $300 to $400 on Election Day, depending on their role, and can earn $13.50 to $16 an hour during the early voting period, according to the county’s Bureau of Elections.

County Clerk Linda Stover wrote in a statement that voters stepping up to work the polls also “ensures the integrity and efficiency of our elections.”

Those who are interested can apply on the clerk’s website or by calling 505-243-VOTE.

VP Kamala Harris unveils new wage rule for federal projects — Source New Mexico, KUNM News

Construction workers for federal projects are poised to receive better wages and worker protections under a Department of Labor rule touted by Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Casey Quinlan reports for Source New Mexico that Harris says the new rule would be the first update to the Davis-Bacon Act in more than 40 years, which requires paying prevailing wages on public works projects.

The final rule transforms how the hourly rate of wages paid to workers in a given area are calculated. It would base wages off of at least 30% of workers instead of 50% of workers in a trade in a certain locality, which the Biden administration said will help ensure prevailing wages aren’t dragged down by employers who pay poorly.

The regulation also makes it easier for the agency to withhold funds to ensure workers are paid properly and protects workers from employer retaliation, according to administration officials.

The rule will go into effect in about two months and would affect an estimated 1-point-2 million workers.

Virgin Galactic scheduled to take first paying passengers into space — KUNM News

Virgin Galactic could send its first paying passengers into space today, the Albuquerque Journal reports, when a flight is scheduled from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

In late June, the company flew members of the Italian Air Force and National Research Council into suborbit, but today's launch is set to be the first time private passengers will take the company's tourist flight into space.

It's something the company has promised for nearly 20 years, since Sir Richard Branson created Virgin Galactic in 2004.

CEO Michael Colglazier (COL-glayzher) said during an earnings conference call last week that this will mark a full launch of commercial service, including occasional research missions for

government entities and others.

Three passengers will fly on the flight including a mother and daughter from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua — who won seats through a public drawing that Virgin Galactic conducted in 2021 — and an 80-year-old former Olympian athlete and lifetime adventurer who now has Parkinson’s disease.

Three Virgin Galactic team members will fly as well.

