FRI: NM federal delegation works to get new compensation pot for Cerro Pelado Fire victims, + More

NM federal delegation works to get new compensation pot for Cerro Pelado Fire victims - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

For victims to get fully compensated for their losses from another fire started in New Mexico by the U.S. Forest Service in 2022, Congress has to pass an entirely new bill that allocates the money.

After President Joe Biden amended the New Mexico disaster declaration earlier this week to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover 100% of repair costs paid for by local governments, the state’s congressional delegation committed to also getting money in the hands of people harmed by the fire.

Cerro Pelado Fire victims don’t qualify to receive federal funds from the nearly $4 billion in aid Congress appropriated for victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, a spokesperson for Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s office said.

So, Luján intends to file a proposal within the next few weeks that will create an avenue for federal funding to cover damage claims made by individuals in affected areas, like Los Alamos and Sandoval counties.

Luján’s spokesperson Adán Serna said the senator would look for a legislative vehicle to get the funding authorized. For example, he said, funding could be wrapped into a continuing resolution or government funding bill.

“The federal government must do right by the New Mexicans who lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods,” Luján said in a social media post. “I’m focusing on making sure there is enough relief for everyone affected.”

Serna said this would be new funding, not necessarily pulled from any pre-existing source.

The money would be a different pot of dollars than what FEMA has committed to delivering to local governments through its public assistance program, which is funded by the agency’s annual budget approved by Congress under the Stafford Act.

The individual compensation process would likely be similar to what people are going through now in the aftermath of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Congress last year authorized $3.95 billion in relief funds for individuals since the U.S. Forest Service started the prescribed burns that led to this wildfire.

The U.S. Forest Service was also responsible for starting the Cerro Pelado Fire that burned more than 45,600 acres, according to a Forest Service report that came out in July.

It’s unclear still exactly how much Cerro Pelado Fire victims would get under the anticipated legislation or how long it would take to get through Congress.

It took months for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act to pass.

And there could be a government shutdown this fall.

If Congress approves money to compensate Cerro Pelado Fire victims, those people would be able to access it through the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office, Serna said.

This could expedite payments to individuals once the money is available. FEMA took nearly seven months to set up the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office for individuals after Congress authorized its creation.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said in a statement to Source NM that the full public funding coverage was the right thing to do, and she’s going to help in the push to make sure individuals also get compensation that they deserve.

“The private landowners and businesses who lost homes, equipment and business to the Cerro Pelado fire also deserve relief,” she said.

She’s noted to Source NM previously that the House is not controlled by Democrats anymore, as it was when the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act passed. She said she doesn’t know if Republicans will block this similar kind of relief bill from passing now.

Largest solar factory in the U.S. set to open in Albuquerque - Alice Fordham, KUNM news

The largest solar factory in the U.S. is slated to open in Albuquerque, creating up to 1,800 manufacturing jobs at the new site in the Mesa del Sol area.

The Singaporean company Maxeon made the announcement Thursday, saying that total investment in the project is expected to be over $1 billion.

The company is in the process of finalizing financing from the U.S. Department of Energy under a clean energy financing program that has been in place since 2005, but which was expanded by legislation under the Biden administration.

The company CEO Bill Mulligan credited the Biden administration's support for the viability of the new project, saying that the U.S. is now poised to re-shore and scale up a domestic solar supply chain.

In an earnings call Thursday, Maxeon executives also said the state of New Mexico's support had helped them decide to build the plant in Albuquerque.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that the private investment shows that state programs, along with the federal Inflation Reduction Act, have charted a path for the state to grow the clean energy economy.

President Joe Biden earlier this week attended a groundbreaking of a factory in Belen set to produce wind towers, crediting his administration's support of renewable energy with increased demand for infrastructure like wind towers.

A Maxeon press release said that the new plant would be about twice the size of the largest silicon solar manufacturing facility currently operating in the U.S.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits - By Chris Megerian Associated Press

President Joe Biden evoked the memory of his late son and praised leaders from both parties for unifying behind veterans Thursday as he and Utah's Republican governor paid tribute to a year-old law that is delivering the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades.

The president and Gov. Spencer Cox visited the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center to promote the PACT Act, which is intended to improve health care and disability compensation for exposure to toxic substances, including burn pits that were used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 348,000 veterans have had their claims approved in the last year, and about 111,000 who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in health care.

"Everything you can imagine is thrown in these pits and incinerated," Biden said. "The waste of war, tires, poisonous chemicals, jet fuels and so much more. Toxic smoke, thick with poison, spreads through the air and into the lungs of our troops."

He said that when troops exposed to burn pits came home — "many of them the fittest and best-trained warriors we ever sent anywhere" — they were not the same.

The issue of veterans care is personal for Biden. He's long believed that the brain cancer that took the life of his eldest son, Beau, was caused by exposure to burn pits while he served overseas in the Delaware National Guard. The president's voice caught as he again noted during Thursday's ceremony that Beau Biden had lived "about 400 yards" from a large burn pit during the year he was stationed in Iraq.

Biden sought to share the credit for the act, noting it cleared Congress with bipartisan support while calling it part of his "unity agenda."

"Don't tell me we can't get things done when we work together," he said.

The president is winding up a three-state Western swing in which he has been combining events focused on achievements from his first term with campaign fundraisers aimed at helping him win a second in next year's election.

But the empathetic, deeply personal tone Biden struck Thursday and his praise for bipartisanship were departures from stops earlier this week in Arizona and New Mexico, when he criticized Republicans for failing to support legislation to combat climate change and to increase domestic spending.

Cox also said he wasn't afraid to work across party lines. He noted that some people wondered if a Republican governor would welcome a Democratic president and responded, "I think it's insane that we're having those conversations." The remark drew applause.

The expansion of benefits has pleased advocates but tested the Department of Veterans Affairs, which has been racing to add staff to handle the influx of applications. The backlog of disability claims, meaning they've lingered for at least four months without a decision, is expected to grow from about 266,000 now to 730,000 in April.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough told The Associated Press in a recent interview that the department is ahead of its internal projections and working to process veterans' claims faster.

"Now that we've urged them to come in and file their claims, we want them to continue to have a good experience with us by getting a timely response back to those claims," he said. "That's the biggest challenge."

Although there's no deadline to apply, anyone who files a claim or simply signals the intent to do so by Monday could collect payments retroactive to last year if the claim is approved. The original cutoff date was Wednesday, but officials extended it because of technical difficulties with the VA website.

Later Thursday, at a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in Park City, Biden entered a crowded home in the style of a mountain lodge, with high ceilings and large windows looking out on mountain vistas. Greeted with applause, he joked that it "must be the altitude."

The president said that as he rides to events around the country, he sees supporters cheering but also, in some areas, "flags saying Trump with" (and here Biden spelled out a profanity) "and little kids standing there." Some children have even given him an obscene gesture as he passed, he said.

He said it's his job to bridge those divides. "If we can't bring people together, we're done," Biden said.

Biden also told the fundraiser "we have China to deal with" and called that country "a ticking time bomb in many cases" but also made clear he wasn't looking for a fight.

"They've got some problems," he said. "And that's not good because when bad folks have problems they do bad things."

On Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China, reflecting an intensifying competition between the world's two biggest powers.

The president's visit to Utah was shadowed by violence. Only hours before Biden arrived in the state on Wednesday, FBI agents fatally shot a man suspected of threatening to kill Biden as they tried to serve a search warrant at the man's home in Provo, about an hour's drive south of Salt Lake City. The man had posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and made fresh threats against the president, according to court documents.

Before Utah, Biden declared a new national monument near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday in Arizona and slammed Republicans for not doing more to combat climate change. His next stop was Albuquerque, New Mexico, which included a fundraiser and a visit to the future site of a factory for building wind towers. The facility had previously produced Solo cups and plastics, but has been shuttered in recent years.

Biden is trying to convince voters that his economic policies, which include tax credits for clean energy, have resulted in new jobs and lower inflation as he runs for reelection. But at Thursday's fundraiser, he suggested that a sweeping social spending package that he helped champion through Congress last year, the Inflation Reduction Act, may have been misnamed.

"I wish I hadn't called it that because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth," Biden said. "And so, we're now in a situation where, if you take a look at what we're doing in the Inflation Reduction Act, we're literally reducing the cost of people being able to meet their basic needs."

Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust," officials said Wednesday.

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

A defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterized it a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

"Rust" safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months' probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Marcia Dunn Associated Press

Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

The space plane glided back to a runway landing at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, after a brief flight that gave passengers a few minutes of weightlessness.

This first private customer flight had been delayed for years; its success means Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic can now start offering monthly rides, joining Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the space tourism business.

"That was by far the most awesome thing I've ever done in my life," said Jon Goodwin, who competed in canoeing in the 1972 Olympics.

Goodwin, 80, was among the first to buy a Virgin Galactic ticket in 2005 and feared, after later being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, that he'd be out of luck. Since then he's climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and cycled back down, and said he hopes his spaceflight shows others with Parkinson's and other illnesses that "it doesn't stop you doing things."

Ticket prices were $200,000 when Goodwin signed up. The cost is now $450,000.

He was joined on the flight by sweepstakes winner Keisha Schahaff, 46, a health coach from Antigua, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, a student at Scotland's University of Aberdeen. They high-fived and pumped their fists as the spaceport crowd cheered their return.

"A childhood dream has come true," said Schahaff, who took pink Antiguan sand up with her. Added her daughter: "I have no words. The only thought I had the whole time was 'Wow!' "

With the company's astronaut trainer and one of the two pilots, it marked the first time women outnumbered men on a spaceflight, four to two.

Cheers erupted from families and friends watching below when the craft's rocket motor fired after it was released from the twin-fuselage aircraft that had carried it aloft. The rocket ship's portion of the flight lasted about 15 minutes and it reached 55 miles (88 kilometers) high.

It was Virgin Galactic's seventh trip to space since 2018, but the first with a ticket-holder. Branson, the company's founder, hopped on board for the first full-size crew ride in 2021. Italian military and government researchers soared in June on the first commercial flight. About 800 people are currently on Virgin Galactic's waiting list, according to the company.

In contrast to Virgin Galactic's plane-launched rocket ship, the capsules used by SpaceX and Blue Origin are fully automated and parachute back down.

Like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin aims for the fringes of space, quick ups-and-downs from West Texas. Blue Origin has launched 31 people so far, but flights are on hold following a rocket crash last fall. The capsule, carrying experiments but no passengers, landed intact.

SpaceX, is the only private company flying customers all the way to orbit, charging a much heftier price, too: tens of millions of dollars per seat. It's already flown three private crews. NASA is its biggest customer, relying on SpaceX to ferry its astronauts to and from the International Space Station. since 2020.

People have been taking on adventure travel for decades, the risks underscored by the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five passengers on their way down to view the Titanic wreckage. Virgin Galactic suffered its own casualty in 2014 when its rocket plane broke apart during a test flight, killing one pilot. Yet space tourists are still lining up, ever since the first one rocketed into orbit in 2001 with the Russians.

Branson, who lives in the British Virgin Islands, watched Thursday's flight from a party in Antigua. He was joined by the country's prime minister, as well as Schahaff's mother and other relatives.

"Welcome to the club," he told the new spacefliers via X, formerly Twitter.

Several months ago, Branson held a virtual lottery to establish a pecking order for the company's first 50 customers — dubbed the Founding Astronauts. Virgin Galactic said the group agreed Goodwin would go first, given his age and his Parkinson's.

___

This story has been updated to correct introductory price to $200,000, not $250,000.